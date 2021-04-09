What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story’
SERIES
Saturday Night Live Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) makes her debut as host, with musical guest Kid Cudi. 8:29 p.m. and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Final Space Gary and Quinn (voices of Olan Rogers and Tika Sumpter) plan a dangerous rescue mission to save Avocato and the others in this new episode of the animated science fiction series. 10:30 p.m. Cartoon Network
SPECIALS
Special Report: The Truth About Vaccines Dr. Sanjay Gupta takes an in-depth look at the science of vaccines. 6 p.m. CNN
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Liverpool versus Aston Villa, 7 a.m. NBCSP; Crystal Palace versus Chelsea, 9:30 a.m. NBC
College Softball Alabama visits Arkansas, 9 a.m. ESPN2; UCLA visits Oregon, 1 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s Soccer The International Friendly: United States visits Sweden, 10 a.m. Fox
Baseball The New York Yankees visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 10 a.m. MLB; the Oakland Athletics visit the Houston Astros, 1 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Toronto Blue Jays, 4 p.m. FS Prime; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Washington Nationals visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA; regional coverage, 7:30 p.m. MLB
2021 Masters Tournament Third round, noon CBS
College Football Alabama A&M visits Jackson State, noon ESPN; Delaware visits Delaware State, 3 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Brooklyn Nets, 5:30 p.m. ABC
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Andrea Boehlke; food writer Melissa Clark; Tory Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Sunday Talk Shows: “CBS News Sunday Morning”; “Face the Nation” on CBS; “Meet the Press” on NBC; “This Week” on ABC; “Fox News Sunday” on Fox and Fox News.
MOVIES
The New Mutants Josh Boone co-wrote and directed this 2020 Marvel Comics superhero action film about a group of young mutants fighting desperately to escape from a secret facility where they are being held. Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) stars as a Russian mutant who can work sorcery and Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) is cast as a shape-shifting Scottish mutant. 8 p.m. HBO
Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story A new movie anthology series adapted from books by Victoria Christopher Murray opens with this drama about a woman (Keri Hilson) on her way to getting married when her fiancé's (Tobias Truvillion) old friend (Durrell “Tank” Babbs) arrives and sparks unexpected passions in her. 8 p.m. Lifetime
As Luck Would Have It JoAnna Garcia-Swisher (“Once Upon a Time”) and Allen Leech (“Downton Abbey”) share top billing in this romantic comedy filmed on location in Ireland. Garcia-Swisher stars as an American who travels to the Emerald Isle to acquire land for a resort and connects with a handsome local (Leech). 9 p.m. Hallmark
Flight (2012) 8 a.m. POP
Winter’s Bone (2010) 8:35 a.m. Cinemax
Independence Day (1996) 8:45 a.m. HBO
Fargo (1996) 8:45 a.m. Showtime
Honeysuckle Rose (1980) 9:45 a.m. TCM
Coming to America (1988) 9:50 a.m. Paramount
First Blood (1982) 10:25 a.m. and 4:25 p.m. Showtime
The Fits (2015) 10:30 a.m. TMC
Beetlejuice (1988) 11:10 a.m. Freeform
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 11:30 a.m. Nickelodeon
Captain Phillips (2013) 11:35 a.m. POP
The Goonies (1985) Noon and 7:30 p.m. CMT
Charlie’s Angels (2000) Noon Ovation
Friday (1995) Noon and 6 p.m. Paramount
Hope and Glory (1987) Noon TCM
Executive Decision (1996) 12:11 p.m. Cinemax
The Blues Brothers (1980) 12:30 p.m. IFC
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 12:37 p.m. Starz
Rush Hour (1998) 1 p.m. BET
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 1 p.m. FXX
Despicable Me (2010) 1 p.m. TNT
Trading Places (1983) 1:15 p.m. Encore
The Hunger Games (2012) 1:15 p.m. Freeform
How the West Was Won (1962) 2 p.m. TCM
Harriet (2019) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax
42 (2013) 3 p.m. POP
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 3 p.m. TNT
Drumline (2002) 3:05 p.m. HBO
Dark Waters (2019) 3:05 p.m. TMC
The Devil’s Own (1997) 3:27 p.m. Starz
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 3:45 and 11:15 p.m. MTV
Bridesmaids (2011) 4 p.m. USA
Salt (2010) 4:30 p.m. AMC
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Back to School (1986) 5 p.m. KCOP
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 5 p.m. FX
Wonder Woman (2017) 5 p.m. TBS
Hud (1963) 5 p.m. TCM
Twins (1988) 5:30 p.m. Sundance
Dunkirk (2017) 6:10 p.m. HBO
Ruby Sparks (2012) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 6:47 p.m. Encore
The Bourne Identity (2002) 7 p.m. AMC
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1939) 7 p.m. TCM
Silverado (1985) 7:30 p.m. Ovation
The Flying Deuces (1939) 8 p.m. KVCR
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8 p.m. Sundance
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 8:05 p.m. Freeform
Long Shot (2019) 8:30 and 10:45 p.m. USA
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 9 p.m. Encore
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 9 p.m. Syfy
The Monster (2016) 9 p.m. TMC
Angel and the Badman (1947) 9:15 p.m. KVCR
I Am a Fugitive From a Chain Gang (1932) 9:15 p.m. TCM
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 9:30 p.m. AMC
Re-Animator (1985) 10:35 p.m. TMC
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 10:45 p.m. Freeform
Beginners (2010) 10:57 p.m. Cinemax
I Married a Witch (1942) 11 p.m. TCM
Arbitrage (2012) 11:30 p.m. Showtime
