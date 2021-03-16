What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Resident Alien’ on Syfy and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Tough as Nails Crew members head into a city where they must complete a detailed paint job and then clean the outside windows of a skyscraper. 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Jughead (Cole Sprouse) tries to make sense of a baffling encounter, while Kevin and Fangs (Casey Cott, Drew Ray Tanner) make a major decision about their future together. Also, learning some news about Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) puts a risky plan in motion. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes also star. 8 p.m. The CW

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Nancy Drew Nancy and George (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis) try to exorcise the ghost who has been sharing George’s body since their final battle with the Aglaeca. Maddison Jaizani, Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Game of Talents (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

Farmhouse Fixer Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin team up to transform a house built in 1873 into a vibrant, modern home for a young family. 9 p.m. HGTV

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Con “The Psychic Con” 10 p.m. ABC

Europe’s New Wild In the new episode “The Land of the Snow and Ice,” reindeer herders and modern conservationists team up in a bid to save one of Europe’s wild frontiers in the conclusion of this documentary miniseries. 10 p.m. KOCE

Good Trouble Callie (Maia Mitchell) has some questions about Kathleen’s (Constance Zimmer) handling of Jerod’s (Blake Webb) case. Also, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and the girls pitch their idea for their new app. Zuri Adele, Marcus Emanuel Mitchell, Josh Pence and Emma Hunton also star. 10 p.m. Freeform

Snowfall Franklin (Damson Idris) is torn between business and loyalty as tragedy causes alliances to shift. Also, Teddy (Carter Hudson) bails out Gustavo (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) as Irene’s (Suzy Nakamura) investigation closes in on the Saint family in this new episode of the crime drama. 10 p.m. FX

Resident Alien Harry (Alan Tudyk) must rely on Asta and D’arcy (Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund) to survive in this new episode of the science fiction series. Gary Farmer, Corey Reynolds and Elizabeth Bowen also star. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change Top artists perform songs that have propelled social change in this new special. Highlights include Gladys Knight leading a performance of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On?”; Cynthia Erivo performs John Lennon’s “Imagine” and John Fogerty sings his own “Weeping in the Promised Land” and “Fortunate Son.” Yolanda Adams, Leon Bridges, Terrace Martin, Eric Church, Andra Day and Patti Labelle also perform. Common hosts. 9 p.m. CBS

SPORTS

NBA basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 6:35 p.m. ESPN

NHL hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the New York Rangers, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the St. Louis Blues visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Edmonton Oilers visit the Calgary Flames, 7 p.m. NBCSP

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Matthew McConaughey. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Anthony Mackie; Shep Rose; Gio Benitez; Jonathan Karl; President Biden. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Anthony Mackie (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”); green crafts for St. Patrick’s Day. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jonathan Karl; Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Sutton Foster (“Younger”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Liza Morales (“Basketball Wives”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Thomas Lennon. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Kirk Franklin, Kierra Sheard and Kelontae Gavin perform. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Lamorne Morris; Dan Souza. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly performs “Green Eyes”; Joel McHale; Kate Flannery; Lisa Vanderpump; Alison Deyette. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Why Ricki Lake shaved her head. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A man has a rare condition in which his body makes him legally intoxicated without drinking alcohol. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gwen Stefani; Javicia Leslie (“Batwoman”); Rita Ora performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Clever ways to put money in one’s pocket; from chronic fatigue to joint pain, autoimmune diseases. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Trevor Jackson (“Grown-ish”); Deborah Cox. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Desus and Mero; Taylor Kinney; Camilo performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Magic Johnson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Mackie; Edgar Ramírez. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci; Diane von Furstenberg. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Allison Janney; Inhaler performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Laverne Cox. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger (2014) 8 a.m. HLN

Urban Cowboy (1980) 8 a.m. and 6:50 p.m. Showtime

Pale Rider (1985) 8:11 a.m. History

300 (2006) 9 a.m. FX

The Blues Brothers (1980) 9 a.m. IFC

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 9:10 a.m. HBO

Face/Off (1997) 9:15 a.m. AMC

Munich (2005) 10:04 a.m. Cinemax

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

The Daughter of Rosie O’Grady (1950) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Spider-Man (2002) 10:36 a.m. Encore

American Sniper (2014) 10:48 a.m. History

Spontaneous (2020) 11:05 a.m. Epix

The Hate U Give (2018) Noon FXX

Snatch (2000) 12:15 p.m. AMC

The Dead Zone (1983) 12:30 p.m. Sundance

Flight of the Doves (1971) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 12:41 p.m. Encore

Cast Away (2000) 1:20 p.m. HBO

Finian’s Rainbow (1968) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Stand and Deliver (1988) 2:55 p.m. Cinemax

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 3 p.m. Freeform

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 3 p.m. TNT

Rocky (1976) 3:45 p.m. HBO

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 4 p.m. FX

Blockers (2018) 5 p.m. FXX

Blow Out (1981) 5 p.m. Showtime

The Quiet Man (1952) 5 p.m. TCM

Much Ado About Nothing (2012) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax

Titanic (1997) 6:42 p.m. Starz

Scary Movie (2000) 7 p.m. VH1

Young Cassidy (1965) 7:30 p.m. TCM

The Green Mile (1999) 8 p.m. AMC

The Avengers (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

Shrek (2001) 8 p.m. Freeform

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 8 p.m. TMC

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 9 p.m. Paramount

Saturday Night Fever (1977) 9:05 p.m. Showtime

Odd Man Out (1947) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer (2016) 10:32 p.m. Starz

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 11:05 p.m. HBO

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 11:07 p.m. Encore

Dazed and Confused (1993) 11:30 p.m. Paramount

