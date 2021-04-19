What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘NCIS’ on CBS; ‘Cruel Summer’ on Freeform

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

NCIS An investigation into the stabbing of a Marine sergeant leads Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) to meet his father (Steven Bauer), who left when Torres was a child. Pam Dawber guest stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Young Rock (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Pooch Perfect (N) 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident A complication throws a wrench into the plans of Mina and A.J. “The Raptor” Austin (Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner). Kit (Jane Leeves) gives Cain (Morris Chestnut) a chance to prove he’s ready to resume surgery. Devon (Manish Dayal) presents Rose (guest star Cara Ricketts) with a clinical trial that offers hope in her battle with sickle cell anemia. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. Journalists Gretchen Carlson and Don Lemon each overcame biases in their careers and find parallels in their ancestors who faced similar challenges. 8 p.m. KOCE

Deadliest Catch The dangerous-profession series returns for a new season. 8 p.m. Discovery

Queen Sugar (season finale) The melodrama ends its season. 8 p.m. OWN

Kenan (N) 8:30 p.m. NBC

FBI After a man is killed by an exploding package at his home, Maggie and OA (Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki) race to find the bomber and intercept the latest delivery before it reaches its intended victim. Adrienne Rose Bengtsson guest stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Supergirl Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) sees an opportunity to escape from the Phantom Zone. Also, Lena (Katie McGrath) joins the Super Friends on a mission but disagrees with their plan. 9 p.m. The CW

black-ish Junior and Olivia (Marcus Scribner, Katlyn Nichol) invite Bow and Dre (Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson) over to dinner at the young couple’s new apartment, where the parents are surprised by the living conditions. Also, Diane (Marsai Martin) asks Pops (Laurence Fishburne) for dating advice in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC

Prodigal Son Bright (Tom Payne) throws himself into a new case involving a serial killer who is stepping up the frequency of murders. Lou Diamond Phillips, Bellamy Young and Michael Sheen also star with guest star Catherine Zeta-Jones. 9 p.m. Fox

Philly D.A. This new documentary series takes viewers inside the offices of Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner as he and his team work to transform the criminal justice system from the inside. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s The Oval When Nancy (Ptosha Storey) surprises Richard (Javon Johnson) she finds him in a compromising position in this new episode of the political drama. 9 p.m. BET

Chopped Martha Stewart is back for another new episode of the culinary competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

Cruel Summer Jessica Biel is an executive producer on this new series that unfolds over three years in the 1990s and revolves around a local golden girl (Olivia Holt) who goes missing and a nerdy misfit (Chiara Aurelia) who becomes a suspect in the disappearance. Michael Landes and Harley Quinn Smith costar. A second new episode follows. 9 and 10 p.m. Freeform

Delilah After a night with Jamal (Michel Curiel), Delilah (Maahra Hill) is jolted back into reality when Mace (Joe Holt) shows up for an early-morning visit with bad news. Susan Heyward and Ozioma Akagha also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. OWN

The Blended Bunch (season finale) (N) 9 p.m. TLC

Mixed-ish When Rainbow’s (Arica Himmel) best friend (guest star Trin-i-tee) asks for help planning her 14th birthday party, Bow pulls out all the stops. Alicia and Paul (Tika Sumpter, Mark-Paul Gosselaar) compete to prove which of them is the cooler parent. Gary Cole, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Ethan William Childress also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

FBI: Most Wanted After a small town is rocked by a double homicide, Jess (Julian McMahon) hunts the killer, a self-styled vigilante who relies on internet users to exact revenge on his targets. Jen Landon, Kellan Lutz and Roxy Sternberg also star. 10 p.m. CBS

New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Crikey! It’s the Irwins As Rosie the giraffe is ready to give birth, the zoo staff prepares for the delivery. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET

Mayans M.C. (N) 10 p.m. FX

Underground Elizabeth (Jessica De Gouw) considers joining the abolitionist rebellion at Harpers Ferry. Alano Miller and Aisha Hinds also star in this new episode of the historical drama. 10 p.m. OWN

Hustle & Tow This new dangerous-profession series follows tow-truck drivers from around the country. 10 p.m. A&E

Assembly Required Hosts Tim Allen and Richard Karn challenge the contestants to build the ultimate street sweeper. (N) 10:05 p.m. History

Chad (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial 7 a.m. HLN

SPORTS

Baseball The Dodgers visit the Seattle Mariners, 1 p.m. MLB and SportsNetLA; the New York Mets visit the Chicago Cubs, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Texas Rangers visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. KCOP

NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the Buffalo Sabres, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Colorado Avalanche visit the St. Louis Blues, 6 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the Kings, 7 p.m. KDOC and BSW

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. BSSC and TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”); author Susan Page. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; former President George W. Bush. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Nigella Lawson; Gal Gadot. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”); DJ L.L.A.M.A., Ne-Yo and Carmen DeLeon perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Maria Bakalova. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Andy Cohen (“Watch What Happens”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Thomas Lennon. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Patti Stanger (“The Millionaire Matchmaker”); Kim and Penn Holderness. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Jenny McCarthy (“The Masked Singer”); Ross Mathews and Terence J. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Olympian Alex Morgan; Erin Andrews; Chiney Ogwumike, WNBA; Jessica Mendoza. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says she’s a victim of sexual abuse, human trafficking and mind control. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ed Helms; podcaster Barbara Corcoran (“Business Unusual”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Outrageous behavior in the name of fame and fortune; fungus-contaminated drugs kill. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Kevin James. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jane Fonda; Robin Thede. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Cher; Bradley Whitford. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ellen DeGeneres; Billie Joe Armstrong; Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Hank Azaria; Brandi Carlile; Dulcé Sloan; Emmanuelle Caplette performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Angela Bassett; KSI, Yungblud and Polo G perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Abdullah Saeed. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Kate & Leopold (2001) 8 a.m. Showtime

Leadbelly (1975) 8 a.m. TMC

Sausage Party (2016) 9 a.m. FXX

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) 9 a.m. HBO

Our Very Own (1950) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 9:17 a.m. Encore

In a World ... (2013) 9:45 a.m. Cinemax

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) 10 a.m. Showtime

Lethal Weapon (1987) 10:10 a.m. TMC

The Namesake (2006) 10:45 a.m. HBO

Paranormal Activity (2007) 11:06 a.m. Starz

The Woman in Black (2012) 11:45 a.m. Showtime

World War Z (2013) Noon FX

Animal House (1978) Noon IFC

Paisan (1946) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Courage Under Fire (1996) 1:54 p.m. Encore

Rush Hour (1998) 2 p.m. BET

Strictly Ballroom (1992) 2 p.m. TMC

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 2:30 p.m. FX

The Bourne Identity (2002) 3 p.m. AMC

Pal Joey (1957) 3 p.m. TCM

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 3:55 p.m. Starz

Total Recall (1990) 4 p.m. Ovation

RoboCop (1987) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Papillon (1973) 5 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Deadpool 2 (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX

Dazed and Confused (1993) 5:30 p.m. MTV

Snatch (2000) 6:15 p.m. Showtime

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

American Pie (1999) 6:30 and 11:15 p.m. IFC

Air Force One (1997) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 7:15 p.m. HBO

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 7:20 p.m. Encore

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 7:24 p.m. Starz

A Passage to India (1984) 7:45 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 8 p.m. AMC

Pulp Fiction (1994) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Saint Maud (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

The Spectacular Now (2013) 8 p.m. TMC

Eighth Grade (2018) 9:35 p.m. TMC

Salt (2010) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Passion Fish (1992) 10:45 p.m. TCM

The Fits (2015) 11:10 p.m. TMC

Titanic (1997) 11:27 p.m. Encore

