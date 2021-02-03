What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ on CBS; ‘Summer House’ returns

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Mr. Mayor (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Walker Walker’s (Jared Padalecki) childhood best buddy (Matt Barr), the ex-boyfriend of a longtime family friend (guest star Odette Annable), shows up and Micki (Lindsey Morgan) suspects that he may have an ulterior motive for returning to town. Molly Hagan also stars. 8 p.m. The CW

Hell’s Kitchen The chefs pair up to cook upscale Mexican cuisine. 8 p.m. Fox

BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery

Beat Bobby Flay Amanda Freitag and Sunny Anderson team up in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network

Grown-ish When Aaron (Trevor Jackson) is offered an opportunity to be featured in a nationally televised interview, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) helps him devise a new strategy as he struggles to stay on message. 8 p.m. Freeform

Superstore Jonah (Ben Feldman) lands in trouble with Sandra and Glenn (Kaliko Kauahi, Mark McKinney) when Sandra’s son starts working at Cloud 9 in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Legacies “Salvatore: The Musical!” (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Call Me Kat Kat (Mayim Bialik) decides to join the local gym to try to get in shape. Also, Phil (Leslie Jordan) deals with the realization that one of his childhood favorite books is racist. 9 p.m. Fox

Summer House Ciara Miller, a frontline healthcare worker from Atlanta, joins the cast as this unscripted series returns for a fifth season. 9 p.m. Bravo

Swamp People (season premiere) (N) 9 p.m. History

Married at First Sight “Australia” (season premiere) 9 p.m. Lifetime

The Unicorn (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS

Last Man Standing (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox

Star Trek: Discovery Hoping to end the Klingon war, the Federation assigns Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) to implement a dark plan, but the crew of the USS Discovery has a difficult time understanding and tolerating the cruelty of her tactics in the season finale. Also, Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) reflects on past hardships. Doug Jones and Shazad Latif also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Fast Foodies In each episode of this new culinary series, “Iron Chef” champion Justin Sutherland and “Top Chef” winners Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford invite a celebrity guest to bring his or her favorite fast food to the restaurant-studio, where they compete to perfectly re-create it and then reimagine it. Joel McHale is up first with a Chicago red-hot hot dog. 10:30 p.m. TRU



SPECIALS

No Joke: Chris Rock & Gayle King The comedian has a serious sit-down with the journalist. (N) 10 p.m. BET



SPORTS

College Basketball Ohio State visits Iowa, 4 p.m. ESPN; Cincinnati visits Temple, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona visits Utah, 4 p.m. FS1; teams TBA, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Minnesota visits Rutgers, 6 p.m. FS1; teams TBA, 8 p.m. ESPN2; Washington State visits Oregon, 8 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Denver Nuggets visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Queen Latifah. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Joe Montana; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chef Nancie; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Zendaya; Theresa Caputo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Brandy. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Katherine Heigl. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Marc Maron. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Josh Lucas (“Murderous Trance”); Ali Wentworth; Molly Yeh. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Heart’s “Barracuda”; Ted Danson and Holly Hunter (“Mr. Mayor”); Misty Copeland; BHM artist Jac Ross. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors When clean beauty is dirty; the myths of self-love; silent breakfast for mental clarity. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Police arrested a woman’s husband and accused him of plotting to kill her with an overdose. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eric Stonestreet. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Rob Lowe. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.); rapper Bow Wow (“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta”); guest cohost Carla Hall. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Bryan Cranston. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mike Myers; Dana Carvey; Camila Mendes; Olivia Rodrigo. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tiffany Haddish; H.E.R. performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jamie Dornan; Robin Roberts; Pentatonix performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Michelle Pfeiffer; Joe Gatto, James Murray, Sal Vulcano and Brian Quinn; Matt Cameron. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Dan Stevens; Michael Kiwanuka performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Writer Alok Vaid-Menon. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Ferdinand (2017) 8:30 a.m. FXX

Laggies (2014) 9:15 a.m. TMC

The Score (2001) 9:45 a.m. Cinemax

Cliffhanger (1993) 10 a.m. AMC

Fantastic Planet (1973) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 11 a.m. FXX

The Avengers (2012) 11:25 a.m. Epix

The Namesake (2006) 11:55 a.m. HBO

Pulp Fiction (1994) Noon AMC

Courage Under Fire (1996) 12:10 p.m. Encore

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 1 p.m. FXX

Little Women (2019) 1:23 and 10:03 p.m. Starz

Arbitrage (2012) 1:50 p.m. Epix

Working Girl (1988) 2 p.m. TMC

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 2:30 p.m. FX

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 3 p.m. FXX

The Thing From Another World (1951) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Beetlejuice (1988) 3:58 and 11 p.m. Syfy

House Party (1990) 4:55 p.m. BET

My Favorite Wife (1940) 5 p.m. TCM

Tin Cup (1996) 5:42 p.m. Encore

Good Will Hunting (1997) 5:51 p.m. Starz

Witness (1985) 6 p.m. Epix

Gone Baby Gone (2007) 6 p.m. TMC

Charade (1963) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 7 p.m. VH1

The Bourne Identity (2002) 8 p.m. AMC

Troy (2004) 8 and 11:30 p.m. BBC America

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 and 11:30 p.m. CMT

Braveheart (1995) 8 p.m. Encore

The Firm (1993) 8 p.m. Epix

First Reformed (2017) 8 p.m. TMC

Twister (1996) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Do the Right Thing (1989) 9 p.m. Showtime

Love in the Afternoon (1957) 9 p.m. TCM

Menace II Society (1993) 9:30 p.m. VH1

Harriet (2019) 10 p.m. HBO

Enemy (2013) 10 p.m. TMC

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 10:30 p.m. AMC

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 10:35 p.m. Epix

Ball of Fire (1941) 11:30 p.m. TCM

Locke (2013) 11:35 p.m. TMC

