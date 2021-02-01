What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’; ‘Groundhog Day’
SERIES
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Zoey (Jane Levy) explores her rebellious side. Also, Max’s (Skylar Astin) father comes to visit. 8 p.m. NBC
Two Sentence Horror Stories A young woman (Chiara Guzzo) struggling to make ends meet starts working at a high-end nail salon, but the physical toll the job takes leads her to suspect something sinister is happening. 8 p.m. The CW
To Tell the Truth Lil Rel Howery, Adam Rodriguez and Nikki Glaser. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. This new episode explores the Irish American experience through the family roots of Jane Lynch and Jim Gaffigan. 8 p.m. KOCE
Trickster Wade (Kalani Queypo) warns Jared (Joel Oulette) that he’s in grave danger from Georgina (Gail Maurice). Crystle Lightning, Anna Lambe, Nathan Alexis and Craig Lauzon also star in this new episode of the supernatural drama. 9 p.m. The CW
black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) tries to educate Bow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) white cousin Gary (guest star Rob Huebel) in how to be an ally in this new episode. Also, Junior’s (Marcus Scribner) girlfriend (Katlyn Nichol) tries to impress the family by psychoanalyzing them and their relationships. Miles Brown and Marsai Martin also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Prodigal Son Martin (Michael Sheen) is delighted when he’s allowed to have direct involvement with one of Malcolm’s (Tom Payne) cases. Also, Ainsley (Halston Sage) suspects that Malcolm may be hiding something from her. 9 p.m. Fox
mixed-ish (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
Big Sky Cassie and Jenny (Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick) hunt for Ronald (Brian Geraghty) and enlist Grace (Jade Pettyjohn) in this new episode of the thriller. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline In the new episode “China’s COVID Secrets,” Chinese scientists, doctors, international disease experts and health officials reveal the untold story of the COVID-19 pandemic, including how it began and missed opportunities to control it. (N) 10 p.m. KOCE
Nurses (N) 10 p.m. NBC
SPECIALS
Fake Famous In this new special, three people in Los Angeles with relatively small social followings attempt to become famous influencers by purchasing fake followers and an army of bots. 9 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
College Basketball USC visits Stanford, 6 p.m. FS1. Also, Butler visits Marquette, 2 p.m. FS1; Baylor visits Texas, 4 p.m. ESPN; Tennessee visits Ole Miss, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Penn State visits Wisconsin, 4 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Buffalo Sabres visit the New York Islanders, 3 p.m. NBCSP; the Minnesota Wild visit the Colorado Avalanche, 5:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Anaheim Ducks visit the Kings, 7 p.m. KCOP and Fox Sports Net
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. FS Prime and TNT; the Boston Celtics visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Mary McCartney; Martha Teichner. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Dolly Parton; Jessica Matlin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ben Higgins; Cameran Eubanks. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan David Duchovny (“Truly Like Lightning”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Ibram X. Kendi. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Shaggy. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Tika Sumpter, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Christina Anthony (“mixed-ish”); Rachel Dolezal; Leah Olson. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Lilly Singh; Sean Evans; butcher Loreal Gavin. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine”; Justin Hartley; Nicola Coughlan. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Rules for polygamy; downsizing for mental health; TikTok dentist; boosting willpower. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A babysitter is charged with the murder of a 2-year-old girl. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rachel Maddow; Kane Lim. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Murder-suicides on the rise during the pandemic; warning signs someone may be at risk; Bevy Smith. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards nominations. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Drew Barrymore; Talib Kweli; Nilüfer Yanya performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Zendaya; Father James Martin. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Matthew McConaughey; Kathryn Hahn; Rhye performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers David Duchovny; Elizabeth Olsen; Wright Thompson; Matt Cameron performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Naomi Watts; Finneas performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Adam Mosseri. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Groundhog Day A cynical TV weatherman (Bill Murray) is sent to Punxsutawney, Pa., for a fluff piece on Feb. 2 and relives the day over and over again in this 1993 comedy airing over and over again on AMC. Andie MacDowell also stars. 10 a.m., 12:30, 3, 5:30, 8 and 10:30 p.m.
Selma (2014) 8 a.m. FXX
The Station Agent (2003) 8:18 a.m. Cinemax
Elf (2003) 8:25 a.m. Starz
Bandslam (2009) 9:20 a.m. TMC
Rush (2013) 9:50 a.m. Cinemax
Hidden Figures (2016) 11 a.m. FXX
Being John Malkovich (1999) 11:15 a.m. TMC
Hope Springs (2012) 11:47 a.m. Starz
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 12:30 p.m. MTV
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 1 p.m. Freeform
Eighth Grade (2018) 1 p.m. Showtime
Alpha (2018) 2 p.m. FXX
The Blind Side (2009) 2:05 p.m. HBO
Hellboy (2004) 3 p.m. Encore
Mean Girls (2004) 3 p.m. MTV
Crimson Peak (2015) 4:10 p.m. Cinemax
Gone Baby Gone (2007) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
The Contractor (2007) 4:45 p.m. Starz
Kung Fu Panda (2008) 5 p.m. Freeform
The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) 5 p.m. TCM
Starship Troopers (1997) 5:05 p.m. Encore
Bull Durham (1988) 6 p.m. MLB
Minority Report (2002) 6 p.m. Ovation
Working Girl (1988) 6:05 p.m. TMC
Life of Pi (2012) 6:50 p.m. HBO
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 7 p.m. Freeform
The Italian Job (2003) 7 p.m. Paramount
Force of Evil (1948) 7 p.m. TCM
Creed II (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
He Ran All the Way (1951) 8:45 p.m. TCM
The Queen (2006) 9:45 p.m. TMC
Rocketman (2019) 10:10 p.m. Epix
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 10:20 p.m. Syfy
No Way Out (1987) 11:05 p.m. Encore
