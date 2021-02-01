What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’; ‘Groundhog Day’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Zoey (Jane Levy) explores her rebellious side. Also, Max’s (Skylar Astin) father comes to visit. 8 p.m. NBC

Two Sentence Horror Stories A young woman (Chiara Guzzo) struggling to make ends meet starts working at a high-end nail salon, but the physical toll the job takes leads her to suspect something sinister is happening. 8 p.m. The CW

To Tell the Truth Lil Rel Howery, Adam Rodriguez and Nikki Glaser. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. This new episode explores the Irish American experience through the family roots of Jane Lynch and Jim Gaffigan. 8 p.m. KOCE

Trickster Wade (Kalani Queypo) warns Jared (Joel Oulette) that he’s in grave danger from Georgina (Gail Maurice). Crystle Lightning, Anna Lambe, Nathan Alexis and Craig Lauzon also star in this new episode of the supernatural drama. 9 p.m. The CW

black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) tries to educate Bow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) white cousin Gary (guest star Rob Huebel) in how to be an ally in this new episode. Also, Junior’s (Marcus Scribner) girlfriend (Katlyn Nichol) tries to impress the family by psychoanalyzing them and their relationships. Miles Brown and Marsai Martin also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Prodigal Son Martin (Michael Sheen) is delighted when he’s allowed to have direct involvement with one of Malcolm’s (Tom Payne) cases. Also, Ainsley (Halston Sage) suspects that Malcolm may be hiding something from her. 9 p.m. Fox

mixed-ish (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

Big Sky Cassie and Jenny (Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick) hunt for Ronald (Brian Geraghty) and enlist Grace (Jade Pettyjohn) in this new episode of the thriller. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline In the new episode “China’s COVID Secrets,” Chinese scientists, doctors, international disease experts and health officials reveal the untold story of the COVID-19 pandemic, including how it began and missed opportunities to control it. (N) 10 p.m. KOCE

Nurses (N) 10 p.m. NBC



SPECIALS

Fake Famous In this new special, three people in Los Angeles with relatively small social followings attempt to become famous influencers by purchasing fake followers and an army of bots. 9 p.m. HBO



SPORTS

College Basketball USC visits Stanford, 6 p.m. FS1. Also, Butler visits Marquette, 2 p.m. FS1; Baylor visits Texas, 4 p.m. ESPN; Tennessee visits Ole Miss, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Penn State visits Wisconsin, 4 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Buffalo Sabres visit the New York Islanders, 3 p.m. NBCSP; the Minnesota Wild visit the Colorado Avalanche, 5:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Anaheim Ducks visit the Kings, 7 p.m. KCOP and Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. FS Prime and TNT; the Boston Celtics visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. TNT



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Mary McCartney; Martha Teichner. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Dolly Parton; Jessica Matlin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ben Higgins; Cameran Eubanks. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan David Duchovny (“Truly Like Lightning”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Ibram X. Kendi. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Shaggy. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Tika Sumpter, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Christina Anthony (“mixed-ish”); Rachel Dolezal; Leah Olson. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Lilly Singh; Sean Evans; butcher Loreal Gavin. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine”; Justin Hartley; Nicola Coughlan. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Rules for polygamy; downsizing for mental health; TikTok dentist; boosting willpower. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A babysitter is charged with the murder of a 2-year-old girl. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rachel Maddow; Kane Lim. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Murder-suicides on the rise during the pandemic; warning signs someone may be at risk; Bevy Smith. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards nominations. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Drew Barrymore; Talib Kweli; Nilüfer Yanya performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Zendaya; Father James Martin. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Matthew McConaughey; Kathryn Hahn; Rhye performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers David Duchovny; Elizabeth Olsen; Wright Thompson; Matt Cameron performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Naomi Watts; Finneas performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Adam Mosseri. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Groundhog Day A cynical TV weatherman (Bill Murray) is sent to Punxsutawney, Pa., for a fluff piece on Feb. 2 and relives the day over and over again in this 1993 comedy airing over and over again on AMC. Andie MacDowell also stars. 10 a.m., 12:30, 3, 5:30, 8 and 10:30 p.m.

Selma (2014) 8 a.m. FXX

The Station Agent (2003) 8:18 a.m. Cinemax

Elf (2003) 8:25 a.m. Starz

Bandslam (2009) 9:20 a.m. TMC

Rush (2013) 9:50 a.m. Cinemax

Hidden Figures (2016) 11 a.m. FXX

Being John Malkovich (1999) 11:15 a.m. TMC

Hope Springs (2012) 11:47 a.m. Starz

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 12:30 p.m. MTV

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 1 p.m. Freeform

Eighth Grade (2018) 1 p.m. Showtime

Alpha (2018) 2 p.m. FXX

The Blind Side (2009) 2:05 p.m. HBO

Hellboy (2004) 3 p.m. Encore

Mean Girls (2004) 3 p.m. MTV

Crimson Peak (2015) 4:10 p.m. Cinemax

Gone Baby Gone (2007) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

The Contractor (2007) 4:45 p.m. Starz

Kung Fu Panda (2008) 5 p.m. Freeform

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) 5 p.m. TCM

Starship Troopers (1997) 5:05 p.m. Encore

Bull Durham (1988) 6 p.m. MLB

Minority Report (2002) 6 p.m. Ovation

Working Girl (1988) 6:05 p.m. TMC

Life of Pi (2012) 6:50 p.m. HBO

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 7 p.m. Freeform

The Italian Job (2003) 7 p.m. Paramount

Force of Evil (1948) 7 p.m. TCM

Creed II (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

He Ran All the Way (1951) 8:45 p.m. TCM

The Queen (2006) 9:45 p.m. TMC

Rocketman (2019) 10:10 p.m. Epix

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 10:20 p.m. Syfy

No Way Out (1987) 11:05 p.m. Encore

