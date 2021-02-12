Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Feb 14 - 20, 2021

City Lights (1931) TCM Sun. 9:45 p.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) POP Mon. 7:30 p.m. POP Tues. 12:35 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m.

Elmer Gantry (1960) TCM Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Five Fingers (2006) Cinemax Thur. 3:49 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5 p.m.

Glory (1989) Starz Fri. 8 p.m. Starz Sat. 4:19 a.m. Starz Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Guardsman (1931) TCM Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Halloween (1978) Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

It Happened One Night (1934) TCM Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Lady Eve (1941) TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Little Mermaid (1989) Freeform Sun. 7:20 p.m.

The Pawnbroker (1964) TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Platoon (1986) Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) AMC Tues. 1:34 a.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) History Sat. 12:40 p.m.

Shadow of a Doubt (1943) TCM Sat. 10:15 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Paramount Mon. 8:30 a.m. Paramount Mon. 10 p.m.

The Shining (1980) Sundance Sun. 2:15 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Showtime Tues. 11 p.m.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 5 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Encore Sun. 2:41 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) Freeform Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) Freeform Mon. 6:30 p.m.

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964) TCM Sun. 11:30 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Showtime Mon. 3:30 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Feb 14 - 20, 2021

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11 p.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1 a.m. IFC Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ IFC Fri. 3 p.m.

Carrie (2013) ★★ Sundance Sun. 5:45 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:15 a.m.

Escape From New York (1981) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 2:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Evil Dead (2013) ★★ IFC Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Syfy Tues. 10 p.m. Syfy Wed. 7:15 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:54 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m. Sundance Tues. 4 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10 a.m. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ AMC Sun. 10:30 p.m. AMC Mon. Noon Sundance Tues. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ IFC Fri. 7:45 a.m.

Halloween (1978) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) ★★ Sundance Mon. Noon

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Bravo Mon. 11:31 p.m. Bravo Tues. 1:33 a.m. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Sun. 11 p.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 8:45 p.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 4 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 6 a.m. Bravo Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Little Big League (1994) ★★ IFC Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Meatballs (1979) ★★ Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ Sundance Tues. 2 p.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ Sundance Tues. Noon

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Sundance Tues. 11:02 p.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Sundance Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ IFC Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ IFC Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Sabotage (2014) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Sahara (2005) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Scream 4 (2011) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:15 a.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1:02 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:01 p.m. IFC Sat. Noon IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

Snitch (2013) ★★ BBC America Sun. 10:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Starsky & Hutch (2004) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Summer School (1987) ★★ IFC Mon. 3:45 a.m. Sundance Wed. 3:02 a.m.

Two Can Play That Game (2001) ★ Bravo Sun. 6 a.m. E! Fri. 2 p.m. E! Sat. 10 a.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ IFC Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Sundance Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:45 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Feb 14 - 20, 2021

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ TBS Sun. 10 p.m. TBS Mon. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ TBS Mon. 10 a.m. TBS Mon. Noon

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Encore Sat. 5:59 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ A&E Sun. 8 p.m. A&E Mon. 1:03 a.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Encore Wed. 4:48 p.m. Encore Fri. 4:41 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:40 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10 a.m. POP Mon. 1:30 p.m. POP Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Bachelor Party (1984) ★★ Encore Wed. 2:14 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ MTV Tues. 5:55 p.m. MTV Wed. 11:55 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Encore Fri. 12:09 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ BET Sun. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ AMC Mon. 2:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 11:04 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ AMC Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ KVEA Sat. 1 p.m. AMC Mon. 7:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Encore Sun. 5:59 p.m. Encore Mon. 5:32 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:59 p.m. A&E Sat. 8 p.m. A&E Sun. 1:03 a.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ BET Sun. 6 p.m. BET Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Starz Sat. 8:46 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:27 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ MLB Mon. 6 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ AMC Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Mon. 1 a.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 8:20 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ POP Sat. 1 a.m. POP Sat. 2:20 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 1 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

Dave (1993) ★★★ POP Mon. 11 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Encore Thur. 10:50 p.m. Encore Fri. 4:07 p.m.

Dead Poets Society (1989) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Fri. 5:45 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 2 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ HBO Mon. 10:55 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ HBO Wed. 7:40 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ POP Sat. 4 a.m. POP Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) ★★★★ POP Mon. 7:30 p.m. POP Tues. 12:35 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 12:17 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 8:40 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Syfy Tues. 10 p.m. Syfy Wed. 7:15 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:54 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ AMC Sat. 7:30 a.m. AMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AMC Tues. Noon AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 10 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Encore Wed. 1:29 p.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ MTV Sun. 6 a.m. MTV Sun. 7 a.m. MTV Sun. 10 a.m. MTV Sun. 1 p.m. MTV Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Tues. 2 p.m. TMC Tues. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 11 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m. Sundance Tues. 4 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10 a.m. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ AMC Sun. 10:30 p.m. AMC Mon. Noon Sundance Tues. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Starz Wed. 12:35 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ AMC Sun. 3:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 3 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ MTV Mon. 6:30 p.m. MTV Tues. 3:25 p.m. Paramount Wed. 9:45 p.m. Paramount Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

The Guns of Navarone (1961) ★★★ TCM Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Bravo Mon. 11:31 p.m. Bravo Tues. 1:33 a.m. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Showtime Wed. 1 a.m. Showtime Sun. 3:30 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 1 a.m. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Paramount Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 2:15 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:22 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 11:37 a.m. Paramount Sat. 7:52 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 1:05 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 3:10 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Encore Sun. 1:44 a.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 5:05 p.m. EPIX Sun. 2:25 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ TMC Tues. 4:35 p.m. TMC Fri. Noon TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ TOON Mon. 4:15 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 7 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ TBS Mon. 2 a.m. TBS Mon. 2 p.m.

Lincoln (2012) ★★★ HBO Wed. 8 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:59 a.m.

The Little Mermaid (1989) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 7:20 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Freeform Sat. 7 a.m. Freeform Sat. 11:55 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 11 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Encore Tues. 10:59 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:58 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Encore Wed. 10:40 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:39 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 7 p.m. Ovation Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Freeform Tues. 7 p.m. Freeform Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ TMC Sun. 6 a.m. TMC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ HBO Mon. 11:35 a.m. HBO Sat. 9:25 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Fri. 7:55 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ CMT Mon. 9 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 5:30 p.m. Showtime Tues. 5:15 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 11:33 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:50 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 11:52 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Freeform Sun. 2:10 p.m.

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 6:12 a.m.

Popeye (1980) ★★ Cinemax Fri. 6 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ AMC Tues. 1:34 a.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 7 p.m. VH1 Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ VH1 Sun. 9:15 p.m. VH1 Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ History Sat. 12:40 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Starz Fri. 2:05 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ HBO Fri. 10:45 a.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:20 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 11 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 11 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:01 p.m. IFC Sat. Noon IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Starz Sun. 8:03 a.m. Starz Thur. 7:56 a.m. Starz Thur. 6:11 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Encore Mon. 10:49 p.m. Encore Tues. 5:27 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Starz Wed. 7:50 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ VH1 Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Starz Wed. 4:46 a.m. Starz Wed. 5:15 p.m. Starz Sat. 2:15 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Starz Sun. 3:50 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Freeform Tues. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 1 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:20 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 10 a.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 5 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 6:05 p.m. EPIX Sat. 6:25 a.m.

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ Ovation Tues. Noon Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 2:41 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 8 a.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Freeform Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Freeform Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Encore Fri. 10:09 a.m. Encore Fri. 11:18 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ TBS Sat. 12:45 p.m. TBS Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Wed. 9:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Syfy Thur. 4:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ HBO Tues. 9:40 a.m. HBO Sat. 3:05 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 11:05 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Showtime Fri. 8:35 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Showtime Fri. 3 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Showtime Fri. 5 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Showtime Fri. 12:55 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Showtime Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 6 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Showtime Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ TMC Wed. 12:10 p.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 6 a.m. Showtime Fri. 5:05 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:30 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Encore Tues. 4:33 a.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 3 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Sat. 9:30 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ BBC America Tues. 11 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1:30 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Showtime Mon. 11:35 a.m. Showtime Fri. 6:55 p.m. Showtime Sat. 1 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Feb 14 - 20, 2021

A

Abandon (2002) ★ Katie Holmes, Benjamin Bratt. A detective discovers new facts regarding the disappearance of a collegian’s boyfriend two years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:43 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 2:28 p.m.

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019) Corina Akeson, Reese Alexander. A high school teacher and her daughter are held captive for 53 days by a former student. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Absolute Power (1997) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. A veteran thief catches the president of the United States in adultery and a murder cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m.

The Accused (1988) ★★★ Kelly McGillis, Jodie Foster. Raped in a bar, a woman hires a prosecutor who goes after the patrons who encouraged her attackers. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. TBS Sun. 10 p.m. TBS Mon. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. TBS Mon. 10 a.m. TBS Mon. Noon

Acts of Violence (2018) Bruce Willis, Cole Hauser. Un hombre intenta rescatar a su novia de una banda de traficantes de personas que la ha secuestrado. En su misión recibe la ayuda de sus hermanos, todos ellos peligrosos y preparados para el combate. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Gomez, Morticia and their ghoulish household are prey to a scam involving long-lost Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sat. 5:59 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:09 a.m.

Adriana Trigiani’s Very Valentine (2019) Kelen Coleman, Jacqueline Bisset. A woman tries to save her family’s wedding shoe business that is teetering on the brink of financial collapse. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

After the Sunset (2004) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Salma Hayek. An FBI agent thinks a master thief and his girlfriend will try to steal a valuable diamond from a cruise ship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Thur. 11:17 a.m.

After the Wedding (2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Thur. 8:28 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:22 p.m. Encore Fri. 2:45 a.m.

The Age of Innocence (1993) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer. An upper-class lawyer falls in love with his fiancee’s freethinking cousin in 1870s New York. (PG) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Airplay: The Rise and Fall of Rock Radio (2008) Musicians, disc jockeys and others discuss the impact of rock ‘n’ roll on commercial radio over the last 50 years. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. KVCR Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Al Capone (1959) ★★★ Rod Steiger, Fay Spain. Based on the violent life of the racketeer who ruled Chicago’s criminal underworld during the ‘20s and ‘30s. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Alex Cross (2012) ★ Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox. In Detroit, a cunning serial killer pushes young detective and psychologist Alex Cross to his moral and psychological limits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Alfie (2004) ★★ Jude Law, Marisa Tomei. A Londoner continues his womanizing ways while working as a chauffeur in New York. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Sat. 1:10 p.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

All About Steve (2009) ★ Sandra Bullock, Thomas Haden Church. After a blind date leaves her breathless, a crossword-puzzle creator follows a news cameraman around the country in a bid for his undying love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Tues. 6:23 a.m.

All for Love (2017) Sara Rue, Steve Bacic. After negative reviews and declining sales of her latest books, an author of romance novels is paired with her editor’s brother for research on her latest book. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 5 p.m.

All of My Heart (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Hallmark Mon. 7 p.m.

All Things Valentine (2015) Sarah Rafferty, Sam Page. A blogger who experiences terrible luck on Valentine’s Day meets a handsome veterinarian. When she finds out that he’s the one who’s been leaving rude comments about her articles, she begins to question whether her luck has really changed. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. 5 p.m.

Along the Great Divide (1951) ★★ Kirk Douglas, Virginia Mayo. A U.S. marshal leads a lynch-mob survivor, his daughter and others across the desert to justice. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. The emergence of a powerful new villain and the return of an old friend bring Peter Parker to the realization that all his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Sun. 2 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 a.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. TNT Sat. 4:30 p.m.

American Gigolo (1980) ★★ Richard Gere, Lauren Hutton. A professional Beverly Hills escort falls in love with a big shot’s wife and winds up framed for murder. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:20 a.m.

American Psycho (2000) ★★★ Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe. A mentally unhinged yuppie in 1980s New York submits to an uncontrollable bloodlust. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. A&E Sun. 8 p.m. A&E Mon. 1:03 a.m.

American Son (2008) Nick Cannon, Melonie Diaz. A freshly graduated Marine returns home to his dysfunctional family for Thanksgiving. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:02 p.m.

American Trial: The Eric Garner Story (2019) Real-life prosecutors and defense attorneys conduct an unscripted mock trial against the NYPD officer who was videotaped using a chokehold on Eric Garner in 2014, using the actual evidence, witnesses, expert testimony and rules of criminal procedure. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. REELZ Fri. 6 a.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Ovation Sun. 1 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Wed. 4:48 p.m. Encore Fri. 4:41 a.m.

Anna (2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:05 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 10:05 p.m.

Another Life (2001) ★★ Natasha Little, Nick Moran. In 1921 a woman tells her lover that she fantasizes about killing her husband. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. Ovation Sat. 1 a.m.

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Scott Lang once again dons the Ant-Man suit to fight alongside the Wasp. The mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sun. 10:45 p.m. TNT Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 p.m.

Appetite for Love (2016) Taylor Cole, Andrew W. Walker. Sparks fly when a woman returns to her hometown in Tennessee to convince her stubborn ex-boyfriend to sell his restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 p.m.

Argo (2012) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston. During the Iran hostage crisis, an extraction specialist in the CIA poses as a Hollywood film producer to rescue six Americans who eluded Iranian militants and found refuge with the Canadian ambassador. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Armored (2009) ★★ Matt Dillon, Jean Reno. Armored-truck guards turn against one another after their plan to rob their company goes terribly awry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Thur. 5:22 a.m.

Army of Darkness (1992) ★★ Bruce Campbell, Embeth Davidtz. Because of a time warp, a supermarket worker finds himself fighting in medieval England with a chainsaw and a ’73 Oldsmobile. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8:30 a.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt. A New York City waitress, a gay painter and a dog help a misanthropic author reach a self-awakening. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:40 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10 a.m. POP Mon. 1:30 p.m. POP Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Avalon (1990) ★★★ Armin Mueller-Stahl, Aidan Quinn. Barry Levinson’s saga of a Jewish immigrant family’s desire to preserve its heritage while living the American dream. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:05 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:25 a.m.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. The remaining Avengers -- Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner -- must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos -- the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sun. 4 p.m.

B

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Thur. 5:30 p.m. FX Fri. 1 p.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11 p.m.

Bachelor Party (1984) ★★ Tom Hanks, Tawny Kitaen. Hookers, a mule and a suicidal friend show up at the hotel bash for a school-bus driver getting married. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Wed. 2:14 a.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sun. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Los agentes Mike Lowrey y Marcus Burnett tratan de detener a un narcotraficante que está inundando de éxtasis las calles de Miami y, para lograrlo, cuentan esta vez con la ayuda de alguien muy especial: la hermana de Marcus. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Bad Date Chronicles (2017) Merritt Patterson, Justin Kelly. Leigh runs the websiteBad Date Chronicles, which allows people to anonymously post horrible date experiences. When rival blogger Conner becomes the subject of one of her posts, they agree to date each other to see which one is the bad dater. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 1 p.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Greg Kinnear. A single mother recruits a former baseball player to coach a ragtag team of misfit Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Sundance Mon. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1 a.m. IFC Tues. 10:45 a.m.

The Bad News Bears (1976) ★★★ Walter Matthau, Tatum O’Neal. The beer-drinking manager of a peewee team bribes a girl pitcher to lead his losers. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. MLB Tues. 6 p.m. MLB Sat. 6 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Lifetime Sun. 11:03 p.m. A&E Sat. 11:04 p.m.

The Badlanders (1958) ★★★ Alan Ladd, Ernest Borgnine. Two circa-1900 ex-convicts plan to rob a double-crosser’s gold mine with dynamite. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Baggage Claim (2013) ★ Paula Patton, Derek Luke. As her younger sister’s wedding draws near, an unmarried flight attendant embarks on a cross-country search to find a husband of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m.

Baila mi amor (1962) Begoña Palacios, Fernando Soto. Las aventuras de una joven actriz que se enamora en la vida del México moderno. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

The Band Wagon (1953) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Cyd Charisse. Two playwrights bring a movie dancer to New York for a Broadway show with a ballerina. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Thur. 11 p.m.

Barbarosa (1982) ★★★ Willie Nelson, Gary Busey. A farm boy roams Texas with a legendary bandit who’s being hunted over a family feud. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:10 a.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone. An erotic writer toys with a San Francisco detective who thinks she might be an ice-pick killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Sundance Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez. After the world’s great cities fall, a Marine staff sergeant and his platoon make a last stand against alien invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Fri. 3 p.m.

Beavis and Butt-head Do America (1996) ★★ Voices of Mike Judge, Bruce Willis. Animated. Beavis and Butt-head travel from Las Vegas to Washington, D.C., not realizing that their landlord has sent them to kill his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. HBO Wed. 4:45 a.m.

Before Sunset (2004) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy. A novelist and an environmentalist who met on a train nine years earlier reunite in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:23 a.m.

Being John Malkovich (1999) ★★★ John Cusack, Cameron Diaz. A puppeteer and his co-worker discover a tunnel that allows others to enter the actor’s mind and body for 15 minutes at a time. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Tues. 11:35 a.m. Showtime Wed. 5:15 a.m.

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (2018) Katie Douglas, David James Elliott. A 17-year-old girl uses reverse psychology to get her kidnapper to set her free. When she returns home, the only person who believes her story is a veteran detective who realizes she was taken by a notorious serial killer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Bernie the Dolphin 2 (2019) Kevin Sorbo, Patrick Muldoon. The kids are thrilled that Bernie has come back. But so has their old enemy Winston, who’s about to kidnap the talented dolphin. Kevin and Holly must rescue their splashy friend before it’s too late. (G) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:20 a.m.

Best in Show (2000) ★★★ Michael Hitchcock, Parker Posey. Pampered pooches and their quirky owners converge on Philadelphia to compete in a prestigious dog show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Fri. 1:15 a.m.

Beverly Hills Wedding (2021) Brooke D’Orsay, Brendan Penny. A meddling woman wins her sister an all-expenses-paid wedding in Beverly Hills, Calif., but soon learns her ex is also helping plan the ceremony. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Tues. 5:55 p.m. MTV Wed. 11:55 a.m.

Biker Boyz (2003) ★ Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke. A young prodigy threatens the undefeated champion of an underground club of motorcycle racers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Ovation Sun. 11 a.m. Ovation Wed. Noon Ovation Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) ★★★ Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez. Harley Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask and every other thug in Gotham. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Fri. 8:38 a.m. Starz Sat. 7:10 p.m.

Black Christmas (2019) ★★ Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon. As sorority sisters prepare for holiday parties, a mysterious cloaked figure starts to leave a bloody trail throughout their campus. Refusing to become victims, the girls decide to band together and fight back against the psychotic Christmas killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Thur. 4:55 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Fri. 12:09 p.m.

Black Patch (1957) ★★ George Montgomery, Diane Brewster. A one-eyed marshal puts a bank-robbing buddy in jail, but two greedy locals try to get him out. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Fri. 2 p.m.

Black Rain (1989) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Andy Garcia. Two New York police detectives take an underworld upstart back to Osaka, Japan. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:55 p.m.

Black Sheep (1996) ★ Chris Farley, David Spade. To head off political embarrassment, the aide of a gubernatorial candidate shepherds his boss’s uncouth brother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Sat. 10 p.m.

Blade (1998) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff. A man with vampire blood and his mortal partner hunt a rebel vampire and his coterie of undead. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Mon. 9:25 a.m.

Blood on the Moon (1948) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Barbara Bel Geddes. A Texas gunfighter helps an old friend stir up a feud between ranchers and settlers. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Blood Work (2002) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Jeff Daniels. A former FBI agent comes out of retirement to find the killer who murdered his heart donor. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Ovation Mon. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Bloodshot (2020) ★★ Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce. Killed in action, soldier Ray Garrison gets a new lease on life when the RST Corp. brings him back from the dead. But when the company decides to manipulate his mind and memories, Ray must embark on a mission to find out what’s real and what’s not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Mon. 2:17 a.m. Starz Thur. 2:55 a.m. Starz Thur. 4:17 p.m.

Bloodsport (1988) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Donald Gibb. An American major flies to Hong Kong for an outlawed martial-arts contest called the Kumite. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:25 p.m.

Blue Story (2019) Stephen Odubola, Micheal Ward. Best friends Timmy and Marco go to the same high school but live in neighboring London boroughs. When Marco gets beaten up by one of Timmy’s friends, the two boys wind up on rival sides of a gang war in which there are no winners, only victims. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:15 a.m. EPIX Fri. 9:05 a.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Sun. 12:30 p.m. BET Sun. 8:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Bolt (2008) ★★★ Voices of John Travolta, Miley Cyrus. Animated. Thinking he has real superpowers, the canine star of a hit TV show travels cross-country from Hollywood to New York to rescue his owner and co-star. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sat. 9 a.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. VH1 Thur. Noon VH1 Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry. A Manhattan playboy gets a new corporate boss, and she treats him the way he has always treated women. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Sun. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Mon. 2:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 11:04 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continúa su búsqueda internacional para descubrir su verdadera identidad mientras se mantiene un paso adelante de aquellos que quieren matarlo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m. AMC Mon. 7:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Brahms: The Boy II (2020) ★ Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman. Terror strikes when a boy discovers a doll that appears to be eerily human. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Showtime Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Encore Sun. 5:59 p.m. Encore Mon. 5:32 a.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Fri. 3 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3 a.m.

Breakdown (1997) ★★★ Kurt Russell, J.T. Walsh. A man’s wife disappears in the desert Southwest after accepting a trucker’s help with car trouble. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Breathe (2017) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy. After contracting polio at the age of 28, Robin Cavendish is confined to a bed and given only months to live. With help from his family and inventor Teddy Hall, Cavendish devotes the rest of his life to helping fellow patients and the disabled. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Mon. 6:01 a.m. Starz Mon. 3:34 p.m. Starz Wed. 10:34 a.m. Starz Wed. 10:31 p.m.

Bride of Chucky (1998) ★ Jennifer Tilly, Katherine Heigl. Animated by a vicious killer’s spirit, a battered doll and its mate seek help from neighbors to regain human form. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:59 p.m. A&E Sat. 8 p.m. A&E Sun. 1:03 a.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Thur. 7:18 p.m.

Brigadoon (1954) ★★★ Gene Kelly, Van Johnson. New Yorkers hunting in the Scottish Highlands find a magic village that fell asleep in 1754. (G) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Fri. 2:40 a.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Sun. 6:28 a.m. Encore Sun. 1 p.m. Encore Sun. 11:20 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Sun. 6 p.m. BET Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Brothers (1977) ★★ Bernie Casey, Vonetta McGee. An innocent black youth succumbs to the brutalities of prison after being duped into pleading guilty to robbery. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

The Brothers McMullen (1995) ★★★ Jack Mulcahy, Mike McGlone. Three Irish-American brothers ponder women and one another while living together on Long Island. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:45 p.m.

The Brothers (2001) ★★★ Morris Chestnut, D.L. Hughley. Four friends question women, relationships and honesty after one of them becomes engaged. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Wed. 1:55 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Sat. 8:46 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:27 p.m.

Bruce Lee: The Man, the Myth (1977) ★★ Bruce Li, Unicorn Chan. The life and times of Bruce Lee, from his beginnings in Hong Kong to his rise as a karate expert and movie star. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:59 a.m.

Bugsy (1991) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Annette Bening. New York gangster Bugsy Siegel goes Hollywood with a tan, a mistress and a mad vision of Las Vegas. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Mon. 7:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 1:40 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. MLB Mon. 6 p.m.

Bulletproof (1996) ★ Damon Wayans, Adam Sandler. A mobster’s goons pursue a fugitive underling turning state’s evidence to an undercover policeman he once shot. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Fri. 7:32 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:28 a.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 8:35 a.m.

Burden (2018) Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker. A former member of the Ku Klux Klan learns tolerance through love and faith when he’s taken in by an African American reverend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Showtime Thur. 12:15 p.m.

The Butcher’s Wife (1991) ★★★ Demi Moore, Jeff Daniels. A folksy seaside clairvoyant marries a New York butcher, moves to the city and charms her new neighbors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:14 a.m.

Butter (2011) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Ty Burrell. The wife of a longtime butter-carving champion vows to win an Iowa contest herself after her husband retires from competition. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Fri. 1:35 a.m.

C

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Mon. 1 a.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 8:20 a.m.

Captive State (2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Thur. 8:40 a.m.

The Captive (2014) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Rosario Dawson. Eight years after a child disappeared without a trace, detectives find disturbing clues that indicate that the girl is still alive. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Wed. 6 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:10 a.m. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Carefree (1938) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. A lawyer sends his singer girlfriend to a psychiatrist to help her decide about marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Fri. 1 a.m.

Carlito’s Way (1993) ★★★ Al Pacino, Sean Penn. A reformed ex-convict is torn between his girlfriend and his crooked lawyer in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Starz Fri. 4:13 a.m.

Carrie (2013) ★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Julianne Moore. Tormented by her peers and sheltered by her religious mother, an awkward teenager unleashes her hidden, telekinetic powers after a sick prank at her senior prom pushes her over the edge. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Sundance Sun. 5:45 p.m.

Castle on the Hudson (1940) ★★★ John Garfield, Ann Sheridan. Sing Sing’s warden lets a convict visit his girlfriend on the honor system, but something goes wrong. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Wed. 4:45 a.m.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) ★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman. Two brothers, one an alcoholic who resents his devoted wife, visit their dying millionaire father in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Mon. 10:15 p.m.

Cats (2019) ★ Taylor Swift, Idris Elba. Live action/animated. A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 8:05 a.m.

The Cell 2 (2009) Tessie Santiago, Chris Bruno. A psychic investigator must enter the mind of a serial killer to end his bloody reign of terror. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:09 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 9:52 a.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Wed. 6 p.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Chaplin (1992) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Dan Aykroyd. From London poverty to Hollywood legend, silent-film star Charlie Chaplin’s life story is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. EPIX Sat. 11 p.m.

Chasing Mavericks (2012) ★★ Gerard Butler, Jonny Weston. Hearing that the mythic Mavericks surf break is real, a teenage surfer asks a local legend to teach him how to ride the wave and live to tell the tale. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:33 p.m.

Chicken Little (2005) ★★ Voices of Zach Braff, Joan Cusack. Animated. A young fowl and his friends flock together to save skeptical townsfolk from an alien attack. (G) 1 hr. 21 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:10 a.m.

Chico Pistolón (1994) Mario Almada, César Bono. Un policía sin éxito se enfrenta a un poderoso narcotraficante. (NR) 2 hrs. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Child’s Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Thur. 3 p.m.

Child’s Play (1988) ★★ Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon. A killer sought by a Chicago detective becomes a doll called Chucky, bought by a woman for her son. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Sun. 4:30 p.m.

The Children Act (2017) ★★ Emma Thompson, Fionn Whitehead. Judge Fiona May must race against the clock to determine the fate of a teenage boy in need of a lifesaving blood transfusion, stretching her life and her fractured marriage to the breaking point. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Sun. 9:20 a.m. TMC Sat. 7:35 a.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Disney Sun. 7 p.m. Disney Mon. 3:05 p.m.

The Circle (2017) ★★ Emma Watson, Tom Hanks. The founder of the world’s most powerful technology and social media company encourages a new employee to join a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and personal freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Tues. 1:33 a.m. Syfy Tues. 9 a.m.

City Lights (1931) ★★★★ Charlie Chaplin, Virginia Cherrill. Silent. A little tramp gets money from a drunken millionaire for an operation to restore a flower girl’s sight. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sun. 9:45 p.m.

City of Ghosts (2002) ★★ Matt Dillon, James Caan. A New York insurance man travels to Cambodia to locate his partner, who has stolen money from offshore accounts. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:35 p.m.

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (2019) Aunjanue Ellis, Christina Bell. With guidance from their mother, five siblings overcome humble beginnings to form the renowned gospel group the Clark Sisters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Thur. 1:30 a.m. CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TMC Mon. Noon

Coffy (1973) ★★ Pam Grier, Booker Bradshaw. A nurse seeks revenge on those she holds responsible for her 11-year-old sister’s drug addiction. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

The Cold Light of Day (2012) ★ Henry Cavill, Verónica Echegui. A vacation in Spain turns nightmarish when a man’s family is kidnapped by agents who are hell-bent on recovering a mysterious briefcase. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sat. 6 a.m.

Collateral Beauty (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Edward Norton. When a successful New York advertising executive experiences a deep personal tragedy and retreats from life entirely, his colleagues devise a drastic plan to force him to confront his grief in a surprising and profoundly human way. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Thur. 10 a.m.

Colorado Territory (1949) ★★★ Joel McCrea, Virginia Mayo. After escaping from jail, outlaw Wes McQueen is convinced by his old partner in crime to do one last heist. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

El comando del diablo (2011) Emilio Franco, Eleazar García Jr. Tras la pérdida de su esposa a manos del Canibal, Damián busca venganza con la ayuda de su primo El Cuervo. A partir de ese momento, Damian se retira de la policía y ambos forman el temible Comando del Diablo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Company Business (1991) ★★ Gene Hackman, Mikhail Baryshnikov. The CIA and the KGB chase two ex-agents around Europe after a $2 million swap deal goes awry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:34 a.m.

El Conde de Montecristo (1942) Mapy Cortes, Arturo de Córdova. Un marinero va a casarse con una joven pero un militar lo delata como bonapartista y es encerrado en un castillo. (NR) 2 hrs. 45 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Constantine (2005) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz. A man who can see demons helps a skeptical policewoman investigate her twin sister’s mysterious death. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Fri. 6 p.m. Syfy Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. POP Sat. 1 a.m. POP Sat. 2:20 p.m.

Cooking With Love (2018) Ali Liebert, Brett Dalton. Optimistic and cheerful TV producer Kelly doesn’t have time for love. Bad boy celebrity chef Stephen doesn’t have time for anything besides cooking. Fun with a side of love ensues as Kelly and Stephen are paired on a children’s cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 3 p.m.

The Cookout (2004) ★ Ja Rule, Tim Meadows. After her son signs a contract with an NBA team, a woman invites friends and family to a wild barbecue at his new mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Thur. 9:45 a.m.

The Cooler (2003) ★★★ William H. Macy, Alec Baldwin. A casino employee falls for a cocktail waitress and crosses the house director while trying to ruin the luck of winning gamblers. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:40 p.m.

The Corn Is Green (1945) ★★★ Bette Davis, John Dall. A spinster schoolteacher tries to cultivate a gifted student among illiterate miners in 1890s Wales. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Countdown (2019) ★ Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway. When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person is going to die, it tells her she has only three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 9:35 p.m. Showtime Thur. 7:10 a.m.

A Country Wedding (2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 2:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 10:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

The Courier (2019) Gary Oldman, Dermot Mulroney. A courier in London discovers that one of the packages she’s transporting is a bomb. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:05 a.m.

Crash (2004) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle. Racial tensions collide in a collection of intertwined stories involving residents of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:56 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Crimson Peak (2015) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain. A woman investigates ghostly visions at a remote gothic mansion where she lives with her new husband and mysterious sister-in-law. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:25 p.m.

Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent (2021) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Crossword puzzles editor Tess Harper teams up with Lt. Logan O’Connor to investigate the murder of an engineer who designed a supercomputer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 10 p.m.

Cuatro vidas (1949) Esther Fernández, Antonio Badú. Una empleada doméstica queda embarazada de su patrón, quien decide eliminarla al enterarse. El hermano de la muchacha clama venganza. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

The Current War: Director’s Cut (2019) ★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon. Rival 19th-century inventors Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse battle for dominance in the use of differing electrical currents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sun. 7:35 a.m. TMC Tues. 7:40 a.m. TMC Fri. 8:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 4:10 a.m.

Cyborg (1989) ★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Deborah Richter. A martial artist hunts a killer in a plague-infested urban dump of the future. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Encore Fri. 2:37 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:45 a.m.

D

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner. Learning that he has AIDS, Ron Woodroof smuggles medicine into the United States to fight the disease. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Thur. 7 p.m.

Dance Flick (2009) ★★ Shoshana Bush, Damon Wayans Jr. Two teens from opposite sides of the tracks come together through their passion for dancing and their desire to win the mother of all dance battles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. LOGO Thur. 8:40 p.m.

Dark Haul (2014) Tom Sizemore, Rick Ravanello. After escaping from its captors, a deadly creature threatens to fulfill a prophecy and destroy the world. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 7 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. BBC America Sun. 1 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

A Dash of Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Brendan Penny. When an aspiring chef lands a dream job at her idol’s restaurant, she befriends the handsome executive chef. After they are wrongly fired, the duo open their own eatery to prove their food is better. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Mon. 1 p.m.

Date With Love (2016) Shenae Grimes-Beech, Andrew Walker. A boy from a small town takes a big shot and asks his celebrity crush to prom on video. She says yes after the video goes viral, but things get a bit complicated when she realizes she might be falling for the boy’s teacher. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 1 p.m.

Dater’s Handbook (2016) Meghan Markle, Kristoffer Polaha. After reading a book about dating and changing her personality to find a lover, a woman realizes the man she wants is right in front of her. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. 9 a.m.

Daughters Courageous (1939) ★★★ John Garfield, Claude Rains. A wayward father returns after 20 years and finds one of his four daughters engaged to a misfit like himself. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver. White House aides draft a down-to-earth double to impersonate the president, who has had a stroke. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. POP Mon. 11 a.m.

David Crosby: Remember My Name (2019) David Crosby, Jackson Browne. With unflinching honesty, self-examination, regret, fear, exuberance and an unshakable belief in family and the transformative nature of music, singer-songwriter David Crosby shares his often challenging journey. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Mon. 3:55 a.m. Encore Tues. 6:32 a.m.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames. A nurse, a policeman and other residents of Milwaukee fight flesh-eating zombies while trapped in a mall. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Tues. 7:16 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Thur. 10:50 p.m. Encore Fri. 4:07 p.m.

De Palma (2015) ★★★ Brian De Palma. Filmmaker Brian De Palma discusses his body of work, including Sisters, Obsession, Carrie, Dressed to Kill, Blow Out, Scarface, The Untouchables, Carlito’s Way and Mission: Impossible. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Tues. 1:10 a.m.

Dead Poets Society (1989) ★★★ Robin Williams, Robert Sean Leonard. A teacher at a New England prep school uses unconventional methods to instill spirit into the lives of his students. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Deadwood: The Movie (2019) Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant. Saloon owner Al Swearengen clashes with Sheriff Seth Bullock as the residents of Deadwood celebrate South Dakota’s statehood in 1889. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sun. 1:20 a.m.

Death Saved My Life (2021) Meagan Good, Chiké Okonkwo. On the surface it seems Jade has it all, including a successful marketing career, a husband admired and respected in the community, and a young daughter they both dote on. However, behind closed doors, her life is far from perfect. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Mon. 8:35 p.m. Syfy Tues. 5:05 p.m.

Déjà Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. El agente especial Doug Carlin viaja en el tiempo para investigar un ataque terrorista que se cobró la vida de 543 personas en un ferry de Nueva Orleans. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Nickelodeon Fri. 5:45 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 2 p.m.

Detroit (2017) ★★★ John Boyega, Will Poulter. As rioting and civil unrest rocks Detroit during the summer of 1967, several policemen begin interrogating guests at the Algiers Motel. By the end of the night, three unarmed men are gunned down while several others are brutally beaten. (R) 2 hrs. 23 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005) ★ Rob Schneider, Eddie Griffin. Deuce meets a series of unusual women when a pimp uses him as bait to find a killer. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Sun. 11:34 a.m.

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) ★★ Denzel Washington, Tom Sizemore. A mortgage and no job force a black war hero to seek a mystery lady for a shady guy in 1948 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. VH1 Fri. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman. A New York policeman outwits foreign thugs holding his wife and others in a Los Angeles high-rise. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Mon. 10:55 p.m.

Diner (1982) ★★★ Steve Guttenberg, Mickey Rourke. Immature buddies regroup at an all-night diner after various escapades in late-1950s Baltimore. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Wed. 7:40 a.m.

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Fri. 5 a.m.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Disaster Movie (2008) ★ Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo. During a fateful night, a group of impossibly attractive 20-somethings must dodge a series of man-made and natural disasters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:31 p.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. AMC Sun. 7:30 a.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. Noon

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016) ★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. As a ruthless battle threatens humanity, Tris and Four journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago to find a peaceful solution for their embroiled city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Sun. 1 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Sun. 10:30 a.m. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Do I Say I Do? (2017) Becca Tobin, Ryan Kelley. A relationship therapist gets put to the test while working with her ex-boyfriend to publish her book. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Tues. 11 a.m.

Do the Right Thing (1989) ★★★ Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis. Spike Lee’s account of erupting racial tensions on a summer afternoon in a predominantly black Brooklyn neighborhood. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Tues. 5:15 p.m.

Doctor Strange (2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TNT Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:25 p.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Wed. 9:10 a.m.

Don Jon (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sun. 9:45 p.m.

Don’t Let Go (2019) ★★ David Oyelowo, Mykelti Williamson. Detective Jack Radcliff gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley. Working together across time, they race to solve the crime before it can happen. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Tues. 2:23 a.m.

Dope (2015) ★★★ Shameik Moore, Tony Revolori. A high-school senior and his friends have a wild adventure in Los Angeles as they try to stay one step ahead of armed thugs who want the Ecstasy that a drug dealer secretly stashed in the youth’s backpack. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. VH1 Sat. 11 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. POP Sat. 4 a.m. POP Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Doubt (2008) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Suspicions of child abuse fuel a traditionalist nun’s personal crusade against a popular priest who wants to reform her school’s strict customs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 7:55 a.m.

Dr. Kildare’s Strange Case (1940) ★★ Lew Ayres, Lionel Barrymore. Kildare tries brain surgery, advised by Dr. Gillespie, and faces a rival for nurse Lamont. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Dracula Untold (2014) ★★ Luke Evans, Sarah Gadon. Vlad III, prince of Wallachia, trades his humanity for the power to defend his land and people from the ruthless forces of the Ottoman Empire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sun. 4 p.m. Syfy Mon. 12:56 p.m.

Draft Day (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner. On the day of the NFL Draft, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice as he angles for the number-one pick. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Sun. 9:30 a.m. Paramount Sun. 11 p.m. POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 9 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:15 a.m.

Driveways (2019) Hong Chau, Lucas Jaye. A lonely boy goes with his mother to help clean out his late aunt’s house. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Wed. 2:40 p.m. TMC Wed. 11:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 9:30 a.m. TMC Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) ★★★★ Morgan Freeman, Jessica Tandy. An Atlanta widow and her chauffeur reflect the changing times, from 1948 to 1973. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. POP Mon. 7:30 p.m. POP Tues. 12:35 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Tues. 1:35 p.m.

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. MTV Thur. Noon Comedy Central Sat. 10 p.m.

Dunkirk (2017) ★★★ Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney. Germany advances into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops are slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every vessel that can be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Mon. 7:10 p.m.

Dust Be My Destiny (1939) ★★ John Garfield, Priscilla Lane. An ex-convict vagrant flees with the stepdaughter of a work-farm boss, then stands trial for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 6:15 a.m.

e

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 12:17 p.m.

Elizabethtown (2005) ★★ Orlando Bloom, Kirsten Dunst. In Kentucky to bury his father, a troubled man gets his life on track with the help of a free-spirited flight attendant. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Elmer Gantry (1960) ★★★★ Burt Lancaster, Jean Simmons. An Oscar-winning adaptation of the Sinclair Lewis novel about religious fervor in small-town America. (NR) 2 hrs. 25 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 p.m.

EMMA. (2020) ★★★ Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn. Beautiful, smart and wealthy, Emma Woodhouse navigates her way through misguided matches, romantic missteps and the challenges of growing up -- all to finally realize the love that has been there all along. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Emoji Movie (2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Thur. 7 a.m. FX Thur. 11 a.m.

Emperor (2020) Dayo Okeniyi, Naturi Naughton. Fighting his way north to free himself and his family, outlaw slave Shields Emperor Green joins forces with abolitionist John Brown for a daring raid in Harpers Ferry, W.Va., in 1859. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Tues. 8:05 a.m. Starz Tues. 2:34 p.m.

El encuentro de un hombre solo (1973) Jorge Luke, Patricia Aspíllaga. Un escritor relata la historia de un amigo que quedó desfigurado por el fuego al tratar de salvar a una criatura de las llamas. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Enemy at the Gates (2001) ★★ Joseph Fiennes, Jude Law. A Nazi sniper (Ed Harris) travels to Stalingrad to find and kill a Russian sharpshooter, the hero of the propaganda campaign of a political officer. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Envy (2004) ★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A man becomes jealous after his best friend’s invention, a spray that dissolves animal feces, brings him wealth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:26 p.m.

The Equalizer (2014) ★★ Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas. A former commando comes out of retirement and puts his special skills to work to rescue a girl who is under the control of ruthless Russian mobsters. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Escape From New York (1981) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Ernest Borgnine. A hardened criminal is offered a pardon if he rescues the president from convicts in the prison city of Manhattan. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BBC America Tues. 2:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Eve’s Bayou (1997) ★★★ Jurnee Smollett, Meagan Good. Tragedy strikes a prosperous Louisiana family in 1962 after a girl catches her father with another woman. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 4 a.m.

Everly (2014) ★ Salma Hayek, Hiroyuki Watanabe. Fighting back after four years as a yakuza sex-slave, a woman matches wits and weaponry with a legion of killers who are out to collect the bounty on the heads of her and her family. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sun. 9:02 a.m. Syfy Mon. 2 a.m.

Evil Dead (2013) ★★ Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez. At a remote forest cabin, five friends discover a Book of the Dead and unwittingly summon an ancient demon. The malevolent entity possesses each person in succession, until only one is left intact to fight for survival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Fri. 5:45 a.m.

The Evil That Men Do (1984) ★★ Charles Bronson, Theresa Saldana. A hit man leaves retirement to stop a British torturer serving the regime in Guatemala. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3:23 a.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:50 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:05 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:20 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:35 a.m. EPIX Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Extra Ordinary (2019) Maeve Higgins, Barry Ward. A woman who has supernatural abilities must save a possessed girl. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Fri. 3:30 a.m.

F

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:40 a.m.

Fallen (1998) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Goodman. Detectives investigate murders committed in a manner used by a recently executed serial killer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Sat. 1:15 a.m. TNT Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Falling for Vermont (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

The Family Man (2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sat. 5:29 a.m.

Fantastic Four (2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman must harness their new superhuman abilities to prevent Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Mon. 1 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Syfy Tues. 10 p.m. Syfy Wed. 7:15 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:54 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 4 a.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Father Takes a Wife (1941) ★★ Adolphe Menjou, Gloria Swanson. A shipping magnate and his actress wife meet a singing Latin stowaway on their rough honeymoon cruise. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Thur. Noon

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort. Two teenage cancer patients begin a life-affirming journey to visit a reclusive author in Amsterdam. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. E! Sun. 6 a.m.

Fear (1996) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon. A deranged suitor torments family and friends of a teen girl with whom he is obsessed. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:50 p.m.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) ★★ Johnny Depp, Benicio Del Toro. In town for a motorcycle race, a sportswriter and his attorney engage in prolific substance abuse. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Wed. 12:33 p.m.

The Feminine Touch (1941) ★★ Rosalind Russell, Don Ameche. A professor and his wife move to New York and confuse a publisher’s romance with his assistant. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 8 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Sat. 7:30 a.m. AMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

The Festival (2018) Joe Thomas, Hammed Animashaun. After his girlfriend dumps him at graduation, a young man thinks his life is over. His best friend has the perfect solution: three days at a giant music festival. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sun. 7 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Tues. Noon AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6 p.m.

Fighting With My Family (2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:10 p.m.

Firestarter (1984) ★★ David Keith, Drew Barrymore. Quasifederal agents hunt a man,who can bend minds, and his daughter,who can start fires by staring. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Tues. 7:42 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Mon. 10 a.m.

First Cow (2019) ★★★ John Magaro, Orion Lee. Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich -- but their tenuous plan to make their fortune on the frontier comes to rely on the secret use of a landowner’s prized dairy cow. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Thur. 9:10 a.m.

First Daughter (2004) ★★ Katie Holmes, Marc Blucas. Under close guard by the Secret Service, the president’s daughter heads to college and finds romance with a fellow student. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 1:57 p.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Tues. 10 a.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

The First Purge (2018) ★★ Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis. Violence and mayhem spread across the nation when the New Founding Fathers of America try a radical sociological experiment that allows citizens to vent their aggression for one night in an isolated community. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Fri. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

First Reformed (2017) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried. The pastor of a small church in upstate New York spirals out of control after a soul-shaking encounter with an unstable environmental activist and his pregnant wife. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Wed. 4:05 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Five Fingers (2006) ★★★★ Laurence Fishburne, Ryan Phillippe. An idealistic Dutch relief worker must prove his innocence to a terrorist leader who kidnapped him within moments of his arrival in Morocco. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:49 a.m.

Five Star Christmas (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Victor Webster. After moving back to her hometown, a woman plots with her siblings and grandparents to help her father’s new bed and breakfast get a five-star review from an incognito travel critic. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 9 p.m.

The Fly (1986) ★★★ Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis. David Cronenberg’s remake of the 1958 classic about a botched experiment that transmutes a man into a monstrous insect. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Wed. 3:09 p.m.

The Fog (2005) ★★ Tom Welling, Maggie Grace. Residents of a seaside community fall prey to malevolent entities hidden within the thick mist around their homes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Sun. 2:06 a.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Sun. 6 p.m.

For Love of the Game (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston. An aging pitcher learns that he will soon lose his girlfriend and his spot with the Detroit Tigers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Encore Tues. 9:53 a.m.

Ford v Ferrari (2019) ★★★ Matt Damon, Christian Bale. Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Sun. 8:05 a.m. HBO Thur. 2:20 p.m.

Forever My Girl (2018) ★★ Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe. Liam Page is a country music superstar who left his bride Josie at the altar to pursue fame and fortune. Now, he must face the consequences of his actions when he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend from high school. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Thur. 3 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5 p.m.

Forsaken (2015) ★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland. In 1872 Wyoming, a former gunslinger and his estranged father encounter a ruthless businessman and his gang of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 3 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:40 a.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. A&E Sat. 6 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Wed. 1:29 p.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

42 (2013) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford. In 1946, Branch Rickey, general manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, signs Jackie Robinson to the team in defiance of major league baseball’s notorious color barrier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. BET Thur. 3 p.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Fri. 1:30 a.m. Paramount Fri. 10 p.m.

Four Daughters (1938) ★★★ Claude Rains, Rosemary Lane. A music professor presides over his four daughters and their suitors, one of whom has a tragic bent. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 9:15 p.m.

The Four Feathers (2002) ★★ Heath Ledger, Wes Bentley. Accused of cowardice for resigning when assigned to a dangerous post, a former British soldier tries to help his old regiment fight rebels in Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Thur. 3:50 a.m.

Four Wives (1939) ★★ Priscilla Lane, Rosemary Lane. Four sisters concern themselves with the problems of marriage and maternity. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Tues. 11 p.m.

Frances Ha (2012) ★★★ Greta Gerwig, Mickey Sumner. Frances goes from apartment to apartment in Brooklyn as she looks for a job and a stable partner. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Tues. 4:40 a.m.

Frankie (2019) Isabelle Huppert, Marisa Tomei. A family confronts a life-altering crisis while vacationing in Portugal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Tues. 8:09 a.m. Encore Tues. 12:39 p.m.

Freelancers (2012) ★ Robert De Niro, Forest Whitaker. The son of a fallen police officer joins the NYPD, where he falls in with his father’s former partner and a band of rogue cops. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Mon. 4:20 a.m.

Frequency (2000) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Jim Caviezel. A policeman tries to alter the past after making radio contact with his father, a firefighter who died 30 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Tues. 5:50 a.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. E! Sat. 6 p.m. E! Sat. 8 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. E! Sat. 4 p.m. E! Sun. Noon

Friends and Lovers (1931) ★★ Adolphe Menjou, Laurence Olivier. Two British officers meet an exotic beauty in India, then meet her again in England. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Fright Night (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Colin Farrell. A high-school student suspects that his charismatic new neighbor is a vampire and, when no one believes him, must try to destroy the bloodsucker himself. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Sun. 11:15 p.m.

The Front Page (1931) ★★★ Adolphe Menjou, Pat O’Brien. The managing editor of a Chicago newspaper stalls his ace reporter with a story. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

G

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Tues. 11:20 a.m.

Gentleman’s Fate (1931) ★★ John Gilbert, Louis Wolheim. A man’s respectable and successful life suffers a setback when he discovers what his father once did for a living. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 4:15 a.m.

The Gentlemen (2020) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam. Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Mon. 10 a.m. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Sat. 3:30 a.m. AMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Get Him to the Greek (2010) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Russell Brand. A record-company employee has just a few days to get a boozy British rock star to Hollywood for a big comeback concert. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Thur. 1:02 a.m.

Get Out (2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Sat. 11 a.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis `50 Cent` Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Sat. 4 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. MTV Sun. 6 a.m. MTV Sun. 7 a.m. MTV Sun. 10 a.m. MTV Sun. 1 p.m. MTV Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Tues. 2 p.m. TMC Tues. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 11 a.m.

Ghost in the Shell (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asb`aek. Un híbrido entre humana y robot, única en su especie, lidera un equipo de élite en la batalla que los enfrenta a un enemigo muy poderoso que pretende destruir los avances en cibertecnología de Hanka, una compañía que fabrica robots. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m. Sundance Tues. 4 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10 a.m. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Sun. 10:30 p.m. AMC Mon. Noon Sundance Tues. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Gift (2000) ★★ Cate Blanchett, Giovanni Ribisi. Telling fortunes to support herself and her daughter, a psychic widow assists the police in a missing persons case. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:05 p.m.

Girl, Interrupted (1999) ★★ Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie. A young woman with a borderline personality disorder stays in a 1960s mental institution for 18 months. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Wed. 2:35 a.m.

Glitter (2001) ★ Mariah Carey, Max Beesley. A singer develops a volatile relationship with the disc jockey who opened the door to her success. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:38 a.m.

Glory (1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Fri. 8 p.m. Starz Sat. 4:19 a.m. Starz Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. Love-struck garden gnomes become part of a feud between rival neighbors in Stratford-Upon-Avon, Shakespeare’s birthplace. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Freeform Sun. 8 a.m.

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Sean Bean. A secret weapon’s theft sends Agent 007 to Russia, where a pretty computer programmer helps him track an ex-cohort believed dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Ovation Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Thur. 3 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11 a.m.

Gone Girl (2014) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike. A man reports that his wife has gone missing on their fifth wedding anniversary, but his public portrait of their blissful union begins to crumble under police pressure and a growing media frenzy. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. FXX Wed. 1 p.m. FXX Thur. 9 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. Un ladrón retirado y su nuevo grupo deben robar 50 vehículos de marca o un gángster matará a su hermano. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6 p.m.

Good Boys (2019) ★★ Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams. Hoping to learn how to kiss, 12-year-old Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When Max loses the drone, he skips school with his two best friends and hatches a plan to get it back before his dad finds out. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:44 p.m.

Good Morning Christmas! (2020) Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas. Two squabbling TV hosts travel to a small town over Christmas, and while pretending to get along for the sake of appearances, they slowly discover there is more to each other than they thought. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Starz Wed. 12:35 p.m.

El gran relajo mexicano (1988) Raúl Ramírez, Marcela Daviland. Eliminar la corrupción no es tarea fácil, ya que sus conexiones están presentes en todos los niveles sociales. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

Grease 2 (1982) ★★ Maxwell Caulfield, Michelle Pfeiffer. A square British exchange student turns hip motorcyclist to woo a cool girl in his 1961 high school. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Great Gilly Hopkins (2016) ★★ Sophie Nélisse, Kathy Bates. Young and feisty Gilly Hopkins devises a scheme to escape from her new foster home and reunite with her birth mother. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Fri. 7:54 a.m.

The Great Lover (1931) ★★ Adolphe Menjou, Irene Dunne. An aging French opera singer loses his latest love to a younger man. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Greenberg (2010) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Greta Gerwig. While taking care of his brother’s Los Angeles home, an unhappy carpenter builds a relationship with an equally lost soul. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Mon. 4:10 a.m. Starz Tues. 12:15 p.m.

The Grey (2012) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo. A pack of hungry wolves pursues survivors of a plane crash, who are trekking through the Alaskan wilderness to find civilization. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Fri. 7:45 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Sun. 3:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 3 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. MTV Mon. 6:30 p.m. MTV Tues. 3:25 p.m. Paramount Wed. 9:45 p.m. Paramount Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. MTV Mon. 4 p.m. MTV Mon. 8:45 p.m.

Grudge Match (2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone. A boxing promoter offers two rival boxers the chance to come out of retirement for one final bout. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Tues. 3:35 p.m.

The Grudge (2020) ★ Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir. Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Fri. 4:41 p.m.

The Guardsman (1931) ★★★★ Alfred Lunt, Lynn Fontanne. An Austrian actor suspicious of his wife’s loyalty decides to test her by posing as a charming military officer. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. White liberals must overcome their own latent racism when their strong-willed daughter announces her intention to marry a distinguished black physician. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

El águila negra en el tesoro de la muerte (1954) Fernando Casanova, Gloria Lozano. Una secuela de El águila negra. Un ranchero encuentra una veta de oro y celebra en la cantina, pero el hecho lo hace blanco de un ambicioso asesino. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Gun Crazy (1950) ★★★ Peggy Cummins, John Dall. A gun fanatic and a sideshow sharpshooter team up for romance and a crime spree. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

The Guns of Navarone (1961) ★★★ Gregory Peck, David Niven. Allied commandos try to knock out a Nazi fortress over the Aegean. (NR) 2 hrs. 37 mins. TCM Sat. 12:15 p.m.

H

Hackers (1995) ★★ Jonny Lee Miller, Angelina Jolie. A master hacker unites teen computer freaks against an embezzling computer-security agent known as the Plague. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:13 p.m.

Half Nelson (2006) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Shareeka Epps. A Brooklyn teacher struggles with drug addiction while trying to serve as a father figure for a youngster whose brother is in jail for dealing. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:11 a.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:09 a.m.

Halloween (1978) ★★★★ Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis. John Carpenter’s chiller about an escaped maniac who returns to his Illinois hometown to continue his bloody rampage. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Danielle Harris. Dr. Loomis meets Mike’s 9-year-old niece, who seems to know when he’s going to kill next. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Mon. Noon

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Ellie Cornell. Dr. Loomis renews his hunt for killer Mike, who has escaped from the hospital once again. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Sundance Sun. 10 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Bravo Mon. 11:31 p.m. Bravo Tues. 1:33 a.m. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Showtime Wed. 1 a.m. Showtime Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sun. 2:50 p.m. HBO Wed. 2:30 p.m.

The Hate U Give (2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FXX Wed. 6 p.m. FXX Thur. 2 p.m. FX Fri. 10 a.m. FX Sat. 8 a.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Sun. 11 p.m.

Heist (2015) Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Robert De Niro. When their attempt to rob a gangster’s casino goes awry, a desperate man and his partner hijack a city bus to escape from the police and a maniacal thug. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Paramount Tues. 1 a.m. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

Her Cardboard Lover (1942) ★ Norma Shearer, Robert Taylor. A Florida socialite expects her male secretary to keep her amorous ex-husband at bay. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Her Highness and the Bellboy (1945) ★★ Hedy Lamarr, Robert Walker. A New York hotel bellboy forgets his girlfriend after meeting a European princess. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Wed. 11 a.m.

Her Smell (2018) Elisabeth Moss, Agyness Deyn. Becky Something is a talented but self-destructive musician who seems determined to alienate everyone around her -- even at the cost of her own band’s success. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:08 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:09 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Voices of Tate Donovan, Josh Keaton. Animated. The half-mortal strongman must become a hero to rejoin the gods on Mount Olympus. Charlton Heston narrates. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Hereditary (2018) ★★★ Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne. When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry, trying to outrun the sinister fate they have inherited. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Tues. 3 p.m.

The High Note (2020) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross. Presented with a choice that could alter the course of her career, a superstar singer and her overworked personal assistant come up with a plan that could change both of their lives forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Wed. 5:05 p.m.

Hit and Run (2012) ★★ Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell. Un expiloto es perseguido por federales y exmiembros de su banda cuando viola el Programa de Protección a Testigos para ayudar a su novia a llegar a Los Ángeles. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Hitchcock (2012) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Helen Mirren. Alma Reville lends her customary support to husband Alfred Hitchcock as he directs Psycho, but her reservations about the film’s production cause a strain in their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Hitman (2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. An assassin’s growing attachment to a traumatized young woman poses a threat to his life, as great as that of the Interpol and Russian agents on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:25 p.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Hollywood Homicide (2003) ★★ Harrison Ford, Josh Hartnett. A veteran Los Angeles detective and his partner investigate the slaying of a rap group. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Thur. 11:46 p.m.

Hollywoodland (2006) ★★ Adrien Brody, Ben Affleck. A detective uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of Superman actor George Reeves in 1959. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Wed. 9:05 a.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Pico Alexander. Separated from her husband, Alice lets three young men -- Harry, George and Teddy -- stay in her guesthouse. As Alice develops a budding romance with Harry, her newfound happiness comes crashing down when her ex shows up with a suitcase in his hand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Sun. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 8:45 p.m.

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. After a shady investor steals their new invention, Nick, Dale and Kurt conspire to kidnap the man’s adult son and ransom him to pay off their debts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Hostage (2005) ★★ Bruce Willis, Kevin Pollak. A former hostage negotiator must take action when three carjackers hold a wealthy man and his children at gunpoint. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:10 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Hot Air (2018) Steve Coogan, Neve Campbell. A radio talk-show host develops a life-changing bond with his teenage niece. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:50 a.m.

Hot Summer Nights (2017) ★★ Timothée Chalamet, Alex Roe. An awkward teenager gets in over his head dealing drugs while falling for his business partner’s enigmatic sister during one scorching summer in Cape Cod, Mass. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m.

House of the Witch (2017) Emily Bader, Darren Mann. In search of a place to party, teenagers are trapped in an abandoned house on Halloween night and are terrorized by a witch who won’t be satisfied until they are all dead. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 6:30 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 1:15 a.m.

How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2017) ★★ Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp. Worlds collide when Enn, a shy teenager in 1970s London, meets the beautiful and rebellious Zan at a party. They set in motion the ultimate showdown between their rivaling worlds and test the limits of how far they will go for true love. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

The Humanity Bureau (2017) Nicolas Cage, Sarah Lind. In the near future, a government agency exiles unproductive members of American society to a colony known as New Eden. A caseworker soon makes it his mission to expose the bureau’s secrets while also trying to save a banished woman and her young son. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Humoresque (1946) ★★★ Joan Crawford, John Garfield. A married socialite falls tragically in love with a classical violinist. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Hunter Killer (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman. American submarine Capt. Joe Glass learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters and rescue the kidnapped Russian president. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Sun. 11:05 a.m.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron. A huntsman and a fellow warrior battle an ice queen and her evil, resurrected sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. FX Tues. 4:30 p.m. FX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

The Hurt Locker (2008) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie. Members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad face increasingly perilous situations as their tour-of-duty winds down. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:45 a.m.

Hustle and Heat (2003) Duane Martin, Vivica A. Fox. An investigator and his partner probe the mysterious death of a promising rapper. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 6:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

I Am Number Four (2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant. One of nine living on Earth, an alien with extraordinary abilities poses as an ordinary teenager in the hope of evading those sent to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBC America Tues. Noon

I Married a Woman (1958) ★★ George Gobel, Diana Dors. An adman working on a beer account neglects his pregnant beauty-queen wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Mon. 5 a.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. MTV Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid and Diego reunite to warn their friends about the danger to their homes posed by swiftly melting ice. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

Identity (2003) ★★★ John Cusack, Ray Liotta. A killer terrorizes people stranded at a remote Nevada hotel during a torrential rainstorm. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Wed. 10:11 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:58 p.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Paramount Thur. 1:50 a.m. Paramount Thur. 11 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Illicit (1931) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, James Rennie. A young woman lives with her rich boyfriend but does not believe in marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Mon. 6:30 a.m.

In Cold Blood (1967) ★★★ Robert Blake, Scott Wilson. Two ex-convicts are tried for the savage killing of a farm family in 1959 Kansas. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

In the Key of Love (2019) Laura Osnes, Scott Michael Foster. A woman abandons her promising singing career to run her grandmother’s wedding photography business. Just as she’s beginning to forget about her former life, her ex-boyfriend walks back into the picture. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 7 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

In This Our Life (1942) ★★★ Bette Davis, Olivia de Havilland. A wretched woman runs off with her sister’s husband, for starters. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TRU Sat. Noon

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Using recovered extraterrestrial technology, the nations of Earth collaborate on an immense defense program to protect the planet. When the aliens attack with unprecedented force, only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can save the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. FXX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett. Indy and a young adventurer must ferret out a powerful artifact and keep it out of the hands of a deadly Soviet agent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Sat. 2:15 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:22 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Sat. 11:37 a.m. Paramount Sat. 7:52 p.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent. An Allied officer and his team of Jewish soldiers join forces with a German actress and undercover agent to take down the leaders of the Third Reich. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. IFC Fri. 8:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 4 p.m.

Inherit the Viper (2019) Josh Hartnett, Margarita Levieva. For siblings Kip and Josie, dealing opioids isn’t just their family business -- it’s their only means of survival. But when a deal goes fatally wrong, Kip ignites a powder keg of violence and betrayal as he tries to quit the life for good. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith. Animated. An 11-year-old girl’s five emotions try to guide her through a difficult transition after she moves from the Midwest to San Francisco. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sat. 5:15 p.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 5 p.m.

Into the Blue (2005) ★★ Paul Walker, Jessica Alba. Four divers cross paths with drug smugglers whose cargo plane has crashed near the site of underwater treasure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Fri. 11:28 p.m.

Invasion U.S.A. (1985) ★ Chuck Norris, Richard Lynch. Slavic mercenaries with bazookas hit Florida at Christmas, drawing an agent out of retirement. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:35 a.m.

The Irresistible Blueberry Farm (2016) Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas. A woman tries to fulfill her grandmother’s dying wish by delivering a strange letter. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

It Happened One Night (1934) ★★★★ Claudette Colbert, Clark Gable. A newsman rides a bus and shares a cabin with a tycoon’s runaway daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 8:30 a.m.

It: Chapter Two (2019) ★★ Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy. Defeated by members of the Losers’ Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine. Now adults, the united Losers must conquer their deepest fears to destroy the shape-shifting Pennywise once and for all. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. HBO Wed. 12:20 p.m.

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TBS Mon. 4 a.m.

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. Un abogado defensor contrata a un enigmático exinvestigador del Ejército para analizar el caso de un francotirador entrenado, quien aparentemente mató al azar a cinco personas. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Jennifer 8 (1992) ★★ Andy Garcia, Uma Thurman. An ex-Los Angeles detective turns small-town policeman and falls for a blind woman vulnerable to a killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:55 p.m.

Jeremiah Johnson (1972) ★★★ Robert Redford, Will Geer. An 1830s loner leaves civilization for the Rockies and learns from a hermit how to be a mountain man. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. REELZ Mon. Noon REELZ Mon. 5 p.m.

The Jesus Rolls (2019) John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale. Hours after his release from prison, Jesus Quintana pairs up with fellow misfits Petey and Marie for a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:30 p.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:05 a.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m. USA Thur. 12:08 p.m.

Jojo Rabbit (2019) ★★★ Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie. Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler -- Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Thur. 2 a.m. HBO Sat. 7:35 a.m.

Joker (2019) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, failed comedian Arthur Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Fri. 5 p.m.

Joyful Noise (2012) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dolly Parton. Two strong-willed singers must learn to work in harmony if their Georgia church choir is to stay together and win a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TBS Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Judge Dredd (1995) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Armand Assante. An archcriminal escapes in 22nd-century New York and seeks revenge on the lawman who sent him to prison. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Tues. 10 p.m.

Just Mercy (2019) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx. Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Tues. 8 p.m.

Just My Type (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Brett Dalton. Vanessa, a pop culture writer in New York, lands the interview of a lifetime with renowned author Martin Clayborne. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 7 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Kansas: Miracles Out of Nowhere (2015) Phil Ehart, Robby Steinhardt. The six original members of the band Kansas reunite for the first time in 30 years to tell the true story of their climb from obscurity to stadium stardom. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. AXS Sat. 7 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Karen Kingsbury’s A Time to Dance (2016) Jennie Garth, Dan Payne. When a couple who began as childhood friends find their relationship on the rocks, they decide to put their divorce on hold when their daughter announces her engagement. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

Keeping Up With the Joneses (2016) ★★ Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher. An ordinary suburban couple discover it’s not easy keeping up with their gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors, the Joneses, especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. Jones are really covert operatives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Tues. 2 p.m. Freeform Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Mon. 3:15 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Sun. 3:11 a.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Thur. 4 p.m. Showtime Fri. 3:05 a.m.

Killerman (2019) Liam Hemsworth, Emory Cohen. Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

King Charles III (2017) Tim Pigott-Smith, Charlotte Riley. Political chaos ensues when King Charles III refuses to sign a controversial bill into law, forcing him to wrestle with his own identity and the implications for himself and his family. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KOCE Mon. 3:30 a.m.

The King of Staten Island (2020) ★★★ Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei. An aimless slacker dreams of becoming a tattoo artist while living with his mother and hanging out with his friends in Staten Island, N.Y. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Tues. 3:05 a.m.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Starz Sat. 11:37 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FX Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Kiss the Girls (1997) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd. After escaping from a serial killer, a doctor helps police and a forensic psychologist track the madman. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:05 p.m.

The Kitchen (2019) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish. When the FBI sends three women’s gangster husbands to prison, the women take business into their own hands by running the rackets and taking out the competition in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York in 1978. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:50 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Bravo Thur. 6 a.m. Bravo Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island (2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Tues. Noon

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Sat. 1:05 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Po must unlock secrets of his past in order to defeat a formidable villain who plans to wipe out kung fu and conquer China. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Sat. 3:10 p.m.

The Lady Eve (1941) ★★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Henry Fonda. Father-daughter cardsharps fleece a rich man’s son on a cruise ship. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Lady in the Water (2006) ★★ Paul Giamatti, Bryce Dallas Howard. A building manager rescues an enigmatic young woman and learns that she is a narf, a character from a bedtime story, who is trying to return to her world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:43 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 10 p.m.

Laggies (2014) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Chloë Grace Moretz. Caught in a panic over her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, a woman pretends to go on a business trip but, in reality, hangs out with a teenage friend. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Tues. 6:15 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:15 a.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Starz Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Sun. 1:44 a.m.

Lars and the Real Girl (2007) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Paul Schneider. Family and friends are unsure how to react when a lonely young man forms an emotional attachment to a life-size plastic woman and treats it like a real person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Wed. 9:25 a.m.

Las cariñosas (1953) Silvia Pinal, Lilia del Valle. Tres mujeres descubren que poseen un extraño poder que obliga a todos los hombres a hacer lo que ellas desean. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Las cenizas del diputado (1977) Eulalio González, Lucha Villa. El demagogo Teodoro hace campaña para diputado pero encuentra fuerte oposición de la maestra Elvira. Para anularla, le ofrece matrimonio si deja la política. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

The Last Exorcism (2010) ★★ Patrick Fabian, Ashley Bell. While a film crew documents his final days as an exorcist, a deceitful cleric must summon true faith when he encounters real evil at a Louisiana farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Mon. 1:45 p.m. HBO Fri. 7:15 a.m.

The Last of the Finest (1990) ★★ Brian Dennehy, Joe Pantoliano. Three suspended cops uncover a widespread conspiracy when they are forced outside the law to avenge a partner’s death. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:27 a.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe. Colonial guide Hawkeye, with his Indian friends, Chingachgook and Uncas, rescue British sisters from the Huron to take them to their father, the commander of Fort William Henry. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:05 p.m. EPIX Sun. 2:25 a.m.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. The fate of the human race hangs in the balance when the Witch Queen rises from the dead, seeking revenge against Kaulder, the immortal warrior who slayed her centuries ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Fri. 4 p.m. Syfy Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Fri. 9 p.m. BET Sat. 5 p.m.

The Lawnmower Man (1992) ★★ Jeff Fahey, Pierce Brosnan. A scientist uses a mentally impaired man to test virtual reality, the computer simulation of the real. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:35 p.m.

Lean on Me (1989) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Robert Guillaume. Principal Joe Clark goes to bat against drugs, crime and bad grades in his Paterson, N.J., high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. POP Mon. 4:45 p.m. POP Mon. 10 p.m.

Leatherheads (2008) ★★ George Clooney, Renée Zellweger. A 1920s football star tries to give his sagging sport a boost, while he and a new teammate vie for the affections of a feisty newswoman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Tues. 4:35 p.m. TMC Fri. Noon TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 4:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 9:40 p.m.

The LEGO Movie 2 (2019) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks. Animated. The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything. It’s now up to Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to defeat the giant marauders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TOON Mon. 6 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell. Animated. An ordinary LEGO figurine, thought to be the key to saving the world, is accompanied by a fellowship of strangers embarking on a quest to vanquish a tyrant bent on a terrible deed. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TOON Mon. 4:15 p.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Wed. 5 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Wed. 7 p.m.

La leyenda de la llorona (2011) Voices of Monica del Carmen, Rafael Inclán. Animada. Niños intentan detener al fantasma de una mujer que secuestra niños que vagan por el bosque durante la noche, debido a su sentimiento de culpa por haber ahogado a sus propios hijos. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TBS Mon. 2 a.m. TBS Mon. 2 p.m.

Like a Boss (2020) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne. The owners of a struggling cosmetics company receive a tempting buyout offer from an industry titan -- a proposal that puts their lifelong friendship to the ultimate test. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:40 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:10 a.m.

Like Crazy (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones. A young British woman and her American lover struggle with a long-distance relationship after she is banned from the U.S. for overstaying her visa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:40 p.m.

Lilies of the Field (1963) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Lilia Skala. A traveling laborer teaches English to a group of German-speaking nuns while building a chapel for their community. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Lincoln (2012) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field. During his final months in office, President Abraham Lincoln moves forward to end the Civil War, unite the country and abolish slavery forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. HBO Wed. 8 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:59 a.m.

Linda and the Mockingbirds (2020) Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne. Linda Ronstadt and Jackson Browne travel to Banámichi, Mexico, to watch children and young adults sing and dance in traditional costumes. (NR) 1 hr. HBO Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Little Big League (1994) ★★ Luke Edwards, Timothy Busfield. The 12-year-old heir and manager of the Minnesota Twins coaches the baseball team to a winning streak by teaching the players to love the game once more. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. IFC Tues. 7:45 a.m.

The Little Hours (2017) Alison Brie, Dave Franco. A young servant fleeing from his master takes refuge at a dysfunctional convent in medieval Tuscany, disguising himself as a deaf-mute. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:35 a.m.

Little House on the Prairie (1974) ★★ Michael Landon, Karen Grassle. The Ingalls of Wisconsin make a new life on the Kansas frontier. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 a.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Mon. 8:03 a.m.

The Little Mermaid (1989) ★★★★ Voices of Jodi Benson, Pat Carroll. Animated. Ariel, a mermaid, is fascinated with life on land, and during one of her visits to the surface, she falls for a human prince. Determined to be with her new love, Ariel makes a dangerous deal with the sea witch Ursula to become human for three days. (G) 1 hr. 22 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:20 p.m.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006) ★★★ Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell. Members of a dysfunctional family set out on a road trip to watch their daughter take part in a children’s beauty pageant. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sun. 5:02 a.m.

Living in Oblivion (1995) ★★★ Steve Buscemi, Catherine Keener. A harried director must contend with technical foul-ups and actors’ shenanigans on the set of a low-budget film. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:32 a.m.

Locke (2013) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Ruth Wilson. A man’s life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London to be present for the birth of a child conceived during a one-night stand. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Mon. 6:10 a.m.

Lone Wolf McQuade (1983) ★★ Chuck Norris, David Carradine. A Texas Ranger helps the FBI stop a black-marketeer who deals in Army bazookas, grenades and tanks. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. REELZ Mon. 2:30 p.m. REELZ Mon. 7:30 p.m.

The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice (2021) Kim Delaney, Katharine Isabelle. Mari Gilbert’s search for her missing daughter, Shannan, uncovers the work of a serial killer on Long Island. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 11:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 1:59 a.m.

The Long Shadow (2017) Narrated by Frances Causey, John Adams. Filmmaker Frances Causey investigates the roots of racism and the shameful legacy of slavery. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KVCR Mon. Noon

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:05 a.m.

Looper (2012) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A mob hit man comes to the chilling realization that his latest assignment is his older self, sent back in time by his bosses. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Fri. 12:42 p.m.

Lord Jim (1965) ★★★ Peter O’Toole, James Mason. A merchant seaman is branded a coward after he abandons ship during a fatal hurricane. Based on Joseph Conrad’s novel. (NR) 2 hrs. 34 mins. TCM Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Lost Boys: The Thirst (2010) Corey Feldman, Jamison Newlander. The Frog brothers must prevent a vampire from unleashing an army of his repulsive ilk. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:44 a.m.

Love at First Bark (2017) Jana Kramer, Kevin McGarry. A single woman with a new, out of control German shepherd turns to a handsome dog trainer for help. As they make progress with the dog, she realizes she may be developing feelings for the trainer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 11 a.m.

Love at First Glance (2017) Amy Smart, Adrian Grenier. After being dumped by her fiance for not being adventurous enough, a woman sets out to prove him wrong by tracking down the handsome stranger she just met on the subway. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Sun. 11 a.m.

Love by the 10th Date (2017) Meagan Good, Kelly Rowland. Four friends balance their dating adventures with their career ambitions at an upscale magazine, teaching themselves and each other how to get the most out of love and life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Love in Store (2020) Alexandra Breckenridge, Robert Buckley. Sparks fly between a home shopping host and her rival when they compete for a promotion. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Mon. 11 a.m.

Love, Fall & Order (2019) Erin Cahill, Trevor Donovan. A woman heads back to her hometown on a mission to help save her father’s annual Fall Fest, which is held on her family’s pumpkin farm. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 1 p.m.

Love, of Course (2018) Kelly Rutherford, Cameron Mathison. A helicopter mom follows her daughter to college and lands a job on campus. When she meets a charismatic professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a life of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 9 p.m.

Love, Simon (2018) ★★★ Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel. Teenager Simon Spier hasn’t told his family or friends that he’s gay, and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Thur. 1 p.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Loverboy (1989) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Kate Jackson. A Los Angeles couple’s collegiate son brings special-delivery pizza to rich older women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Lucky Day (2019) Luke Bracey, Crispin Glover. After being released from prison, a safecracker tries to protect his family from a psychopathic contract killer who’s seeking revenge. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:05 a.m.

Lucky Grandma (2019) Christine Chang, Wayne Chang. In New York City’s Chinatown, a Chinese grandma goes all in at the casino, landing herself on the wrong side of luck. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Wed. 6 a.m.

Luv (2012) ★★ Common, Michael Rainey Jr. Accompanied by his young nephew, an ex-convict tries to raise money through a drug deal. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1 p.m.

Mad Love (1935) ★★★ Peter Lorre, Frances Drake. A bald surgeon grafts a killer’s hands on to the pianist husband of an actress he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. On the run from a French animal-control officer, Alex and friends hide out in a traveling circus, where they perform death-defying tricks and make some new friends. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m. Freeform Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Mon. 6 p.m. BET Tues. 3 p.m. TMC Thur. 1:05 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Thur. 5 p.m. VH1 Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Magnolia (1999) ★★★ Jason Robards, Julianne Moore. Coincidence, divine intervention and fate link several people on an intense day which becomes a moral odyssey. (R) 3 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:40 a.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Sun. 9:53 a.m. Starz Sat. 10:29 a.m.

Maiden (2018) Tracy Edwards, Nancy Harris. In 1989 Tracy Edwards leads the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race, a grueling yachting competition that covers 33,000 miles and lasts nine months. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Malcolm X (1992) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett. The civil-rights leader rises from criminal to crusader, undergoing a religious conversion while jailed. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m. CMT Wed. 11 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

Manhattan Melodrama (1934) ★★★ Clark Gable, William Powell. A district attorney condemns his boyhood buddy, a racketeer whose crime saves his bid for governor. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sun. 3:15 a.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 11 p.m.

Matching Hearts (2020) Taylor Cole, Ryan Paevey. As Valentine’s Day nears, a matchmaker must find a mate for an entrepreneur who believes staying single is the key to success. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

Max Steel (2016) ★ Ben Winchell, Maria Bello. A teen who generates energy combines together with a techno-organic extraterrestrial to become the superhero Max Steel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Tues. 8:25 a.m. Showtime Fri. 7 a.m.

MDMA (2017) Annie Q, Francesca Eastwood. Angie is a working-class girl who is forced by financial necessity to become an expert in making the party drug Ecstasy in the chemistry lab at her prestigious West Coast university. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 3 a.m. TMC Thur. 2:05 a.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. MTV Sat. 5:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Meatballs (1979) ★★ Bill Murray, Chris Makepeace. A zany summer camp counselor leads his misfit charges into a no-holds-barred competition against high-class campers. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) ★★ Jason Statham, Jessica Alba. Master assassin Arthur Bishop must kill an imprisoned African warlord, a human trafficker and an arms dealer to save the woman he loves from an old enemy. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Wed. 1 a.m. FX Wed. 4 p.m.

Meet the Blacks (2016) ★ Mike Epps, Gary Owen. A Chicago man moves his family to Beverly Hills, Calif., on the same day when all crime becomes legal for a 12-hour period. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Tues. 4:46 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:16 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Meet the Robinsons (2007) ★★★ Voices of Angela Bassett, Daniel Hansen. Animated. A mysterious time-traveler named Wilbur Robinson takes a boy genius on a trip to the future to spend a day with Wilbur’s eccentric family. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. Freeform Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Tues. 10:59 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:58 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Wed. 10:40 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:39 p.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sat. 8:11 p.m.

Menace II Society (1993) ★★★ Tyrin Turner, Jada Pinkett. Crime, street sense and the status quo roil the mind of a teenager in the Watts section of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

Message in a Bottle (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Robin Wright Penn. A woman learns that the author of a romantic note that washed ashore is a shipbuilder whose wife died young and tragically. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. POP Sat. 6 a.m.

Mi Desconocida Esposa (1958) Silvia Pinal, Rafael Bertrand. Un hombre contrata a una mujer con un niño para que se haga pasar por su familia y la madre de éste lo crea estable. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Sun. 6:35 p.m. HBO Fri. 2:40 p.m.

El mil abusos (1990) Guillermo Rivas, Maricarmen Resendes. Un mañoso busca la ayuda de un mago para ganar dinero, lo malo es que se queda con la mayor parte de las ganancias. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Miles Ahead (2016) ★★ Don Cheadle, Ewan McGregor. In the 1970s, down-and-out jazz trumpeter Miles Davis tries to recover his new session tape from music producers. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Mon. 10:30 p.m.

The Milky Way (1936) ★★★ Harold Lloyd, Adolphe Menjou. A fight manager promotes a milkman said to have knocked out the middleweight champ. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 7 p.m. Ovation Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Wed. 4 p.m. FXX Thur. Noon

The Missing (2003) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cate Blanchett. In 1885 a woman must join forces with her estranged father to rescue her kidnapped daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Thur. 1:57 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:50 p.m.

The Missouri Breaks (1976) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Jack Nicholson. An eccentric gunfighter for hire must protect a cattle baron’s herd from a rustler and his gang. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. AXS Fri. 5 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Mix Up in the Mediterranean (2021) Jessica Lowndes, Jeremy Jordan. A small-town cook finds romance while impersonating his big-city twin to compete in a culinary contest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 11:40 p.m.

The Moonshine War (1970) ★★ Patrick McGoohan, Richard Widmark. A revenue agent pays an ex-convict to get a moonshiner’s stash before Prohibition is repealed. (GP) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Morning Glory (1933) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. A stage-struck New England girl meets men and gets a lucky break in New York. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Morris From America (2016) ★★★ Craig Robinson, Carla Juri. A 13-year-old rapper focused on hip-hop stardom falls for a rebellious classmate after moving from the U.S. to Germany with his widowed father. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 7:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 5:05 a.m.

Mortal Kombat (1995) ★★ Robin Shou, Linden Ashby. Three martial artists are forced to battle demonic adversaries with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. BBC America Thur. 10 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2:15 a.m.

Movie 43 (2013) ★ Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Bell. A dozen directors contributed to a collection of outrageous stories and spoofs. Included: Truth or Dare, in which two people on a blind date try to break the ice by playing the titular game. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Tues. 9:47 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Tues. 7 p.m. Freeform Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Michael Keaton, Teri Garr. An automotive engineer’s wife gets a job, and he stays home with the children, housework and housewives. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sun. 6 a.m. TMC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Mr. 3000 (2004) ★★ Bernie Mac, Angela Bassett. Arrogant and out of shape, a baseball star comes out of retirement after learning he is three hits shy of 3,000. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Mon. 11:35 a.m. HBO Sat. 9:25 a.m.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Jet Li. After his son is tricked into awakening a cursed Chinese emperor, Rick O’Connell and his family seek a way to send the megalomaniac and his 10,000 warriors back to their graves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Mon. 11 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Fri. 7:55 p.m.

My All American (2015) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Finn Wittrock. In the late 1960s, Texas Longhorns football player Freddie Steinmark utilizes his indomitable spirit and courage to battle adversity. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Wed. 6:51 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:14 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. MTV Thur. 2:30 p.m.

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006) ★★ Uma Thurman, Luke Wilson. A young man discovers that the manipulative woman he is dating is a superheroine, and after he breaks up with her, she uses her powers to turn his life into a nightmare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:07 p.m.

Mystify: Michael Hutchence (2019) Kylie Minogue, Helena Christensen. Archival footage, private home movies and intimate interviews offer insight into the extraordinary life and career of former INXS singer Michael Hutchence. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. AXS Thur. 6 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Ed coaxes his Police Squad pal Frank out of retirement to thwart a terrorist bombing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. Sundance Tues. 2 p.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Frank and Ed of Police Squad blunder through another case, an energy-related plot in Washington, D.C. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Sundance Tues. Noon

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMT Mon. 11:30 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMT Mon. 9 a.m.

Native Son (1951) ★★ Richard Wright, Jean Wallace. Author Richard Wright portrays his novel’s Bigger Thomas, a young chauffeur trapped in an accidental murder. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Neighbors (2014) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. Parents go to war with a neighboring fraternity president who refuses to tone down his house’s raucous activities. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Mon. 4 p.m. FXX Tues. 2 p.m.

New Moon (1930) ★ Lawrence Tibbett, Grace Moore. A Russian princess falls in love with an officer serving the governor she is supposed to marry. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Thur. 4:45 a.m.

New Year’s Eve (2011) ★ Halle Berry, Jessica Biel. Intertwining stories promise love, hope, forgiveness, second chances and more for a number of New Yorkers on the celebrated night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. E! Sat. 2 p.m. E! Sat. 10 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Upon learning that the museum’s magic is disappearing, night watchman Larry Daley sets out on an epic quest to the British Museum in London to save his friends one last time. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:30 p.m.

A Night at the Roxbury (1998) ★ Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan. Desperate to meet women and open their own dance club, brainless brothers Steve and Doug Butabi cruise Beverly Hills. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:20 p.m.

1917 (2019) ★★★ George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman. Two British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders during World War I. In a race against time, they must cross into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades -- including one’s own brother. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Sun. 6 a.m.

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Fri. 11:45 p.m.

No Direction Home: Bob Dylan (2005) ★★★ Bob Dylan, Voice of B.J. Rolfzen. Filmmaker Martin Scorsese traces Bob Dylan’s evolution from folk troubadour to iconic rock star. Live concert footage and press conferences from the 1960s and a new interview with Dylan are used to draw a portrait of the legendary singer-songwriter. (NR) 3 hrs. 27 mins. AXS Sat. 7 p.m.

No Escape (2015) ★★ Owen Wilson, Lake Bell. In Southeast Asia, a newly relocated American businessman and his family look for a safe haven during a violent political uprising. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Thur. 8:29 a.m. Syfy Fri. 2:10 a.m.

Noah (2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. God chooses Noah to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:58 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:25 p.m.

La noche del fugitivo (1991) José Luis Cordero, Sergio Goyri. Un policía se enamora de la hija de un mafioso, quien lo incrimina en un asesinato. El policía es encarcelado y se escapa para buscar pruebas. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Sun. 11:42 a.m.

Now, Voyager (1942) ★★★ Bette Davis, Claude Rains. A Boston spinster finds a lover after the counsel of a kind psychiatrist brings her out of her frumpy shell. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Nurse 3D (2014) Paz de la Huerta, Katrina Bowden. A young nurse begins to suspect that a sexy colleague is responsible for murdering a string of unfaithful men. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 11:32 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Obvious Child (2014) ★★★ Jenny Slate, Jake Lacy. An immature, newly unemployed comic must navigate the murky waters of adulthood after her fling with a graduate student results in an unplanned pregnancy. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Sat. 1 a.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Wed. 12:41 p.m.

Official Secrets (2019) Keira Knightley, Matt Smith. A British intelligence officer turns into a whistleblower after learning about NSA espionage plans designed to ensure passage of a resolution of war against Iraq by the U.N. Security Council in 2003. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Paramount Thur. Noon Paramount Thur. 9 p.m.

Olympus Has Fallen (2013) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. America’s national security team must rely on a disgraced former guard to save the president after terrorists seize control of the White House, taking the chief of state hostage. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Tues. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Once Upon a Crime (1992) ★ John Candy, James Belushi. Taking a lost dachshund from Rome to Monte Carlo drags various people into a mixed-up case of murder. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:03 a.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Starz Mon. 11:56 a.m. Starz Thur. 9 p.m. Starz Fri. 10:28 a.m.

One Hour Photo (2002) ★★★ Robin Williams, Connie Nielsen. Desperate and lonely, a photo developer obsesses over members of a family that patronizes his booth in a department store. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:57 p.m.

The One (2001) ★ Jet Li, Carla Gugino. A team of agents hunts a renegade who leaps through dimensions in order to gain enormous power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Thur. 1:48 a.m. Encore Thur. 3:51 p.m.

Ophelia (2018) Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts. Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Orange County (2002) ★★ Colin Hanks, Jack Black. A high schooler tries to fix a mistake after his guidance counselor sends the wrong papers to Stanford University. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:02 a.m.

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) ★★ Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson. Family ambition pits British sisters Anne and Mary Boleyn against each other for the affections of King Henry VIII. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Fri. 6:40 a.m.

Out of Omaha (2018) Twin black brothers come of age in racially divided Omaha. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Mon. 8 p.m.

The Out-of-Towners (1999) ★★ Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn. An Ohio couple reinvigorate their passionless marriage during a bizarre 24 hours in New York City. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Ovation Sun. 9 a.m. Ovation Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Sundance Tues. 11:02 p.m.

Over the Moon in Love (2019) Jessica Lowndes, Wes Brown. With her matchmaking business on the verge of closing, a woman finds herself in the unique position of being featured in a magazine, but she must set up the writer with her childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 5 p.m.

Overcomer (2019) ★★ Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby. High school coach John Harrison reluctantly agrees to take over the cross-country team, a sport he doesn’t even like. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, a young runner who pushes herself to the limit and inspires those around her. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Wed. 8:08 a.m. Encore Thur. 3:19 a.m. Encore Thur. 11:58 a.m.

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. A washed-up ex-pilot and an untested trainee must drive an old, obsolete robot in a last-ditch effort to repel a lethal force of monstrous invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TNT Sun. 1 p.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:10 p.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Sun. 8:30 a.m.

A Patch of Blue (1965) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Shelley Winters. A blind white teenager, sheltered by her sleazy mother, falls in love with a kind young black man. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:30 p.m. Showtime Tues. 5:15 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

The Pawnbroker (1964) ★★★★ Rod Steiger, Geraldine Fitzgerald. Painful memories of Nazi atrocities cause a Holocaust survivor to detach himself from the world around him. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:33 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:50 p.m.

Pecado de amor (1961) Sara Montiel, Terence Hill. Una artista se enamora de un político casado, y cuando es acusada de asesinato, la esposa de éste adopta a su hija. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne. A family’s life in small-town Maine is shattered by the evil unleashed from an ancient American Indian burial ground. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Sundance Sun. 12:15 p.m.

The Photograph (2020) ★★ Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield. A woman develops an unexpected romance with a rising journalist while delving into her late mother’s early life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Sun. 1 p.m.

Piranha (1978) ★★ Bradford Dillman, Heather Menzies. Two people unwittingly free a mad military scientist’s mutant fish near a summer camp and resort lake. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

Piranha 3DD (2012) ★ Danielle Panabaker, Matt Bush. No one is safe from a school of prehistoric flesh-eating fish as they sink their razor-sharp teeth into patrons at the summer’s most popular attraction, the Big Wet Water Park. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Sat. 1:19 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Wed. 6 p.m. FX Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Wed. 11:52 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Playing Cupid (2021) Laura Vandervoort, Nicholas Gonzalez. A girl sets her single father up with her teacher after starting a matchmaking business for a school project. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 9 p.m.

Playing With Fire (2019) ★ John Cena, Judy Greer. When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Pleasantville (1998) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Daniels. A shy suburban teen and his sister are transported into the black-and-white world of a 1950s TV sitcom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Mon. 2:25 p.m. TMC Fri. 5:55 p.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Voices of Irene Bedard, Judy Kuhn. Animated. Based on a story of John Smith, a Powhatan Indian stops a war between her tribe and the British by interceding with the chief, her father. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Sun. 2:10 p.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ Edgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey. Un agente del FBI se infiltra en una banda de deportistas de élite, practicantes de surf, de quienes se sospecha roban dinero y joyas que luego reparten entre los pobres. Sus superiores empiezan a pensar que el agente está involucrándose demasiado. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. KFTR Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986) ★★ JoBeth Williams, Craig T. Nelson. An American Indian helps a broke and homeless family, once again prey to a poltergeist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:12 a.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ Kit Harington, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Mount Vesuvius rains down lava and ash, a gladiator races to save the woman he loves before the city collapses. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Popeye (1980) ★★ Robin Williams, Shelley Duvall. The sailor with big forearms rows to Sweethaven and steals skinny Olive Oyl from large Bluto. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6 a.m.

Premium Rush (2012) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Shannon. A bike messenger’s last delivery of the day turns into a life-or-death chase through Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Thur. 10:23 a.m. Encore Thur. 12:13 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Freeform Thur. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Pride & Prejudice (2005) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Matthew MacFadyen. A convoluted courtship begins between a young woman and the handsome friend of a wealthy bachelor. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Showtime Wed. 11 a.m.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016) ★★ Lily James, Sam Riley. In 19th-century England, Elizabeth Bennet, master of martial arts and weaponry, joins forces with zombie killer Mr. Darcy to battle the undead. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Fri. 11:30 a.m. FXX Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Primrose Path (1940) ★★ Ginger Rogers, Joel McCrea. A shantytown tomboy’s straight-arrow sweetheart discovers how her mother makes a living. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Princess O’Rourke (1943) ★★★ Olivia de Havilland, Robert Cummings. A down-to-earth pilot charms a European princess on vacation in the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Problem Child (1990) ★ John Ritter, Michael Oliver. An eager yuppie and his wife adopt a little boy, Junior, who’s totally out of control. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Tues. 9:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 6:40 a.m.

Problem Child 3: Junior in Love (1995) ★★ William Katt, Jack Warden. First love for unruly preteen Junior means aggravation for dad, grandpa and others. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Problem Child 2 (1991) ★★ John Ritter, Michael Oliver. Unruly Junior meets wild Trixie and together they try to match his father with her mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 10:55 a.m. TMC Thur. 6:05 a.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Wed. 7:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Public Enemies (2009) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christian Bale. Depression-era outlaw John Dillinger becomes the fledgling FBI’s most-wanted criminal and a folk hero to much of America’s downtrodden public. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Encore Wed. 4:03 a.m. Encore Wed. 6:36 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. AMC Tues. 1:34 a.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

The Purple Gang (1960) ★★ Barry Sullivan, Robert Blake. A Detroit policeman hunts a ruthless hoodlum on a rampage during Prohibition. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Quarry (2020) Shea Whigham, Michael Shannon. After murdering a traveling preacher, a fugitive drifter assumes his identity and becomes the new cleric of a small-town church. While he wins over the congregation, the police chief starts to link the mysterious stranger to a crime investigation. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8:27 a.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:25 p.m.

Quick Money (1937) ★★ Fred Stone, Gordon Jones. A mayor finds his job in jeopardy when he opposes two scheming swindlers who promise to turn his town into a resort. (NR) 59 mins. TCM Sat. 5:27 a.m.

Quigley Down Under (1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Ovation Sun. 10 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Rage in Heaven (1941) ★★ Robert Montgomery, Ingrid Bergman. An insane British heir tries to kill himself and frame his wife’s supposed lover for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Mon. 11:02 p.m. TNT Tues. 2:30 p.m.

El Rapto de las Sabinas (1958) Lorena Velázquez, Tere Velázquez. Historia de la construcción de Roma por Remo y el rapto de las Sabinas mujeres de otro país que los Romanos querían. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Rapture-Palooza (2013) ★★ Craig Robinson, Anna Kendrick. Left behind after the Rapture, a young woman and her boyfriend set out to prevent the Antichrist from taking her as his unholy bride. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Mon. 7:40 a.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TBS Sat. 8 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Sun. 9 a.m.

Red Dawn (2012) ★ Chris Hemsworth, Josh Peck. After foreign troops seize control of an American town, a group of young people takes refuge in the surrounding woods and launches guerrilla attacks against the enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TNT Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Reservoir Dogs (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth. Thieves ponder the identity of the traitor in their midst in the violent aftermath of a failed jewelry heist. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Resident Evil (2002) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. Commandos infiltrate a research facility after a deadly virus turns the entire staff into ravenous zombies. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Wed. 2:45 p.m. Syfy Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Sienna Guillory. Survivors of a deadly virus must fight their way through Raccoon City’s legion of undead inhabitants. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Thur. 2:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 11:59 a.m.

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Oded Fehr. Genetically altered by Umbrella Corp., Alice and her cohorts try to eradicate an undead virus before it infects everyone on Earth. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Syfy Fri. 2 p.m. Syfy Sat. 2 a.m.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen. Alice travels to the Hive in Raccoon City to prevent the evil Umbrella Corp. from wiping out the last remaining survivors of the zombie apocalypse. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Tues. 11:16 a.m. Syfy Wed. 1:58 a.m.

Resistance (2020) Jesse Eisenberg, Ed Harris. Before he becomes world-famous mime Marcel Marceau, aspiring Jewish actor Marcel Mangel joins the French Resistance to save thousands of orphaned children from the Nazis. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Sat. 7 a.m. Showtime Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Revenant (2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins. FX Mon. 4:30 p.m. FX Tues. 1 p.m.

Revenge of the Green Dragons (2014) ★★ Justin Chon, Kevin Wu. A Chinese emigrant and his best friend rise through the ranks of one of New York’s most-powerful street gangs. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Ride Along (2014) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. A veteran cop and his future brother-in-law, a fast-talking trainee, tangle with Atlanta’s most-dangerous criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Wed. 4 p.m. TNT Thur. Noon

Riding Shotgun (1954) ★★ Randolph Scott, Wayne Morris. An outlaw and his gang attack a stagecoach, leaving its guard to take the blame. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

River of No Return (1954) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Marilyn Monroe. A farmer and his son raft Rockies rapids with a gold-rush gambler’s girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Paramount Mon. 1:15 a.m. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:45 p.m. AXS Tues. 6 a.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 3 p.m. CMT Sat. 7 p.m. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ Seann William Scott, Breckin Meyer. Friends embark on a lengthy car trip to intercept an illicit videotape mistakenly mailed to one’s girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Roaring Twenties (1939) ★★★ James Cagney, Humphrey Bogart. Three World War I buddies return to New York, where two become bootleggers. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Tues. 6 a.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Starz Sat. 6:24 a.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Fri. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 4 p.m.

Rock of Ages (2012) ★★ Julianne Hough, Diego Boneta. Songs by Def Leppard, Journey, Joan Jett, Bon Jovi and others underscore a rock ‘n’ roll romance between a small-town girl and a city boy who meet on the Sunset Strip while chasing their Hollywood dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Wed. 11:15 a.m.

A Rodeo Film (2019) Jermelle Simon, Charlee Earle. A bull rider has an affair with his brother’s wife. (NR) 19 mins. HBO Tues. 5:25 a.m.

Romance in the Air (2020) Cindy Busby, Torrance Coombs. A woman gets a chance at happiness when she returns home and reunites with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Romance Road (1938) Walter Cassel, Anne Nagel. A Mountie has to mediate a land dispute between a railroad and French Canadian fur trappers. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Roughshod (1949) ★★ Robert Sterling, Gloria Grahame. An escaped convict tracks two brothers herding horses and four stranded dance-hall hostesses. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Roxanne (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, Daryl Hannah. The long-nosed fire chief of a Washington ski town helps a dolt woo the astronomer he loves. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Sun. 8:10 a.m. Encore Thur. 2:01 p.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 8:18 a.m.

Ruby Sparks (2012) ★★★ Paul Dano, Zoe Kazan. A struggling novelist creates an inspirational female character, who somehow leaps from the page into his home as a real flesh-and-blood woman. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Fri. 3:10 a.m.

Rules of Engagement (2000) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Samuel L. Jackson. A decorated career Marine, about to stand trial for a botched rescue mission, asks an old friend to defend him. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Rumble in the Bronx (1995) ★★ Jackie Chan, Anita Mui. Un policía de Hong Kong defiende a una comerciante en contra de unos motociclistas que le exigen dinero a cambio de protección. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ed Harris. When his estranged son becomes a mob target, an aging hit man must figure out where his loyalties lie and how to save his offspring from a deadly fate. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. A&E Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Run the Race (2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:25 a.m.

Rush (2013) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl. Charismatic Englishman James Hunt and Austrian perfectionist Niki Lauda burn up the 1970s Formula 1 racing scene and share an intense rivalry on the track. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Sat. 10:12 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Sun. 7 p.m. VH1 Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sun. 11:30 p.m. VH1 Mon. 5 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. VH1 Sun. 9:15 p.m. VH1 Mon. 2:45 p.m.

The Russia House (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Michelle Pfeiffer. A London publisher turned spy falls in love with his Moscow contact. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:06 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Sabotage (2014) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sam Worthington. Members of an elite DEA task force are eliminated one by one following their successful robbery of a powerful drug cartel’s safe house. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Sahara (2005) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn. A treasure hunter and his sidekick join forces with a doctor to search for a Confederate ship in Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. IFC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Sailing Into Love (2019) Leah Renee, Chris McNally. A biology teacher juggles her duties as bridesmaid to three friends, as well as teaching a summer enrichment class at her favorite place in the world. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 3 p.m.

Saint Maud (2019) Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle. Maud, an unstable, newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul -- but sinister forces and her own sinful past threaten her holy calling. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:30 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:40 a.m.

Saturday’s Children (1940) ★★ John Garfield, Anne Shirley. An inventor and his bride get testy in the city as they try to make ends meet. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Tues. 7:15 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. History Sat. 12:40 p.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Encore Sat. 7:42 a.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) ★★ Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza. Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. 1:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 4 p.m.

The Score (2001) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Edward Norton. A master thief agrees to work with a volatile partner for one last heist before he retires. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:55 p.m.

Scream 4 (2011) ★★ Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox. The Ghostface Killer returns with a vengeance when self-help author Sidney Prescott arrives in Woodsboro on the last stop of her book tour. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Second Chances (2013) Alison Sweeney, Greg Vaughan. Two children try to play matchmaker for their widowed mother and an injured firefighter. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

The Secret Ingredient (2020) Erin Cahill, Brendan Penny. A small-town baker reunites with her ex-fiance after traveling to New York City to compete on a Valentine’s Day cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Mon. 9 p.m.

The Secret Six (1931) ★★ Wallace Beery, Lewis Stone. Reporters, vigilantes, a moll and a crooked lawyer bring down a bootlegger. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 8 a.m.

Seed of Chucky (2004) ★ Jennifer Tilly, Voice of Brad Dourif. Resurrected by their offspring, the murderous doll and his twisted bride learn about a new movie featuring their killer exploits. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Seven Pounds (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Rosario Dawson. A man with a fateful secret sets out to redeem himself by changing the lives of seven strangers, including a woman with whom he falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Sat. 2:51 p.m.

The Shack (2017) ★★ Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer. Three enigmatic strangers take a depressed man on a life-changing journey after a family tragedy makes him question his faith. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:59 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 1:58 p.m.

Shadow of a Doubt (1943) ★★★★ Teresa Wright, Joseph Cotten. A girl thinks her visiting uncle is the strangler dubbed the Merry Widow Murderer. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Shaft (2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:37 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:07 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow. Young William Shakespeare falls for Viola, reawakening his creativity, but she is betrothed to Wessex. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Fri. 2:05 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Paramount Mon. 8:30 a.m. Paramount Mon. 10 p.m.

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sun. 10:45 a.m. HBO Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The murder of Austria’s crown prince leads Holmes, Watson and a Gypsy to a showdown with an evil genius named Moriarty. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Fri. 10:45 a.m.

The Shining Hour (1938) ★★ Joan Crawford, Margaret Sullavan. A nightclub chorus girl marries into a rich family, and some of its members resent her. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Mon. 1:45 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Sundance Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Ships in the Night: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2021) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with a local doctor to investigate the murder of an art gallery manager. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 10 p.m.

Shirley Valentine (1989) ★★ Pauline Collins, Tom Conti. A Liverpool housewife talks to the camera and her kitchen wall about life, people and going to Greece. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:50 p.m.

Showdown in Little Tokyo (1991) ★ Dolph Lundgren, Brandon Lee. A hulking police detective and his Eurasian partner take turns kicking around the Japanese yakuza. (R) 1 hr. 18 mins. Cinemax Sat. 5 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Sat. 7:20 p.m.

Shut In (2016) ★ Naomi Watts, Oliver Platt. Living in isolation in rural Maine, a widowed child psychologist starts to believe that the ghost of a missing boy is in her house during a dangerous ice storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Mon. 4 a.m.

Shuttlecock: Director’s Cut (2020) Alan Bates, Lambert Wilson. During a memorial for his father, World War II hero Maj. James Prentis confesses a dark family secret to his son, something that he’s harbored for more than 20 years. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Wed. 12:55 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Tues. 11 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 11 a.m.

Sin Fortuna (1980) Gerardo Reyes, Narciso Busquets. Un hombre que nació pobre y que ha sido ignorado constantemente, desafía su destino. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Sinbad the Sailor (1947) ★★★ Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Maureen O’Hara. Sinbad meets a beauty and villains on a voyage to the island treasure of Alexander the Great. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds. A silent-film star loves a chorus girl who dubs his squeaky-voiced co-star in a 1927 Hollywood talkie. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

Sinner’s Holiday (1930) ★★ Grant Withers, Evalyn Knapp. A penny-arcade owner tries to frame her daughter’s boyfriend for a murder her bootlegger son committed. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

Sisters (2015) ★★ Amy Poehler, Tina Fey. A recently divorced woman and her hotheaded sister throw a party that spirals out of control at their childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. FXX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998) ★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Heche. An emergency landing strands a New York magazine editor and a South Pacific cargo pilot on an unknown Tahitian island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:30 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 2:55 a.m.

Six Degrees of Separation (1993) ★★★ Stockard Channing, Will Smith. Married New Yorkers question the motives of an overnight guest who pretends to be someone else. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Sat. 12:56 p.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Sun. 2 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1:02 a.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:50 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:01 p.m. IFC Sat. Noon IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

Sleepless (2017) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan. An undercover Las Vegas police officer must race against time to save his kidnapped son from a crew of murderous gangsters. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sun. 8:03 a.m. Starz Thur. 7:56 a.m. Starz Thur. 6:11 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Mon. 10:49 p.m. Encore Tues. 5:27 p.m.

Smart Woman (1931) ★ Mary Astor, Robert Ames. A woman back from Europe finds her husband fooling around and tries to make him jealous. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Mon. 11 a.m.

The Smiling Lieutenant (1931) ★★★ Maurice Chevalier, Claudette Colbert. A 19th-century lieutenant despairs over a forced marriage to a dowdy princess, until his lover takes her in hand. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Sally Field. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, his buddy, a runaway bride and 400 cases of beer. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker and his girlfriend hauling a pregnant elephant to Dallas. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983) ★ Jackie Gleason, Jerry Reed. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, the trucker’s girlfriend and a huge fake shark from Florida to Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. CMT Sat. 5 p.m.

Snatch (2000) ★★★ Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina. An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Fri. 11:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 1 a.m.

Snatched (2017) ★★ Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn. Dumped by her boyfriend, Emily persuades her mother, Linda, to accompany her on an exotic getaway to South America. The two polar opposites must quickly work through their differences to escape from a wildly outrageous and dangerous jungle adventure. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Mon. 11:30 a.m. FXX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Sneakers (1992) ★★★ Robert Redford, Dan Aykroyd. An ex-'60s-radical computer hacker and his company are tapped for a shady black-box job. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:20 a.m.

Snitch (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Barry Pepper. To save his teenage son from an unjust prison sentence, a businessman makes a deal with a U.S. attorney to infiltrate a dangerous drug cartel and become an informant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. BBC America Sun. 10:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Sat. 5:50 p.m.

Snowkissed (2021) Jen Lilley, Chris McNally. Sparks fly between a New York writer and her adventurous tour guide in Canada. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 11 a.m.

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987) ★★ Eric Stoltz, Mary Stuart Masterson. A grease monkey’s tomboy friend helps him woo a popular girl in their Los Angeles high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:05 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Wed. 7:50 p.m.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) ★★ James Marsden, Jim Carrey. Live action/animated. The world needed a hero -- it got a hedgehog. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic races across the globe to stop uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik from achieving world domination. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:20 p.m.

Soul Food (1997) ★★★ Vanessa L. Williams, Vivica A. Fox. Three sisters deal with romantic crises and their widowed mother’s fatal illness. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. E! Fri. 4 p.m. E! Sat. Noon

Source Code (2011) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Monaghan. A helicopter pilot takes part in a secret government program that enables him to assume someone’s identity and experience the last few minutes of that person’s life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Tues. 10 a.m.

Southpaw (2015) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Forest Whitaker. After losing everything to a senseless tragedy, a boxer turns to a retired fighter for guidance as he struggles toward redemption. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. VH1 Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Wed. 4:46 a.m. Starz Wed. 5:15 p.m. Starz Sat. 2:15 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Sun. 3:50 a.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Tues. 11:29 a.m. Starz Tues. 10:19 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Sun. 5 p.m. FX Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) ★★★ Voices of Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson. Animated. Bitten by a radioactive spider, teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into Spider-Man. He must now use his newfound skills to battle the evil Kingpin, a hulking madman who can open portals to other universes. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m. FX Fri. 6:30 p.m. FX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 2 p.m.

Spontaneous (2020) ★★★ Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer. When students in their high school inexplicably start to explode, seniors Mara and Dylan struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:25 p.m.

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) ★★★ Roger Moore, Barbara Bach. Agent 007 and a Russian beauty foil a madman in a submarine, who is out to nuke the world. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

Stage Door (1937) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Ginger Rogers. New York chorus girls room at a theatrical boardinghouse while waiting for their big break. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Stars in My Crown (1950) ★★★ Joel McCrea, Ellen Drew. Man of God Josiah Gray is determined to bring religion to the people of Walesburg, a dusty southern town still healing from the Civil War. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Starsky & Hutch (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. Thrown together as partners, two detectives investigate a cocaine dealer suspected of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Tues. 5:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Station West (1948) ★★★ Dick Powell, Jane Greer. An undercover Army officer links dead soldiers and stolen gold to a frontier saloon queen. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m.

Stickman (2017) Alanna Bale, Valerie Buhagiar. As a child, when Emma was wrongly accused of murdering her sister, she knew the Stickman committed the crime. Years later, although she has her demons under control, the Stickman returns to wreak havoc. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Sat. 4 a.m.

Stigmata (1999) ★ Patricia Arquette, Gabriel Byrne. An atheist’s visions and manifestations of wounds like those of the crucified Christ prompt the Vatican to send an investigator. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:25 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 4:11 p.m.

Stockholm (2018) Ethan Hawke, Noomi Rapace. After taking hostages in a Stockholm bank, ex-con Lars Nystrom demands the release of his old partner in crime from prison. As the situation escalates, Lars starts to let down his guard as he develops an uneasy bond with one of the female employees. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Thur. 6:53 a.m.

The Story of Us (2019) Maggie Lawson, Sam Page. The owner of a bookstore butts heads with an architect who plans on renovating the neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 5 p.m.

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) ★★ Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson. A road trip to visit relatives takes a dangerous turn when a family arrives at a secluded mobile home park that’s mysteriously deserted -- until three masked psychopaths show up to satisfy their thirst for blood. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Wed. 1 p.m. Syfy Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Striking Distance (1993) ★★ Bruce Willis, Sarah Jessica Parker. An alienated Pittsburgh police officer and his new partner on the River Rescue Squad hunt a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sat. 4:14 a.m.

The Student Prince (1954) ★★ Ann Blyth, Edmund Purdom. Prince Karl goes to university in Heidelberg, sows wild oats, and falls in love with an innkeeper’s niece. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

Su Precio Unos Dólares (1969) Mario Almada, Rodolfo de Anda. Una mujer planea el robo de un banco en el que ella engañará a sus compañeros y escapará con todo el dinero. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Summer School (1987) ★★ Mark Harmon, Kirstie Alley. The vice principal makes a high-school gym teacher teach catch-up English to a group of misfits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Mon. 3:45 a.m. Sundance Wed. 3:02 a.m.

Sunday in New York (1963) ★★★ Cliff Robertson, Jane Fonda. An innocent upstater visits her airline-pilot brother and meets a stranger she tries to seduce. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 a.m.

The Sunshine Boys (1975) ★★★ Walter Matthau, George Burns. After a long separation, two former vaudeville partners reunite to renew their friendship and their feud. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Superfly (1972) ★★★ Ron O’Neal, Carl Lee. Before a Harlem cocaine dealer retires with his girlfriend, he wants to make just one last score. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Wed. 11 p.m.

Surprised by Love (2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 1 p.m.

Surrogates (2009) ★★ Bruce Willis, Radha Mitchell. FBI agents probe a murder case linked to the inventor of technology that allows people to live vicariously though robotic versions of themselves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Suspect Zero (2004) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Ben Kingsley. With help from his former partner, an FBI agent searches for a man who is hunting and murdering serial killers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Tues. 3 a.m.

The Swan (1956) ★★★ Grace Kelly, Alec Guinness. A European princess waltzes with her tutor but is destined to marry a crown prince. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Sweet Autumn (2020) Nikki Deloach, Andrew Walker. A young woman and a maple farmer uncover the secret behind their inheritance of a candy shop. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 5 p.m.

The Sweeter Side of Life (2013) Kathryn Morris, James Best. When her husband dumps her for her acupuncturist, pampered housewife Desiree discovers there is more to life than money. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Hallmark Tues. 3 p.m.

The Switch (2010) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman. A woman inseminates herself without knowing that her best friend substituted her preferred sperm sample for his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sun. 11:05 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Sword of Trust (2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 6:10 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. A&E Sun. 6 p.m.

Taking a Shot at Love (2021) Alexa PenaVega, Luke Macfarlane. Sparks fly between a ballet instructor and a professional hockey player as she tries to help him recover from the same injury that sidelined her dancing career. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 3 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Freeform Tues. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 1 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi. Animated. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, Rapunzel strikes a deal with a charming thief to spring her from her prison tower. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:20 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Voices of Tony Goldwyn, Glenn Close. Animated. A man raised by apes in the African jungle encounters a professor, his daughter and a suspicious hunter. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Sun. 10 a.m.

Taxi (2004) ★ Queen Latifah, Jimmy Fallon. A bumbling policeman enlists the aid of a skillful cabdriver to chase Brazilian bank robbers through New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Tues. 3:46 p.m. Encore Wed. 6:27 a.m.

The Tender Trap (1955) ★★★ Debbie Reynolds, Frank Sinatra. An actress flirts demurely with a swinging Manhattan bachelor who thinks he has it made. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Terminator Salvation (2009) ★★ Christian Bale, Sam Worthington. As the machines prepare for a final attack, John Connor and a mysterious stranger delve into the heart of Skynet and uncover a terrible secret involving the annihilation of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TBS Sat. 4 a.m. TBS Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Nick Stahl. A cyborg from the future must protect John Connor from a superior model sent to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 5 p.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:05 p.m.

That Night (2013) James Corden, Alexandra Roach. A story of love, life, and a friendship that could only last the night. (NR) 19 mins. Showtime Sun. 5:45 a.m.

That’s Right -- You’re Wrong (1939) ★★ Kay Kyser, Adolphe Menjou. A radio bandleader tries to make a movie, but a producer gives him the runaround. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Thelma & Louise (1991) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis. An Arkansas waitress and a housewife shoot a rapist and take off in a ’66 Thunderbird. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Fri. 6:45 p.m.

The Thin Red Line (1998) ★★★ Sean Penn, Adrien Brody. The men of Charlie Company try to take Guadalcanal Island from the Japanese in World War II. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Encore Mon. 1:02 a.m.

This Is Personal (2019) Filmmaker Amy Berg examines the struggle for intersectional activism among the Women’s March leadership. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Mon. 9:44 a.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:05 p.m. EPIX Sat. 6:25 a.m.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston. Thor must battle the Hulk in a deadly gladiatorial contest and prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 6:15 p.m.

The Three Musketeers (2011) ★ Matthew MacFadyen, Milla Jovovich. A young swordsman joins three of France’s finest warriors in a quest to foil a plot against the crown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ Sean Connery, Claudine Auger. Agent 007 scuba dives after SPECTRE’s Largo hijacks nuclear bombs with a hydrofoil yacht. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Ovation Tues. Noon Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m.

The Time Machine (2002) ★★ Guy Pearce, Samantha Mumba. A scientist travels into the future and meets a race of people who fear hideous monsters living under the ground. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Timeline (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Mon. 6 a.m.

Tin Cup (1996) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Rene Russo. A curvy customer and a smarmy golf-pro pal motivate a down-and-out Texas driving-range owner to try for the U.S. Open. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 9:10 a.m.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kathy Burke. Called back from retirement, veteran British spy George Smiley must ferret out a mole in MI6, who has been feeding vital information to the Soviets. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Sat. 12:50 p.m.

Tintorera (1977) ★★ Susan George, Hugo Stiglitz. A paradise of pleasure becomes an island of death for two men face to face with a man-eating tiger shark. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Sun. 2:41 p.m.

Toña Machetes (1983) Andrés García, Ignacio López Tarso. Una mujer adopta a un niño y descubre que puede amar nuevamente a pesar de que debe enfrentar a un hombre perverso. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Tonight You’re Mine (2011) ★★ Luke Treadaway, Natalia Tena. A preacher handcuffs together two squabbling musicians at a music festival where they are scheduled to perform. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:10 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Mon. 8 a.m.

Tortilla Flat (1942) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Hedy Lamarr. Two fishermen living on the coast of California love the same woman. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Wed. 2:45 a.m.

Touched With Fire (2015) ★★★ Katie Holmes, Luke Kirby. While staying at a psychiatric hospital, two manic-depressive poets begin a romance that continues to blossom after their release. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:45 a.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. A flashy new action hero’s arrival creates upset in a community of toys that comes to life when people are absent. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. Freeform Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. When a toy collector kidnaps Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys band together to bring him home. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Mon. 6:30 p.m.

The Tracker (2019) Dolph Lundgren, Marco Mazzoli. After failing to save his kidnapped wife and daughter, a vengeful man embarks on a bloody mission to punish those responsible for their deaths. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Mon. 7 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Fri. 10:09 a.m. Encore Fri. 11:18 p.m.

Traffik (2018) ★ Paula Patton, Omar Epps. A couple and their two friends embark on a weekend getaway to an isolated estate in the mountains. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when members of a violent biker gang show up to protect their secrets from the outside world. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. Un corrupto oficial usa la fanfarronería, intimidación y drogas para que un nuevo policía se vuelva uno de los suyos. (R) 2 hrs. KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Trainwreck (2015) ★★★ Amy Schumer, Bill Hader. A promiscuous magazine writer considers monogamy for the first time when she starts to fall in love with the charming sports doctor she’s profiling. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. FX Sun. 11 a.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity’s fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TBS Sat. 12:45 p.m. TBS Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Syfy Thur. 4:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. Syfy Wed. 11:01 p.m. Syfy Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Los tres mosqueteros (1942) Cantinflas, Ángel Garasa. Un hombre y sus tres amigos recuperan el collar de una actriz en un cabaret y ella los hace extras de una película. (NR) 2 hrs. 17 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Trick ‘r Treat (2007) ★★ Anna Paquin, Brian Cox. Interwoven stories demonstrate that some traditions are best not forgotten, as the residents of a small town face real ghosts and goblins on Halloween. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:59 a.m.

Troy (2004) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Eric Bana. The fierce warrior Achilles leads Greek forces in the Trojan War, ignited when Paris abducts Helen of Troy. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11:30 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Tues. 9:40 a.m. HBO Sat. 3:05 p.m.

True History of the Kelly Gang (2019) George MacKay, Russell Crowe. An exploration of Australian bushranger Ned Kelly and his gang as they attempt to evade authorities during the 1870s. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:05 a.m. Showtime Fri. 1 a.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Laura Linney. An unwitting man’s life is arranged for him, captured on hidden cameras and broadcast internationally. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:05 p.m.

Turbulence (1997) ★ Ray Liotta, Lauren Holly. A scuffle aboard a 747 bound for New York frees a murderer-in-transit, kills the pilot and puts a stewardess at the helm. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:45 p.m.

The Turning (2020) ★ Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard. Kate Mandell takes a job as a nanny for two young orphans at a Gothic mansion in the Maine countryside. When strange events start to plague Kate and the siblings, she begins to suspect that the estate’s dark corridors are home to a malevolent entity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Tusk (2014) ★★ Michael Parks, Justin Long. A U.S. podcaster ventures into the Canadian wilderness to interview an old man who has an extraordinary past, and the American learns the man has a dark secret involving a walrus. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

The Tuxedo (2002) ★ Jackie Chan, Jennifer Love Hewitt. A chauffeur embarks on a covert mission after a tuxedo from a secret agent gives him extraordinary abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 11:15 a.m.

12 Rounds (2009) ★ John Cena, Aidan Gillen. El detective Danny Baxter está a punto de tener el peor día de su vida cuando el criminal y terrorista Miles Jackson, que se ha escapado de prisión tras haber sido detenido por Baxter, secuestra a su novia y lo reta a doce pruebas para salvarla. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

12 Strong (2018) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon. In the wake of Sept. 11, Capt. Mitch Nelson leads a U.S. Special Forces team into Afghanistan to take down the Taliban and al-Qaida. Outgunned and outnumbered, Nelson and his forces face overwhelming odds in a fight against a ruthless enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:15 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Showtime Fri. 8:35 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Fri. 3 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Fri. 5 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Fri. 12:55 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Twist of Faith (2013) Toni Braxton, David Julian Hirsh. A single mother and her gospel community help an Orthodox Jewish cantor whose wife and three children were murdered. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Sun. 6 p.m.

Two Can Play That Game (2001) ★ Vivica A. Fox, Morris Chestnut. A woman uses manipulative tactics to prove she has complete control over her boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Bravo Sun. 6 a.m. E! Fri. 2 p.m. E! Sat. 10 a.m.

2 Days in the Valley (1996) ★★ Danny Aiello, Glenne Headly. A hit man falls for an art dealer’s helper amid confusion in the San Fernando Valley. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:13 a.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Syfy Tues. 1:33 p.m. Syfy Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Fri. 6:17 p.m. Starz Sat. 12:47 p.m. Starz Sat. 9:53 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Tues. 4 p.m. VH1 Tues. 11 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

U-571 (2000) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton. American servicemen sneak aboard a disabled German sub to steal an encryption device they hope will help the Allies win the war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sun. 6:04 a.m. HBO Thur. 6:05 a.m.

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964) ★★★★ Catherine Deneuve, Nino Castelnuovo. A pregnant French girl must choose between her lover, who is going into the service, and a very wealthy merchant; all dialogue is sung. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Unbreakable (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson. The sole survivor of a horrific train crash, questioning his existence, finds counsel in a mysterious stranger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:04 p.m.

Unbroken (2014) ★★ Jack O’Connell, Domhnall Gleeson. During World War II, Olympian and war hero Louie Zamperini survives for 47 days at sea in a raft, only to be captured by the Japanese navy and sent to a series of prisoner-of-war camps. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Under the Autumn Moon (2018) Lindy Booth, Wes Brown. While scouting a dude ranch for the outdoor adventure company that employs her, a woman rediscovers her passion for the great outdoors and becomes smitten with the ranch’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 9 p.m.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy (2016) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. When Elizabeth decides to show her dog in competition, she clashes with the arrogant, complicated judge Donovan Darcy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 11 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:30 p.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Mon. 10 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Wed. 12:10 p.m.

Us (2019) ★★★ Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke. A couple and their two children must fight for survival when four masked strangers descend upon their beachfront home. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Thur. 10:45 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Valentine Ever After (2016) Autumn Reeser, Eric Johnson. A woman finds love and her true calling in life while performing community service for her involvement in a bar brawl. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 3 p.m.

Valentine in the Vineyard (2019) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. Winemakers plan a wedding while also executing a high-stakes business expansion. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 7 p.m.

Valentine’s Again (2017) Nicky Whelan, Greg Vaughan. Katherine, an ad executive, endures the worst Valentine’s Day date of her life. On her walk home, a gypsy weaves a magical spell on her. When she wakes up the next morning, she realizes she’s reliving the day until she finds the right man. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 p.m.

Valentine’s Day (2010) ★★ Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates. A diverse group of Los Angeles residents wends its way through love, romance and heartbreak over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. E! Sun. 7:30 a.m. E! Sun. 10:15 a.m. E! Sun. 1 p.m. E! Sun. 3:45 p.m. E! Sun. 6:30 p.m. E! Sun. 9:15 p.m.

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Wed. 7:39 a.m.

Vampire Academy (2014) ★ Zoey Deutch, Lucy Fry. At a secret boarding school, a half-human/half-vampire teenager trains to become a guardian for her best friend -- a vampire princess. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:38 p.m. Syfy Mon. 10:34 a.m.

Vantage Point (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox. Secret Service agents, a tourist and others witness an assassination attempt on the U.S. president just moments following the leader’s arrival in Spain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Sun. 3:28 a.m.

Vault (2019) Theo Rossi, Clive Standen. Two small-time crooks cook up an ill-fated scheme to rob a nearby vault of $30 million--money that belongs to the Mafia. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:15 a.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMT Mon. 2 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Sat. 7 p.m.

Very, Very, Valentine (2018) Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison. When Helen, a kind hearted and shy florist, meets the perfect man at a Valentine’s masquerade ball, she enlists the help of her best friend Henry to track him down, only to find that her perfect man may already be right in front of her. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10:53 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 7 p.m.

Vice (2015) ★ Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane. A self-aware, artificial human becomes caught in the crossfire between a cop and the creator of an exclusive resort where paying customers play out their wildest fantasies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:54 p.m.

Virtuosity (1995) ★★ Denzel Washington, Kelly Lynch. An ex-cop doing prison time chases a virtual-reality killer from the program onto the Los Angeles streets. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sat. 3 a.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Waist Deep (2006) ★ Tyrese Gibson, Meagan Good. An ex-convict collides with members of a street gang after his car is stolen with his son inside. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m. BET Fri. 4 p.m.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens. A private detective agrees to help a drug trafficker find the people who kidnapped and murdered his wife. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:53 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:53 p.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. A&E Sun. 4 p.m. A&E Sun. 11:04 p.m.

War (2007) ★★ Jet Li, Jason Statham. A federal agent seeks revenge on an elusive assassin after his partner and family are killed, but the target ignites a war between rival Asian mobsters. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:05 p.m.

Warcraft (2016) ★★ Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton. A king, a mighty warrior and a powerful wizard unite to defend the human realm of Azeroth from a tyrannical shaman and his invading army of orcs. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman. A teen taps his computer into the NORAD missile-defense system and plays a video game, Global Thermonuclear War. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Mon. 6 a.m. Showtime Fri. 5:05 a.m.

The Watch (2012) ★ Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn. Four members of a neighborhood watch group discover that their town has become overrun with aliens posing as ordinary suburbanites. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:24 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:30 p.m.

The Way We Were (1973) ★★★ Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford. A leftist and a writer meet in college, and their love spans the 1930s and ‘50s. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 7:20 p.m. MTV Sat. Noon MTV Sat. 8 p.m.

The Wedding Date (2005) ★★ Debra Messing, Dermot Mulroney. A desperate woman pays a male escort $6,000 to accompany her to London for her sister’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Wed. 6:10 a.m. HBO Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Wedding Daze (2006) ★★★ Jason Biggs, Isla Fisher. A year after accidentally scaring his fiancee to death, a young man begins dating a waitress who has quirks of her own. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:37 a.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 5 p.m. MTV Tues. 1 p.m. MTV Wed. 9:30 a.m.

The Wet Parade (1932) ★★ Walter Huston, Lewis Stone. Alcohol and Prohibition catch up to the patriarchs of two families, North and South. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Tues. 9:30 a.m.

What a Blonde (1945) ★★ Leon Errol, Richard Lane. Wartime chorus girls move in with a lingerie tycoon and his playboy butler. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Mon. 9:45 a.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 10 p.m. EPIX Mon. 12:20 p.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:15 p.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. MTV Sat. 2:55 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Tues. 4:33 a.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Wed. 8:52 a.m. Starz Thur. 4:48 a.m.

The Whole Ten Yards (2004) ★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A retired hit man, his wife and a dentist face the wrath of a mobster just released from prison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Fri. 1 p.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 11 p.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Sundance Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Winter Castle (2019) Emilie Ullerup, Kevin McGarry. Jenny feels an instant attraction to the handsome best man, Craig, at her sister’s wedding. But her hopes of romance are quickly dashed when she is introduced to Craig’s plus one, Lana. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Tues. 5 p.m.

Winter’s Bone (2010) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes. Facing the loss of her home and siblings if she fails, a gutsy teenager sets out on a dangerous quest to learn the fate of her missing father. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:18 a.m.

With This Ring (2015) Jill Scott, Eve. After attending a lavish wedding, three best friends each vow to get married within a year. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Wonder Boys (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Tobey Maguire. Terrified his second novel won’t live up to the first and stumbling over his personal life, a writer takes a gifted student under his wing. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford. A spunky Wall Street secretary takes her boss’s place with a merger specialist. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Wed. 3 p.m.

Wrath of the Titans (2012) ★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus enlists the aid of Queen Andromeda, Hephaestus and Poseidon’s son to rescue Zeus from the underworld, defeat the Titans and save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Sat. 11:35 a.m.

Wuthering Heights (1939) ★★★ Merle Oberon, Laurence Olivier. Emily Brontë's gothic heroine Cathy loves stableboy Heathcliff but marries squire Edgar. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sun. 6:45 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy. The X-Men join forces with their younger selves in order to change the past and save mankind’s future as well as their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Sat. 9:30 p.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Mon. 2:05 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1:30 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Mon. 11:35 a.m. Showtime Fri. 6:55 p.m. Showtime Sat. 1 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Mon. 1:40 p.m. Showtime Fri. 9 p.m. Showtime Sat. 3:05 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

You Can’t Take My Daughter (2020) Lyndsy Fonseca, Hunter Burke. Amy, a vibrant law student, is attacked and raped by Demetri, a friend of a friend she met once. Discovering that she is pregnant from the rape, Amy makes the difficult decision to keep the baby. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. Noon

You’re Bacon Me Crazy (2020) Natalie Hall, Michael Rady. Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition. When a handsome chef from a rival food truck parks across the street from her, Cleo’s goal to win takes a spicy turn. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

You’re Next (2011) ★★ Sharni Vinson, Nicholas Tucci. Members of an estranged, upper-class family must pull together to repel home invaders who are disguised in animal masks and trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Young Adult (2011) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Patton Oswalt. A writer unexpectedly bonds with a former classmate after she returns home to relive her glory days and steal her now-married high-school sweetheart. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:50 p.m.

Your Sister’s Sister (2011) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Rosemarie DeWitt. A man falls into bed with his best friend’s sister, leading to an unexpected love triangle when his friend arrives the next day. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ Seth Rogen, Elizabeth Banks. Two lifelong friends decide to make an adult film to solve their cash problems. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke. The work of a dedicated female CIA operative becomes instrumental in the hunt for and elimination of Osama bin Laden. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Starz Tues. 2:06 a.m. Starz Tues. 6:46 p.m.

Zombies 2 (2020) Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim. A budding romance is threatened by the arrival of werewolves. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Disney Sun. Noon

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A supermodel befriends a rival while becoming mixed-up in a brainwashing and assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:25 p.m.

