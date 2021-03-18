What’s on TV Friday: ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ on the CW
SERIES
Double Cross With Blake Griffin In this new miniseries, premiering with two episodes during the NCAA basketball tournament (see below), the former L.A. Clipper helps victims of pranks get revenge on the pranksters. 2:30 and 10:30 p.m.; 9:30 and 11:30 p.m. TRU
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Jeff Davis. 8 p.m. the CW
RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants create their own brands of extravagant soft drinks. Current champion Jaida Essence Hall makes a virtual appearance in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. VH1
Sydney to the Max Syd (Ruth Righi) returns home from music camp feeling more mature and independent in the season premiere of the teen comedy. 8:25 p.m. Disney
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Mac King, David Shareef, Vitaly Beckman and Alejandro Navas. 9 p.m. the CW
Great Performances at the Met Soprano Renée Fleming performs arias by Puccini and Massenet and selections by Handel and Korngold at the historic Dumbarton Oaks estate in Washington, D.C., in the season premiere. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy and Hunter Fieri are cooking recipes sent by chefs featured in the series, including beef ribs from Las Vegas, a waffle-hamburger mashup from Atlanta and pizza and wings from San Antonio. 9 p.m. Food Network
Everything But the House In this new home improvement series, which premieres tonight with two episodes, “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer shows homeowners how to clear out their overstuffed homes and cash in on the discarded clutter. Spencer enlists the help of Jacquie Denny, co-founder of an estate sale and auction website, to find hidden surprises. 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV
Rescue Cam (season finale) 10 p.m. A&E
Wynonna Earp Trivia night in Purgatory leads to murder and mayhem. Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon and Dominique Provost-Chalkley star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy
The Graham Norton Show Guests include Amy Poehler, Minnie Driver, Nick Jonas, Leonie Elliott, Rob Beckett, Jennifer Garner and Tom Odell. 11 p.m. BBC America
SPORTS
2021 NCAA basketball tournament First Round: Virginia Tech versus Florida, 9 a.m. CBS; Colgate versus Arkansas, 9:30 a.m. TRU; Drexel versus Illinois, 10 a.m. TBS; Utah State versus Texas Tech, 10:30 a.m. TNT; Oral Roberts versus Ohio State, 11:30 a.m. CBS; Hartford versus Baylor, 12:20 p.m. TRU; Georgia Tech versus Loyola-Chicago, 12:50 p.m. TBS; Oregon State versus Tennessee, 1:20 p.m. TNT; Liberty versus Oklahoma State, 3:15 p.m. TBS; Wisconsin versus North Carolina, 4 p.m. CBS; Cleveland State versus Houston, 4 p.m. TRU; North Texas versus Purdue, 4:15 p.m. TNT; Rutgers versus Clemson, 6:10 p.m. TBS; Syracuse versus San Diego State, 6:30 p.m. CBS; Morehead State versus West Virginia, 6:45 p.m. TRU; Winthrop versus Villanova, 6:50 p.m. TNT.
NHL Hockey The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Martha Stewart; Carl Reiner’s legacy: Rob Reiner and Mel Brooks. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Pamela Terry; Sting and Shirazee perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Cynthia Erivo (“Aretha”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Journalist Meredith Vieira and documentary subject Paul Lima. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Tamron Hall Race car driver Danica Patrick; using the power of imperfection. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Garth Brooks; Antonia Gentry (“Ginny & Georgia”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Judge Lauren Lake (“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Mass shooting in Atlanta; the rise of anti-Asian violence and white nationalism; Democratic priorities versus Republicans’; COVID-19 stimulus package; vaccine rollout: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Laura Barrón-López, Politico; Weijia Jiang, CBS; Jacob Soboroff, MSNBC. Guest moderator Rachel Scott, ABC News. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher David Shor, Open Labs. Panel: Nick Gillespie, Reason; former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.). (N) 10 and 11 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matthew McConaughey; Megan Rapinoe; Morris Day and Trinidad James perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Eddie Murphy; Guy Fieri; John Herndon with the 8G Band. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Liam Neeson; Annaleigh Ashford; Pillow Queens perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Bob the Drag Queen. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The Craft: Legacy Actress Zoe Lister-Jones (“Life in Pieces”) directs this 2020 supernatural sequel to the 1996 horror film “The Craft.” The story follows three fledgling witches (Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone and Zoey Luna) who find the fourth girl they need for their coven in a newcomer (Cailee Spaeny) to their town. Fairuza Balk, Michelle Monaghan, David Duchovny and Donald MacLean Jr. also star. 9 p.m. Starz
Limitless Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”) stars as a creatively blocked writer turned into a genius overnight by an untested drug that puts the entirety of his brain to use. Robert De Niro, Abbie Cornish, Anna Friel and Johnny Whitworth also star in this 2011 drama. 10:05 p.m. Showtime
Garden State (2004) 8:37 a.m. Encore
Double Jeopardy (1999) 10 a.m. AMC
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 10 a.m. HBO
Shakespeare in Love (1998) 10:23 a.m. Encore
Room (2015) 11 a.m. TMC
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 12:10 p.m. HBO
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 12:30 p.m. AMC
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 12:30 p.m. VH1
The Fabulous Baker Boys (1989) 12:31 p.m. Encore
The Cooler (2003) 12:50 p.m. Epix
Frozen (2013) 12:54 p.m. Starz
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Pianist (2002) 1 p.m. TMC
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 2 p.m. FX
Titanic (1997) 2:40 p.m. Starz
Ghostbusters (1984) 3 p.m. BBC America
First Blood (1982) 3 p.m. Showtime
Mean Girls (2004) 3 and 10 p.m. VH1
The Constant Gardener (2005) 3:30 p.m. TMC
Trolls (2016) 4 p.m. FX
Edward Scissorhands (1990) 4:50 p.m. Encore
Forrest Gump (1994) 5 p.m. AMC
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5:45 p.m. Nickelodeon
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 6 p.m. FX
The Chase (1966) 6:30 p.m. TCM
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 p.m. Paramount
Cloverfield (2008) 7:30 p.m. IFC
Michael Collins (1996) 8 p.m. KCET
Back to the Future (1985) 8 p.m. AMC
Rocketman (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 8 p.m. Showtime
Salt (2010) 8 p.m. Syfy
Working Girl (1988) 8 p.m. TMC
Adventureland (2009) 8:05 p.m. HBO
Blood Simple (1984) 9 p.m. TCM
When Harry Met Sally... (1989) 10 p.m. TMC
Heat (1995) 10:26 p.m. Encore
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 10:30 p.m. AMC
About a Boy (2002) 11:40 p.m. TMC
