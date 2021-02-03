How to watch the 2021 SAG Awards nominations. (Hint: You’ll need Instagram)

They’re doing it for the ‘gram. Emily did so in Paris, so why not Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs for the Screen Actors Guild?

Not to be outdone by the Golden Globe nominations Wednesday, members of SAG will also be recognized Thursday on Instagram Live during the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

The nominations will kick off at 7:50 a.m. Pacific exclusively on the social-networking app and website. Collins, who played a social-media marketing maven in Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” will be joined by “Hamilton” star Diggs to host the festivities, which honor the standout film and television performances of 2020 (and a little bit of 2021).

The SAG Award nominations have never been presented solely via a live social media platform, but the guild said it is utilizing it to provide “an accessible platform for people to share their stories and stay up-to-date with current events.”

“SAG Awards’ aim is to create an authentic connection with their audience by reinventing the nominations announcement into a seamless, virtual experience for both the nominees and fans,” the labor union said.

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris of “Beverly Hills, 90210" fame will introduce the nominations via Instagram Stories at 7:50 a.m., with the full roster of nominees set to be announced at 8 a.m. The nominations usually begin with recognizing stunt performances in film and television, which will be announced by SAG Awards Committee members Jason George (“Station 19") and Elizabeth McLaughlin (“Grand Hotel”).

The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony, which like several awards shows has been rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will not be taking place on social media, however. The show will be simulcast on TNT and TBS on April 4 at 6 p.m. Pacific.