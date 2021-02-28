What’s on TV Monday: ‘All American’ on The CW, ‘The Voice’ on NBC

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Voice (season premiere) Nick Jonas returns with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC

All American With Coop (Bre-Z) performing in Las Vegas, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and some friends take a road trip to see her and Layla (Greta Onieogou) on tour in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelor Fifteen women from the current season return in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 Michael (Rockmond Dunbar) notices some strange behavior at a nearby apartment and turns into an armchair detective, installing a “rear window” in his home. Also, Hen (Aisha Hinds) is dismayed when her mother (guest star Marsha Warfield) arrives with news that she’s moving to Los Angeles. 8 p.m. Fox

Spring Baking Championship Host Ali Khan challenges the 11 bakers to create a dessert featuring happy cows; they must use a variety of milk in their baking. In a second new episode they use a green ingredient to create a St. Patrick’s Day dessert. 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network

9-1-1: Lone Star The 126 team is sent to a funeral where another dead body has crashed the service, then to a hospital where an MRI machine has gone haywire. Also, Tommy and Owen (Gina Torres, Rob Lowe) feel out of place in their homes when Gwyn (guest star Lisa Edelstein) moves in. Ronen Rubinstein also stars with guest stars Brianna Baker and Derek Webster. 9 p.m. Fox

Black Lightning Jefferson (Cress Williams) confronts Tobias (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) and warns him to stay away from his family in this new episode of the superhero series. 9 p.m. The CW

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (season premiere) 9 p.m. Bravo

Beartown Peter (Ulf Stenberg) coaches his team in the semifinals. Oliver Dufaker and Miriam Ingrid also star in this new episode of the imported drama. (English subtitles) 9 p.m. HBO

Ty Breaker “A Sizable Renovation” (N) 9 p.m. HGTV

Snowpiercer Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) arrives at the research station, where she makes startling discoveries while struggling to survive. Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean and Alison Wright also star in this new episode of the dystopian series. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT

Easter Basket Challenge Sunny Anderson hosts this new holiday-themed culinary competition. Chef Jordan Andino and “MasterChef” winner Claudia Sandoval are the judges. 10 p.m. Food Network

Debris An alien spacecraft is destroyed above Earth breaks up, scattering material that doesn’t seem to follow the laws of physics and impacts human lives in unpredictable ways. Agents from the FBI and Britain’s MI6 (Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele) are assigned to retrieve the dangerous and unpredictable wreckage. Norbert Leo Butz and Scroobius Pip also star. 10 p.m. NBC

SPORTS

College Basketball North Carolina visits Syracuse, 4 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma visits Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. ESPN; Arizona visits Oregon, 6 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s College Basketball Baylor visits Texas, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits St. John’s, 4 p.m. FS1; Texas Tech visits Oklahoma, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NHL Hockey The St. Louis Blues visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime.

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson; Kevin Frazier. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Steven Yeun (“Minari”); Justin Chapple provides a how-to for air fryers. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Ethan Suplee (“Remember the Titans”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Wendi McLendon-Covey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers John Lennon’s “Imagine”; sea shanties; Nick Jonas; Eve Hewson; Lilly Singh. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Kicking a sugar addiction. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Dr. Laura Berman. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Heidi Klum (“America’s Got Talent”); Leslie Jordan (“Call Me Kat”); guest host Howie Mandel. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show The third COVID-19 vaccine; new virus strain found in New York. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Lamar Odom (“From Darkness to Light”); Loni Love. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Chris Gethard. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Legend; Jermaine Fowler; Arlo Parks performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andy Samberg; Clarissa Ward. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kenan Thompson; Steven Yeun; Julien Baker performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Dornan; Kelly Marie Tran. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Sarah Chalke. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Romance on the High Seas Doris Day, TCM’s star of the month for March, made her film debut in this 1948 musical comedy starring Jack Carson, Janis Paige and Don DeFore. Day plays a young singer swept up in a married couple’s (Paige, DeFore) complex scheme to figure out whether each is cheating on the other, 5 p.m. The film kicks off a mini-marathon of Day’s early films that includes “My Dream Is Yours” (1949) 6:45 p.m.; “Tea for Two” (1950) 8:45 p.m.; and “The West Point Story” (1950) 10:30 p.m.

Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words Filmmaker Freida Lee Mock chronicles the remarkable life and career of the late Supreme Court Justice. 9 p.m. Starz

MOVIES

The Spectacular Now (2013) 8:30 a.m. TMC

Tonight’s the Night (1954) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Fargo (1996) 9 a.m. AMC

The Fabulous Baker Boys (1989) 9:09 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. Encore

Thor (2011) 9:10 a.m. Epix

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996) 10:15 a.m. TMC

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 11:05 a.m. Epix

A Matter of Life and Death (1946) 11:45 a.m. TCM

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) Noon TNT

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 12:06 and 11:14 p.m. Cinemax

Face/Off (1997) 1:30 p.m. AMC

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 1:35 p.m. HBO

Hustlers (2019) 1:35 and 10 p.m. Showtime

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) 1:45 p.m. TCM

Young Adult (2011) 2:40 p.m. Epix

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 2:45 and 11 p.m. TNT

A Quiet Place (2018) 3 p.m. FX

Hoosiers (1986) 3:30 p.m. Sundance

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 4:15 p.m. Epix

Little Women (2019) 4:19 p.m. Starz

Double Jeopardy (1999) 4:30 p.m. AMC

Bolt (2008) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Widows (2018) 5 p.m. FX

1917 (2019) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 5:45 p.m. TNT

Dead Poets Society (1989) 5:50 p.m. Epix

Ex Machina (2015) 6 p.m. TMC

Blade Runner 2049 (2017) 6:10 p.m. HBO

Hercules (1997) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 6:32 p.m. Encore

The Green Mile (1999) 7 p.m. AMC

Tombstone (1993) 7 p.m. Paramount

RoboCop (1987) 9 p.m. Ovation

A Few Good Men (1992) 9 p.m. Sundance

While We’re Young (2014) 10 p.m. TMC

Spontaneous (2020) 10:30 p.m. Epix

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 10:39 p.m. Encore

The Invisible Man (2020) 10:50 p.m. HBO

Frances Ha (2012) 11:40 p.m. TMC

