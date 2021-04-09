Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Television

What’s on Sunday talk shows: John Boehner, James Clyburn

Former House Speaker John Boehner
“CBS News Sunday Morning” will feature former House Speaker John Boehner promoting his new book.
(Susan Walsh / Associated Press)
By Ed Stockly
Share

CBS News Sunday Morning Former Rep. John Boehner (R-Ohio). (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Corporate taxes around the globe; President Biden’s infrastructure and jobs plans; the economy: Wally Adeyemo, Blackrock. Iran: Reuel Marc Gerecht; author Kim Ghattas (“Black Wave: Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the Forty-Year Rivalry That Unraveled Culture, Religion, and Collective Memory in the Middle East”); Vali Nasr. Lessons we should be learning; why women have reasons to feel optimistic: Author Diane von Fϋrstenberg (“Own It: The Secret to Life”). 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe. Former NFL player Herschel Walker. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Atty. Gen. Mark Brnovich (R-Ariz.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Panel: Peter Alexander; Helene Cooper; Amna Nawaz, PBS; Ashley Parker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). Legal panel: Pierre Thomas; Dan Abrams; Terri Austin. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Rachel Scott; Maggie Haberman, the New York Times. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.). Greg Abbott (R-Texas). Sergeant at Arms of the U.S. Senate Lt. Gen. Karen Gibson. Panel: Karl Rove; Gillian Turner; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Why the ADL says Tucker Carlson should be fired: Jonathan Greenblatt, Anti-Defamation League. Signs that the Trump-Fox pipeline is in place: Philip Bump, the Washington Post; Amanda Carpenter; Matt Gertz, Media Matters. “60 Minutes” segment of Florida governor: Robby Soave, Reason. Behind Clarissa Ward’s reporting from Myanmar: Clarissa Ward. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Harold Ford Jr.; Ben Domenech; Steve Krakauer, Fourth Watch; Greg Gutfeld; Alexandra Wilkes; Jessica Tarlov. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Professor William Deverell. (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

60 Minutes Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell; the efforts of the scientific community and the military to prevent future pandemics; Prince’s vault of unreleased music. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

On Assignment With Richard Engel The attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (N) 7 and 9 p.m. MSNBC

Entertainment & Arts

What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Nevers’ on HBO, the Capitol riot on ‘Frontline’

Laura Donnelly in Season 1 - Episode 1 of "The Nevers" premiering Sunday, April 11, 2021 on HBO. Photo by Keith Bernstein / HBO

Entertainment & Arts

What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Nevers’ on HBO, the Capitol riot on ‘Frontline’

TV highlights for April 11-17 also include the series finale of “Shameless,” a new sitcom starring Jamie Foxx and a new reality series with Mark Wahlberg.

Advertisement

Television

Movies on TV this week ‘Pulp Fiction’ on BBC America and IFC

No unpublished caption

Television

Movies on TV this week ‘Pulp Fiction’ on BBC America and IFC

Movies on TV this week: April 11: ‘Pulp Fiction’ on BBC America and IFC; “The Godfather” and “The Godfather, Part II” on Showtime, and more

Movies on TV the week of April. 11 - 17 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV the week of April. 11 - 17 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV for the entire week, April. 11 - 17 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of April. 11 - 17 in PDF format

TV Grids for the week of April. 11 - 17 in PDF format

TV Grids for the entire week of April. 11 - 17 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Advertisement

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Rochelle Neil (center) in a scene from "The Nevers." Credit: HBO

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement