What’s on TV Friday: ‘Magnum P.I.’ and ‘MacGyver’ on CBS

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

MacGyver Mac (Lucas Till) and the team discover Murdoc (David Dastmalchian) hacked their communication system and has been recording their conversations for months. Tristin Mays and Justin Hires also star in this new episode of the rebooted adventure. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Shark Tank In this new episode, hopefuls pitch: a convenient way to eat healthier meals while bettering the planet; stress-relief tools; innovative apparel that keeps drinks cool and hands free; and a no-fuss solution to keeping babies busy and entertained. 8 p.m. ABC

RuPaul’s Drag Race LGBT activist Ts Madison guest judges this new episode. 8 p.m. VH1

Magnum P.I. When an Army ranger goes missing after returning home from deployment, Magnum (Jay Hernandez) learns that the soldier had received some devastating news upon arriving stateside and may be suffering survivor’s guilt. Also, Katsumoto (Tim Kang) tries spending quality time with his teenage son (guest star Lance Lim) while Higgins and Ethan (Perdita Weeks, Jay Ali) solve the case of a missing wedding ring. 9 p.m. CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Sanjeev Vinodh, Doc Dixon, David Merlin and Jorg Alexander. 9 p.m. The CW

20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In this new episode, Guy and Hunter Fieri combine cooking at home with restaurant food. 9 p.m. Food Network

Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Wynonna Earp Waverly and Nicole (Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell) celebrate their engagement with an enchanted evening. Melanie Scrofano and Tim Rozon also star. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPORTS

College Basketball Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBA versus St. Bonaventure, 8 a.m. NBCSP; TBA versus St. Louis, 10 a.m. NBCSP; TBA versus VCU, 12:30 p.m. NBCSP; TBA versus Davidson, 2:30 p.m. NBCSP, 8 a.m. NBCSP

Women’s College Basketball ACC Tournament: TBA versus Louisville, 9 a.m. FS Prime. WCC Tournament: TBA versus Portland, 11 a.m. FS Prime; St. Mary’s (Calif.) versus Pacific, 2 p.m. FS Prime. Ohio State visits Rutgers, 5 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The St. Louis Blues visit the Kings, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. FS Prime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Trevor Noah. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; honoring Craig Melvin’s brother Lawrence Melvin; chef Guy Fieri. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Riz Ahmed; Nicole Beharie; Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez; Kings of Leon perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Eddie Murphy (“Coming 2 America”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kathryn Hahn; chef Guy Fieri. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Kyan Douglas. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kate Walsh; Colman Domingo. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show Zach Braff and Donald Faison (podcast “Fake Doctors, Real Friends”); Jamie Kern Lima (“Believe IT”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Amy Poehler; Jennifer Mathieu (“Moxie”); Ben Feldman; Diane von Furstenberg. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Randall Park (“WandaVision”); Allison Holker Boss (“Design Star: Next Gen”); Zara Larsson performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Jon Gosselin (“Jon & Kate Plus 8") tells of a new health scare and the changes his family is making. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Kyle Massey (“Millennials”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Election bills; vaccination rollout; COVID restriction rollbacks: Sahil Kapur, NBC; Jonathan Martin, the New York Times; Amna Nawaz, PBS. Moderator Amy Walter, Cook Political Report. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Joe Scarborough, MSNBC. Panel: Frank Bruni, the New York Times; Charlamagne tha God, iHeart Radio. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:03 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Amanda Seyfried; Omar Sy; Lil Durk and 6lack perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Jost; Harvey Guillen; Raghav Mehrotra. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Adam Devine; Blackpink performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Summerland Set primarily in World War II-era England, writer-director Jessica Swale’s 2020 drama stars Gemma Arterton as a reclusive writer who reluctantly agrees to care for a young boy (Lucas Bond) who has been shipped to the countryside during the London Blitz. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sian Phillips, Penelope Wilton and Tom Courtenay also star. 8 p.m. Showtime

In Secret Elizabeth Olsen stars as a sexually repressed young Parisienne trapped in a loveless marriage to her sickly cousin (Tom Felton) in this 2013 adaptation of Emile Zola’s classic 1867 novel, “Therese Raquin.” Jessica Lange, Oscar Isaac, Matt Lucas and Shirley Henderson also star. 10:48 p.m. Cinemax

Stir Crazy (1980) 8:45 a.m. IFC

Downton Abbey (2019) 9:13 a.m. HBO

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 9:30 a.m. Epix

Punch-Drunk Love (2002) 10:08 a.m. Cinemax

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 10:45 a.m. AMC

The Bad News Bears (1976) 10:45 a.m. IFC

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 11 a.m. Freeform

October Sky (1999) 11 a.m. TMC

In the Line of Fire (1993) 11:45 a.m. Epix

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 12:11 p.m. Starz

Groundhog Day (1993) 12:30 p.m. BBC America

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Logan (2017) 1 p.m. FX

Do the Right Thing (1989) 1 p.m. TMC

The Sessions (2012) 1:20 p.m. Cinemax

In Good Company (2004) 2:57 p.m. Cinemax

Thunderball (1965) 3 p.m. BBC America

Krisha (2015) 3 p.m. TMC

Brute Force (1947) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Panic Room (2002) 3:40 p.m. Starz

Blockers (2018) 4 p.m. FX

Gladiator (2000) 4 p.m. Ovation

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 4 p.m. Paramount

Creed (2015) 5 p.m. BET

Friday (1995) 5 and 9:04 p.m. Bravo

Crawl (2019) 5 p.m. Epix

The 39 Steps (1935) 5 p.m. TCM

John Wick (2014) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

From Russia With Love (1963) 6 p.m. BBC America

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 6 and 10 p.m. IFC

Despicable Me (2010) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

Adventureland (2009) 6:15 p.m. HBO

While We’re Young (2014) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 6:30 p.m. Paramount

Psycho (1960) 6:45 p.m. TCM

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. AMC

Gangs of New York (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Saint Maud (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

Back to School (1986) 8 p.m. IFC

Hitch (2005) 8 p.m. TBS

The Lobster (2015) 8 p.m. TMC

Ant-Man (2015) 8 p.m. USA

Goldfinger (1964) 8:30 p.m. BBC America

North by Northwest (1959) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 9 p.m. Paramount

Overlord (2018) 9:30 p.m. Epix

Blazing Saddles (1974) 10 p.m. Ovation

American Gangster (2007) 10:30 p.m. TNT

Braveheart (1995) 10:39 p.m. Starz

RoboCop (1987) 11:15 p.m. TCM

