Television

What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story’

Actor Keri Hilson is a bride in a scene from the Lifetime TV movie "Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story"
Keri Hilson in the new TV movie “Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story” on Lifetime.
(Lifetime)
By Ed Stockly
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Saturday Night Live Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) makes her debut as host, with musical guest Kid Cudi. 8:29 p.m. and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Final Space Gary and Quinn (voices of Olan Rogers and Tika Sumpter) plan a dangerous rescue mission to save Avocato and the others in this new episode of the animated science fiction series. 10:30 p.m. Cartoon Network

SPECIALS

Special Report: The Truth About Vaccines Dr. Sanjay Gupta takes an in-depth look at the science of vaccines. 6 p.m. CNN

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Liverpool versus Aston Villa, 7 a.m. NBCSP; Crystal Palace versus Chelsea, 9:30 a.m. NBC

College Softball Alabama visits Arkansas, 9 a.m. ESPN2; UCLA visits Oregon, 1 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s Soccer The International Friendly: United States visits Sweden, 10 a.m. Fox

Baseball The New York Yankees visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 10 a.m. MLB; the Oakland Athletics visit the Houston Astros, 1 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Toronto Blue Jays, 4 p.m. FS Prime; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Washington Nationals visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA; regional coverage, 7:30 p.m. MLB

2021 Masters Tournament Third round, noon CBS

College Football Alabama A&M visits Jackson State, noon ESPN; Delaware visits Delaware State, 3 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Brooklyn Nets, 5:30 p.m. ABC

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Andrea Boehlke; food writer Melissa Clark; Tory Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The New Mutants Josh Boone co-wrote and directed this 2020 Marvel Comics superhero action film about a group of young mutants fighting desperately to escape from a secret facility where they are being held. Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) stars as a Russian mutant who can work sorcery and Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) is cast as a shape-shifting Scottish mutant. 8 p.m. HBO

Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story A new movie anthology series adapted from books by Victoria Christopher Murray opens with this drama about a woman (Keri Hilson) on her way to getting married when her fiancé's (Tobias Truvillion) old friend (Durrell “Tank” Babbs) arrives and sparks unexpected passions in her. 8 p.m. Lifetime

As Luck Would Have It JoAnna Garcia-Swisher (“Once Upon a Time”) and Allen Leech (“Downton Abbey”) share top billing in this romantic comedy filmed on location in Ireland. Garcia-Swisher stars as an American who travels to the Emerald Isle to acquire land for a resort and connects with a handsome local (Leech). 9 p.m. Hallmark

Flight (2012) 8 a.m. POP

Winter’s Bone (2010) 8:35 a.m. Cinemax

Independence Day (1996) 8:45 a.m. HBO

Fargo (1996) 8:45 a.m. Showtime

Honeysuckle Rose (1980) 9:45 a.m. TCM

Coming to America (1988) 9:50 a.m. Paramount

First Blood (1982) 10:25 a.m. and 4:25 p.m. Showtime

The Fits (2015) 10:30 a.m. TMC

Beetlejuice (1988) 11:10 a.m. Freeform

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 11:30 a.m. Nickelodeon

Captain Phillips (2013) 11:35 a.m. POP

The Goonies (1985) Noon and 7:30 p.m. CMT

Charlie’s Angels (2000) Noon Ovation

Friday (1995) Noon and 6 p.m. Paramount

Hope and Glory (1987) Noon TCM

Executive Decision (1996) 12:11 p.m. Cinemax

The Blues Brothers (1980) 12:30 p.m. IFC

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 12:37 p.m. Starz

Rush Hour (1998) 1 p.m. BET

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 1 p.m. FXX

Despicable Me (2010) 1 p.m. TNT

Trading Places (1983) 1:15 p.m. Encore

The Hunger Games (2012) 1:15 p.m. Freeform

How the West Was Won (1962) 2 p.m. TCM

Harriet (2019) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax

42 (2013) 3 p.m. POP

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 3 p.m. TNT

Drumline (2002) 3:05 p.m. HBO

Dark Waters (2019) 3:05 p.m. TMC

The Devil’s Own (1997) 3:27 p.m. Starz

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 3:45 and 11:15 p.m. MTV

Bridesmaids (2011) 4 p.m. USA

Salt (2010) 4:30 p.m. AMC

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Back to School (1986) 5 p.m. KCOP

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 5 p.m. FX

Wonder Woman (2017) 5 p.m. TBS

Hud (1963) 5 p.m. TCM

Twins (1988) 5:30 p.m. Sundance

Dunkirk (2017) 6:10 p.m. HBO

Ruby Sparks (2012) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 6:47 p.m. Encore

The Bourne Identity (2002) 7 p.m. AMC

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1939) 7 p.m. TCM

Silverado (1985) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

The Flying Deuces (1939) 8 p.m. KVCR

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8 p.m. Sundance

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 8:05 p.m. Freeform

Long Shot (2019) 8:30 and 10:45 p.m. USA

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 9 p.m. Encore

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 9 p.m. Syfy

The Monster (2016) 9 p.m. TMC

Angel and the Badman (1947) 9:15 p.m. KVCR

I Am a Fugitive From a Chain Gang (1932) 9:15 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 9:30 p.m. AMC

Re-Animator (1985) 10:35 p.m. TMC

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 10:45 p.m. Freeform

Beginners (2010) 10:57 p.m. Cinemax

I Married a Witch (1942) 11 p.m. TCM

Arbitrage (2012) 11:30 p.m. Showtime

Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

More From the Los Angeles Times

