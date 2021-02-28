What’s on TV Monday: ‘All American’ on The CW, ‘The Voice’ on NBC
SERIES
The Voice (season premiere) Nick Jonas returns with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC
All American With Coop (Bre-Z) performing in Las Vegas, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and some friends take a road trip to see her and Layla (Greta Onieogou) on tour in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelor Fifteen women from the current season return in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 Michael (Rockmond Dunbar) notices some strange behavior at a nearby apartment and turns into an armchair detective, installing a “rear window” in his home. Also, Hen (Aisha Hinds) is dismayed when her mother (guest star Marsha Warfield) arrives with news that she’s moving to Los Angeles. 8 p.m. Fox
Spring Baking Championship Host Ali Khan challenges the 11 bakers to create a dessert featuring happy cows; they must use a variety of milk in their baking. In a second new episode they use a green ingredient to create a St. Patrick’s Day dessert. 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network
9-1-1: Lone Star The 126 team is sent to a funeral where another dead body has crashed the service, then to a hospital where an MRI machine has gone haywire. Also, Tommy and Owen (Gina Torres, Rob Lowe) feel out of place in their homes when Gwyn (guest star Lisa Edelstein) moves in. Ronen Rubinstein also stars with guest stars Brianna Baker and Derek Webster. 9 p.m. Fox
Black Lightning Jefferson (Cress Williams) confronts Tobias (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) and warns him to stay away from his family in this new episode of the superhero series. 9 p.m. The CW
Below Deck Sailing Yacht (season premiere) 9 p.m. Bravo
Beartown Peter (Ulf Stenberg) coaches his team in the semifinals. Oliver Dufaker and Miriam Ingrid also star in this new episode of the imported drama. (English subtitles) 9 p.m. HBO
Ty Breaker “A Sizable Renovation” (N) 9 p.m. HGTV
Snowpiercer Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) arrives at the research station, where she makes startling discoveries while struggling to survive. Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean and Alison Wright also star in this new episode of the dystopian series. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT
Easter Basket Challenge Sunny Anderson hosts this new holiday-themed culinary competition. Chef Jordan Andino and “MasterChef” winner Claudia Sandoval are the judges. 10 p.m. Food Network
Debris An alien spacecraft is destroyed above Earth breaks up, scattering material that doesn’t seem to follow the laws of physics and impacts human lives in unpredictable ways. Agents from the FBI and Britain’s MI6 (Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele) are assigned to retrieve the dangerous and unpredictable wreckage. Norbert Leo Butz and Scroobius Pip also star. 10 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
College Basketball North Carolina visits Syracuse, 4 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma visits Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. ESPN; Arizona visits Oregon, 6 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s College Basketball Baylor visits Texas, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits St. John’s, 4 p.m. FS1; Texas Tech visits Oklahoma, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NHL Hockey The St. Louis Blues visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime.
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson; Kevin Frazier. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Steven Yeun (“Minari”); Justin Chapple provides a how-to for air fryers. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Ethan Suplee (“Remember the Titans”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Wendi McLendon-Covey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers John Lennon’s “Imagine”; sea shanties; Nick Jonas; Eve Hewson; Lilly Singh. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Kicking a sugar addiction. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Dr. Laura Berman. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Heidi Klum (“America’s Got Talent”); Leslie Jordan (“Call Me Kat”); guest host Howie Mandel. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The third COVID-19 vaccine; new virus strain found in New York. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Lamar Odom (“From Darkness to Light”); Loni Love. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Chris Gethard. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Legend; Jermaine Fowler; Arlo Parks performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andy Samberg; Clarissa Ward. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kenan Thompson; Steven Yeun; Julien Baker performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Dornan; Kelly Marie Tran. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Sarah Chalke. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Romance on the High Seas Doris Day, TCM’s star of the month for March, made her film debut in this 1948 musical comedy starring Jack Carson, Janis Paige and Don DeFore. Day plays a young singer swept up in a married couple’s (Paige, DeFore) complex scheme to figure out whether each is cheating on the other, 5 p.m. The film kicks off a mini-marathon of Day’s early films that includes “My Dream Is Yours” (1949) 6:45 p.m.; “Tea for Two” (1950) 8:45 p.m.; and “The West Point Story” (1950) 10:30 p.m.
Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words Filmmaker Freida Lee Mock chronicles the remarkable life and career of the late Supreme Court Justice. 9 p.m. Starz
The Spectacular Now (2013) 8:30 a.m. TMC
Tonight’s the Night (1954) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Fargo (1996) 9 a.m. AMC
The Fabulous Baker Boys (1989) 9:09 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. Encore
Thor (2011) 9:10 a.m. Epix
The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996) 10:15 a.m. TMC
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 11:05 a.m. Epix
A Matter of Life and Death (1946) 11:45 a.m. TCM
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) Noon TNT
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 12:06 and 11:14 p.m. Cinemax
Face/Off (1997) 1:30 p.m. AMC
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 1:35 p.m. HBO
Hustlers (2019) 1:35 and 10 p.m. Showtime
Around the World in 80 Days (1956) 1:45 p.m. TCM
Young Adult (2011) 2:40 p.m. Epix
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 2:45 and 11 p.m. TNT
A Quiet Place (2018) 3 p.m. FX
Hoosiers (1986) 3:30 p.m. Sundance
Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 4:15 p.m. Epix
Little Women (2019) 4:19 p.m. Starz
Double Jeopardy (1999) 4:30 p.m. AMC
Bolt (2008) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Widows (2018) 5 p.m. FX
1917 (2019) 5:30 p.m. Showtime
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 5:45 p.m. TNT
Dead Poets Society (1989) 5:50 p.m. Epix
Ex Machina (2015) 6 p.m. TMC
Blade Runner 2049 (2017) 6:10 p.m. HBO
Hercules (1997) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 6:32 p.m. Encore
The Green Mile (1999) 7 p.m. AMC
Tombstone (1993) 7 p.m. Paramount
RoboCop (1987) 9 p.m. Ovation
A Few Good Men (1992) 9 p.m. Sundance
While We’re Young (2014) 10 p.m. TMC
Spontaneous (2020) 10:30 p.m. Epix
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 10:39 p.m. Encore
The Invisible Man (2020) 10:50 p.m. HBO
Frances Ha (2012) 11:40 p.m. TMC
