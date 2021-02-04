What’s on TV Friday: ‘The 24th,’ ‘Framing Britney Spears’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

MacGyver (N) 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Guest comic Nyima Funk. (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Shark Tank In this new episode, hopefuls pitch a product for keeping things free of germs, a way to prevent drink spiking and vegan treats. Previous products Daisy Cake and Pipcorn are updated. 8 p.m. ABC

RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants make and perform in a disco-dancing documentary, complete with 1970s fashions. 8 p.m. VH1

Magnum P.I. When an overenthusiastic neighborhood watch group asks Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) to investigate a shady character living on their block, they find they may have stumbled on a serial killer in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC The new episode “Death of a Hometown Hero” recalls the 2010 case of NBA player Lorenzen Wright, who went missing and was found dead 10 days later. 9 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Dania Diaz, Greg Gleason, Cameron Braxton and Florian Sainvet. 9 p.m. The CW

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS

The New York Times Presents In the new episode “Framing Britney Spears,” people close to the pop icon and lawyers tied to her conservatorship reassess her career and current status as she battles her father in court over whom should control her life. 10 p.m. FX



SPORTS

College Basketball Richmond visits Dayton, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Maryland visits Penn State, 4 p.m. FS1; Boise State visits Nevada, 6 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Boston Celtics visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. KCOP; the San Jose Sharks visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; celebrating the Super Bowl. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Cupcake Guys. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Robin Wright (“Land”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Van Jones. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Rashad Jennings and Trent Green in a Super Bowl recipe cookoff; Jeff Mauro (“The Kitchen”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Debbie Allen. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Queen Latifah; Michael Symon; Rashad Jennings. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Michelle Rodriguez; Brian McKnight performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Rachael Ray; Tiki Barber discusses the Super Bowl. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Dan & Shay’s “All to Myself.” (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Samantha Bee; Capt. Lee Rosbach (“Below Deck”); Harry Mack performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Super Bowl snacks. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The war within the GOP over Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.); President Biden’s COVID relief package; fallout from the attack on the U.S. Capitol: Jonathan Martin, the New York Times; Alexi McCammond, Axios; Jake Sherman, Punchbowl News; Sabrina Siddiqui, the Wall Street Journal. Guest moderator Lisa Desjardins describes reporting from underneath a desk live during the attack. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Jimmy Kimmel. Panel: Author Charlotte Alter (“The Ones We’ve Been Waiting For: How a New Generation of Leaders Will Transform America”); podcaster Matt Welch (“The Reason Roundtable”). (N) 10 and 11:25 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dolly Parton; Noah Centineo; Slowthai and Skepta perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billy Crystal; Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough). 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Sal Iacono; Death Cab for Cutie performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ted Danson; Brooks Wheelan; Ann Patchett. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Thomas Middleditch; Black Pumas perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

The 24th Kevin Willmott cowrote (with Trai Byers) and directed this 2020 historical drama that chronicles the story of the 1917 Houston riot. The film takes its title from the name of a Black regiment that despite loyal military service was targeted for racial discrimination by the all-white Houston police force and the city’s white residents. Co-screenwriter Byers also heads the cast, supported by Aja Naomi King, Bashir Salahuddin, Mo McRae, Mykelti Williamson and Thomas Haden Church. 8 p.m. Starz

Made in Italy Actor James D’Arcy (“Agent Carter”) wrote and directed this 2020 comedy-drama starring Liam Neeson as a celebrated artist who tries to reconnect with his estranged son (played by Neeson’s real-life son Micheál Richardson) while the two of them are in Italy to repair and sell a home that belonged to the former’s late wife. Valeria Bilello, Lindsay Duncan and Marco Quaglia also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

American Sniper (2014) 8 a.m. History

Ride the High Country (1962) 8:15 a.m. TCM

Witness (1985) 8:55 a.m. Epix

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 9:15 a.m. IFC

Spy Kids (2001) 9:18 a.m. Encore

The Hate U Give (2018) 9:30 a.m. FX

Blow Out (1981) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 9:51 a.m. Cinemax

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 10:32 a.m. USA

The Firm (1993) 10:55 a.m. Epix

Tombstone (1993) 11 a.m. History

Being John Malkovich (1999) 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC

Altered States (1980) 11:25 a.m. Cinemax

Meet the Parents (2000) 11:25 a.m. Showtime

A Few Good Men (1992) noon AMC

The Karate Kid (1984) noon and 8 p.m. BBC America

The Simpsons Movie (2007) noon FXX

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) noon VH1

X-Men: First Class (2011) 12:20 p.m. HBO

Noah (2014) 12:30 p.m. Syfy

Braveheart (1995) 12:52 p.m. Encore

Good Will Hunting (1997) 1:09 p.m. Starz

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 1:30 p.m. Epix

Escape From New York (1981) 1:45 p.m. IFC

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 2:01 p.m. USA

Up in the Air (2009) 2:35 p.m. HBO

Risky Business (1983) 2:35 p.m. TMC

Crimson Peak (2015) 2:52 p.m. Cinemax

The Bourne Identity (2002) 3 p.m. AMC

Badlands (1973) 3:15 p.m. TCM

House Party (1990) 4 p.m. BET

The Hangover (2009) 4 p.m. FXX

The Blues Brothers (1980) 4:15 p.m. TMC

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 4:30 p.m. HBO

Hitch (2005) 5 p.m. Showtime

The Year of Living Dangerously (1982) 5 p.m. TCM

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 5:05 p.m. USA

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Grease (1978) 5:30 p.m. VH1

Twister (1996) 6 p.m. Syfy

Super 8 (2011) 6:05 p.m. Epix

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 7 p.m. Showtime

Under Fire (1983) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Arthur (1981) 8 p.m. KCET

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 8 p.m. AMC

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 8 p.m. POP

Get Shorty (1995) 8:10 p.m. HBO

The Fifth Element (1997) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 9 p.m. Encore

In the Line of Fire (1993) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

The Killing Fields (1984) 9:30 p.m. TCM

ATL (2006) 9:45 p.m. TBS

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10 p.m. Epix

Don Jon (2013) 10 p.m. TMC

Star Trek (2009) 10:30 p.m. AMC

As Good as It Gets (1997) 10:30 p.m. POP

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 10:49 p.m. Starz

