What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Top Chef’ on Bravo; ‘Rebel’ on ABC

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon The IRS accuses Sheldon (Iain Armitage) of making a mistake in filing taxes, and he becomes obsessed with proving them wrong. Dale (Craig T. Nelson) needs a colonoscopy and wants Meemaw (Annie Potts) to join him. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Manifest (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Walker Walker and Capt. James (Jared Padalecki, Coby Bell) hope they can get information on Emily’s killing at a high-stakes poker game but are surprised when Geri (Odette Annable) takes a seat at the table. Lindsey Morgan, Kale Culley and Violet Brinson also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Hell’s Kitchen Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the final three contestants to a few top-secret Las Vegas spots. At their last stop, the contestants are challenged to prepare a five-course meal. After one elimination, the two finalists pick their kitchen brigades from this season’s previously eliminated chefs, then get ready to head into the finals. 8 p.m. Fox

Top Chef Judges Gregory Gourdet and Kwame Onwuachi take the chefs on a tour of restaurants that feature food from the African diaspora in this new episode of the cooking competition. 8 p.m. Bravo

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (N) 8 p.m. E!

United States of Al Al (Adhir Kalyan) goes to the DMV to take his driver’s license test and is shocked to see that the female instructor is wearing shorts. Parker Young and Dean Norris also star, with guest stars Zarmina Hamidi and Terryn Westbrook. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Legacies Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and the squad make a discovery about one of their own after capturing a new monster at the school in this new episode. Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse, Leo Howard, Matthew Davis and Aria Shahghasemi also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Grey’s Anatomy The doctors struggle to treat a patient who doesn’t believe COVID-19 is real in this new episode of the medical drama. 9 p.m. ABC

Last Man Standing While helping Kyle and Mandy (Christoph Sanders, Molly McCook) with their estate planning, Mike and Vanessa (Tim Allen, Nancy Travis) find out who has been named as Sarah’s (Sophia McKinlay) legal guardian. Krista Marie Yu and Jonathan Adams also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine works with owners of a Colorado restaurant who are in debt and on the brink of divorce. 9 p.m. Food Network

B Positive Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) sabotages her relationship with Eli (Terrence Terrell) after he invites her to a wedding in Las Vegas. Thomas Middleditch also stars. 9:30 p.m. CBS

The Moodys Sean Sr. (Denis Leary) has a hard time hiding his bitterness after he gets benched right before his hockey team’s South Side Championship game. The family gets to know Grace (guest star Nadia Dajani) better, and Ann (Elizabeth Perkins) has her first session as a psychologist. Jay Baruchel, Josh Segarra and François Arnaud also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox

Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Rebel Annie (Katey Sagal) helps Cruz (Andy Garcia) build the case. 10 p.m. ABC

Chef Boot Camp (N) 10 p.m. Food Network

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay In this new episode, family members write letters to their father and then burn the letters on the anniversary of his death. Adam Faison, Josh Thomas, Kayla Cromer and Maeve Press also star. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Freeform

Cake (N) 10 p.m. FXX

Fast Foodies Fortune Feimster is a guest in the season finale. 10:30 p.m. TRU

SPECIALS

The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial (N) 7 a.m. HLN

2021 WNBA Draft Teams will be on the clock tonight as the top college players are chosen by the pro teams. 4 p.m. ESPN

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 9 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, noon MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Colorado Rockies visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

NHL Hockey The Florida Panthers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Boston Celtics visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and TNT

CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Columbus Crew SC versus Real Estelí, 5 p.m. FS1; Monterrey versus Club Atlético Pantoja, 7 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Country music artist Mickey Guyton; producer Charles King. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Gwyneth Paltrow; Kwame Onwuachi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque; Desmond Chiam; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan John Stamos; Joey Thurman. (N) 9 a.m., 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Author Chelsea Clinton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Elizabeth Perkins. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show Sutton Foster (“Younger”); Dr. Amy Wechsler; Ross Mathews. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Minnie Driver; Patrick Schwarzenegger. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her 7-year-old son’s loud, violent, all-day tantrums are the main event at home. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Keith Urban (“56th ACM Awards”); Dean Lewis performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Shocking images of people coming face-to-face with intruders; ways to survive these situations. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Gillian White (“Tyler Perry’s the Oval”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Russell Brand. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ice-T; Tig Notaro; Orlando Leyba. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ronan Farrow; Brandi Carlile. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anderson Cooper; Emily VanCamp; Zoe Wess performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Rob Lowe; Domhnall Gleeson; Brian Gleeson; Emerald Fennell. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Forest Whitaker; Kane Brown performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Caleb McLaughlin. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean (1972) 9 a.m. TCM

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 9:45 a.m. AMC

Bounce (2000) 10:03 a.m. Cinemax

L.A. Confidential (1997) 10:54 a.m. Encore

Strictly Ballroom (1992) 11 a.m. TMC

The Life of Emile Zola (1937) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Spy (2015) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 1 p.m. Epix

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 1 p.m. HBO

Life With Father (1947) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Before Sunset (2004) 1:27 p.m. Cinemax

Easy A (2010) 2 p.m. MTV

Hustlers (2019) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Lili (1953) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 4:25 p.m. Showtime

The Fifth Element (1997) 5 p.m. BBC America

Lilies of the Field (1963) 5 p.m. TCM

Deadpool 2 (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX

Gladiator (2000) 6 p.m. Syfy

Beginners (2010) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax

Mad Max (1979) 6:25 p.m. Epix

The Nutty Professor (1996) 6:35 p.m. BET

Hellboy (2004) 6:55 p.m. Encore

Little Caesar (1930) 7 p.m. TCM

Fargo (1996) 7:30 p.m. Showtime

Moneyball (2011) 8 p.m. AMC

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 8 and10:30 p.m. BBC America

The Goonies (1985) 8 p.m. CMT

Patriot Games (1992) 8 p.m. Epix

Shrek (2001) 8 p.m. Freeform

Amy (2015) 8 p.m. TMC

A Little Romance (1979) 8:30 p.m. TCM

The Sum of All Fears (2002) 10 p.m. Epix

Dazed and Confused (1993) 10:30 p.m. CMT

Coming to America (1988) 11:30 p.m. Paramount