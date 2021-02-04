‘Where is Lily?’: Daveed Diggs is all of us during 2021 SAG Award nominations

No one is getting a SAG Award for Thursday morning’s announcement of the Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

Labor union SAG-AFTRA, in all its wisdom, decided to announce the nominees via Instagram Live to “create an authentic connection with their audience” and promised “a seamless, virtual experience for both the nominees and fans.”

Authentic they got. Seamless? Not so much. Maybe it seemed like a good idea in a year marked by virtual appearances and a never-ending roster of Zoom meetings, but Thursday’s hiccup didn’t bode well for the April 4 awards show meant to celebrate actors and their performances.

Anchored by “Hamilton” star Daveed Diggs on the SAG Awards Instagram account, the live announcement was plagued by user error, through little fault of the hosts’ own. It began on time at 8 a.m. Pacific, but without Diggs’ co-host, “Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins, because he couldn’t figure out how to approve her request to join the live session.

He was then bombarded by additional requests from users who were not meant to co-host the announcement.

“Where is Lily?” the rapper asked — more than once —awkwardly laughing and scrolling through messages. (His colorful starfish shirt was awesome, though, and gave us something fun to look at while we waited.)

It took the “Blindspotting” actor more than five minutes to figure out how to add Collins — despite helpful tips from some of the 20,000 viewers participating — and he breathed a huge sigh of relief when she finally appeared. She was just as confused as he was, but readily shared that she was wearing pants for this.

“I couldn’t find Lily because I’m too old to really be on Instagram,” Diggs quipped.

Where’s @EmilyinParis when you need her?

The actor’s rocky start was smoothed a bit as the two found their rhythm, and his patience was rewarded when Collins announced that he was nominated for a SAG Award for his dual roles in the Disney+ musical film “Hamilton.”

“This is clearly rigged,” he mused.

After the duo completed reading the nominations across film and television, Diggs thanked his co-host and apologized for the snafu.

“We got through it. I don’t know how we got through it. It’s very early,” Collins said. I’m actually very impressed.”

“It’s you. I credit you and your sequins,” he said, adding, “Lily, you’re a dream. Thank you so much for being here. I’m sorry I couldn’t find you at the beginning. But I’m glad we found each other eventually .... That was a trip!”