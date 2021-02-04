What’s on TV Friday: ‘The 24th,’ ‘Framing Britney Spears’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
MacGyver (N) 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Guest comic Nyima Funk. (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank In this new episode, hopefuls pitch a product for keeping things free of germs, a way to prevent drink spiking and vegan treats. Previous products Daisy Cake and Pipcorn are updated. 8 p.m. ABC
RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants make and perform in a disco-dancing documentary, complete with 1970s fashions. 8 p.m. VH1
Magnum P.I. When an overenthusiastic neighborhood watch group asks Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) to investigate a shady character living on their block, they find they may have stumbled on a serial killer in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC The new episode “Death of a Hometown Hero” recalls the 2010 case of NBA player Lorenzen Wright, who went missing and was found dead 10 days later. 9 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Dania Diaz, Greg Gleason, Cameron Braxton and Florian Sainvet. 9 p.m. The CW
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS
The New York Times Presents In the new episode “Framing Britney Spears,” people close to the pop icon and lawyers tied to her conservatorship reassess her career and current status as she battles her father in court over whom should control her life. 10 p.m. FX
SPORTS
College Basketball Richmond visits Dayton, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Maryland visits Penn State, 4 p.m. FS1; Boise State visits Nevada, 6 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Boston Celtics visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. KCOP; the San Jose Sharks visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; celebrating the Super Bowl. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Cupcake Guys. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Robin Wright (“Land”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Van Jones. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Rashad Jennings and Trent Green in a Super Bowl recipe cookoff; Jeff Mauro (“The Kitchen”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Debbie Allen. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Queen Latifah; Michael Symon; Rashad Jennings. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Michelle Rodriguez; Brian McKnight performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Rachael Ray; Tiki Barber discusses the Super Bowl. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Dan & Shay’s “All to Myself.” (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Samantha Bee; Capt. Lee Rosbach (“Below Deck”); Harry Mack performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Super Bowl snacks. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The war within the GOP over Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.); President Biden’s COVID relief package; fallout from the attack on the U.S. Capitol: Jonathan Martin, the New York Times; Alexi McCammond, Axios; Jake Sherman, Punchbowl News; Sabrina Siddiqui, the Wall Street Journal. Guest moderator Lisa Desjardins describes reporting from underneath a desk live during the attack. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Jimmy Kimmel. Panel: Author Charlotte Alter (“The Ones We’ve Been Waiting For: How a New Generation of Leaders Will Transform America”); podcaster Matt Welch (“The Reason Roundtable”). (N) 10 and 11:25 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dolly Parton; Noah Centineo; Slowthai and Skepta perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billy Crystal; Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough). 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Sal Iacono; Death Cab for Cutie performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ted Danson; Brooks Wheelan; Ann Patchett. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Thomas Middleditch; Black Pumas perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The 24th Kevin Willmott cowrote (with Trai Byers) and directed this 2020 historical drama that chronicles the story of the 1917 Houston riot. The film takes its title from the name of a Black regiment that despite loyal military service was targeted for racial discrimination by the all-white Houston police force and the city’s white residents. Co-screenwriter Byers also heads the cast, supported by Aja Naomi King, Bashir Salahuddin, Mo McRae, Mykelti Williamson and Thomas Haden Church. 8 p.m. Starz
Made in Italy Actor James D’Arcy (“Agent Carter”) wrote and directed this 2020 comedy-drama starring Liam Neeson as a celebrated artist who tries to reconnect with his estranged son (played by Neeson’s real-life son Micheál Richardson) while the two of them are in Italy to repair and sell a home that belonged to the former’s late wife. Valeria Bilello, Lindsay Duncan and Marco Quaglia also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
American Sniper (2014) 8 a.m. History
Ride the High Country (1962) 8:15 a.m. TCM
Witness (1985) 8:55 a.m. Epix
Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 9:15 a.m. IFC
Spy Kids (2001) 9:18 a.m. Encore
The Hate U Give (2018) 9:30 a.m. FX
Blow Out (1981) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 9:51 a.m. Cinemax
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 10:32 a.m. USA
The Firm (1993) 10:55 a.m. Epix
Tombstone (1993) 11 a.m. History
Being John Malkovich (1999) 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC
Altered States (1980) 11:25 a.m. Cinemax
Meet the Parents (2000) 11:25 a.m. Showtime
A Few Good Men (1992) noon AMC
The Karate Kid (1984) noon and 8 p.m. BBC America
The Simpsons Movie (2007) noon FXX
Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) noon VH1
X-Men: First Class (2011) 12:20 p.m. HBO
Noah (2014) 12:30 p.m. Syfy
Braveheart (1995) 12:52 p.m. Encore
Good Will Hunting (1997) 1:09 p.m. Starz
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 1:30 p.m. Epix
Escape From New York (1981) 1:45 p.m. IFC
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 2:01 p.m. USA
Up in the Air (2009) 2:35 p.m. HBO
Risky Business (1983) 2:35 p.m. TMC
Crimson Peak (2015) 2:52 p.m. Cinemax
The Bourne Identity (2002) 3 p.m. AMC
Badlands (1973) 3:15 p.m. TCM
House Party (1990) 4 p.m. BET
The Hangover (2009) 4 p.m. FXX
The Blues Brothers (1980) 4:15 p.m. TMC
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 4:30 p.m. HBO
Hitch (2005) 5 p.m. Showtime
The Year of Living Dangerously (1982) 5 p.m. TCM
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 5:05 p.m. USA
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Grease (1978) 5:30 p.m. VH1
Twister (1996) 6 p.m. Syfy
Super 8 (2011) 6:05 p.m. Epix
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 7 p.m. Showtime
Under Fire (1983) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Arthur (1981) 8 p.m. KCET
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 8 p.m. AMC
Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 8 p.m. POP
Get Shorty (1995) 8:10 p.m. HBO
The Fifth Element (1997) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 9 p.m. Encore
In the Line of Fire (1993) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
The Killing Fields (1984) 9:30 p.m. TCM
ATL (2006) 9:45 p.m. TBS
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10 p.m. Epix
Don Jon (2013) 10 p.m. TMC
Star Trek (2009) 10:30 p.m. AMC
As Good as It Gets (1997) 10:30 p.m. POP
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 10:49 p.m. Starz
