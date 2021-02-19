Movies on TV this week: “Pulp Fiction”; “My Fair Lady” and more









Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Feb 21 - 27, 2021

Adam’s Rib (1949) TCM Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Annie Hall (1977) Encore Sat. 7:53 a.m.

Advertisement

Dances With Wolves (1990) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

East of Eden (1955) TCM Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Father of the Bride (1950) TCM Mon. 1:45 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) AMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Tues. 6 a.m.

Gunga Din (1939) TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Halloween (1978) AMC Fri. 3:35 a.m.

L.A. Confidential (1997) Encore Mon. 6:39 p.m. Encore Tues. 12:09 p.m.

Advertisement

A Man for All Seasons (1966) TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) TCM Mon. 5:30 a.m.

Ninotchka (1939) TCM Fri. 3:30 a.m.

The Palm Beach Story (1942) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Platoon (1986) Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2:35 a.m. BBC America Tues. Noon

Pulp Fiction (1994) AMC Thur. 10 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Sun. 11:45 a.m. Paramount Sun. 7:55 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) TCM Mon. 5 p.m. Ovation Tues. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

The Red Shoes (1948) TCM Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) History Tues. 4 p.m. History Wed. 11 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Paramount Thur. 6 p.m.

The Shining (1980) BBC America Wed. 11 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Showtime Thur. 1 a.m.

Sounder (1972) TCM Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 5 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Encore Tues. 8:52 a.m. Encore Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

12 Angry Men (1957) TCM Sat. 10:45 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Showtime Fri. 2 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) Showtime Mon. 2 p.m.

When We Were Kings (1996) Showtime Sat. 1:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Feb 21 - 27, 2021

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Thur. 11 p.m. Bravo Fri. 2:39 p.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Bravo Fri. 5:49 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 10 a.m.

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Wed. 3:33 a.m.

Advertisement

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Bravo Tues. 2:02 a.m. Bravo Tues. Noon Bravo Fri. 10:01 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:53 a.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ E! Fri. Noon E! Sat. 8:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 5:37 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:23 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:15 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Carrie (2013) ★★ Sundance Wed. 12:45 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:39 a.m.

Advertisement

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ E! Sun. 9 a.m. E! Sun. 1:30 p.m. E! Fri. 2:30 p.m. E! Sat. Noon Bravo Sat. 8:08 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 9:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:15 a.m. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:03 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Sundance Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ IFC Sat. 7:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:45 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ IFC Tues. 1 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Bravo Fri. 7:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 12:07 p.m.

Advertisement

Jumanji (1995) ★★ EPIX Sun. 11:40 a.m. Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Sun. 6 a.m. Sundance Sun. 6 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m. Sundance Mon. 1 p.m. IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ AMC Sun. 8:30 a.m. Sundance Tues. Noon Sundance Tues. Noon AMC Wed. 1 a.m. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Little Big League (1994) ★★ IFC Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Bravo Fri. 7:53 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:53 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Bravo Fri. 2:02 a.m. Bravo Fri. 11:54 p.m.

Advertisement

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:05 a.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:05 a.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Sundance Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2:35 a.m. BBC America Tues. Noon

Pompeii (2014) ★★ Sundance Wed. 2 a.m. IFC Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ IFC Sun. 1 p.m.

Sahara (2005) ★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Snitch (2013) ★★ UNIMAS Sun. 1 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Summer School (1987) ★★ IFC Tues. 6:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Advertisement

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

Three Amigos! (1986) ★★ Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 5 p.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ IFC Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:33 a.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Advertisement

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Feb 21 - 27, 2021

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 6:45 p.m. Showtime Sun. 4:50 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Starz Sun. 7:37 a.m.

Advertisement

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ History Tues. 1 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Encore Mon. 8:15 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ TMC Wed. 1:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:20 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Thur. 11 p.m. Bravo Fri. 2:39 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 6:40 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ USA Sat. 1:31 p.m. USA Sat. 8 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ TBS Sun. 12:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ TBS Sun. 3 p.m. TBS Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ TBS Sun. 5:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 3 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ AMC Thur. 6 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 2 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 4 p.m. Syfy Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ MTV Sat. 11 a.m. MTV Sat. 6 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Encore Thur. 10:24 a.m.

Advertisement

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ AMC Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 1 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Encore Sat. 10 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Bravo Tues. 2:02 a.m. Bravo Tues. Noon Bravo Fri. 10:01 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:53 a.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ EPIX Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ MLB Sun. 5 p.m. MLB Sat. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:15 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Sun. 10 p.m.

Chariots of Fire (1981) ★★★ TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Encore Sat. 8:03 p.m.

Advertisement

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ AMC Sun. 11 a.m. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ TNT Sun. 9 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 9 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1:30 a.m. Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m. Comedy Central Fri. 10 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 9:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:15 a.m. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ EPIX Mon. 5:30 p.m. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:05 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ AMC Mon. 11 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 7:02 a.m.

Advertisement

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Starz Sat. 2:43 a.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ HBO Thur. 7:20 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ HBO Wed. 6:25 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. KCOP Mon. Noon

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:03 p.m.

Advertisement

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2 a.m. BBC America Mon. 2 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 10:30 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ TMC Sun. 6:15 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:25 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ AMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Encore Sun. 11:53 a.m. Encore Wed. 10:50 p.m. Encore Thur. 12:50 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Encore Sat. 9:31 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Sundance Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 10 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 8 a.m. Paramount Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ IFC Sat. 7:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Grown Ups (2010) ★ MTV Sat. 1 p.m. MTV Sat. 8 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Syfy Sun. 7 p.m. Syfy Thur. 10 p.m. Syfy Fri. 10:29 a.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Showtime Thur. 3 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 4:02 p.m.

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 1:29 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 4:58 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 7:59 p.m. Syfy Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Help (2011) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 1:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ TMC Mon. 4 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Encore Wed. 6:38 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:55 a.m. Encore Sat. 1:35 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 9 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 10:30 a.m. Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 6:10 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Sun. 6:30 p.m. HBO Thur. 9:05 a.m. HBO Sat. 5:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Paramount Sun. 9 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 5:05 p.m. Paramount Mon. 1 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 2:25 p.m. Paramount Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ KVEA Sat. Noon Freeform Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 5:52 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ EPIX Sun. 11:40 a.m. Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 8:15 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ TBS Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Sun. 6 a.m. Sundance Sun. 6 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ VH1 Wed. 8:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m. Sundance Mon. 1 p.m. IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

Advertisement

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:10 a.m. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Encore Sun. 1:31 p.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:16 p.m. Encore Fri. 3:07 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Sat. 5 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ TMC Tues. 11:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Lincoln (2012) ★★★ HBO Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ TNT Mon. 3 p.m. TNT Mon. 11:02 p.m. TBS Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Comedy Central Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ TNT Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Encore Sun. 6:48 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Encore Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Bravo Fri. 7:53 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:53 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ FX Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ FX Wed. 10 a.m. FX Thur. 9 a.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Encore Sat. 11:17 a.m.

Advertisement

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ FX Thur. 6 p.m. FX Fri. 2 p.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ TMC Fri. 6 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ HBO Fri. 9:20 a.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 5:30 a.m.

Advertisement

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Paramount Tues. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 2 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ TMC Fri. 11:50 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Encore Fri. 6:40 p.m.

Places in the Heart (1984) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 12:24 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2:35 a.m. BBC America Tues. Noon

Advertisement

Popeye (1980) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 6:05 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 2 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 3:25 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ AMC Thur. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Sun. 11:45 a.m. Paramount Sun. 7:55 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 5 p.m. Ovation Tues. 7 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ UNIMAS Sun. 7 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ TMC Wed. 6:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ VH1 Thur. 5 p.m. VH1 Thur. 9 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ History Tues. 4 p.m. History Wed. 11 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ HBO Thur. 5:25 p.m.

Advertisement

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ BBC America Wed. 11 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 4:05 p.m. Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 11:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 2 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 3:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Showtime Thur. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Encore Fri. 4:51 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ CMT Sun. 5:30 p.m. CMT Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Starz Fri. 6:08 a.m. Starz Fri. 3:16 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Starz Wed. 8:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 6:05 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Freeform Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ FX Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 5 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Encore Tues. 8:52 a.m. Encore Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 6:15 a.m. Showtime Mon. 4:30 a.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ HBO Fri. 11:35 a.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 7:15 p.m. EPIX Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Showtime Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Showtime Tues. 5 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Showtime Tues. 7 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Showtime Tues. 2:45 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Showtime Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Twister (1996) ★★★ USA Sat. 11 a.m. USA Sat. 11:01 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Showtime Fri. 2 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Starz Mon. 3:20 p.m. Starz Tues. 5:40 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Showtime Mon. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Encore Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 2 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Sun. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Feb 21 - 27, 2021

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

Advertisement

A

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Thur. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Absolute Power (1997) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. A veteran thief catches the president of the United States in adultery and a murder cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

The Accountant (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick. A Treasury agent closes in on a brilliant freelance accountant who works for dangerous criminal organizations. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Fri. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:20 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 9:54 p.m.

Adam (2019) Nicholas Alexander. Awkward teen Adam spends his last high school summer in New York City with his sister, Casey, who throws herself into the city’s lesbian and trans activist scene. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Thur. 4:56 a.m.

Adam’s Rib (1949) ★★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. Married lawyers clash in and out of court over a woman’s right to shoot her husband and his lover. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Mon. 10:15 a.m.

The Adventures of Pluto Nash (2002) ★ Eddie Murphy, Randy Quaid. In the future, the owner of a nightclub on the moon refuses to sell his business to a mobster. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Mon. 3:05 a.m. Encore Mon. 11:37 a.m.

Advertisement

The Affairs of Martha (1943) ★★ Marsha Hunt, Richard Carlson. A maid in love with her employers’ son writes a book about them all, causing a stir. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Wed. 3:45 p.m.

Affliction (1997) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Sissy Spacek. A small-town sheriff becomes unhinged, thanks in part to his abusive, alcoholic father. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:10 p.m.

After the Wedding (2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Wed. 1:01 p.m. Encore Thur. 6:47 a.m.

Air Force (1943) ★★★ John Ridgely, Gig Young. A B-17 Flying Fortress crew reaches Pearl Harbor too late, then continues on to the Philippines. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:45 p.m. Showtime Sun. 4:50 a.m.

Alex Cross (2012) ★ Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox. In Detroit, a cunning serial killer pushes young detective and psychologist Alex Cross to his moral and psychological limits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Alfie (2004) ★★ Jude Law, Marisa Tomei. A Londoner continues his womanizing ways while working as a chauffeur in New York. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Tues. 3 p.m. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Ali (2001) ★★★ Will Smith, Jamie Foxx. Muhammad Ali battles Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier and George Foreman and raises controversy outside the ring. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Showtime Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:23 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:55 p.m.

Alive (2019) Injured soldiers return from war and learn to cope with their new realities. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:30 a.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. BET Fri. 7:30 p.m. BET Sat. 4 p.m.

All Good Things (2010) Ryan Gosling, Kirsten Dunst. The marriage between the heir to a real-estate fortune and a woman of modest means goes south after the husband returns to work for his demanding father. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Fri. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Tues. 3 p.m. Freeform Wed. Noon

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Tues. 5 p.m. Freeform Wed. 2 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Sun. 7:37 a.m.

Advertisement

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. History Tues. 1 p.m.

American Son (2008) Nick Cannon, Melonie Diaz. A freshly graduated Marine returns home to his dysfunctional family for Thanksgiving. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:48 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 1 p.m.

American Ultra (2015) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. When his secret past comes back to haunt him, a small-town stoner must use his latent, deadly skills to prevent the CIA from taking him out. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:15 p.m.

American Woman (2018) Sienna Miller, Aaron Paul. In a small blue-collar town in Pennsylvania, a 32-year-old woman’s teenage daughter goes missing, and she is left to raise her infant grandson alone. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:32 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 2:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Steve Carell. Ron Burgundy tries to stay classy when he and his team take New York and the nation’s first 24-hour global cable news network by storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

The Angel Tree (2020) Jill Wagner, Lucas Bryant. A writer reconnects with a childhood friend while seeking the identity of the person who grants Christmas wishes placed upon an angel tree. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

The Angel Wore Red (1960) ★★ Ava Gardner, Dirk Bogarde. A priest joins Falangists in the Spanish Civil War and is taken prisoner with a prostitute he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Tues. 7 a.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Ovation Mon. 9 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Sat. 11:40 a.m. Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Mon. 8:15 a.m.

The Animal (2001) ★ Rob Schneider, Colleen Haskell. When an inept policeman receives animal organs as transplants, he begins to exhibit traits of the donors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Starz Mon. 7:12 a.m.

Anna (2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Annie Hall (1977) ★★★★ Woody Allen, Diane Keaton. A New York comedian recalls his lost love, a kooky singer with a style all her own. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Sat. 7:53 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte. Slick jailbird Reggie hits the street with sloppy policeman Jack, this time to nab a drug king. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 1:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:20 p.m.

El Ansia de Matar (1987) Mario Almada, Gilberto Trujillo. Un experimentado cazador y un hombre guatemalteco recorren el bosque en busca de una guerrilla mexicana. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Ovation Fri. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Arctic (2018) ★★★ Mads Mikkelsen, Maria Thelma Smáradóttir. A man stranded in the Arctic after an airplane crash must decide whether to remain in the relative safety of his makeshift camp or to embark on a deadly trek through the unknown in hopes of making it out alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Sun. 1:02 a.m.

El ardiente deseo (1970) Rodolfo de Anda, Christa Linder. La esposa y el ahijado de un hombre planean asesinarlo después de que descubren que se han enamorado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Argo (2012) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston. During the Iran hostage crisis, an extraction specialist in the CIA poses as a Hollywood film producer to rescue six Americans who eluded Iranian militants and found refuge with the Canadian ambassador. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Mon. 6:55 p.m. HBO Thur. 11:10 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Thur. 11 p.m. Bravo Fri. 2:39 p.m.

Advertisement

The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019) ★★ Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried. Formula One race car driver Denny Swift has three loves of his life -- his beautiful wife, their young daughter and his best friend, which is a dog that wants to be reincarnated into a human. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:40 a.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt. A New York City waitress, a gay painter and a dog help a misanthropic author reach a self-awakening. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:40 a.m.

El asesino (1983) Gerardo Reyes, Isabel Rojas. Un hombre se ve obligado a huir cuando es acusado erróneamente por un crimen que no cometió. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Assassins Run (2012) Christian Slater, Sofya Skya. Maya’s husband is murdered by the Russian mafia after financial documents go missing. Corrupt cops frame her and she is sent to prison -- when she is released her daughter is kidnapped and she has to fight to save them both. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Mon. 2 p.m. FXX Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Assault (2017) Tom Sizemore, Jordan Ladd. A woman and her best friend go on a crime spree to rob her husband and escape the marriage. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:30 a.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Atrapados (1990) Raul Araiza, Edith González. Una muchacha ciega encuentra a un drogadicto que pide ayuda, y bondadosamente lo acompaña al hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Attack the Block (2011) ★★★ John Boyega, Jodie Whittaker. A teenage gang in South London defends its neighborhood from malevolent extraterrestrials. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Advertisement

August the First (2007) Ian Alsup, Dennis Green. Tunde’s family throws him a graduation party, but they have no idea that he has arranged for his estranged father to attend. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Autumn Dreams (2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 11 a.m.

Avalon (1990) ★★★ Armin Mueller-Stahl, Aidan Quinn. Barry Levinson’s saga of a Jewish immigrant family’s desire to preserve its heritage while living the American dream. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. USA Sat. 1:31 p.m. USA Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Bravo Fri. 5:49 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. TBS Sun. 12:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 10 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sun. 3 p.m. TBS Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Sun. 5:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 3 a.m.

Bad Bascomb (1946) ★★ Wallace Beery, Margaret O’Brien. A bank robber and his partner hide with Mormons headed for Utah and return an orphan’s goodness. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Sun. 1 p.m. AMC Wed. 9:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Fri. 8 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. AMC Thur. 6 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Bad News Bears (1976) ★★★ Walter Matthau, Tatum O’Neal. The beer-drinking manager of a peewee team bribes a girl pitcher to lead his losers. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. MLB Mon. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Mon. 2 p.m. FX Tues. 10 a.m.

Bandslam (2009) ★★★ Aly Michalka, Vanessa Hudgens. A gifted singer-songwriter hires a new guy in town to help her fledgling rock band win an upcoming contest. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Thur. 6:10 a.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone. An erotic writer toys with a San Francisco detective who thinks she might be an ice-pick killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Sundance Fri. 10 a.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Christian Bale, Michael Caine. Following the death of his parents, young heir Bruce Wayne becomes a masked avenger who fights the forces of evil in Gotham City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. KCOP Sun. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

The Beach House (2018) Minka Kelly, Andie MacDowell. Caretta thought she’d left her Southern roots and troubled family far behind until her mother lures her home. As she repairs the family beach house and renews old acquaintances, the rhythms of the island open her heart in wonderful ways. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Tues. 7 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Fri. 6 p.m.

Bee Movie (2007) ★★ Voices of Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger. Animated. After he talks to a human florist, a college-educated bee decides to sue the human race for stealing his kind’s honey over the centuries. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Mon. 4 p.m. Syfy Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Before Sunset (2004) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy. A novelist and an environmentalist who met on a train nine years earlier reunite in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:08 a.m.

Bermuda Tentacles (2014) Linda Hamilton, Trevor Donovan. On a mission to locate the U.S. president, a rescue team battles an ancient monster in the Bermuda Triangle. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 4 a.m.

The Best Man (1999) ★★★ Taye Diggs, Nia Long. A writer heads to New York to be best man at a friend’s wedding, where he meets up with an old flame. (R) 2 hrs. Freeform Sat. 8 a.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Fri. 10:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Sat. 11 a.m. MTV Sat. 6 p.m.

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. The dopey dudes beat the Grim Reaper in a board-game contest, so he must help them stop their evil robot twins. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. Two dopey dudes go back in time to fetch Beethoven, Napoleon and other biggies for a history project. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Birth of the Dragon (2016) ★ Philip Ng, Xia Yu. Young Bruce Lee is trying to make a name for himself while working as a martial arts instructor in 1964 San Francisco. When Lee meets Wong Jack Man, he challenges the kung fu master to a no-holds-barred fight that became the stuff of legend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:59 a.m.

Advertisement

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Tues. 2:26 p.m.

Black Christmas (2019) ★★ Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon. As sorority sisters prepare for holiday parties, a mysterious cloaked figure starts to leave a bloody trail throughout their campus. Refusing to become victims, the girls decide to band together and fight back against the psychotic Christmas killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Mon. 2:10 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Thur. 10:24 a.m.

Black Panther (2018) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan. Black Panther’s mettle as king gets tested when an old enemy draws him into a conflict that puts his nation and the world at risk. The king must soon rally his allies and release his full power to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Sun. 7:30 p.m. TNT Mon. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Black Rain (1989) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Andy Garcia. Two New York police detectives take an underworld upstart back to Osaka, Japan. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Sat. 12:39 p.m.

Black Sheep (1996) ★ Chris Farley, David Spade. To head off political embarrassment, the aide of a gubernatorial candidate shepherds his boss’s uncouth brother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Sun. 8:30 a.m. Encore Thur. 2 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

BlacKkKlansman (2018) ★★★ John David Washington, Adam Driver. Ron Stallworth, the first African-American police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., works under cover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. Stallworth and his partner Flip Zimmerman risk their lives to penetrate the KKK at its highest levels. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FXX Sat. 4 p.m. FXX Sun. 12:34 p.m.

Blade (1998) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff. A man with vampire blood and his mortal partner hunt a rebel vampire and his coterie of undead. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Sun. 1:57 p.m.

Advertisement

Blade Runner 2049 (2017) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford. After discovering a long-buried secret that jeopardizes what’s left of society, a new blade runner embarks on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. HBO Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Blade 2: Bloodhunt (2002) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade forms an alliance with a band of hardened enemies in order to battle powerful vampires. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:29 p.m. Syfy Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Sun. 12:34 p.m.

Bless the Child (2000) ★ Kim Basinger, Jimmy Smits. A nurse learns her 6-year-old niece possesses special powers that evil people wish to harness. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:38 a.m.

Advertisement

Blinded by the Light (2019) ★★★ Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell. Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil in working-class England in 1987. He soon gathers the courage to find his own voice and follow his dreams after discovering the inspirational music of Bruce Springsteen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:02 p.m.

Blood Work (2002) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Jeff Daniels. A former FBI agent comes out of retirement to find the killer who murdered his heart donor. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Ovation Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Bloodshot (2020) ★★ Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce. Killed in action, soldier Ray Garrison gets a new lease on life when the RST Corp. brings him back from the dead. But when the company decides to manipulate his mind and memories, Ray must embark on a mission to find out what’s real and what’s not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Wed. 8:06 p.m. Starz Thur. 2:52 p.m. Starz Sat. 3:54 p.m.

Bloodsport (1988) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Donald Gibb. An American major flies to Hong Kong for an outlawed martial-arts contest called the Kumite. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:13 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:34 p.m.

Advertisement

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. VH1 Sun. 5 p.m. VH1 Thur. Noon

Body Cam (2020) Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff. A police officer investigating the bizarre murder of a fellow officer discovers something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:20 a.m.

Bombshell (1933) ★★★ Jean Harlow, Lee Tracy. A high-strung movie actress finds her life is not her own once a dynamic and domineering publicity agent takes over. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Boom Town (1940) ★★★ Clark Gable, Spencer Tracy. Texas wildcatters hit oil together, then fight after one marries the other’s sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 p.m.

Born Yesterday (1950) ★★★ Judy Holliday, William Holden. A scrap-metal tycoon pays a Washington newsman to make his girlfriend couth. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Bottled With Love (2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew W. Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 9 p.m.

Bounce (2000) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck. An ad executive seeks out the widow of a stranger who swapped tickets with him before boarding an ill-fated flight. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:52 p.m.

Advertisement

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 1 p.m.

Boycott (2001) ★★★ Jeffrey Wright, Terrence Howard. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. leads a protest against public transportation after Rosa Parks refuses to surrender her bus seat in 1955 Montgomery, Ala. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Wed. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Sun. 2:30 p.m.

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) ★★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. The Bradys and their TV-series clan refuse to sell their home to a shady real-estate developer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Wed. 3:33 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Encore Sat. 10 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Bravo Tues. 2:02 a.m. Bravo Tues. Noon Bravo Fri. 10:01 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:53 a.m.

Advertisement

Breathe (2017) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy. After contracting polio at the age of 28, Robin Cavendish is confined to a bed and given only months to live. With help from his family and inventor Teddy Hall, Cavendish devotes the rest of his life to helping fellow patients and the disabled. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Sun. 9:57 a.m. Starz Thur. 12:52 p.m.

Breathless (1983) ★★ Richard Gere, Valérie Kaprisky. A French coed flees with a West Coast car thief who lives by comic books and Jerry Lee Lewis music. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:55 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Sat. 10:40 a.m.

Brigadoon (1954) ★★★ Gene Kelly, Van Johnson. New Yorkers hunting in the Scottish Highlands find a magic village that fell asleep in 1754. (G) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Thur. 8:09 a.m. Starz Sat. 6:24 a.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Christian Slater. An Air Force pilot matches wits with a renegade colleague who is threatening to detonate a pair of nuclear warheads. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Broken Strings (1940) ★★ Clarence Muse, Sybil Lewis. A concert violinist loses the use of a hand in a car accident. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Wed. 11 p.m.

The Brothers Karamazov (1958) ★★★ Yul Brynner, Maria Schell. In 19th-century Russia, the murder of a domineering man affects his four sons differently. (NR) 2 hrs. 26 mins. TCM Mon. 9:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:10 a.m.

Bugsy (1991) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Annette Bening. New York gangster Bugsy Siegel goes Hollywood with a tan, a mistress and a mad vision of Las Vegas. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Thur. 11 a.m. TMC Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m. MLB Sat. 6 p.m.

Bulletproof (1996) ★ Damon Wayans, Adam Sandler. A mobster’s goons pursue a fugitive underling turning state’s evidence to an undercover policeman he once shot. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Wed. 6:11 a.m.

Advertisement

Bulletproof Monk (2003) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Seann William Scott. A martial-arts master finds an unlikely protégé to take over the responsibility of protecting an ancient scroll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Cher, Christina Aguilera. With help from a savvy stage manager and a gender-bending host, a cocktail waitress with a stunning voice becomes a performer in a club’s musical revue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. E! Fri. Noon E! Sat. 8:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 5:37 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:23 p.m.

Burn Mother...ker, Burn! (2017) Nicolas Alonso, B-Real. A chronicle of how decades of troubled relations between the LAPD and the African-American community served as the prelude to the 1992 Los Angeles uprising. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:45 p.m.

Butterfield 8 (1960) ★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Laurence Harvey. A Manhattan call girl has a tragic affair with a rich married man. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 p.m.

Advertisement

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Sun. 7:15 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Camille (1936) ★★★ Greta Garbo, Robert Taylor. Marguerite is a well-kept courtesan of the rich and influential Baron de Varville, but when a promising young man falls in love with her, his sincere adoration causes her to question her comfortable life. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Sun. 10 p.m.

Captain Blood (1935) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. A British doctor sold into slavery becomes a dashing Caribbean pirate and fights a duel with a French pirate to win a woman. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Carnival of Souls (1962) ★★★ Candace Hilligoss, Frances Feist. After taking a job as a church organist, the sole survivor of a fatal car crash encounters mysterious phantoms which lure her to a deserted carnival outside of town. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Carrera Contra la Muerte (1998) Gilberto Trujillo, Eduardo Yáñez. Dos jóvenes corredores de autos realizan apuestas de altas sumas de dinero y tienen problemas con la policía. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Carrie (2013) ★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Julianne Moore. Tormented by her peers and sheltered by her religious mother, an awkward teenager unleashes her hidden, telekinetic powers after a sick prank at her senior prom pushes her over the edge. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Sundance Wed. 12:45 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:39 a.m.

Casa de mi padre (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Gael García Bernal. All hell breaks loose when the most feared drug lord in Mexico declares war on a rancher and his family. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

Cast a Dark Shadow (1955) ★★★ Dirk Bogarde, Margaret Lockwood. An Englishman gets away with killing his rich old wife, then tries it with a savvy widow. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Tues. 3:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Cats (2019) ★ Taylor Swift, Idris Elba. Live action/animated. A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012) ★★ Rashida Jones, Andy Samberg. A divorcing couple try to maintain their friendship while harboring mixed feelings about their split and pursuing other relationships. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Changing Lanes (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Samuel L. Jackson. An attorney and a recovering alcoholic have a car accident which escalates into an ongoing feud. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:45 p.m. EPIX Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Chaplin (1992) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Dan Aykroyd. From London poverty to Hollywood legend, silent-film star Charlie Chaplin’s life story is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Chariots of Fire (1981) ★★★ Ben Cross, Ian Charleson. Personal goals spur British runners Harold Abrahams and Eric Liddell to compete in the 1924 Olympics. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Chasing Mavericks (2012) ★★ Gerard Butler, Jonny Weston. Hearing that the mythic Mavericks surf break is real, a teenage surfer asks a local legend to teach him how to ride the wave and live to tell the tale. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:50 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Sat. 8:03 p.m.

Child’s Play (1988) ★★ Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon. A killer sought by a Chicago detective becomes a doll called Chucky, bought by a woman for her son. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Wed. 9:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Child’s Play 3 (1991) ★ Justin Whalin, Perrey Reeves. Chucky the killer doll wreaks havoc when he is mailed to his young foe’s coed military school. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 10:45 a.m.

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer (2020) Sean Kleier, Ashley Williams. A man fails a lie detector test and confesses to brutally murdering his pregnant wife Shan’ann and their two young daughters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

City of Ghosts (2002) ★★ Matt Dillon, James Caan. A New York insurance man travels to Cambodia to locate his partner, who has stolen money from offshore accounts. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:09 a.m.

Cleveland Abduction (2015) Taryn Manning, Raymond Cruz. A single mother becomes Ariel Castro’s first kidnapping victim, and finds herself trapped in his home with two other women for 11 years. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:10 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:11 a.m.

Advertisement

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow. Villains force two Colorado climbers to find three suitcases containing $100 million lost in the Rockies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Sun. 11 a.m. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 3:53 a.m.

El Club de los Suicidas (1970) Enrique Guzmán, Pilar Bayona. Un joven vive en medio del peligro hasta que se enamora de una chica y aprende a apreciar las pequeñas cosas de la vida. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. POP Fri. 9:35 p.m. POP Sat. 1:10 p.m.

Advertisement

The Code (2009) ★★★ Morgan Freeman, Antonio Banderas. Un ladrón veterano recluta a un joven delincuente para que le ayude a llevar a cabo un último robo y poder saldar así su deuda con la mafia rusa. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

The Cold Light of Day (2012) ★ Henry Cavill, Verónica Echegui. A vacation in Spain turns nightmarish when a man’s family is kidnapped by agents who are hell-bent on recovering a mysterious briefcase. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. 11:35 a.m.

Collateral Beauty (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Edward Norton. When a successful New York advertising executive experiences a deep personal tragedy and retreats from life entirely, his colleagues devise a drastic plan to force him to confront his grief in a surprising and profoundly human way. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Sat. 8:16 a.m.

Collateral Damage (2002) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Elias Koteas. Un bombero busca venganza del terrorista responsable de un bombardeo, que cobró la vida de su esposa y su hijo. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover. A black Southern woman struggles to find her identity after suffering years of abuse from her father and others over 40 years. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TNT Sun. 9 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Paramount Mon. 9 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1:30 a.m. Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m. Comedy Central Fri. 10 p.m.

Constantine (2005) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz. A man who can see demons helps a skeptical policewoman investigate her twin sister’s mysterious death. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Thur. 2:27 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3:31 a.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law’s debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Cookout (2004) ★ Ja Rule, Tim Meadows. After her son signs a contract with an NBA team, a woman invites friends and family to a wild barbecue at his new mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sat. 3:57 a.m. Encore Sat. 3:07 p.m.

The Cossacks (1928) ★★ John Gilbert, Renée Adorée. Silent. A Russian villager is branded a coward because he would rather read than fight. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Country at Heart (2020) Jessy Schram, Niall Matter. A struggling country singer meets a Nashville songwriter in need of inspiration. Teaming up to write a song, their work gets complicated but results in both a hit song and true love. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 11 a.m.

Countryman (1982) ★★ Countryman, Hiram Keller. A couple crash-lands on a Caribbean island and is rescued from paranoid politicians by a mystical fisherman-philosopher. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. 1 a.m.

Courage Under Fire (1996) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meg Ryan. A troubled officer reviews the Medal of Honor candidacy of a female helicopter pilot killed during the Gulf War. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Sun. 7 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Sun. 9 a.m. E! Sun. 1:30 p.m. E! Fri. 2:30 p.m. E! Sat. Noon Bravo Sat. 8:08 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Cradle 2 the Grave (2003) ★★ Jet Li, DMX. El ladrón Anthony Fait asalta una joyería y consigue escapar de los agentes que lo persiguen. Su, un policía taiwanés, persigue a Fait, pero cuando un criminal secuestra a la hija de Fait, Su promete que lo ayudará a salvarla. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. KVEA Sat. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Crash (2004) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle. Racial tensions collide in a collection of intertwined stories involving residents of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:10 a.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. BET Thur. 6 p.m. BET Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Criminal Law (1988) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kevin Bacon. A Boston lawyer gets his rich client off for murder, then realizes he’s still out there killing. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Crimson Peak (2015) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain. A woman investigates ghostly visions at a remote gothic mansion where she lives with her new husband and mysterious sister-in-law. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:55 p.m.

Critical Condition (1987) ★★ Richard Pryor, Rachel Ticotin. After faking insanity to avoid jail, a con man poses as a hospital doctor in the chaos of a power failure. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 10 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Colombian drug dealers pursue the outback he-man and his Manhattan girlfriend in Australia. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Sun. 9:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:15 a.m. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Crónica de un Cobarde (1968) David Reynoso, Enrique Álvarez Félix. Un hombre cobarde es atormentado por su conciencia y jura vengarse de la muerte de su padre. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Crooked Man (2016) Angelique Rivera, Cameron Jebo. The singing of a nursery rhyme sets in motion a bloody curse that awakens a demonic figure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Crooklyn (1994) ★★ Alfre Woodard, Delroy Lindo. The wife and children of a jobless jazz musician deal with everyday life in 1970s Brooklyn. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Fri. 7 p.m.

Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent (2021) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Crossword puzzles editor Tess Harper teams up with Lt. Logan O’Connor to investigate the murder of an engineer who designed a supercomputer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. Noon

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Cult of Chucky (2017) Fiona Dourif, Jennifer Tilly. Chucky returns to terrorize his human victim, Nica, who is confined to an asylum for the criminally insane. Meanwhile, the killer doll has some scores to settle with his old enemies, with the help of his former wife. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sat. 10:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:40 a.m.

A Cure for Wellness (2016) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Jason Isaacs. After traveling to a remote location in the Swiss Alps, a Wall Street stockbroker unravels the terrifying secrets of a mysterious spa where guests never leave. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

The Current War: Director’s Cut (2019) ★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon. Rival 19th-century inventors Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse battle for dominance in the use of differing electrical currents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Curse of Chucky (2013) Fiona Dourif, A Martinez. Out for revenge, Chucky the killer doll infiltrates the family of a woman, her sister and her young niece. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Cutthroat Island (1995) ★★ Geena Davis, Matthew Modine. A map written in Latin leads a slain pirate’s daughter and her partner to gold and into battle with a murderous uncle. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Cyrano, My Love (2018) Thomas Solivéres, Olivier Gourmet. In 1897 in Paris, a playwright offers a new and unwritten production to an investor. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:40 a.m.

D

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Da Sweet Blood of Jesus (2014) ★★ Stephen Tyrone Williams, Zaraah Abrahams. An anthropologist awakes with a thirst for blood after an assistant stabs him with a cursed dagger. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Sat. 2:40 a.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo da Vinci lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:30 p.m. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:05 a.m.

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Dangerously They Live (1942) ★★ John Garfield, Nancy Coleman. A hospital doctor treats a young spy sought by Nazis for her knowledge of Allied ships. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Wed. 1:45 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. AMC Mon. 11 a.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:27 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Dark Tide (2012) ★ Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez. A traumatized shark expert must battle her own fears to lead a thrill-seeking businessman on a dive into a dangerous section of water known as Shark Alley. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Tues. 11:18 p.m. Encore Wed. 9:26 a.m.

Dater’s Handbook (2016) Meghan Markle, Kristoffer Polaha. After reading a book about dating and changing her personality to find a lover, a woman realizes the man she wants is right in front of her. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. 11 a.m.

David Crosby: Remember My Name (2019) David Crosby, Jackson Browne. With unflinching honesty, self-examination, regret, fear, exuberance and an unshakable belief in family and the transformative nature of music, singer-songwriter David Crosby shares his often challenging journey. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Wed. 2:43 a.m. Encore Wed. 2:56 p.m. Encore Thur. 5:10 a.m.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames. A nurse, a policeman and other residents of Milwaukee fight flesh-eating zombies while trapped in a mall. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Sun. 5:59 a.m.

Advertisement

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly. Un misterioso objeto del espacio aterriza en mitad de Central Park. En su interior viaja Klaatu, un extraterrestre que asegura llegar a la Tierra para advertir a la población sobre una inminente crisis global, pero no todo es lo que parece. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 7:02 a.m.

De Palma (2015) ★★★ Brian De Palma. Filmmaker Brian De Palma discusses his body of work, including Sisters, Obsession, Carrie, Dressed to Kill, Blow Out, Scarface, The Untouchables, Carlito’s Way and Mission: Impossible. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 2 a.m.

De-Lovely (2004) ★★ Kevin Kline, Ashley Judd. Composer Cole Porter creates hit songs for Broadway musicals, marries a beautiful socialite and has liaisons with men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:20 a.m.

Advertisement

The Dead Zone (1983) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams. A man comes out of a coma able to see the probable futures of anyone he touches. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:30 a.m. EPIX Wed. 2:25 p.m.

Death in Venice (1971) ★★★ Dirk Bogarde, Björn Andresen. Music by Gustav Mahler accompanies the tale of a composer who adores a beautiful youth in cholera-ridden Venice. (GP) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Starz Sat. 2:43 a.m.

Déjà Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. AMC Tues. 3:30 a.m. AMC Tues. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Descendants 2 (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Disney Sun. Noon

Deseada (1949) Dolores del Río, Jorge Mistral. Un hombre llega a una aldea para casarse con una muchacha, pero al conocer a la hermana de la novia, se enamora de ella. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Design for Living (1933) ★★ Fredric March, Gary Cooper. A worldly woman lives with a painter and a playwright in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Desperate Hours (1990) ★★★ Mickey Rourke, Anthony Hopkins. An escaped convict and his two partners invade the home of an estranged Utah couple. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:55 a.m.

Advertisement

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Destination Tokyo (1943) ★★★ Cary Grant, John Garfield. A submarine captain handles Tokyo Bay, depth charges, a lodged bomb and a crewman’s rush appendectomy. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Tues. 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (2017) ★★★ John Boyega, Will Poulter. As rioting and civil unrest rocks Detroit during the summer of 1967, several policemen begin interrogating guests at the Algiers Motel. By the end of the night, three unarmed men are gunned down while several others are brutally beaten. (R) 2 hrs. 23 mins. BET Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Deuda Saldada (1989) Andrés García, Gregorio Casal. Tras pagar la condena por asesinar a un hombre, el cual fingió su propia muerte, un ranchero busca justicia a su manera. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Thur. 3 p.m. BET Thur. 9 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Thur. 7:20 a.m.

Disaster Movie (2008) ★ Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo. During a fateful night, a group of impossibly attractive 20-somethings must dodge a series of man-made and natural disasters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:40 a.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. AMC Fri. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 4:54 a.m.

Advertisement

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016) ★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. As a ruthless battle threatens humanity, Tris and Four journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago to find a peaceful solution for their embroiled city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Mon. 12:34 p.m. AMC Mon. 3 p.m.

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Do the Right Thing (1989) ★★★ Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis. Spike Lee’s account of erupting racial tensions on a summer afternoon in a predominantly black Brooklyn neighborhood. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Sun. 1:45 p.m. Showtime Fri. 9 p.m.

Doc of the Dead (2014) Steven Barton, Max Brooks. Filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe examines the zombie phenomenon in today’s popular culture. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Thur. 7 a.m.

Don Jon (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 2 a.m. TMC Sun. 3:10 a.m.

Don’t Let Go (2019) ★★ David Oyelowo, Mykelti Williamson. Detective Jack Radcliff gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley. Working together across time, they race to solve the crime before it can happen. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Wed. Noon HBO Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m.

Dope (2015) ★★★ Shameik Moore, Tony Revolori. A high-school senior and his friends have a wild adventure in Los Angeles as they try to stay one step ahead of armed thugs who want the Ecstasy that a drug dealer secretly stashed in the youth’s backpack. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. VH1 Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Doubt (2008) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Suspicions of child abuse fuel a traditionalist nun’s personal crusade against a popular priest who wants to reform her school’s strict customs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Wed. 4:40 a.m.

Downhill (2020) ★★ Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. A woman starts to have second doubts about her husband after he runs away from an approaching avalanche, leaving her and their two sons behind. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Dr. Kildare Goes Home (1940) ★★ Lew Ayres, Lionel Barrymore. Young Kildare woos nurse Lamont, assists Dr. Gillespie and solves a medical crisis in his hometown. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Dreams (1955) ★★★ Harriet Andersson, Eva Dahlbeck. A Stockholm fashion model and the woman she works for each have one-day affairs with men. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Drew Peterson: Untouchable (2012) ★ Rob Lowe, Kaley Cuoco. Suspicion falls on police officer Drew Peterson when his fourth wife disappears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Driveways (2019) Hong Chau, Lucas Jaye. A lonely boy goes with his mother to help clean out his late aunt’s house. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Tues. 6:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sun. 9:05 a.m. HBO Wed. 6 p.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott. Two potheads wake to discover their car missing, their drug stash gone and no memory of the previous night’s events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. Starz Mon. 5:43 a.m.

Due Date (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TRU Sat. Noon

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Dunkirk (2017) ★★★ Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney. Germany advances into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops are slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every vessel that can be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sun. 2:25 p.m. HBO Fri. 8:10 p.m.

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

The Eagle Has Landed (1976) ★★ Michael Caine, Donald Sutherland. A Nazi colonel drops a colonel, a task force and an Irishman into England to kidnap Winston Churchill. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:07 a.m.

Earth to Echo (2014) ★★ Brian ``Astro’’ Bradley, Teo Halm. Youngsters investigate the source of strange, encoded messages on their cell phones and discover a stranded mechanical alien who desperately needs their help. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Sun. 6:02 a.m. Starz Mon. 10:42 a.m.

East of Eden (1955) ★★★★ James Dean, Julie Harris. Rebellious Cal competes with his twin, Aron, for the love of his rigid father and for a girl in 1917 California. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Eighth Grade (2018) ★★★ Elsie Fisher, Daniel Zolghadri. Thirteen-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of middle school -- the end of her thus far disastrous eighth-grade year. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Advertisement

EMMA. (2020) ★★★ Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn. Beautiful, smart and wealthy, Emma Woodhouse navigates her way through misguided matches, romantic missteps and the challenges of growing up -- all to finally realize the love that has been there all along. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sun. 7 a.m. HBO Wed. 10:35 a.m.

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) ★★★ Voices of David Spade, John Goodman. Animated. A peasant comes to the aid of an arrogant ruler after a conspirator turns him into a llama. (G) 1 hr. 19 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Employee of the Month (2006) ★★ Dane Cook, Jessica Simpson. The chance of a date with a beautiful new cashier sends two store clerks into fierce competition for a coveted award. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:45 a.m.

End of Days (1999) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Byrne. An ex-cop must protect a woman chosen by Satan to be the mother of the Antichrist. (R) 2 hrs. Starz Tues. 11:26 a.m.

Advertisement

End of Watch (2012) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Peña. Two LAPD officers deal with marriage, love and fatherhood amid the harsh realities on the streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sun. 4:07 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6 p.m.

Envy (2004) ★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A man becomes jealous after his best friend’s invention, a spray that dissolves animal feces, brings him wealth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:37 a.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Equals (2015) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Nicholas Hoult. Nia and Silas begin a forbidden and passionate romance in a futuristic society where emotions have been outlawed, leading them to attempt a dangerous escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Escape From New York (1981) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Ernest Borgnine. A hardened criminal is offered a pardon if he rescues the president from convicts in the prison city of Manhattan. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BBC America Sun. Noon

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Wed. 4:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Everest (2015) ★★★ Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin. Climbers from two expeditions fight for survival during a fierce blizzard on Mount Everest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FXX Mon. 11:30 a.m. FXX Tues. 9 a.m.

The Express (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rob Brown. Under the guidance of Syracuse University football coach Ben Schwartzwalder, Ernie Davis overcomes poverty and prejudice to become the first black man to win the Heisman Trophy. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Showtime Wed. 4 a.m.

The Exterminating Angel (1962) ★★★ Silvia Pinal, Jacqueline Andere. Luis Bunuel’s surrealistic tale of wealthy citizens who find themselves trapped in the living room of a friend’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Extra Ordinary (2019) Maeve Higgins, Barry Ward. A woman who has supernatural abilities must save a possessed girl. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Eye for an Eye (1996) ★★ Sally Field, Kiefer Sutherland. A slain girl’s mother considers vigilantism after police and the courts botch the case against the killer. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:45 a.m.

F

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Fade to Black (2004) ★★ Rapper Jay-Z records The Black Album and performs his farewell concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Mon. 6 p.m. TMC Sat. 3:40 a.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Fallen Sparrow (1943) ★★★ John Garfield, Maureen O’Hara. A U.S.-based Nazi hounds a tormented Spanish Civil War veteran about a captured Nazi battle flag. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Wed. Noon

Falling for You (2018) Taylor Cole, Tyler Hynes. A small town’s radio station manager meets her match when a visiting businessman can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer. Everything changes when she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Syfy Sat. 8 p.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. An Irish farmer and his landlord’s daughter come to 1890s Boston, where he boxes and they join the Oklahoma land rush. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. HBO Wed. 6:25 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. MTV Mon. 1:30 p.m. MTV Tues. 10 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. MTV Mon. 11 a.m. MTV Mon. 4 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Glenn Close. A New York lawyer with a wife and daughter sleeps with a client whose lust turns to hate. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. KCOP Mon. Noon

Father of the Bride (1950) ★★★★ Spencer Tracy, Elizabeth Taylor. An overwhelmed patriarch sums up his daughter’s wedding, from engagement to reception. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Mon. 1:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Father’s Little Dividend (1951) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Joan Bennett. Father hears Daughter is pregnant in this sequel to Father of the Bride. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Fear (1996) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon. A deranged suitor torments family and friends of a teen girl with whom he is obsessed. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:26 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:03 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2 a.m. BBC America Mon. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Wed. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 5 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. E! Sun. 11:15 a.m. E! Sun. 3:45 p.m. E! Thur. 4 p.m. E! Fri. Noon

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E! Fri. 7:15 p.m. E! Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. E! Fri. 9:45 p.m. E! Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E! Fri. 4:45 p.m. E! Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Fingers at the Window (1942) ★★ Lew Ayres, Laraine Day. During a spree of axe murders in Chicago, Oliver sees a sinister figure following Edwina, and escorts her home. As he keeps watch, Oliver spots the man with an axe and tries to catch him to claim a reward. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Firestarter (1984) ★★ David Keith, Drew Barrymore. Quasifederal agents hunt a man,who can bend minds, and his daughter,who can start fires by staring. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:25 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 8:21 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

First Cow (2019) ★★★ John Magaro, Orion Lee. Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich -- but their tenuous plan to make their fortune on the frontier comes to rely on the secret use of a landowner’s prized dairy cow. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Sun. 11:05 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 6:05 a.m.

First Reformed (2017) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried. The pastor of a small church in upstate New York spirals out of control after a soul-shaking encounter with an unstable environmental activist and his pregnant wife. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Mon. 2 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sun. 6:15 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:25 a.m.

Flip That Romance (2019) Julie Gonzalo, Tyler Hynes. As spring blooms, rival house flippers find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. As they attempt to out-do each other every step of the way, the stakes of the renovation escalate and an old romance is rekindled. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Tues. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Flowing Gold (1940) ★★ John Garfield, Frances Farmer. A fugitive drifter hired by a Texas oil driller becomes his rival for the boss’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Fluidity (2019) Nico Tortorella, Isabella Farrell. Ten millennials search for love in the age of social media. (NR) TMC Wed. 3 a.m.

Focus (2015) ★★ Will Smith, Margot Robbie. A veteran con man is thrown off his game when his former lover and protege unexpectedly appears and interferes with his latest -- and very dangerous -- scheme. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Forces of Nature (1999) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:05 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 7:54 a.m.

Advertisement

Ford v Ferrari (2019) ★★★ Matt Damon, Christian Bale. Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Tues. 9:55 a.m.

The Foreigner (2017) ★★ Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan. A businessman embarks on a revenge-fueled vendetta after his daughter dies in a terrorist bombing. His search leads to a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official whose past may hold the clues to the identities of the elusive killers. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Wed. Noon

The Forgotten (2004) ★★ Julianne Moore, Dominic West. Grieving over the death of her son, a woman sets out to disprove her psychiatrist’s shocking revelation that he never existed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Tues. 9:51 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

The Fortune Cookie (1966) ★★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. A TV cameraman hurt while covering a football game is told by his brother-in-law how to get a big insurance settlement. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. MTV Thur. 1:30 p.m.

The Four Feathers (2002) ★★ Heath Ledger, Wes Bentley. Accused of cowardice for resigning when assigned to a dangerous post, a former British soldier tries to help his old regiment fight rebels in Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Mon. 9:05 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sun. 11:53 a.m. Encore Wed. 10:50 p.m. Encore Thur. 12:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Thur. 3:57 p.m.

Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981) ★ Amy Steel, John Furey. Mrs. Voorhees’ son Jason is waiting when another load of teens tries to make a buck at Camp Crystal. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Thur. 12:30 p.m. Encore Thur. 2:28 p.m.

Fright Night (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Colin Farrell. A high-school student suspects that his charismatic new neighbor is a vampire and, when no one believes him, must try to destroy the bloodsucker himself. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Tues. Noon TMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sat. 9:31 a.m.

Advertisement

Frozen in Love (2018) Rachael Leigh Cook, Niall Matter. When struggling bookstore owner Mary and Adam, a bad boy of professional hockey, are teamed together to help facilitate an image makeover for the other, they soon realize that opposites attract, and they find themselves unexpectedly frozen in love. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 7 p.m.

Fútbol México ’70 (1970) Pelé, Luigi Riva. Un niño de diez años junta todos sus ahorros y se dirige a la capital para presenciar el campeonato mundial de fútbol de 1970. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Game Plan (2007) ★★ Dwayne `The Rock` Johnson, Madison Pettis. A star football player tries to juggle his carefree lifestyle, his team’s bid for the championship and the needs of his newly discovered young daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:20 a.m.

The Gasoline Thieves (2019) Leonardo Alonso, Eduardo Banda. A crush fuels 14-year-old Lalo’s descent into the criminal underworld of illegal gasoline extraction, but what begins as a fast track for the latest smartphone veers into a deadly fight for his life. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Gentle Annie (1944) ★★ James Craig, Donna Reed. A U.S. marshal befriends two train robbers, their mother and a stranded waitress in 1901 Oklahoma. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Advertisement

The Gentlemen (2020) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam. Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Get Out (2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Wed. 6:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Ghost in the Shell (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asb`aek. Un híbrido entre humana y robot, única en su especie, lidera un equipo de élite en la batalla que los enfrenta a un enemigo muy poderoso que pretende destruir los avances en cibertecnología de Hanka, una compañía que fabrica robots. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Wed. 6:46 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:38 p.m.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Sundance Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Ghosts of Mississippi (1996) ★★ Alec Baldwin, Whoopi Goldberg. A Mississippi prosecutor and the widow of Medgar Evers crusade to retry a white racist for the 1963 murder of the NAACP leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Ginger & Rosa (2012) ★★★ Elle Fanning, Alice Englert. In 1962 London, the lifelong friendship between two teenagers dissolves after one seduces the other’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Girl Crazy (1943) ★★ Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland. A publisher’s playboy son falls for the dean’s granddaughter at an all-male mining school. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Girl in the Basement (2018) Stefanie Scott, Judd Nelson. The horrific story of Sara, a vibrant teen girl who was looking forward to her 18th birthday so she could move away from her controlling father, Don. Her world becomes extremely dark when her father imprisons her in the basement of their home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Girl in the Box (2016) Zane Holtz, Addison Timlin. In May of 1977, Colleen, a 22-year-old hitchhiker, is kidnapped by a young couple and spends the next seven years being their slave and baby sitter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

Girl in the Bunker (2017) Julia Lalonde, Henry Thomas. A young woman is kidnapped and held in a bunker by a sexual predator. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Glitter (2001) ★ Mariah Carey, Max Beesley. A singer develops a volatile relationship with the disc jockey who opened the door to her success. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:31 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:08 a.m.

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Sean Bean. A secret weapon’s theft sends Agent 007 to Russia, where a pretty computer programmer helps him track an ex-cohort believed dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 10 p.m.

Gone Fishin’ (1997) ★ Joe Pesci, Danny Glover. Two lifelong friends have disastrous misadventures after winning a fishing trip to the Everglades. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:31 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney. New York City cop John McClane and his estranged son must put aside their differences and work together to get a Russian whistleblower to safety and thwart a disastrous crime in Chernobyl. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. A&E Sat. 4 p.m.

Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:05 p.m.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach. A drifter, a bandit and a bounty hunter reach a standoff over buried gold. (R) 2 hrs. 41 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Tues. 6 a.m.

Good Witch: Curse From a Rose (2019) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. Cassie’s long-lost college roommate, Autumn Delaney, makes an unexpected visit to Grey House on a mission to disrupt Middleton’s Halloween festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Gorillas in the Mist (1988) ★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Bryan Brown. Anthropologist Dian Fossey defends the mountain gorilla from poachers in Rwanda, Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m. Paramount Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Sun. 11:40 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 a.m.

The Grey (2012) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo. A pack of hungry wolves pursues survivors of a plane crash, who are trekking through the Alaskan wilderness to find civilization. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) ★★★ John Cusack, Minnie Driver. A hit man returns to his hometown for a high-school reunion and meets the prom date he stood up years before. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:35 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Sat. 7:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. MTV Sat. 1 p.m. MTV Sat. 8 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. MTV Sat. 3:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Grudge Match (2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone. A boxing promoter offers two rival boxers the chance to come out of retirement for one final bout. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Wed. 9 p.m.

The Grudge (2020) ★ Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir. Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Mon. 2:24 a.m. Starz Wed. 10:48 a.m. Starz Wed. 12:01 p.m. Starz Sat. 4:48 a.m.

The Guardian (2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. A trainer in a Coast Guard program for rescue swimmers turns a cocky recruit into his protege and takes him on a mission to the Bering Strait. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 8 p.m.

Gunga Din (1939) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. British soldiers and their water carrier face Thuggee cultists at the Khyber Pass in 1890s India. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

H

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Hackers (1995) ★★ Jonny Lee Miller, Angelina Jolie. A master hacker unites teen computer freaks against an embezzling computer-security agent known as the Plague. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10:18 a.m.

Advertisement

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Sat. 2 a.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:33 p.m.

Halloween (1978) ★★★★ Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis. John Carpenter’s chiller about an escaped maniac who returns to his Illinois hometown to continue his bloody rampage. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Fri. 3:35 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sun. 7 p.m. Syfy Thur. 10 p.m. Syfy Fri. 10:29 a.m.

Advertisement

The Hangover Part III (2013) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

Hanna (2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. Una joven de 16 años que fue criada por su padre para ser la asesina perfecta viaja por Europa para completar una misión, pero la persiguen una agente implacable e inteligente y sus secuaces. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Showtime Thur. 3 a.m.

The Happening (2008) ★ Mark Wahlberg, Zooey Deschanel. Una pareja de Estados Unidos lucha por sobrevivir y entender una crisis apocalíptica que causa escalofriantes muertes sin causa. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. After smoking marijuana, two roommates scour New Jersey to satisfy their hunger for hamburgers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Tues. 12:37 p.m. Encore Tues. 4:38 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. Syfy Fri. 4:02 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Syfy Sat. 1:29 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Syfy Sat. 4:58 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Fri. 7:59 p.m. Syfy Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Syfy Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Harvest Moon (2015) Jessy Schram, Jesse Hutch. After her family goes bankrupt, a city woman travels to the country to fix up a struggling pumpkin farm that her father bought as an investment. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 7 p.m.

A Harvest Wedding (2017) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. Sarah Bloom, a highly successful wedding planner, returns to her hometown to plan the season’s biggest wedding. Much to Sarah’s surprise, the bride’s brother happens to be her first love. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

The Hate U Give (2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FXX Sat. 1 p.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston. Friends and lovers try to navigate their way through the complexities of modern relationships, sometimes misconstruing the true intentions of the opposite sex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. CMT Sat. 5:15 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. IFC Tues. 1 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Paramount Sat. 1:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8 p.m.

Hero (2002) ★★★ Jet Li, Tony Leung Chiu Wai. Flashbacks reveal how a warrior stopped the elusive assassins who tried to kill the emperor of China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Hiding Out (1987) ★★ Jon Cryer, Keith Coogan. A Wall Street yuppie hunted by mobsters hides out as a student in his nerdy cousin’s high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

His Double Life (2016) Emmanuelle Vaugier, Brian Krause. A college student suspects her new stepfather may be having an affair. Her suspicions seem to be confirmed when she sees him with another woman; a woman who is later found dead. She begins to wonder exactly who her mother married. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Mon. 4 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Hitman (2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. An assassin’s growing attachment to a traumatized young woman poses a threat to his life, as great as that of the Interpol and Russian agents on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:15 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson. Motown Records becomes the most successful label of all time after its formation in 1958 Detroit amid racial tension and the burgeoning civil rights movement. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Mon. 9 p.m.

The Hollars (2016) ★★ John Krasinski, Margo Martindale. A man returns home to his dysfunctional family after learning that his mother has a brain tumor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Thur. 6:38 a.m.

Hollywood Canteen (1944) ★★★ Robert Hutton, Joan Leslie. A GI back from the South Pacific wins a canteen raffle and meets his dream girl, as Warner Bros. stars perform. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Wed. 7 a.m.

Hollywoodland (2006) ★★ Adrien Brody, Ben Affleck. A detective uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of Superman actor George Reeves in 1959. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Sun. 1:15 p.m. TMC Mon. 3:50 a.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Sat. Noon

Hombres de tierra caliente (1983) Gerardo Reyes, Isabel Rojas. Un hombre pierde la razón luego del asesinato de su padre y llega a convertirse en vengador de la justicia. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Pico Alexander. Separated from her husband, Alice lets three young men -- Harry, George and Teddy -- stay in her guesthouse. As Alice develops a budding romance with Harry, her newfound happiness comes crashing down when her ex shows up with a suitcase in his hand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Sun. 3:37 a.m.

Hostage (2005) ★★ Bruce Willis, Kevin Pollak. A former hostage negotiator must take action when three carjackers hold a wealthy man and his children at gunpoint. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:05 p.m.

Hot Summer Nights (2017) ★★ Timothée Chalamet, Alex Roe. An awkward teenager gets in over his head dealing drugs while falling for his business partner’s enigmatic sister during one scorching summer in Cape Cod, Mass. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 10 p.m. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Hours (2002) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore. The writings of Virginia Woolf affect a housewife and emulate the life of a New Yorker who is in love with a dying poet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Mon. Noon

How to Build a Girl (2019) Beanie Feldstein, Alfie Allen. A smart and ambitious teen reinvents herself as a music critic. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Thur. 1 p.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 8:15 p.m.

How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2017) ★★ Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp. Worlds collide when Enn, a shy teenager in 1970s London, meets the beautiful and rebellious Zan at a party. They set in motion the ultimate showdown between their rivaling worlds and test the limits of how far they will go for true love. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Encore Wed. 6:38 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:55 a.m. Encore Sat. 1:35 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. BBC America Sun. 5 p.m.

Hustle and Heat (2003) Duane Martin, Vivica A. Fox. An investigator and his partner probe the mysterious death of a promising rapper. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Wed. 3 p.m.

I

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

I Am Bolt (2016) Usain Bolt, Pelé. The career and the legacy of Jamaican runner Usain Bolt. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Tues. 4:18 p.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:20 p.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:05 a.m.

I Walked With a Zombie (1943) ★★★ James Ellison, Frances Dee. Nurse Betsey Connell is hired to care for Jessica, a woman who suffers from a bizarre condition. When she falls for Jessica’s husband, Betsey is drawn into the dark world of voodoo while trying to cure her. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Thur. 3:30 p.m.

I, Frankenstein (2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Mon. 11:30 a.m. Syfy Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid and Diego reunite to warn their friends about the danger to their homes posed by swiftly melting ice. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 9 a.m.

Identity (2003) ★★★ John Cusack, Ray Liotta. A killer terrorizes people stranded at a remote Nevada hotel during a torrential rainstorm. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Mon. 10:03 a.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4:30 p.m.

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (2017) ★★ Oprah Winfrey, Rose Byrne. In 1951, cancerous cells from Henrietta Lacks lead to breakthroughs that change the face of medicine forever. Aided by writer Rebecca Skloot, Deborah Lacks embarks on a quest to learn about the mother she never knew. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Tues. 3 p.m. HBO Sun. 5:40 a.m.

In Hell (2003) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lawrence Taylor. Un hombre mata al asesino de su esposa y es enviado a prisión donde el guardia impone brutales batallas entre presos. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. KFTR Sun. 3 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 3 p.m.

In the Key of Love (2019) Laura Osnes, Scott Michael Foster. A woman abandons her promising singing career to run her grandmother’s wedding photography business. Just as she’s beginning to forget about her former life, her ex-boyfriend walks back into the picture. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. 3 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Ovation Sun. 10:30 a.m. Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

Incredibles 2 (2018) ★★★ Voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter. Animated. Elastigirl springs into action to battle a cybercriminal who plans to hypnotize the world through computer screens. That leaves Mr. Incredible with one of his greatest challenges ever -- staying home and taking care of three rambunctious children. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Freeform Sun. 8:50 p.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter. Animated. Now fighting boredom in suburbia, a former superhero and his family get a chance to save the world. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Sun. 6:10 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. HBO Sun. 6:30 p.m. HBO Thur. 9:05 a.m. HBO Sat. 5:35 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett. Indy and a young adventurer must ferret out a powerful artifact and keep it out of the hands of a deadly Soviet agent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Sun. 9 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Sun. 5:05 p.m. Paramount Mon. 1 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Sun. 2:25 p.m. Paramount Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent. An Allied officer and his team of Jewish soldiers join forces with a German actress and undercover agent to take down the leaders of the Third Reich. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Paramount Thur. 9:30 p.m.

La insaciable (1947) María Antonieta Pons, Rafael Baledón. Una pareja celebra su aniversario de bodas y tienen un malentendido, razón por la cual él la abandona y ella vuelve a bailar en un cabaret. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith. Animada. Las cinco emociones que conviven en el interior de una niña, alegría, miedo, desagrado, ira y tristeza, compiten por tomar el control de sus acciones cuando la pequeña se traslada, junto a su familia, a vivir a San Francisco. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVEA Sat. Noon Freeform Wed. 8 p.m.

Inside the Rain (2019) Aaron Fisher, Ellen Toland. Facing expulsion from college over a misunderstanding, a bipolar student and a moonlighting porn actress, hatch a scheme to prove his innocence. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 4:50 p.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Sun. 10 p.m. EPIX Mon. 11:45 a.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 2 p.m. MTV Tues. 3 p.m. MTV Wed. 10 a.m.

Into the Grizzly Maze (2014) James Marsden, Thomas Jane. A bloodthirsty grizzly bear stalks two estranged brothers in the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Mon. 3:01 p.m. Encore Tues. 3:39 a.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 6:29 a.m. Encore Mon. 1:15 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:51 p.m.

Ip Man 2 (2010) ★★★ Donnie Yen, Lynn Hung. El maestro de artes marciales Wing Chun se muda a Hong Kong para crear una escuela donde pueda enseñar sus técnicas de lucha a una nueva generación. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 9 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

Irresistible (2020) ★★ Steve Carell, Rose Byrne. A Democratic political consultant helps a retired Marine colonel run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Sun. 4:15 p.m.

It Was Always You (2021) Erin Krakow, Tyler Hynes. A woman’s engagement plans get thrown into disarray when her fiance’s free-spirited brother returns home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Meryl Streep, Steve Martin. A restaurateur falls into an affair with her remarried ex-husband, while an architect that she hired to refurbish her kitchen falls in love with her. (R) 2 hrs. Bravo Fri. 7:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 12:07 p.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMT Sun. 3 p.m. CMT Sun. 11 p.m. MTV Thur. 11 a.m.

J

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. A&E Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A&E Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The January Man (1988) ★★ Kevin Kline, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. An arty New York detective sleeps with the mayor’s daughter and tracks a mathematical strangler. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:35 p.m.

Jeremiah Johnson (1972) ★★★ Robert Redford, Will Geer. An 1830s loner leaves civilization for the Rockies and learns from a hermit how to be a mountain man. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. REELZ Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Sun. 5:52 a.m.

Jersey Girl (2004) ★★ Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler. A young woman changes the life of a single father who used to be a successful New York music publicist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:17 p.m.

Jobs (2013) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Dermot Mulroney. In 1976, college dropout Steve Jobs and technical wizard Steve Wozniak spark a revolution with the invention of the Apple computer, built in the garage of Jobs’ parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Thur. 9:42 a.m. Starz Thur. 9:01 p.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:25 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 6:04 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:02 p.m.

Johnny English Reborn (2011) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, Gillian Anderson. The bumbling secret agent uses his questionable combat skills and high-tech gadgets to protect a Chinese leader from a band of assassins. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:22 p.m.

The Judge (2014) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall. A slick Chicago lawyer returns home to Indiana upon the passing of his mother, then soon becomes engaged in defending his estranged father, a recovering alcoholic who will be tried for a hit-and-run death. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:23 a.m.

Judy (2019) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley. Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Thur. 6 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:40 a.m.

Juliet of the Spirits (1965) ★★★ Giulietta Masina, Sandra Milo. Federico Fellini’s surrealistic account of a housewife who is told by a psychic that her husband has been unfaithful. (NR) 2 hrs. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:40 a.m. Sundance Mon. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Sun. 5 p.m. Starz Tues. 9:54 p.m. Starz Fri. 5:53 p.m. Starz Sat. 10:37 a.m.

Juno (2007) ★★★ Ellen Page, Michael Cera. Unforeseen complications arise when a precocious teenager chooses an upscale couple to adopt her unborn baby. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. LOGO Thur. 8:40 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 8:15 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Just Go With It (2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. E! Sun. 6 p.m. E! Sun. 8:30 p.m. USA Tues. 6:25 p.m. USA Tues. 11 p.m.

Just Like Heaven (2005) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo. A San Francisco widower falls in love with a ghostly doctor while subletting her apartment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Just Mercy (2019) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx. Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Mon. 4:20 a.m. HBO Wed. 12:40 p.m. HBO Sat. 1:24 p.m.

Just My Luck (2006) ★ Lindsay Lohan, Chris Pine. A young woman, who has always led a charmed life, suffers a reversal of fortune after kissing a stranger at a costume party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Tues. 5:20 a.m.

Just Wright (2010) ★★ Queen Latifah, Common. A physical therapist falls in love with her patient, a basketball player, but he only has eyes for her best friend. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 6:30 p.m.

K

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Sun. 6 a.m. Sundance Sun. 6 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Sundance Sun. 11:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Wed. 8:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m. Sundance Mon. 1 p.m. IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Tues. 4:35 p.m.

Killerman (2019) Liam Hemsworth, Emory Cohen. Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:29 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 4:08 p.m.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Starz Sun. 12:51 p.m. Starz Wed. 4:18 a.m.

Kiss the Girls (1997) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd. After escaping from a serial killer, a doctor helps police and a forensic psychologist track the madman. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Tues. 1:05 a.m.

The Kitchen (2019) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish. When the FBI sends three women’s gangster husbands to prison, the women take business into their own hands by running the rackets and taking out the competition in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York in 1978. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:25 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Knights of the Round Table (1953) ★★ Robert Taylor, Ava Gardner. Sir Gawain meets the Green Knight, Sir Percival seeks the Holy Grail, and King Arthur’s Guinevere loves Sir Lancelot. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E! Thur. Noon E! Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Knute Rockne, All American (1940) ★★★ Pat O’Brien, Ronald Reagan. Coach Rockne leads Notre Dame to gridiron greatness with star player George The Gipper Gipp. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Krisha (2015) ★★★ Krisha Fairchild, Robyn Fairchild. Tensions rise at a Thanksgiving gathering when a troubled woman reunites with the extended family that she abandoned years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Sun. 5:05 p.m. TMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Po must unlock secrets of his past in order to defeat a formidable villain who plans to wipe out kung fu and conquer China. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:10 a.m. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m.

L

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

L.A. Confidential (1997) ★★★★ Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe. Policemen become immersed in corruption, scandal, politics and prostitution in 1950s Hollywood. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Mon. 6:39 p.m. Encore Tues. 12:09 p.m.

Lady in the Water (2006) ★★ Paul Giamatti, Bryce Dallas Howard. A building manager rescues an enigmatic young woman and learns that she is a narf, a character from a bedtime story, who is trying to return to her world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:17 p.m.

Laggies (2014) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Chloë Grace Moretz. Caught in a panic over her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, a woman pretends to go on a business trip but, in reality, hangs out with a teenage friend. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Thur. 1:20 p.m.

Lakeview Terrace (2008) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Patrick Wilson. A police officer, the self-proclaimed watchdog of his neighborhood, becomes increasingly hostile toward the interracial couple next door. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Sun. 8:30 a.m. Sundance Tues. Noon Sundance Tues. Noon AMC Wed. 1 a.m. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Sun. 1:31 p.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:16 p.m. Encore Fri. 3:07 p.m.

Lars and the Real Girl (2007) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Paul Schneider. Family and friends are unsure how to react when a lonely young man forms an emotional attachment to a life-size plastic woman and treats it like a real person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sun. 12:35 p.m.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. The fate of the human race hangs in the balance when the Witch Queen rises from the dead, seeking revenge against Kaulder, the immortal warrior who slayed her centuries ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Wed. 2:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11:02 p.m.

The Lawnmower Man (1992) ★★ Jeff Fahey, Pierce Brosnan. A scientist uses a mentally impaired man to test virtual reality, the computer simulation of the real. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:02 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Paramount Sat. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Sat. 5 p.m.

Leatherface (2017) Sam Strike, Stephen Dorff. A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 7:29 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Tues. 11:40 a.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 1:20 p.m.

Legion (2010) ★ Paul Bettany, Lucas Black. A battle for the future of mankind unfolds when the archangel Michael arrives at a roadside diner to protect a waitress whose unborn child is humanity’s last hope. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Sun. 11:45 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m. Showtime Sun. 1 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Libel (1959) ★★ Dirk Bogarde, Olivia de Havilland. An English nobleman’s wife has him sue a Canadian who has called him an impostor. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 5:15 a.m.

Life of Pi (2012) ★★★ Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan. After the freighter they’re on sinks in a storm, a teenager and a Bengal tiger wind up on a small lifeboat and must learn to trust each other to survive. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Like a Boss (2020) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne. The owners of a struggling cosmetics company receive a tempting buyout offer from an industry titan -- a proposal that puts their lifelong friendship to the ultimate test. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Limitless (2011) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro. An unemployed writer rises to the top of the financial world after an experimental drug gives him extraordinary mental acuity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Tues. 6 p.m.

Lincoln (2012) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field. During his final months in office, President Abraham Lincoln moves forward to end the Civil War, unite the country and abolish slavery forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. HBO Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Little Big League (1994) ★★ Luke Edwards, Timothy Busfield. The 12-year-old heir and manager of the Minnesota Twins coaches the baseball team to a winning streak by teaching the players to love the game once more. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. IFC Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Sun. 3:19 p.m. Starz Mon. 4:02 a.m.

The Little Rascals Save the Day (2014) Jet Jurgensmeyer, Drew Justice. La pandilla está tratando de conseguir dinero para que la abuela no pierda su panadería. Su última opción es ganar un concurso de talentos. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

Little Women (2019) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson. In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Wed. 5:17 p.m. Starz Fri. 10:24 a.m. Starz Fri. 11:31 p.m.

Living Out Loud (1998) ★★ Holly Hunter, Danny DeVito. An elevator operator and a singer friend help a wealthy woman find direction after her spouse leaves. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Sat. 4:39 p.m.

The Lobster (2015) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz. In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of their choice. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Fri. 10:15 a.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Lone Wolf McQuade (1983) ★★ Chuck Norris, David Carradine. A Texas Ranger helps the FBI stop a black-marketeer who deals in Army bazookas, grenades and tanks. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. REELZ Thur. 4 p.m. REELZ Thur. 9 p.m.

The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice (2021) Kim Delaney, Katharine Isabelle. Mari Gilbert’s search for her missing daughter, Shannan, uncovers the work of a serial killer on Long Island. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:25 p.m.

The Longest Night (1936) ★ Robert Young, Florence Rice. Love with a clerk and a robbery by gangsters preoccupy a department store’s new owner. (NR) 50 mins. TCM Sat. 5:29 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11:30 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m. TNT Mon. 11:02 p.m. TBS Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Love and Sunshine (2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 7 p.m.

Love by Chance (2016) Beau Garrett, Benjamin Ayres. Claire, the owner of a new restaurant, is too busy to focus on relationships. Her mother decides to fix this by finding Claire the perfect man -- without telling Claire. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 1 p.m.

Love in Design (2018) Danica McKellar, Andrew Walker. A television star returns to her small New England hometown to renovate a historical manor. When an old flame is assigned to approve her designs, the two must find harmony between the old and the new. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Thur. 9 p.m.

Love in Store (2020) Alexandra Breckenridge, Robert Buckley. Sparks fly between a home shopping host and her rival when they compete for a promotion. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

Love in the Sun (2019) Emeraude Toubia, Tom Maden. When a successful dating app creator hesitantly gets engaged, she returns to her hometown to deliver the news to her dad. Upon returning home, she crosses paths with her former flame and finds herself falling in love with him all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Tues. 3 p.m.

Love in Winterland (2020) Italia Ricci, Chad Michael Murray. Ally, a final contestant on a dating show, must face her high school sweetheart when she is chosen for the Hometown Date. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. 3 p.m.

Love on Harbor Island (2020) Morgan Kohan, Marcus Rosner. Sparks fly between an interior designer and a handsome pilot who finds homes for rescue dogs. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Hallmark Tues. 5 p.m.

Love on Safari (2018) Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor. An American web designer inherits an animal reserve in South Africa. A no-nonsense ranger takes her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals and him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 3 p.m.

Love Takes Flight (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Jeff Hephner. A workaholic hospital director is forced to re-examine her rigid lifestyle when a free-wheeling EMS pilot enters her life. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

Love Under the Stars (2015) Ashley Newbrough, Wes Brown. With help from a young girl and a widower, a 30-something woman finally grow ups and takes on the real world. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 5 p.m.

Love, Once and Always (2018) Amanda Schull, Peter Porte. When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down the Gilded Age estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve it. As they set out to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 11 a.m.

The Lovely Bones (2009) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz. A 14-year-old murder victim watches from heaven, as her family tries to heal and her killer continues on his own dark path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:18 a.m.

Lucky Grandma (2019) Christine Chang, Wayne Chang. In New York City’s Chinatown, a Chinese grandma goes all in at the casino, landing herself on the wrong side of luck. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Tues. 8:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:35 a.m.

M

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Mad Magician (1954) ★★ Vincent Price, Mary Murphy. An 1880s magician creates illusions of mayhem that work. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Fri. 2 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Made in Italy (2020) Liam Neeson, Yolanda Kettle. A London artist and his estranged son try to mend their relationship as they work together to repair a dilapidated house in Italy. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Tues. 11 p.m.

Magic Boy (1960) ★★ Voices of Katsuo Nakamura, Hiroko Sakuramachi. Animated. An adolescent sorcerer uses magic to save his sister from an evil witch in this animated adventure from Japan. (G) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Maiden (2018) Tracy Edwards, Nancy Harris. In 1989 Tracy Edwards leads the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race, a grueling yachting competition that covers 33,000 miles and lasts nine months. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Thur. 8:43 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:35 p.m.

Malcolm X (1992) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett. The civil-rights leader rises from criminal to crusader, undergoing a religious conversion while jailed. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

A Man for All Seasons (1966) ★★★★ Paul Scofield, Robert Shaw. Sir Thomas More opposes Henry VIII’s appointing himself head of the Church of England. (G) 2 hrs. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeremy Irons. Musketeers try to displace corrupt King Louis XIV with his twin brother, imprisoned in the Bastille. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:48 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 3:51 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Though struggling with the ramifications of his extraordinary origin and abilities, young Clark Kent must become a hero and save those he loves from a dire threat. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TNT Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Manchurian Candidate (1962) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Laurence Harvey. A Korean War hero’s commanding officer discovers he and his platoon were brainwashed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Tues. 7 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4 p.m.

Matriarch (2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:45 a.m.

Mavis! (2015) Mavis Staples, Jeff Tweedy. The life, music, and message of singer Mavis Staples. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HBO Sat. 9:54 a.m.

Max Steel (2016) ★ Ben Winchell, Maria Bello. A teen who generates energy combines together with a techno-organic extraterrestrial to become the superhero Max Steel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Mon. 8:45 a.m. Showtime Fri. 5 a.m.

Maximum Conviction (2012) Steven Seagal, Steve Austin. Tom, un antiguo oficial negro de operaciones, y su compañero Manning son obligados a defender una prisión cuando una fuerza de mercenarios asalta las instalaciones para encontrar a dos mujeres. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Maximum Risk (1996) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Natasha Henstridge. Federal agents and the Russian Mafia chase a French policeman on a mission in New York City. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. A teen awakes within a massive maze with other teens, with no memory of his past other than dreams about an organization known as WCKD. He hopes to escape by piecing together fragments of his past and clues he discovers in the labyrinth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Mon. 3 p.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FXX Fri. 1 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

McFarland, USA (2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TBS Sat. 3:15 a.m.

MDMA (2017) Annie Q, Francesca Eastwood. Angie is a working-class girl who is forced by financial necessity to become an expert in making the party drug Ecstasy in the chemistry lab at her prestigious West Coast university. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 1:20 a.m.

Mean Girls 2 (2011) ★★ Meaghan Martin, Maiara Walsh. After a clique of girls makes life difficult, a new student forms a rival group to take control of the school’s corridors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

The Meddler (2015) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Rose Byrne. After the death of her husband, a woman moves from New Jersey to Los Angeles to be closer to her daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Wed. 7:39 a.m.

Meet the Blacks (2016) ★ Mike Epps, Gary Owen. A Chicago man moves his family to Beverly Hills, Calif., on the same day when all crime becomes legal for a 12-hour period. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Sat. 7:24 p.m. Starz Sun. 5:15 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Sun. 6:48 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Men of Honor (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Cuba Gooding Jr. The U.S. Navy’s first black diver battles a salty chief, racial prejudice and a crippling setback. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. History Wed. 8 a.m.

Mighty Oak (2020) Janel Parrish, Carlos PenaVega. Gina’s life is given new purpose when she meets a young guitar prodigy. Convinced the boy is her reincarnated brother, frontman for Army of Love, she sets out to get the band back together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:20 a.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) ★★ Zac Efron, Adam Devine. Two hard-partying brothers bring two wild and uncontrollable women to their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Fri. Noon FX Sat. 8 a.m.

Million Dollar Arm (2014) ★★ Jon Hamm, Aasif Mandvi. In a last-ditch effort to save his career, a sports agent brings a pair of Indian cricket players to the U.S. to train to become pitchers for baseball’s major leagues. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Fri. 4:01 a.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Miracles for Sale (1939) ★★ Robert Young, Florence Rice. A maker of illusions for magicians protects an ingenue likely to be murdered. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Fri. 10 a.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Bravo Fri. 7:53 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:53 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Bravo Fri. 2:02 a.m. Bravo Fri. 11:54 p.m.

The Missing (2003) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cate Blanchett. In 1885 a woman must join forces with her estranged father to rescue her kidnapped daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Mon. 10:28 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Fri. 6 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Wed. 1 p.m. FX Thur. Noon

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Wed. 4 p.m. FX Thur. 3 p.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Wed. 10 a.m. FX Thur. 9 a.m.

Mix Up in the Mediterranean (2021) Jessica Lowndes, Jeremy Jordan. A small-town cook finds romance while impersonating his big-city twin to compete in a culinary contest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 9 p.m.

Mo’ Better Blues (1990) ★★ Denzel Washington, Spike Lee. Music comes first for a Manhattan jazzman with one too many lovers and a manager who gambles. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Fri. 11 p.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Mogambo (1953) ★★★ Clark Gable, Ava Gardner. A chorus girl and a married woman fight over a white hunter in Africa. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

Mojave (2015) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund. A down-and-out artist has a dangerous and shocking encounter with an evil drifter in the desert, leading to terrifying consequences when the deadly stranger follows his unsuspecting victim home. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Mona Lisa Smile (2003) ★★ Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst. In 1953 a professor of art history challenges her female students to re-examine the traditional roles of women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Sat. 1:04 p.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Sat. Noon

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sat. 11:17 a.m.

Moonwalk With Me (2019) Carrie Kim, James Kang. A woman must decide what to do with her strange father, a man who constantly wanders. (NR) 12 mins. HBO Tues. 9:40 a.m.

Morris From America (2016) ★★★ Craig Robinson, Carla Juri. A 13-year-old rapper focused on hip-hop stardom falls for a rebellious classmate after moving from the U.S. to Germany with his widowed father. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sun. 10:05 p.m.

The Mothman Prophecies (2002) ★★ Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A reporter investigates the sightings of a strange creature and other strange phenomena in a small town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Tues. 3:37 a.m.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (1941) ★★★ Carole Lombard, Robert Montgomery. Bickering New Yorkers learn from a lawyer that, technically, they’re not married. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. MTV Tues. 12:25 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Thur. 6 p.m. FX Fri. 2 p.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Michael Keaton, Teri Garr. An automotive engineer’s wife gets a job, and he stays home with the children, housework and housewives. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Fri. 6 a.m.

Mr. 3000 (2004) ★★ Bernie Mac, Angela Bassett. Arrogant and out of shape, a baseball star comes out of retirement after learning he is three hits shy of 3,000. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. MLB Wed. 6 p.m.

Mrs. O’Malley and Mr. Malone (1950) ★★ Marjorie Main, James Whitmore. A Montana widow and a Chicago lawyer solve a couple of murders on a train to New York. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Ms. Matched (2016) Alexa PenaVega, Shawn Roberts. Despite differing viewpoints, a wedding planner and a financial adviser find out that they have more in common than they thought. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 1 p.m.

Muerte en la Feria (1962) Rodolfo de Anda, Sonia Infante. Un trío de chantajistas se dedica a estafar a la gente culpándola de asesinatos que ellos cometen. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Fri. 9:20 a.m.

Must Love Dogs (2005) ★★ Diane Lane, John Cusack. A divorced teacher meets a hopeless romantic after her sister thrusts her into the world of Internet dating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. POP Sat. 4 a.m.

My All American (2015) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Finn Wittrock. In the late 1960s, Texas Longhorns football player Freddie Steinmark utilizes his indomitable spirit and courage to battle adversity. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Mon. 8:40 a.m.

My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5 (2019) Jack Wagner, Cindy Busby. A young, ambitious wedding planner partners with Olivia to plan the perfect wedding. What she doesn’t know is the groom’s best man is none other than her ex-boyfriend, who she hasn’t spoken to in five years. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 5 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Paramount Fri. 1 a.m. Paramount Fri. 10 p.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) ★★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Rex Harrison. Oscar-winning adaptation of the Broadway hit about an English professor who teaches a cockney merchant to be a lady. (G) 2 hrs. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 5:30 a.m.

My Life with Rosie (2017) Carolyn Williamson Green. The relationship between Rosa Parks and Carolyn Green. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. KLCS Fri. 4 p.m.

My Stepfather’s Secret (2019) Vanessa Marcil, Eddie McClintock. College student Bailey returns home for the summer and is alarmed by her mother’s plans to wed her new boyfriend, Hugo, immediately. Now, with a rushed wedding looming on the horizon, Bailey learns some unsettling details about Hugo’s background. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

N

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Nacido para matar (1986) Luis Aguilar, Pedro Infante Jr. Un asesino a sueldo recibe una nueva orden para matar y recurre al chantaje para eliminar a sus víctimas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:05 a.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Frank and Ed of Police Squad blunder through another case, an energy-related plot in Washington, D.C. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Sun. 3:05 a.m.

The Namesake (2006) ★★★ Kal Penn, Tabu. The son of East Indian immigrants feels caught between American culture and his family’s traditions. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Napoleoncito (1964) Julio Alemán, Angélica María. Un hombre de baja estatura sufre las burlas de sus compañeros de trabajo y él presume de conquistar a una famosa actriz. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Nat King Cole: Afraid of the Dark (2014) Director Jon Brewer profiles the life of the musician using private journals, letters and film footage provided by Maria Cole prior to her death. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. Ovation Wed. 3 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Paramount Tues. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 2 a.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Mon. 5:30 p.m.

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jon Voight. A page from the diary of John Wilkes Booth implicates Ben Gates’ great-great grandfather as a major conspirator in the assassination of President Lincoln. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Native Son (1951) ★★ Richard Wright, Jean Wallace. Author Richard Wright portrays his novel’s Bigger Thomas, a young chauffeur trapped in an accidental murder. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Need for Speed (2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Tues. 11 a.m.

Neighbors (2014) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. Parents go to war with a neighboring fraternity president who refuses to tone down his house’s raucous activities. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Tues. 1 a.m. FX Tues. 4 p.m.

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Tues. 5:12 a.m. Encore Tues. 6:09 p.m.

New Year’s Eve (2011) ★ Halle Berry, Jessica Biel. Intertwining stories promise love, hope, forgiveness, second chances and more for a number of New Yorkers on the celebrated night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:02 p.m.

A New Year’s Resolution (2021) Aimee Teagarden, Michael Rady. A morning show producer reluctantly becomes the subject of her own program’s on-air experiment about her New Year’s resolution to agree to every social invitation for a month. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 5 p.m.

Next (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. A government agent must capture a clairvoyant and convince him to help her stop terrorists from detonating a nuclear weapon in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Wed. 11:22 a.m. Encore Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Ni sangre ni arena (1941) Cantinflas, Elvia Salcedo. Cantinflas, un pícaro vagabundo, es confundido con un famoso torero y termina participando en una corrida de toros. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Upon learning that the museum’s magic is disappearing, night watchman Larry Daley sets out on an epic quest to the British Museum in London to save his friends one last time. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Disney Sat. 7 p.m.

Night Shift (1982) ★★★ Henry Winkler, Michael Keaton. Two nighttime morgue attendants become love brokers for prostitutes who have lost their pimp. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Fri. 12:30 p.m. Encore Fri. 1:17 p.m.

Nine Lives (2004) ★ Wesley Snipes, Jacqueline Obradors. Inyectado con una droga que controla la mente, un ex soldado se lanza en busca del antídoto. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. KVEA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Ninotchka (1939) ★★★★ Greta Garbo, Melvyn Douglas. A playboy charms a Russian envoy sent to fetch three wayward comrades in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Noah (2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. God chooses Noah to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Tues. 8:29 a.m. Syfy Wed. 1 a.m.

Notorious (2009) ★★ Angela Bassett, Derek Luke. Christopher Wallace rises from the streets of Brooklyn as rap artist Notorious B.I.G., then is shot to death in 1997. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Fri. 4:30 p.m. BET Sat. 1 p.m.

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Sun. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 10:04 p.m. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Now You See Me 2 (2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Mon. 5 p.m. FX Tues. 1 p.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Fri. 7:21 a.m.

O

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Odds Against Tomorrow (1959) ★★★ Harry Belafonte, Robert Ryan. Racial tension flares up among an ex-cop, a bigot and a black entertainer who band together to rob a bank. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Of Human Bondage (1964) ★★ Kim Novak, Laurence Harvey. Based on the novel by W. Somerset Maugham. A medical student with a deformity falls for a promiscuous waitress. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Tues. 2:07 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TMC Fri. 11:50 p.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Wed. Noon

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Starz Tues. 12:50 p.m. Starz Sun. 2:30 a.m.

One for the Money (2012) ★ Katherine Heigl, Jason O’Mara. A rookie bounty hunter goes after a bail jumper and murder suspect who just happens to be the guy who seduced and dumped her back in high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:55 p.m.

One Hour Photo (2002) ★★★ Robin Williams, Connie Nielsen. Desperate and lonely, a photo developer obsesses over members of a family that patronizes his booth in a department store. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:21 a.m.

One Winter Weekend (2018) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. Burned out on dating, Cara, a magazine writer, decides to go on a dating detox. She plans a ski getaway with her best friend, but the resort mistakenly double-books them with two eligible men, including Ben, an entrepreneur. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 5 p.m.

100 Rifles (1969) ★★ Jim Brown, Raquel Welch. A sheriff helps a bank robber and a Yaqui beauty fight a tyrant general in 1912 Mexico. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

100 Streets (2016) Idris Elba, Gemma Arterton. Three different stories covering infidelity, adoption and a drug dealer turned actor are intertwined as characters meet in the streets of London. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Open (2020) Essence Atkins, Keith Robinson. After three years of an open marriage with boundaries, a couple learn that rules applied to emotions are likely to be broken. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. BET Mon. 3:35 p.m.

Ophelia (2018) Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts. Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Wed. 8:10 a.m.

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey. Spike Lee directed this document of an evening of stand-up comedy performed by four prominent black entertainers. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

Our Mother’s House (1967) ★★★ Dirk Bogarde, Margaret Brooks. Seven British children bury their mother and hide her death, until their long-lost father returns. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Out of Bounds (1986) ★ Anthony Michael Hall, Jenny Wright. An Iowa farm boy flies to Los Angeles to see his brother and somehow picks up a duffel bag of heroin. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sat. 1 a.m.

The Out-of-Towners (1999) ★★ Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn. An Ohio couple reinvigorate their passionless marriage during a bizarre 24 hours in New York City. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Ovation Tues. Noon

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:40 p.m.

P

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Pacifier (2005) ★★ Vin Diesel, Lauren Graham. A Navy SEAL faces the ultimate test when he must care for five children and protect them from their father’s enemies. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 6:40 a.m.

The Palm Beach Story (1942) ★★★★ Claudette Colbert, Joel McCrea. An inventor’s wife meets some sporting millionaires on a train to Florida. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) ★★ Katie Featherston, Sprague Grayden. A wedding videographer places cameras throughout his home to uncover the source of late-night noises that are disturbing his family. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Wed. 1 p.m.

The Password Is Courage (1962) ★★★ Dirk Bogarde, Maria Perschy. British Sgt. Maj. Charles Coward and his corporal sidekick harass their Nazi captors as they try to escape. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Paul (2011) ★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. On a pilgrimage to America’s UFO heartland, two British sci-fi geeks meet an extraterrestrial and hatch a plan to help him return to his spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Tues. 11:30 a.m. Syfy Wed. 4 a.m.

Paul McCartney & Wings: Rockshow (1980) ★★ Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney. Paul McCartney & Wings, on a U.S. tour, perform Band on the Run, Silly Love Songs, Maybe I’m Amazed. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. AXS Wed. 9 a.m.

Paycheck (2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart. After learning that his memory has been erased, a technical wizard goes on the run to piece together clues from his past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 6 p.m.

The Peacemaker (1997) ★★ George Clooney, Nicole Kidman. A scientist and an Army Special Forces colonel travel the globe in pursuit of stolen nuclear weapons. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:25 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Pearl in Paradise (2018) Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha. A nature photographer heads to Fiji to shoot a magazine cover. She enlists the help of a romance novelist who she’s convinced can help her locate a rare blue pearl. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne. A family’s life in small-town Maine is shattered by the evil unleashed from an ancient American Indian burial ground. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Sundance Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Fri. 11 p.m.

Piranha 3DD (2012) ★ Danielle Panabaker, Matt Bush. No one is safe from a school of prehistoric flesh-eating fish as they sink their razor-sharp teeth into patrons at the summer’s most popular attraction, the Big Wet Water Park. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Wed. 1:17 a.m. Encore Sun. 2:42 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Fri. 6:40 p.m.

Pixels (2015) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Live action/animated. A home-theater installer leads a team of old-school arcade champs and a military specialist in a battle against aliens who base their attacks on 1980s-era video games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Tues. 6 p.m. FX Wed. 1 a.m.

Places in the Heart (1984) ★★★ Sally Field, Lindsay Crouse. A widowed mother fights for her cotton farm with a laborer and a blind boarder in 1930s Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Tues. 12:24 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2:35 a.m. BBC America Tues. Noon

The Players Club (1998) ★★ LisaRaye, Bernie Mac. A single mother attending college moonlights as a stripper in a rowdy nightclub in order to pay for her tuition. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. VH1 Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Playing Cupid (2021) Laura Vandervoort, Nicholas Gonzalez. A girl sets her single father up with her teacher after starting a matchmaking business for a school project. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

Pleasantville (1998) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Daniels. A shy suburban teen and his sister are transported into the black-and-white world of a 1950s TV sitcom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Poltergeist III (1988) ★ Tom Skerritt, Nancy Allen. Destructive demons follow a little girl sent to live with her aunt and uncle in a Chicago high-rise. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:52 a.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ Kit Harington, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Mount Vesuvius rains down lava and ash, a gladiator races to save the woman he loves before the city collapses. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Wed. 2 a.m. IFC Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Popeye (1980) ★★ Robin Williams, Shelley Duvall. The sailor with big forearms rows to Sweethaven and steals skinny Olive Oyl from large Bluto. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:05 p.m.

The Portrait of a Lady (1996) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, John Malkovich. Marriage to a domineering artist gradually saps the independent spirit of a wealthy American woman in 1870s Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:05 a.m.

A Prayer Before Dawn (2017) ★★★ Joe Cole, Billy Moore. The amazing true story of Billy Moore, an English boxer incarcerated in Thailand’s most notorious prison. Thrown into a world of drugs and violence, he finds his best chance to escape is to fight his way out in Muay Thai tournaments. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Thur. 2:25 a.m.

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FXX Mon. 4 p.m. FXX Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Predators (2010) ★★ Adrien Brody, Topher Grace. On an alien planet, a mercenary and his ragtag band of fighters struggle to survive against an onslaught of fearsome warriors who hunt them for sport. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Tues. 1 a.m. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Paramount Sun. 2 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Freeform Sat. 3:25 p.m.

Pride & Prejudice (2005) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Matthew MacFadyen. A convoluted courtship begins between a young woman and the handsome friend of a wealthy bachelor. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 a.m.

Pride of the Marines (1945) ★★★ John Garfield, Eleanor Parker. Blinded on Guadalcanal, war hero Al Schmid comes home unsure about his wife and future. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Primal (2019) Nicolas Cage, Famke Janssen. Hunter and collector Frank Walsh sails to America with a priceless white jaguar and a dangerous political assassin. When the prisoner manages to break free, Walsh must utilize his expert skills to capture the dangerous killer -- not dead, but alive. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:40 a.m.

The Princess and the Frog (2009) ★★★ Voices of Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos. Animated. A fateful kiss leads a young woman and a royal amphibian on an adventure through the bayous of Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

Problem Child (1990) ★ John Ritter, Michael Oliver. An eager yuppie and his wife adopt a little boy, Junior, who’s totally out of control. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Mon. 6 a.m.

Problem Child 3: Junior in Love (1995) ★★ William Katt, Jack Warden. First love for unruly preteen Junior means aggravation for dad, grandpa and others. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Mon. 7:30 a.m. TMC Tues. 5:05 a.m.

Problem Child 2 (1991) ★★ John Ritter, Michael Oliver. Unruly Junior meets wild Trixie and together they try to match his father with her mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 8:05 a.m.

Produced by George Martin (2011) Jeff Beck, Bernard Cribbins. An intimate portrait of Sir George Martin, Britain’s most celebrated record producer, at home and at work. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Sat. 7 a.m.

Prometheus (2012) ★★ Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender. A clue to mankind’s origins leads a team of explorers to deep space, where they must fight a terrifying battle to save the future of the human race. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Mon. 1:40 a.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Sat. Noon

Public Enemies (2009) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christian Bale. Depression-era outlaw John Dillinger becomes the fledgling FBI’s most-wanted criminal and a folk hero to much of America’s downtrodden public. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Encore Fri. 11:10 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:29 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. AMC Thur. 10 a.m.

The Purge: Anarchy (2014) ★★ Frank Grillo, Carmen Ejogo. During a night of government-sanctioned mayhem, a man’s mission to avenge his late son turns into a quest to protect a group of strangers from violent assailants. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Sun. 9:31 a.m.

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) ★★★ Mia Farrow, Jeff Daniels. A 1930s movie star steps off the screen to join a waitress in the audience. (PG) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Q

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Quarry (2020) Shea Whigham, Michael Shannon. After murdering a traveling preacher, a fugitive drifter assumes his identity and becomes the new cleric of a small-town church. While he wins over the congregation, the police chief starts to link the mysterious stranger to a crime investigation. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:06 p.m.

The Queens of Comedy (2001) ★★ Laura Hayes, Mo’Nique. Comics Laura Hayes, Mo’Nique, Sommore and Adele Givens perform at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, Tenn. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. Showtime Fri. 1 a.m.

Quentin Durward (1955) ★★ Robert Taylor, Kay Kendall. Sir Walter Scott’s Scottish Guard hero foils Louis XI and wins Countess Isabelle in 15th-century France. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 1:15 a.m.

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Wed. 2:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Quigley Down Under (1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Ovation Sat. 8 a.m. Ovation Sat. 12:30 p.m.

R

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Sun. 11:45 a.m. Paramount Sun. 7:55 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m. Ovation Tues. 7 p.m.

The Rape of Recy Taylor (2017) Tommy Bernardi, Cynthia Erivo. In 1944, when African-American wife and mother Recy Taylor is gang raped by six white men in Alabama, she speaks out against her attackers, putting herself and her family in danger. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Mon. 8 p.m.

Rationing (1944) ★★ Wallace Beery, Marjorie Main. A village butcher bickers with the postmistress in charge of World War II ration stamps. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:15 a.m.

The Red Shoes (1948) ★★★★ Moira Shearer, Anton Walbrook. A ballerina loves a ballet composer but dances for an obsessive impresario. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Red Sparrow (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton. Dominika Egorova learns to use her mind and body as a weapon after joining a secret intelligence service. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. FXX Thur. 11:30 a.m. FXX Fri. 10 a.m.

Regarding Henry (1991) ★★ Harrison Ford, Annette Bening. Two bullets force a career-driven Manhattan lawyer to start life over with his loving wife and daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:55 p.m.

The Relic (1997) ★★ Penelope Ann Miller, Tom Sizemore. A homicide detective helps a biologist hunt a giant creature that is killing people in a Chicago museum. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:50 p.m.

The Remains of the Day (1993) ★★★ Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson. An English butler’s devotion to service keeps him from the housekeeper he loves in 1930s England. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Remember (2015) ★★ Christopher Plummer, Martin Landau. With help from a fellow Holocaust survivor, a widower who struggles with memory loss embarks on a cross-country odyssey to find the former Nazi responsible for the deaths of their family members. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Rental (2020) ★★ Dan Stevens, Alison Brie. Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Mon. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Requiem for a Dream (2000) ★★★ Ellen Burstyn, Jared Leto. A middle-aged woman gets an invitation to be on her favorite game show, as her son starts selling cocaine and becomes an addict. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:59 p.m.

Reservoir Dogs (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth. Thieves ponder the identity of the traitor in their midst in the violent aftermath of a failed jewelry heist. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Wed. 11 p.m.

Resident Evil (2002) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. Commandos infiltrate a research facility after a deadly virus turns the entire staff into ravenous zombies. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Sat. 2:02 a.m.

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) ★ Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter. Joined by an old friend, Alice and her companions head to a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles but find it overrun with the walking dead. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Sun. 11:55 a.m. Syfy Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Sienna Guillory. Survivors of a deadly virus must fight their way through Raccoon City’s legion of undead inhabitants. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:35 a.m.

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Oded Fehr. Genetically altered by Umbrella Corp., Alice and her cohorts try to eradicate an undead virus before it infects everyone on Earth. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:34 a.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Fri. 12:42 p.m.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen. Alice travels to the Hive in Raccoon City to prevent the evil Umbrella Corp. from wiping out the last remaining survivors of the zombie apocalypse. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Thur. 1:07 a.m. Syfy Thur. 8:31 a.m.

Resistance (2020) Jesse Eisenberg, Ed Harris. Before he becomes world-famous mime Marcel Marceau, aspiring Jewish actor Marcel Mangel joins the French Resistance to save thousands of orphaned children from the Nazis. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Fri. 4 p.m.

Revenge of the Green Dragons (2014) ★★ Justin Chon, Kevin Wu. A Chinese emigrant and his best friend rise through the ranks of one of New York’s most-powerful street gangs. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 3:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 2 a.m.

The Rhythm Section (2020) ★★ Blake Lively, Jude Law. Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn’t an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:10 p.m.

Richard Pryor Live on the Sunset Strip (1982) ★★★ Richard Pryor. A filmed concert performance, highlighted by a chilling but humorous account of the accident that nearly killed him. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Showtime Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Ride Along 2 (2016) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. Lawmen James Payton and Ben Barber pursue a violent drug lord in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Fri. Noon FX Fri. 4 p.m.

Rings (2017) ★ Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe. A young woman makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Mon. 3:01 a.m.

Rio (2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

Río Hondo (1965) Carlos Cortés, Elsa Cárdenas. Una banda de criminales ataca a la población de Río Hondo disparando a diestra y siniestra; un hombre decide actuar. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. La búsqueda de una cura para la enfermedad de Alzheimer por parte de un científico tiene resultados inesperados: un chimpancé superinteligente, lo que podría provocar el fin del dominio de los humanos sobre la Tierra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 7 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay. A call girl helps a Princeton applicant turn his home into a one-night brothel. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Wed. 6:15 p.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ Seann William Scott, Breckin Meyer. Friends embark on a lengthy car trip to intercept an illicit videotape mistakenly mailed to one’s girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sun. 1 p.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman. The archer and his Moorish sidekick join Sherwood Forest outlaws against the sheriff of Nottingham, who covets Maid Marian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Rocco and His Brothers (1960) ★★★ Alain Delon, Renato Salvatori. An impoverished widow and her five sons migrate from a small Italian village in search of a better life. (NR) 2 hrs. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Rock of Ages (2012) ★★ Julianne Hough, Diego Boneta. Songs by Def Leppard, Journey, Joan Jett, Bon Jovi and others underscore a rock ‘n’ roll romance between a small-town girl and a city boy who meet on the Sunset Strip while chasing their Hollywood dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Mon. 3:45 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:19 a.m.

Roll Bounce (2005) ★★ Bow Wow, Chi McBride. The closure of their favorite rink forces a roller-skater and his friends to gather at an uptown establishment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Freeform Thur. 1 p.m.

Ronin (1998) ★★ Robert De Niro, Jean Reno. An Irish ringleader organizes an international team of hired guns to retrieve a briefcase from criminals. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Mon. 1 a.m. Encore Mon. 4:34 p.m.

Rosa de dos aromas (1989) Patricia Rivera, Tere Velázquez. Basada en el libro mexicano de Emilio Carballido. Dos mujeres tienen una sorpresa que les deja una enorme lección. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Royal Hearts (2018) James Brolin, Cindy Busby. Montana rancher Hank learns that he’s the last heir of the late King of Merania and has inherited the throne. His daughter Kelly convinces the reluctant royal to step in as king so the country can keep its independence. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 a.m.

Royal Matchmaker (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Running Scared (1986) ★★★ Gregory Hines, Billy Crystal. Two cool Chicago undercover officers try to put a drug lord permanently out of business. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Wed. 4:21 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

Rush (2013) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl. Charismatic Englishman James Hunt and Austrian perfectionist Niki Lauda burn up the 1970s Formula 1 racing scene and share an intense rivalry on the track. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:02 p.m.

Rush (1991) ★★★ Jason Patric, Jennifer Jason Leigh. Two undercover narcotics officers become lovers hooked on drugs and danger in 1970s Texas. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Sat. 4:28 a.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Thur. 2:30 a.m. VH1 Thur. 7 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. VH1 Thur. 5 p.m. VH1 Thur. 9 p.m.

S

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Sabotage (2014) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sam Worthington. Members of an elite DEA task force are eliminated one by one following their successful robbery of a powerful drug cartel’s safe house. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Safe Haven (2013) ★★ Josh Duhamel, Julianne Hough. Dark secrets intrude on the blossoming romance between a widowed merchant and a new arrival in a small North Carolina town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. POP Sat. 8 a.m.

Sahara (2005) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn. A treasure hunter and his sidekick join forces with a doctor to search for a Confederate ship in Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5 p.m.

Saint Maud (2019) Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle. Maud, an unstable, newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul -- but sinister forces and her own sinful past threaten her holy calling. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:35 p.m. EPIX Thur. 12:45 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m. Syfy Thur. 7:30 p.m.

The Sandlot (1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Mon. 4:43 a.m.

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. POP Fri. 7 p.m. POP Sat. 3:25 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. History Tues. 4 p.m. History Wed. 11 a.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) ★★ Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza. Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 10:10 a.m.

The Score (2001) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Edward Norton. A master thief agrees to work with a volatile partner for one last heist before he retires. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:55 p.m.

The Scorpion King (2002) ★★ The Rock, Steven Brand. The leader of a band of desert mercenaries is hired to kill a ruthless despot and his clairvoyant sorceress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Thur. 5:46 a.m.

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015) ★★ Tye Sheridan, Logan Miller. Three Boy Scouts join forces with a tough cocktail waitress to save their once-peaceful town from a zombie invasion. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m. FX Fri. 10 a.m.

The Sea of Trees (2015) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Ken Watanabe. After traveling to Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, a troubled teacher meets a mysterious stranger who takes him on a life-changing journey of love, discovery and redemption. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Wed. 8:15 a.m.

SEAL Team Six: The Raid on Osama bin Laden (2012) Cam Gigandet, Anson Mount. In May 2011, a seasoned team of U.S. Navy SEALs storms a Pakistani compound and brings the long hunt for the world’s most wanted terrorist to an end. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Thur. 3:24 a.m. Starz Thur. 4:44 p.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:40 a.m. Showtime Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (2019) Erin Krakow, Luke MacFarlane. Christmas party planners Ella and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward, a not-so-jolly toy company CEO. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. 9 p.m.

Serendipity (2001) ★★ John Cusack, Kate Beckinsale. A man and a woman try to find each other after spending one night together 10 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. POP Sat. 2:20 a.m. POP Sat. 6 a.m.

Shaft (2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:07 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Paramount Thur. 6 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The murder of Austria’s crown prince leads Holmes, Watson and a Gypsy to a showdown with an evil genius named Moriarty. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Thur. 5:25 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. BBC America Wed. 11 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m. TNT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Shooting (1967) ★★ Millie Perkins, Jack Nicholson. A woman, two bounty hunters and a gunman ride into a desert and run out of water. (G) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:27 a.m.

Showdown in Little Tokyo (1991) ★ Dolph Lundgren, Brandon Lee. A hulking police detective and his Eurasian partner take turns kicking around the Japanese yakuza. (R) 1 hr. 18 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:35 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:05 p.m. Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 11:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 2 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 3:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Shuttlecock: Director’s Cut (2020) Alan Bates, Lambert Wilson. During a memorial for his father, World War II hero Maj. James Prentis confesses a dark family secret to his son, something that he’s harbored for more than 20 years. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Fri. 3:35 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Thur. 1 a.m.

Sister of the Bride (2019) Becca Tobin, Ryan Rottman. An anthropology professor gets engaged to her boyfriend after only sixth months of dating. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Tues. 11 a.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

16 Shots (2019) Anita Alvarez, Dean Angelo. A Chicago police officer is charged with murder after the shooting of Laquan McDonald. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Wed. 9 p.m.

The Slammin’ Salmon (2009) ★★ Michael Clarke Duncan, Jay Chandrasekhar. A restaurant owner pits members of his wait staff against one another in a competition to make the largest amount of cash in one night. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Fri. 2:21 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Fri. 4:51 p.m.

Sleight (2016) ★★ Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel. After his mother’s death, a young street magician turns to dealing drugs at parties to support his little sister. When she is kidnapped by his supplier, he uses his sleight of hand and keen intelligence to find her. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Tues. 2:45 a.m.

Slow West (2015) ★★★ Michael Fassbender, Kodi Smit-McPhee. A bounty hunter keeps his true motive a secret from the naive Scottish teenager he’s offered to serve as bodyguard and guide while the youth searches for his beloved in 1800s Colorado. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 7 a.m.

Snitch (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Barry Pepper. Para salvar a su hijo adolescente de una injusta sentencia a prisión, un hombre de negocios hace un trato con un abogado estadounidense para infiltrarse en un peligroso cartel narcotraficante y convertirse en un informante. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10 a.m.

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Soft Drinks and Sweet Music (1934) Georgie Price, Sylvia Froos. A soda jerk dreams of performing his songs on Broadway. (NR) 22 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

A Soldier’s Story (1984) ★★★ Howard E. Rollins Jr., Adolph Caesar. An Army lawyer probes the slaying of a sergeant from an all-black unit in 1944 Louisiana. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) ★★ Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke. Young Han Solo and his gang of smugglers devise a daring plan to steal coaxium from the planet Kessel. In need of a fast ship, Solo meets Lando Calrissian, the suave owner of the perfect vessel for the dangerous mission -- the Millennium Falcon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Sat. 11 p.m. TNT Sun. 2 a.m.

Something to Talk About (1995) ★★ Julia Roberts, Dennis Quaid. A Southern woman causes trouble for many after learning of her husband’s infidelity. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. POP Fri. 11:50 p.m. POP Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Son of the Pink Panther (1993) ★★ Roberto Benigni, Herbert Lom. Inspector Clouseau’s old foe hunts a missing princess with a clumsy gendarme who happens to be Clouseau’s son. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sat. 7:54 a.m.

Sounder (1972) ★★★★ Cicely Tyson, Paul Winfield. A sharecropper’s wife keeps the family together after he goes to prison in 1930s Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Source Code (2011) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Monaghan. A helicopter pilot takes part in a secret government program that enables him to assume someone’s identity and experience the last few minutes of that person’s life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Southpaw (2015) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Forest Whitaker. After losing everything to a senseless tragedy, a boxer turns to a retired fighter for guidance as he struggles toward redemption. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Sparkle (1976) ★★ Philip Michael Thomas, Irene Cara. The demands of success take their toll on three Harlem sisters who reach the heights of musical stardom in the 1950s. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Sun. 5:30 p.m. CMT Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Fri. 6:08 a.m. Starz Fri. 3:16 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Wed. 8:25 a.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Thur. 11:12 p.m. Starz Fri. 8:12 a.m.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) ★★★ Voices of Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson. Animated. Bitten by a radioactive spider, teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into Spider-Man. He must now use his newfound skills to battle the evil Kingpin, a hulking madman who can open portals to other universes. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10:30 p.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Nickelodeon Fri. 6 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 2 p.m.

Springsteen & I (2013) ★★ Bruce Springsteen, Koichi Murakami. Devoted fans of rock legend Bruce Springsteen pay tribute to the Boss and discuss what his music means to them. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AXS Fri. 6 a.m.

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. A young sister and brother encounter mutants and a wild scientist while searching for a device that could destroy Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Fri. 9:11 a.m.

The Spy Next Door (2010) ★ Jackie Chan, Amber Valletta. Un superagente de la CIA se enfrenta a su misión más peligrosa: ser aceptado por los tres testarudos hijos de su novia. Un terrorista ruso está detrás de ellos después de que uno de los niños se bajara una fórmula secreta por error. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 11 a.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 11 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1 a.m.

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) ★★★ Roger Moore, Barbara Bach. Agent 007 and a Russian beauty foil a madman in a submarine, who is out to nuke the world. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Star Trek Beyond (2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:45 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:55 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:05 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:10 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 2 p.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:25 a.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:50 p.m.

The Star (1952) ★★★ Bette Davis, Sterling Hayden. Broke and picked up for drunken driving, an Oscar winner starts over with a boatbuilder who loves her. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Stardust Memories (1980) ★★ Woody Allen, Charlotte Rampling. A director attends a film-culture weekend with fans and critics who prefer his earlier, funny movies. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:50 a.m.

Starman (1984) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Karen Allen. A Wisconsin widow falls in love with an alien who has remade himself as a double of her husband. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Sun. 4:47 p.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Sat. 9 p.m.

The Stepford Wives (2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Sat. 5:47 p.m.

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990) ★ David Andrews, Kelly Wolf. The owner of an ancient mill hires a drifter to rid the basement of rats. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:10 p.m.

Still Here (2020) Johnny Whitworth, Maurice McRae. A journalist risks his life and career to solve the case of a missing 12-year-old girl in New York City. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Mon. 12:16 p.m.

The Story of Three Loves (1953) ★★★ Moira Shearer, Leslie Caron. A ballerina risks her life; a governess is wooed by her charge; an aerialist finds a new partner. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Sun. 4:45 a.m.

The Strange Mr. Gregory (1946) ★★ Edmund Lowe, Jean Rogers. Hypnotist Gregory creates the illusion of his own murder and pins it on his girlfriend’s husband. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Fri. 12:45 p.m.

The Stranger (2010) Steve Austin, Adam Beach. Perseguido por mafiosos rusos y el FBI, un antiguo miembro de una fuerza especial de élite debe armar el rompecabezas de su memoria perdida. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 9 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

A Summer Romance (2019) Erin Krakow, Ryan Paevey. A young woman starts to fall for a New York real estate developer who wants to buy her family’s picturesque ranch in Montana. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Mon. 7 p.m.

Summer School (1987) ★★ Mark Harmon, Kirstie Alley. The vice principal makes a high-school gym teacher teach catch-up English to a group of misfits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Tues. 6:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Summer Villa (2016) Hilarie Burton, Victor Webster. A novelist suffering from writer’s block and a chef recovering from a bad review share a French villa for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Surrogates (2009) ★★ Bruce Willis, Radha Mitchell. FBI agents probe a murder case linked to the inventor of technology that allows people to live vicariously though robotic versions of themselves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:09 p.m.

Suspect Zero (2004) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Ben Kingsley. With help from his former partner, an FBI agent searches for a man who is hunting and murdering serial killers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Sword of Trust (2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sun. 8 a.m.

T

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Take a Giant Step (1959) ★★ Johnny Nash, Estelle Hemsley. Based on Louis S. Peterson’s play about a black teenager coping with life in a predominantly white society. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Taken 3 (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker. After he’s framed for the murder of his beloved ex-wife, ex-covert operative Bryan Mills channels his rage and particular set of skills into taking revenge on the real killers and protecting his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. Noon

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. A&E Sun. 10:01 p.m. A&E Mon. 2:04 a.m. A&E Sat. 6 p.m.

Taking a Shot at Love (2021) Alexa PenaVega, Luke Macfarlane. Sparks fly between a ballet instructor and a professional hockey player as she tries to help him recover from the same injury that sidelined her dancing career. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Sat. 6:30 p.m.

A Taste of Summer (2019) Eric Winter, Alison Araya. A woman moves to Bright Shore, where she opens a restaurant and rediscovers her passion. Upon arrival, she encounters a former baseball player who has a competitive streak and owns his own restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Wed. 3 p.m.

Taxi (2004) ★ Queen Latifah, Jimmy Fallon. A bumbling policeman enlists the aid of a skillful cabdriver to chase Brazilian bank robbers through New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Sat. 6:22 p.m.

Teddy the Rough Rider (1940) Sidney Blackmer, Pierre Watkin. Highlighting the political career of Theodore Roosevelt from 1895 to his presidency after William McKinley is assassinated. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Sat. 8:15 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 5 p.m.

Thank Your Lucky Stars (1943) ★★ Eddie Cantor, Dinah Shore. A Hollywood tour-bus guide joins a wartime revue with Joan Leslie, Bette Davis, Errol Flynn and Warner Bros. stars. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Wed. 4:45 a.m.

Their Big Moment (1934) ★ ZaSu Pitts, Slim Summerville. Assistants to a mindreader help him stage a seance and solve a murder. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Theodora Goes Wild (1936) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Melvyn Douglas. A small-town New England author meets her racy novel’s urbane illustrator in Manhattan. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 5:30 a.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Freeform Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Things Never Said (2012) Shanola Hampton, Elimu Nelson. Kalindra tries desperately to find an outlet for her struggling voice and escape from her abusive husband. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Wed. 2:45 a.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Wed. 4:32 p.m.

Think Like a Man Too (2014) ★★ Adam Brody, Michael Ealy. As Michael and Candace prepare to marry in Las Vegas, their friends struggle with life-changing decisions of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Wed. 4:30 p.m. BET Thur. Noon

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

This Is Home: A Refugee Story (2018) Four Syrian families struggle to find their way in America. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:40 a.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo. A billionaire looking for new challenges attracts the attention of an investigator when a priceless Monet is stolen. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Fri. 3:49 a.m.

Three Amigos! (1986) ★★ Chevy Chase, Steve Martin. Three silent-film cowboys come to Mexico to perform but instead are expected to save a town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson. After a 50-year-old woman’s daughter is murdered, she confronts the police in her town, using the billboards on the outskirts of town to begin a smear campaign against them. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter. Animated. In 19th-century Europe, a gifted pianist mistakenly weds a dead woman who takes him to the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 16 mins. Freeform Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Time Machine (2002) ★★ Guy Pearce, Samantha Mumba. A scientist travels into the future and meets a race of people who fear hideous monsters living under the ground. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Sun. 8:30 a.m. Ovation Wed. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Timeline (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sat. 4:20 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Tues. 8:52 a.m. Encore Tues. 8 p.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Tues. 3:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 9:29 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:15 a.m. Showtime Mon. 4:30 a.m.

Touki Bouki (1973) ★★ Christoph Colomb, Ousseynou Diop. Tired of poverty, two Senegalese men steal money and clothing, then book passage to France to start new lives. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Traffik (2018) ★ Paula Patton, Omar Epps. A couple and their two friends embark on a weekend getaway to an isolated estate in the mountains. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when members of a violent biker gang show up to protect their secrets from the outside world. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Sun. 2 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. USA Fri. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 4:33 p.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

El Tren de la Muerte (1975) Julio Alemán, Patricia Rivera. Un forastero ha regresado tras varios años para cumplir un juramento: matar a los asesinos de su padre y de su hermana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Trespass Against Us (2016) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Brendan Gleeson. After an elaborate heist goes south, reluctant criminal Chad must find a way to escape from the clutches of his fierce outlaw father and the encroaching police. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:45 p.m.

Trial by Fire (2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Trick ‘r Treat (2007) ★★ Anna Paquin, Brian Cox. Interwoven stories demonstrate that some traditions are best not forgotten, as the residents of a small town face real ghosts and goblins on Halloween. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:42 a.m.

The Trip to Bountiful (2014) Cicely Tyson, Vanessa Williams. A determined woman escapes from the clutches of her overprotective son to travel to her hometown. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Mon. Noon

Trouble in Paradise (1932) ★★★ Miriam Hopkins, Kay Francis. A suave thief and his chic partner target a rich Paris widow. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Troy (2004) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Eric Bana. The fierce warrior Achilles leads Greek forces in the Trojan War, ignited when Paris abducts Helen of Troy. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11:30 p.m.

True Confessions (1981) ★★ Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall. A 1940s Los Angeles detective hounds his monsignor brother about a pious pimp’s tie to a grisly murder. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:40 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Fri. 11:35 a.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Laura Linney. An unwitting man’s life is arranged for him, captured on hidden cameras and broadcast internationally. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:15 p.m. EPIX Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Tulips in Spring (2016) Fiona Gubelmann, Lucas Bryant. When a young interior designer learns her father has broken his leg, she rushes home to rural Washington because her help is desperately needed at the family tulip farm. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 1 p.m.

The Turning (2020) ★ Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard. Kate Mandell takes a job as a nanny for two young orphans at a Gothic mansion in the Maine countryside. When strange events start to plague Kate and the siblings, she begins to suspect that the estate’s dark corridors are home to a malevolent entity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Sat. 5:45 a.m.

Tusk (2014) ★★ Michael Parks, Justin Long. A U.S. podcaster ventures into the Canadian wilderness to interview an old man who has an extraordinary past, and the American learns the man has a dark secret involving a walrus. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Thur. 12:40 p.m.

The Tuxedo (2002) ★ Jackie Chan, Jennifer Love Hewitt. A chauffeur embarks on a covert mission after a tuxedo from a secret agent gives him extraordinary abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 9 a.m. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 8:30 a.m. TMC Sun. 4:45 a.m.

12 Angry Men (1957) ★★★★ Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb. One of 12 jurors holds out in the case of a boy from the slums who is accused of killing his father. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sat. 10:45 a.m.

12 Strong (2018) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon. In the wake of Sept. 11, Capt. Mitch Nelson leads a U.S. Special Forces team into Afghanistan to take down the Taliban and al-Qaida. Outgunned and outnumbered, Nelson and his forces face overwhelming odds in a fight against a ruthless enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. AMC Sun. 3:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 9 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

The 24th (2020) Trai Byers, Aja Naomi King. Members of the Army’s all-Black 24th Infantry Regiment become involved in a deadly riot in Houston in 1917. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Tues. 7:54 a.m. Starz Tues. 7:03 p.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Sun. 3:45 p.m. Showtime Wed. 3 p.m. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Sat. 2:45 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Showtime Tues. 10:30 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Tues. 5 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Tues. 7 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:45 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. USA Sat. 11 a.m. USA Sat. 11:01 p.m.

2 Days in the Valley (1996) ★★ Danny Aiello, Glenne Headly. A hit man falls for an art dealer’s helper amid confusion in the San Fernando Valley. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Two for the Win (2021) Charlotte Sullivan, Trevor Donovan. A world-champion skier and a local instructor find romance on the slopes as he returns home to prepare for the biggest race of his life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 11 a.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Wed. 6 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10:30 p.m. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m.

The Two Jakes (1990) ★★ Jack Nicholson, Harvey Keitel. The Los Angeles private eye from Chinatown works another murder puzzle, over oil in 1948. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. AXS Fri. 5 p.m. AXS Fri. 8:10 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Two on a Guillotine (1965) ★★ Connie Stevens, Dean Jones. The daughter of a mad magician must sleep in his mansion to earn his estate; a newsman tags along. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Two-Faced Woman (1941) ★★★ Greta Garbo, Melvyn Douglas. A woman poses as her tempting twin sister to test her husband’s fidelity in Manhattan. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Mon. Noon

2012 (2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Syfy Thur. 10:54 a.m. Syfy Fri. Noon

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Thur. 1:41 a.m. Starz Thur. 6:17 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. VH1 Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Sat. 11 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Mon. 5:57 p.m. BET Tues. 3 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Sat. 2 a.m. VH1 Sat. 3 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

U

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Unbreakable (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson. The sole survivor of a horrific train crash, questioning his existence, finds counsel in a mysterious stranger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:36 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:27 a.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:40 a.m.

Unfaithful (2002) ★★★ Richard Gere, Diane Lane. A man becomes increasingly distraught after he discovers his wife is having an affair with a Frenchman. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Mon. 10:50 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Fri. 2 p.m.

V

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Vacancy (2007) ★★ Luke Wilson, Kate Beckinsale. While stranded at a remote motel, a couple discover hidden cameras in their room and learn they are to be the stars of a snuff film. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Fri. 2:20 a.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Sun. 5 p.m.

A Valentine’s Match (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Luke Macfarlane. Fired from her job as a reality TV host, a woman returns home for Valentine’s Day and finds herself running a town festival auction with her ex-fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Wed. 9 p.m.

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Sun. 4:05 a.m.

Valley Girl (2020) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse. A valley girl and a punk rocker from the city defy their parents and friends to stay together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sat. 11 p.m.

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Angela Bassett. A Caribbean vampire seeks the half-vampire, half-human New York homicide detective destined to be his bride. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Sun. 9:25 a.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Sun. 10:44 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. Mike, Carol and the TV-series Bradys embrace a criminal claiming to be Carol’s believed-dead first husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Vice (2015) ★ Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane. A self-aware, artificial human becomes caught in the crossfire between a cop and the creator of an exclusive resort where paying customers play out their wildest fantasies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:26 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 2 a.m.

Victim (1961) ★★★ Dirk Bogarde, Sylvia Sims. A prominent London barrister sets out to learn the identity of a blackmailer who preys on homosexuals. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 8:45 a.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. E! Sat. 9:45 p.m.

W

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Waging Change (2019) Jane Fonda. Disadvantaged restaurant workers across the country come together to demand respect and one fair wage. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens. A private detective agrees to help a drug trafficker find the people who kidnapped and murdered his wife. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:17 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:05 p.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 11:58 p.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. A&E Sun. 8 p.m. A&E Mon. 12:03 p.m. A&E Sat. 2 p.m. A&E Sat. 11:04 p.m.

Warcraft (2016) ★★ Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton. A king, a mighty warrior and a powerful wizard unite to defend the human realm of Azeroth from a tyrannical shaman and his invading army of orcs. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019) Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett. Freedom fighter Rani of Jhansi shifts the balance of power by leading her people into battle against the British Empire in 1857 India. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:35 a.m.

The Watch (2012) ★ Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn. Four members of a neighborhood watch group discover that their town has become overrun with aliens posing as ordinary suburbanites. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Sat. 10:45 p.m.

We Die Young (2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:20 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. MTV Tues. 5:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Wedding Date (2005) ★★ Debra Messing, Dermot Mulroney. A desperate woman pays a male escort $6,000 to accompany her to London for her sister’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Wedding Every Weekend (2020) Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell. Nate and Brooke are going to the same four weddings for four weekends in a row. To avoid setups, they go together as wedding buddies. But what starts as a friendship soon becomes deeper. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 1 p.m.

The Weekend (2018) Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell. A down-on-her-luck comedian’s vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:25 p.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sun. 11:30 a.m. BET Sun. 10 p.m.

Well Groomed (2019) Nicole Beckman. The visually stunning and humorous world of creative dog groomers. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Fri. 6:15 a.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Starz Mon. 3:20 p.m. Starz Tues. 5:40 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Mon. 2 p.m.

When We Were Kings (1996) ★★★★ Muhammad Ali, George Foreman. The Oscar-winning chronicle of the 1974 championship bout between boxers George Foreman and Muhammad Ali. (PG) 1 hr. 24 mins. Showtime Sat. 1:10 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. A&E Sat. 8 p.m. A&E Sun. 1:03 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) Tony Anderson, Burt Bacharach. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield goes in search of the forces that made and then destroyed singer Whitney Houston, who has been described as having one of the greatest voices of the last 50 years. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Mon. 11 p.m.

Wild Card (2015) ★★ Jason Statham, Sofía Vergara. A bodyguard goes after the sadistic thug who beat his friend, only to find that the object of his wrath is the son of a powerful mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Wind and the Lion (1975) ★★★ Sean Connery, Candice Bergen. An Arab chieftain abducts a U.S. widow and her children; President Theodore Roosevelt sends the Marines. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Winter in Vail (2020) Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes. A Los Angeles event coordinator learns that her estranged uncle has recently passed away and left her a chalet in Vail, Colo. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Thur. 5 p.m.

Winter Love Story (2019) Jen Lilley, Kevin McGarry. When author Cassie’s first novel isn’t selling, she is paired on a book tour with author Elliot to boost her sales - but along the way, a romance starts to blossom. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 p.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis. A hunted Philadelphia detective moves in with an Amish widow and her murder-witness son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

The Wiz (1978) ★★ Diana Ross, Michael Jackson. Dorothy eases on down the road to see the Wiz with Tinman, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion. (G) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Showtime Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Wonder Boys (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Tobey Maguire. Terrified his second novel won’t live up to the first and stumbling over his personal life, a writer takes a gifted student under his wing. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:55 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman. Animated. After years of losing to his adversary, an arcade-game character grows tired of always being the bad guy and takes matters into his own hands to finally become a hero. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Sun. 2 p.m.

A Wrinkle in Time (2018) ★★ Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey. Meg and Charles Wallace Murry, guided by three astral travelers, brave a dangerous journey to an evil planet to save their scientist father. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Freeform Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Wyatt Earp (1994) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid. The portrait traces him from Southern boy to Western lawman defending boomtowns with his brothers and Doc Holliday. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 11 mins. History Tues. 9 a.m.

X

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy. The X-Men join forces with their younger selves in order to change the past and save mankind’s future as well as their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Sun. 1 p.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Tues. 7:30 a.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Mon. 1 a.m. FX Mon. Noon

Y

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Yolanda and the Thief (1945) ★★ Fred Astaire, Lucille Bremer. Two con men meet a Latin American heiress who thinks one’s her guardian angel. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Your Sister’s Sister (2011) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Rosemarie DeWitt. A man falls into bed with his best friend’s sister, leading to an unexpected love triangle when his friend arrives the next day. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Z

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke. The work of a dedicated female CIA operative becomes instrumental in the hunt for and elimination of Osama bin Laden. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Starz Wed. 1:38 a.m. Starz Wed. 12:26 p.m. Starz Wed. 10:31 p.m. Starz Sat. 7:57 a.m. Starz Sat. 9:54 p.m.

Zoetic (2019) Julie Zhan, Phil Morris. A 60-year-old woman reluctantly agrees to navigate the world of online dating apps with the help of her daughter. (NR) 16 mins. HBO Sat. 6:20 a.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Sat. 1:17 p.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A supermodel befriends a rival while becoming mixed-up in a brainwashing and assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Sun. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:33 a.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.