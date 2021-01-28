What’s on TV Friday: ‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Blacklist As Red (James Spader) and the task force search for Liz (Megan Boone), she puts a new plan in motion that has catastrophic consequences in this new episode. (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Guest comic Greg Proops. (N) 8 p.m. The CW

RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants use their design skills in a pageant showcasing bag-themed looks in this new episode. Nicole Byer is a guest judge. 8 p.m. VH1

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Jeki Yoo, Matthew Pomeroy, Natasha Lamb, Peter Wood and Lewis Starnes. 9 p.m. The CW

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Guy Fieri visits a market-butcher eatery in South Dakota and a bakery cafe that makes sticky pecan rolls and a savory French pastry dish in North Dakota. 9 p.m. Food Network



SPECIALS

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home Chip and Joanna Gaines return for more stunning home transformations in this multichannel special launching new episodes. 8 p.m. Animal Planet; Discovery; Food Network; HGTV; Travel



SPORTS

Women’s College Gymnastics LSU visits Auburn, 2 p.m. ESPN2

College Basketball St. Louis visits Richmond, 3:30 p.m. ESPN2; Xavier visits Butler, 3:30 p.m. FS1; South Alabama visits Georgia State, 5:30 p.m. ESPN2; Iowa visits Illinois, 6 p.m. FS1; Boise State visits Colorado State, 8 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Orlando Magic, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. ESPN

X Games Winter X Games 2021, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Michael Phelps and wife Nicole on mental health; Dr. Jordan Metzl. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tracee Ellis Ross; Nicole Beharie. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Naomi Watts (“Penguin Bloom”); Cicely Tyson (“Just as I Am”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Keegan-Michael Key. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Ciera Payton, Morocco Omari. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Ashley Tisdale (“The Masked Dancer”); Marlee Matlin; Amber Ruffin and her sister Lacey Lamar. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Leah Remini (“People Puzzler”); Patrick Starrr; Ross Mathews. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Phil Collins’ “I Wish It Would Rain Down”; Peter Krause; Jennifer Coolidge. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors New technology for losing quarantine pounds. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman returns to the show and says her daughter’s behavior has worsened. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton, Jeannie Mai, Garcelle Beauvais (“The Real”); guest host Mario Lopez. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Wendy Williams. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Bellamy Young (“Prodigal Son”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The pandemic; the vaccine rollout; the upcoming impeachment trial; the Senate’s power-sharing agreement; fate of the filibuster: Garrett Haake, NBC; Weijia Jiang, CBS; Sarah Kliff, the New York Times; Anita Kumar, Politico. Guest moderator Amna Nawaz. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Authors Heather Heying and Bret Weinstein (“A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century”). Panel: Van Jones, CNN; James Pogue, Harper’s. (N) 10 and 11:25 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Justin Timberlake; London Hughes; Ozuna; Anuel AA. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert The best of President Biden and Vice President Harris. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! John Oliver; Charles P. Pierce; Ashley McBryde performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Hayes; Sarah Thawer performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Bryan Cranston; Rufus Wainwright performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KCET and KLCS



MOVIES

O Brother, Where Art Thou? Made by Joel and Ethan Coen, this 2000 comedy inspired by Homer’s classic “The Odyssey” puts three escaped convicts (George Clooney, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson) on the run in 1930s Mississippi. 8 p.m. AMC

Hereditary When a family’s matriarch dies, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic secrets about their ancestry that reveal the sinister fate they have inherited in this 2018 thriller from writer-director Ari Aster. Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, Ann Dowd and Milly Shapiro star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Meet the Parents (2000) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

Jungle Book (1942) 8:30 a.m. TCM

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) 8:40 a.m. HBO

Public Enemies (2009) 9:13 a.m. Starz

Split (2016) 10 a.m. FX

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 10:30 a.m. Sundance

Friday Night Lights (2004) 10:45 a.m. HBO

Mean Girls (2004) 11 a.m. MTV

Black Mass (2015) 11:25 a.m. IFC

Everything Must Go (2010) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Premium Rush (2012) 11:35 a.m. and 6:25 p.m. Starz

The Karate Kid (1984) Noon AMC

Mother of George (2013) 12:15 p.m. Showtime

American Made (2017) 12:30 p.m. FX

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 12:30 p.m. VH1

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

Looper (2012) 1:08 and 10:47 p.m. Starz

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 2:30 p.m. IFC

The Yearling (1946) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon (1987) 3 p.m. AMC

Creed (2015) 3 p.m. BET

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Ginger & Rosa (2012) 4 p.m. TMC

Backdraft (1991) 4:27 p.m. Cinemax

Ant-Man (2015) 5 p.m. Syfy

Citizen Kane (1941) 5 p.m. TCM

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 5:01 p.m. Encore

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Sicario (2015) 5:30 p.m. FX

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 5:30 and 11:30 p.m. IFC

The Fisher King (1991) 5:30 p.m. TMC

Face/Off (1997) 5:40 p.m. Epix

The Woman in Black (2012) 5:45 p.m. Showtime

Good Will Hunting (1997) 6:50 p.m. Encore

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 7 p.m. Paramount

Casino Royale (2006) 7:53 p.m. BBC America

The Big Lebowski (1998) 8 p.m. TMC

Beauty and the Beast (2017) 8 p.m. TNT

Oliver! (1968) 8:02 p.m. KCET

The Green Mile (1999) 9 p.m. Bravo

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 9 p.m. USA

Executive Decision (1996) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Erin Brockovich (2000) 9:35 p.m. POP

Widows (2018) 10:30 p.m. FX

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 10:30 p.m. TNT

The Apartment (1960) 10:45 p.m. KCET

Casino (1995) 11 p.m. Paramount

Glory (1989) 11:24 p.m. Encore

Barton Fink (1991) 11:30 p.m. TMC

