What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Marrying Millions’ on Lifetime

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Tough as Nails Teams must restore a wreck into a working car in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale While Archie (KJ Apa) prepares for a parent-teacher night at the school, he is startled by the appearance of his former Army commander bearing unexpected news. Also, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) rebuffs Hiram and Reggie’s (Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton) interest in taking over the Blossom maple groves. Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) strategy for getting around his writer’s block makes Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) fret over his safety. Lili Reinhart also stars. 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

The Goldbergs When the NFL players go on strike and the football season is threatened, Barry (Troy Gentile) is worried that he and Murray (Jeff Garlin) won’t have anything to talk about in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) encourages Cooper (Logan Pepper) to share his dreams of becoming a professional chef with his father (guest star Joel McHale). Greg (Diedrich Bader) goes head to head with Principal Ablin (Jerry Lambert) as their election has an unexpected development. Meg Donnelly and Daniel DiMaggio also star in the season finale of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Nancy Drew Nancy (Kennedy McMann) is surprised when Gil Bobbsey (guest star Praneet Akilla) proves to be very helpful on her newest case involving a local florist. Ace (Alex Saxon) is puzzled by a cryptic text message. Scott Wolf, Tunji Kasim, Leah Lewis and Riley Smith also star. 9 p.m. The CW

The Conners (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Game of Talents (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Guy’s Grocery Games (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Advertisement

Farmhouse Fixer Jon and Kristina undertake a renovation of a charming 1910 home owned by a baker who is an empty nester. 9 p.m. HGTV

Call Your Mother (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Con In the true-crime series’ season finale, a woman pretends to be various high-powered female film-industry executives, allegedly offering Hollywood hopefuls their dream jobs. 10 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX

Resident Alien Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) — actually the genocidal extraterrestrial who murdered Harry and assumed his identity — is finally ready to complete his mission to wipe out the entire human race as this TV adaptation of the Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse comic book ends its first season. 10 p.m. Syfy

Marrying Millions In the season finale Desiry forces Rodney to choose between her and his mother. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime

SPECIALS

The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial Mike Galanos anchors the gavel-to-gavel coverage. 7 a.m. HLN

Advertisement

Extinction: The Facts Owing largely to the devastating global effects of climate change on natural habitats, scientists, ecologists and conservationists have made a dire prediction that as many as 1 million species face the imminent threat of extinction. Naturalist David Attenborough explores the topic of extinction and how this crisis has consequences for us all. 8 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying England versus Poland, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and ESPN

NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Buffalo Sabres, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. NBCSP

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Drew Barrymore. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Liz Plosser. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America John Cena; Gwen Stefani performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ricky Gervais (“After Life”); Lana Condor (“To All the Boys: Always and Forever”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View California Gov. Gavin Newsom. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Molly Yeh. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Wendy Williams Show Remy Ma (“Uncensored”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Journalist Don Lemon talks about finding love in his 50s. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”); Julian Dennison (“Godzilla vs. Kong”); Tonya Hicks; Tiki Barber. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Sharon Stone; Ian Somerhalder; Jake Hoot; Milckd performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil After a pandemic breakup a man wants to get back together with his Russian bride. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kalen Allen; Kelly Rowland; Angelica Ross, TransTech. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Healthiest versions of mac and cheese; William Shatner reveals how he’s more active than ever at 90. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Real Dr. Tina Koopersmith. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Conan Wanda Sykes. 11 p.m. TBS, 12:30 a.m. TBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jerry Seinfeld; Taylor Kinney; Camilo performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ringo Starr; Eric Andre. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jamie Foxx; Lauren Graham; AJR performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kenan Thompson; Steven Yeun; Julien Baker performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jared Leto; Jacob Collier performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Taraji P. Henson. 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Youngblood Hawke (1964) 8:15 a.m. TCM

Heat (1995) 8:43 a.m. and 6:06 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Snatch (2000) 9 a.m. AMC

Gone Girl (2014) 9:30 a.m. FX

Shrek 2 (2004) 9:30 a.m. TOON

Back to School (1986) 10 a.m. IFC

Advertisement

Wonder (2017) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Rocky Balboa (2006) 10:45 a.m. HBO

Two Weeks in Another Town (1962) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Cujo (1983) 11 a.m. Sundance

Advertisement

The Lobster (2015) 11 a.m. TMC

In the Bedroom (2001) 12:17 p.m. Cinemax

Thunderball (1965) 1 p.m. BBC America

Out of the Furnace (2013) 1 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Meet the Parents (2000) 1 p.m. TMC

Keeping the Faith (2000) 2 p.m. HBO

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 2:25 p.m. Epix

Hotel (1967) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

No Country for Old Men (2007) 3 p.m. Showtime

Salt (2010) 3 p.m. Syfy

Pretty in Pink (1986) 3 p.m. TMC

Jurassic Park (1993) 4 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

From Russia With Love (1963) 4 p.m. BBC America

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Brothers McMullen (1995) 4:20 p.m. Epix

Braveheart (1995) 4:40 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) 4:40 p.m. TMC

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 5 p.m. FXX

Deadpool 2 (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX

Speed (1994) 6 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

The LEGO Movie 2 (2019) 6 p.m. TOON

Creed (2015) 6 p.m. VH1

About a Boy (2002) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Goldfinger (1964) 6:30 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

King Kong (1933) 6:30 p.m. TCM

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 7 p.m. FXX

Top Gun (1986) 7:10 p.m. Showtime

Dead Poets Society (1989) 8 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. HBO

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 9 p.m. BBC America

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 9 p.m. Encore

Evil Dead 2 (1987) 9:46 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Son of Kong (1933) 10:15 p.m. TCM

Green Book (2018) 11:35 p.m. Showtime

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 11:45 p.m. HBO

The Spectacular Now (2013) 11:45 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Advertisement