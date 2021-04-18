What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Voice’ and ‘American Idol’
SERIES
Jeopardy! Anderson Cooper begins his two-week turn as host of the questions-to-answers quiz show. 7 p.m. ABC
The Neighborhood Dave (Max Greenfield) earns Calvin’s (Cedric the Entertainer) respect when he thwarts a robbery at the barbershop. Marty (Marcel Spears) invites Gemma (Beth Behrs) to try his new stress-relieving hobby in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice Snoop Dogg serves as a mega mentor to the teams on the first night of the knockout rounds. 8 p.m. NBC
All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) knows he needs to have the game of his life if he wants a career in football. 8 p.m. The CW
American Idol Ten contestants from the previous season return to sing for viewers’ votes. One will join the top ten in this season’s competition. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 After a drunk driver triggers a deadly pileup on the freeway, Athena (Angela Bassett) and the team race to the scene and begin treating crash victims as the action series returns with new episodes. Also, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) goes into labor, while Karen and Hen (Tracie Thoms, Aisha Hinds) prepare their foster daughter to be reunited with her birth mother. Peter Krause, Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Seeking Sister Wife (N) 8 p.m. TLC
Bob Hearts Abishola After being dumped by Chukwuemeka (guest star Tony Tambi), Kemi (Gina Yashere) becomes sad and volatile, prompting Bob and Abishola (Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku) to try to help her. Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones and Vernee Watson also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
All Rise Mark and Sam (Wilson Bethel, Audrey Corsa) are confident their “Romeo and Juliet"-style homicide trial involving feuding families will be easy until they discover their primary witness is lying under oath to protect the person who really witnessed a relative’s killing in this new episode. Lindsey Gort, Tate Ellington and Sofia Vassilieva also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Black Lightning (N) 9 p.m. The CW
9-1-1: Lone Star Flashbacks reveal how a childhood tragedy led Judd (Jim Parrack) to meet Grace (Sierra McClain) and how they fell in love. Rob Lowe, Gina Torres and Ronen Rubinstein also star in the spring premiere of the action series. 9 p.m. Fox
American Experience The new episode “American Oz” explores the life and times of author L. Frank Baum, creator of one of America’s most beloved literary classics “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” published in 1900. Interviews include Baum biographer Evan Schwartz, “Wicked” author Gregory Maguire and historian Philip Deloria. 9 p.m. KOCE
Spring Baking Championship (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Rainn Wilson endures mountaineering training in the La Sal mountains of Utah. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
The Good Doctor Lea’s (Paige Spara) excitement after learning the gender of her unborn child prompts Shaun (Freddie Highmore) to try to be more supportive. 10 p.m. ABC
The Secrets She Keeps Adapted from a literary thriller by Michael Robotham, this Australian miniseries stars Laura Carmichael (“Downton Abbey”) as an expectant mother working in a grocery store who develops an obsession with the seemingly perfect life of a customer (Jessica De Gouw). Michael Dorman, Ryan Corr, Cariba Heine, Michael Sheasby and Jenni Baird also star. 10 p.m. AMC
Cakealikes Cake artists try to capture the style of rapper Flavor Flav in cake form. 10 p.m. Food Network
Breeders Ally (Daisy Haggard) is under huge pressure, but no one listens to her. Also, Jim and Jackie (Alun Armstrong, Joanna Bacon) are excited about a possible move to the coast, and to Paul’s (Martin Freeman) surprise, so is he. 10 p.m. FX
Race to the Center of the Earth The Big Reveal shakes things up. 10 p.m. National Geographic
Debris Bryan and Finola (Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele) put their lives in jeopardy as they undertake a high-risk operation inside a compound held by the shadowy terror group INFLUX in an attempt to rescue Finola’s father (Tyrone Benskin). Norbert Leo Butz, Anjali Jay and Scroobius Pip also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
SPECIALS
The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial (N) 7 a.m. HLN
SPORTS
Baseball Regional Coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Texas Rangers visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Utah Jazz visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and ESPN
NHL Hockey The Detroit Red Wings visit the Dallas Stars, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author T. D. Jakes; Brothers Osborne. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Debi Mazar (“Younger”). Bingeing the Oscar nominees: Sandy Kenyon. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show John Stamos; Cristin Milioti; Brandi Carlile. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman’s house is so cluttered she can’t see the floor. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jessica Biel and Olivia Holt (“Cruel Summer”); Michelle Buteau (“The Circle”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Addressing vaccine concerns and separating information from misinformation. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”); stock-car driver Toni Breidinger. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Strahan; Emmy Blotnick. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Catherine Zeta-Jones; Wyatt Russell; Emmanuelle Caplette. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Nick Offerman. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Odd Man Out (1947) 8 a.m. TCM
Out of Sight (1998) 8:11 a.m. Encore
Doubt (2008) 8:35 a.m. HBO
Of Human Bondage (1934) 10 a.m. TCM
The Bourne Legacy (2012) 10:07 a.m. Cinemax
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. MTV
Contact (1997) 11 a.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 11 a.m. FX
Of Mice and Men (1939) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Terms of Endearment (1983) 11:56 a.m. Encore
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) Noon FXX
Dressed to Kill (1980) 12:24 p.m. Cinemax
Holes (2003) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 1:05 p.m. Epix
Forrest Gump (1994) 1:30 p.m. MTV
Oh, God! (1977) 1:30 p.m. TCM
World War Z (2013) 2 p.m. FX
Sausage Party (2016) 2 p.m. FXX
Dark Waters (2019) 2 p.m. TMC
Winter’s Bone (2010) 2:10 p.m. Cinemax
Salt (2010) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Arbitrage (2012) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
The Karate Kid (1984) 3:30 p.m. Sundance
The Old Man and the Sea (1958) 3:30 p.m. TCM
Paranormal Activity (2007) 3:35 and 11:30 p.m. Starz
Silverado (1985) 4 p.m. Ovation
Logan (2017) 4:30 and 11:39 p.m. FX
The Bourne Identity (2002) 5 p.m. AMC
Oliver! (1968) 5 p.m. TCM
Heat (1995) 5:05 p.m. Starz
Queen & Slim (2019) 5:45 p.m. Cinemax
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 5:50 p.m. Freeform
District 9 (2009) 6:04 p.m. Encore
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 6:05 p.m. TMC
Rush Hour (1998) 6:30 p.m. BET
Grease (1978) 6:30 p.m. Sundance
Ted (2012) 7:10 p.m. HBO
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 7:30 p.m. AMC
Deadpool 2 (2018) 7:30 p.m. FX
On the Town (1949) 7:45 p.m. TCM
Doctor Sleep (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Courage Under Fire (1996) 8 p.m. Encore
First Blood (1982) 8 p.m. TMC
Total Recall (1990) 9 p.m. Ovation
On the Waterfront (1954) 9:30 p.m. TCM
American Gangster (2007) 10:45 p.m. TNT
One Foot in Heaven (1941) 11:30 p.m. TCM
