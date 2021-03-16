What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Resident Alien’ on Syfy and more
SERIES
Tough as Nails Crew members head into a city where they must complete a detailed paint job and then clean the outside windows of a skyscraper. 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Jughead (Cole Sprouse) tries to make sense of a baffling encounter, while Kevin and Fangs (Casey Cott, Drew Ray Tanner) make a major decision about their future together. Also, learning some news about Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) puts a risky plan in motion. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes also star. 8 p.m. The CW
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Nancy Drew Nancy and George (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis) try to exorcise the ghost who has been sharing George’s body since their final battle with the Aglaeca. Maddison Jaizani, Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Game of Talents (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
Farmhouse Fixer Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin team up to transform a house built in 1873 into a vibrant, modern home for a young family. 9 p.m. HGTV
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Con “The Psychic Con” 10 p.m. ABC
Europe’s New Wild In the new episode “The Land of the Snow and Ice,” reindeer herders and modern conservationists team up in a bid to save one of Europe’s wild frontiers in the conclusion of this documentary miniseries. 10 p.m. KOCE
Good Trouble Callie (Maia Mitchell) has some questions about Kathleen’s (Constance Zimmer) handling of Jerod’s (Blake Webb) case. Also, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and the girls pitch their idea for their new app. Zuri Adele, Marcus Emanuel Mitchell, Josh Pence and Emma Hunton also star. 10 p.m. Freeform
Snowfall Franklin (Damson Idris) is torn between business and loyalty as tragedy causes alliances to shift. Also, Teddy (Carter Hudson) bails out Gustavo (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) as Irene’s (Suzy Nakamura) investigation closes in on the Saint family in this new episode of the crime drama. 10 p.m. FX
Resident Alien Harry (Alan Tudyk) must rely on Asta and D’arcy (Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund) to survive in this new episode of the science fiction series. Gary Farmer, Corey Reynolds and Elizabeth Bowen also star. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change Top artists perform songs that have propelled social change in this new special. Highlights include Gladys Knight leading a performance of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On?”; Cynthia Erivo performs John Lennon’s “Imagine” and John Fogerty sings his own “Weeping in the Promised Land” and “Fortunate Son.” Yolanda Adams, Leon Bridges, Terrace Martin, Eric Church, Andra Day and Patti Labelle also perform. Common hosts. 9 p.m. CBS
SPORTS
NBA basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 6:35 p.m. ESPN
NHL hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the New York Rangers, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the St. Louis Blues visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Edmonton Oilers visit the Calgary Flames, 7 p.m. NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Matthew McConaughey. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Anthony Mackie; Shep Rose; Gio Benitez; Jonathan Karl; President Biden. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Anthony Mackie (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”); green crafts for St. Patrick’s Day. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jonathan Karl; Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Sutton Foster (“Younger”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Liza Morales (“Basketball Wives”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Thomas Lennon. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Kirk Franklin, Kierra Sheard and Kelontae Gavin perform. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Lamorne Morris; Dan Souza. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly performs “Green Eyes”; Joel McHale; Kate Flannery; Lisa Vanderpump; Alison Deyette. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Why Ricki Lake shaved her head. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A man has a rare condition in which his body makes him legally intoxicated without drinking alcohol. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gwen Stefani; Javicia Leslie (“Batwoman”); Rita Ora performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Clever ways to put money in one’s pocket; from chronic fatigue to joint pain, autoimmune diseases. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Trevor Jackson (“Grown-ish”); Deborah Cox. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Desus and Mero; Taylor Kinney; Camilo performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Magic Johnson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Mackie; Edgar Ramírez. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci; Diane von Furstenberg. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Allison Janney; Inhaler performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Laverne Cox. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger (2014) 8 a.m. HLN
Urban Cowboy (1980) 8 a.m. and 6:50 p.m. Showtime
Pale Rider (1985) 8:11 a.m. History
300 (2006) 9 a.m. FX
The Blues Brothers (1980) 9 a.m. IFC
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 9:10 a.m. HBO
Face/Off (1997) 9:15 a.m. AMC
Munich (2005) 10:04 a.m. Cinemax
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
The Daughter of Rosie O’Grady (1950) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Spider-Man (2002) 10:36 a.m. Encore
American Sniper (2014) 10:48 a.m. History
Spontaneous (2020) 11:05 a.m. Epix
The Hate U Give (2018) Noon FXX
Snatch (2000) 12:15 p.m. AMC
The Dead Zone (1983) 12:30 p.m. Sundance
Flight of the Doves (1971) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 12:41 p.m. Encore
Cast Away (2000) 1:20 p.m. HBO
Finian’s Rainbow (1968) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Stand and Deliver (1988) 2:55 p.m. Cinemax
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 3 p.m. Freeform
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 3 p.m. TNT
Rocky (1976) 3:45 p.m. HBO
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 4 p.m. FX
Blockers (2018) 5 p.m. FXX
Blow Out (1981) 5 p.m. Showtime
The Quiet Man (1952) 5 p.m. TCM
Much Ado About Nothing (2012) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax
Titanic (1997) 6:42 p.m. Starz
Scary Movie (2000) 7 p.m. VH1
Young Cassidy (1965) 7:30 p.m. TCM
The Green Mile (1999) 8 p.m. AMC
The Avengers (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
Shrek (2001) 8 p.m. Freeform
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 8 p.m. TMC
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 9 p.m. Paramount
Saturday Night Fever (1977) 9:05 p.m. Showtime
Odd Man Out (1947) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer (2016) 10:32 p.m. Starz
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 11:05 p.m. HBO
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 11:07 p.m. Encore
Dazed and Confused (1993) 11:30 p.m. Paramount
