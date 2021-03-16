Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Television

CBS extends ‘The Talk’ hiatus amid investigation sparked by Sharon Osbourne’s outburst

A closeup portrait of Sharon Osbourne with short red hair
Sharon Osbourne’s comments on “The Talk” last week have prompted a CBS investigation.
(CBS)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Share

The production hiatus on “The Talk” has been extended until March 23 as CBS investigates events that arose on the show last week after panelist Sharon Osbourne defended pal Piers Morgan against accusations of racism.

The conversation on the show last week grew tense and awkward as it turned to race. An emotional Osbourne declared that she was not racist, then told co-host Sheryl Underwood not to cry as they discussed Morgan’s inflammatory comments about the former Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex’s recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Osbourne also asked Underwood, who is Black, to “educate” her on what Morgan, who quit “Good Morning Britain” last week over the flap, had said that was racist.

“CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement Tuesday. “We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on ‘The Talk.’ This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary.”

Advertisement

Television

With ‘The Talk’ paused for a CBS probe, Sharon Osbourne rejects racist allegations

TV personality Sheryl Underwood watches and listens as Sharon Osbourne lets a few f-bombs fly.

Television

With ‘The Talk’ paused for a CBS probe, Sharon Osbourne rejects racist allegations

‘The Talk’ is on a break to allow a probe of the Sharon Osbourne-Sheryl Underwood racism exchange as Holly Robinson Peete says Osbourne called her ‘ghetto.’

Osbourne issued an apology Friday. The network announced over the weekend that “The Talk” would be on hold briefly while it looked into the situation.

The same day as the apology, via Twitter, Holly Robinson Peete accused Osbourne of calling her and Leah Remini — both former co-hosts on “The Talk” — too “ghetto” to stay on the show past its first season. Osbourne denied using the term and stated Saturday that she had no power over hiring and firing on “The Talk.”

Then on Tuesday, journalist Yashar Ali, in an article on Substack, reported on racist, anti-Asian comments allegedly made by Osbourne against former panelist Julie Chen and crude homophobic comments allegedly made against Sara Gilbert, another former panelist. Chen left the show in late 2018, around the time her husband, Les Moonves, resigned in disgrace from his job as CBS’ chief executive amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Advertisement

Television

After Sharon Osbourne defends Piers Morgan, she insists neither of them is racist

The Talk - Sharon Osbourne Says Piers Morgan Is 'a royalist' at 'breaking point'

Television

After Sharon Osbourne defends Piers Morgan, she insists neither of them is racist

Sharon Osbourne and her cohosts on “The Talk” have a frank conversation about Piers Morgan’s Meghan comments, leaving Osbourne on the verge of tears.

“I feel ... like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist,” Osbourne told Underwood on last Wednesday’s show. “And for me, at 68 years of age, to have to turn around and say, ‘I ain’t racist.’ ... How can I be racist about anybody or anything in my life? How can I?”

Television
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement