What’s on Sunday talk shows: John Boehner, James Clyburn
CBS News Sunday Morning Former Rep. John Boehner (R-Ohio). (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS Corporate taxes around the globe; President Biden’s infrastructure and jobs plans; the economy: Wally Adeyemo, Blackrock. Iran: Reuel Marc Gerecht; author Kim Ghattas (“Black Wave: Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the Forty-Year Rivalry That Unraveled Culture, Religion, and Collective Memory in the Middle East”); Vali Nasr. Lessons we should be learning; why women have reasons to feel optimistic: Author Diane von Fϋrstenberg (“Own It: The Secret to Life”). 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe. Former NFL player Herschel Walker. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Atty. Gen. Mark Brnovich (R-Ariz.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
Face the Nation House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Panel: Peter Alexander; Helene Cooper; Amna Nawaz, PBS; Ashley Parker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). Legal panel: Pierre Thomas; Dan Abrams; Terri Austin. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Rachel Scott; Maggie Haberman, the New York Times. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.). Greg Abbott (R-Texas). Sergeant at Arms of the U.S. Senate Lt. Gen. Karen Gibson. Panel: Karl Rove; Gillian Turner; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Why the ADL says Tucker Carlson should be fired: Jonathan Greenblatt, Anti-Defamation League. Signs that the Trump-Fox pipeline is in place: Philip Bump, the Washington Post; Amanda Carpenter; Matt Gertz, Media Matters. “60 Minutes” segment of Florida governor: Robby Soave, Reason. Behind Clarissa Ward’s reporting from Myanmar: Clarissa Ward. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Harold Ford Jr.; Ben Domenech; Steve Krakauer, Fourth Watch; Greg Gutfeld; Alexandra Wilkes; Jessica Tarlov. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Professor William Deverell. (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA
60 Minutes Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell; the efforts of the scientific community and the military to prevent future pandemics; Prince’s vault of unreleased music. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
On Assignment With Richard Engel The attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (N) 7 and 9 p.m. MSNBC
