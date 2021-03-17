What’s on TV Thursday: ‘A Million Little Things’ on ABC
SERIES
Superstore When Cloud 9 founder’s son (Dave Foley) makes a surprise visit, the employees struggle to accommodate his bold ideas in this new episode of the workplace comedy. Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn, Lauren Ash and Kaliko Kauahi also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Station 19 The Station 19 crew is called to a gathering where they find a cult leader (John Ales) dancing on the roof and claiming he can fly. Jaina Lee Ortiz, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss and Jay Hayden star in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Keeping Up With the Kardashians The unscripted series returns for its 20th and final season. 8 p.m. E!
Grown-ish With the support of his senior class, Aaron (Trevor Jackson) takes a stand at graduation, challenging the university to stop investing in private prisons. Yara Shahidi, Francia Raisa and Chloe Bailey also star in the season finale. 8 p.m. Freeform
Legacies Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) suggests the Salvatore School hold its first fundraiser, and Alaric (Matthew Davis) entrusts Kaleb (Chris Lee) with overseeing school events. Danielle Rose Russell and Quincy Fouse also star with guest stars Omono Okojie and Olivia Liang. 9 p.m. The CW
Grey’s Anatomy The doctors struggle to find a way forward as the onslaught of trauma cases continues to mount. James Pickens Jr., Kelly McCreary and Anthony Hill also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Call Me Kat Kat (Mayim Bialik) turns to Max (Cheyenne Jackson) to teach her the complex art of Latin dance to impress Oscar (guest star Christopher Rivas) in this new episode of the comedy. Leslie Jordan, Kyla Pratt, Swoosie Kurtz and Julian Gant also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Summer House (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump Lisa sends friends Lance Bass and Vivica A. Fox to the South of France with a Provence-themed party in the premiere of this unscripted series. 9 p.m. E!
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine heads to Dunbar’s Creole Cuisine in New Orleans and finds a restaurant full of history but in dire need of help. 9 p.m. Food Network
Waka & Tammy (season premiere) (N) 9 p.m. WE
The Unicorn Wade (Walton Goggins) resolves to move on from his relationship with Shannon and start dating again in the two-episode season finale of the comedy. Maya Lynne Robinson, Omar Miller and Michaela Watkins also star with guest stars Betsy Brandt and Rob Riggle. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CBS
Last Man Standing Mandy and Kyle (Molly Ephraim, Christoph Sanders) decide to have a home birth — at Mike and Vanessa’s (Tim Allen, Nancy Travis) home — in this new episode of the comedy. Also, Ryan and Chuck (Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams) team up to build a state-of-the-art crib. 9:30 p.m. Fox
A Million Little Things Maggie (Allison Miller) faces the reality that cancer controls her life while Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) must choose between supporting a friend in need and building his relationship with Darcy (Floriana Lima) in this new episode of the family drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Dinner: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine lands in an abandoned mining town in Cerro Gordo, where his challenge is to prepare a meal for Amy Bruni and Adam Berry of Kindred Spirits using the ingredients and equipment that miners had in 1865.10 p.m. Food Network
Cake (N) 10 p.m. FXX
She’s the Boss (N) 10:30 p.m. USA
SPORTS
NCAA men’s basketball tournament First Four: Texas Southern versus Mt. St. Mary’s, 2 p.m. TRU; Drake versus Wichita State, 3:20 p.m. TBS; Appalachian State versus Norfolk State, 5:30 p.m. TRU; UCLA versus Michigan State, 6:50 p.m. TBS
NIT men’s basketball tournament First round: NC State versus Davidson, 4 p.m. ESPN; SMU versus Boise State, 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Arizona Coyotes visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime
NBA Basketball The Charlotte Hornets visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning DJ D-Nice. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; author Chip Gaines; Sarah Harman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Cynthia Erivo; Kazuo Ishiguro. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jenny McCarthy (“The Masked Singer”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Ice-T. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Kyla Pratt (“Call Me Kat”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jennifer Love Hewitt; Olivia Munn. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Mayim Bialik (“Call Me Kat”); entrepreneur Melody Ehsani. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly performs “Walkaway Joe”; Arsenio Hall; Naomi Judd; Soledad O’Brien; Danielle Kartes. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Katie Couric; Giada De Laurentiis (“Eat Better, Feel Better”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show People say they have died and come back; serial killers. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michelle Obama; Guy Raz; Edie Brickell & New Bohemians. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jared Leto; LANCO performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Lionel Richie; Jeffrey Dean Morgan; Chesca; De La Ghetto. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sarah Silverman; Nico Hiraga. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Benedict Cumberbatch; Justin Bieber performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jerry Springer. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Man in the Wilderness (1971) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Fargo (1996) 9 a.m. AMC
The Avengers (2012) 9 a.m. Epix
First Cow (2019) 9 a.m. TMC
Dark Waters (2019) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
Thelma & Louise (1991) 10:30 a.m. AMC
Doctor Zhivago (1965) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Working Girl (1988) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
Blockers (2018) 1 p.m. FXX
Taken (2008) 1:07 p.m. Starz
Double Jeopardy (1999) 1:30 p.m. AMC
The Debt (2010) 2:19 p.m. Cinemax
When Harry Met Sally ... (1989) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
The Brothers McMullen (1995) 2:55 p.m. Epix
The Green Mile (1999) 4 p.m. AMC
Locke (2013) 4:30 p.m. TMC
The Nutty Professor (1996) 4:30 and 11:30 p.m. VH1
Shakespeare in Love (1998) 4:53 p.m. Encore
The Searchers (1956) 5 p.m. TCM
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 5:19 p.m. Starz
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 5:48 p.m. Cinemax
Hotel Rwanda (2004) 5:55 p.m. TMC
Shrek (2001) 6 p.m. Freeform
Young Adult (2011) 6:25 p.m. Epix
A League of Their Own (1992) 7 p.m. Paramount
Lethal Weapon (1987) 7 p.m. Showtime
Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Forrest Gump (1994) 8 p.m. AMC
Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. BBC America
Meet the Parents (2000) 8 p.m. CMT
Chaplin (1992) 8 p.m. Epix
Rio (2011) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 9 p.m. Showtime
Swing Time (1936) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Precious (2009) 9:57 p.m. Cinemax
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 10 p.m. Paramount
Wonder Boys (2000) 10:25 p.m. Epix
Salt (2010) 10:30 p.m. Syfy
Stagecoach (1939) 11:30 p.m. TCM
In the Bedroom (2001) 11:49 p.m. Cinemax
