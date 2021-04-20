What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘SEAL Team’ on CBS
SERIES
Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Kung Fu Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) believe a professor may be able to help in their search for Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
The Goldbergs Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) try to move past their breakup. She goes out with a guy from the coffee shop while he becomes a contestant on “The Dating Game.” Also, Murray (Jeff Garlin) impulsively buys a house at the shore, but Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) is disappointed it’s not the luxury vacation home of her dreams. Sean Giambrone also stars with guest stars David Koechner and Jennifer Irwin. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Nature The new episode “Sharks of Hawaii” documents the multiple shark speciesliving in the warm waters of Hawaii’s volcanic islands. 8 p.m. KOCE
Home Economics Connor (Jimmy Tatro) invites all the cousins over for an epic sleepover party to cheer up Gretchen (Shiloh Bearman). Soon, Tom (Topher Grace) wants to prove he can be a “fun uncle” too in this new episode of the family comedy. Caitlin McGee, Karla Souza and Sasheer Zamata also star with guest star Lidia Porto. 8:30 p.m. ABC
SEAL Team Jason’s (David Boreanaz) visit with a former teammate causes him to reevaluate his role as team leader before command sends them on an unexpected mission to the coast of Africa in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
The Conners Mark (Ames McNamara) is stressed and exhausted from studying for an exam, so Darlene (Sara Gilbert) steps in to help, but her effort backfires. 9 p.m. ABC
NOVA This new episode examines how marine biologists from around the world are working together to counteract catastrophic damage that climate change is wreaking on coral reefs. 9 p.m. KOCE
Call Your Mother (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
S.W.A.T. (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
A Million Little Things In spite of her recent trauma, Sophie (Lizzy Greene) goes through with her audition for music school but realizes moving on is going to be a struggle in this new episode. Also, Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) reconnects with his father (guest star Paul Rodriguez). 10 p.m. ABC
Good Trouble In the spring finale, Callie (Maia Mitchell) tries to decide whether she should help Kathleen (Constance Zimmer), while Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) opens up about her relationship with Evan (T.J. Linnard). 10 p.m. Freeform
Snowfall (Season finale) Franklin’s (Damson Idris) family fractures and Teddy (Carter Hudson) makes a difficult decision in the season finale. 10 p.m. FX
SPECIALS
Critical Care: America vs. the World This new special looks at the highs and lows of America’s fragmented healthcare system and explores how four other countries manage to offer health coverage to all citizens more efficiently. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. MLB; the Texas Rangers visit the Angels, 1 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 1 p.m. MLB; the Atlanta Braves visit the New York Yankees, 3:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Nashville Predators visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 4 p.m. NBCSP; teams TBA, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP
Mexico Primera Division Soccer Monterrey versus Chivas de Guadalajara, 7 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Mark Ruffalo and Gloria Walton; Laurie Woolever. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Eric Ripert. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Poet Rupi Kaur. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Anderson Cooper (“Jeopardy!”) (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Rickie Lee Jones. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Tony Hale. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Katharine McPhee; chef Carla Hall. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Margaret Josephs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Amy Brenneman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte and wife Kayla discuss moving forward together after a scandal. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Willie Geist. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Rich; Topher Grace; Kit Hoover; Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt; Daughtry performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Family members say a woman has manic episodes and is in the midst of a mental breakdown. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Scott Foley; Jane Levy; Howie Mandel; Hunter Hayes performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Marilyn Milian, judge of “The People’s Court,” talks about the medical crisis she didn’t see coming. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Elisabeth Moss; James Cameron; Carlos Vives; Ricky Martin. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ed Helms; Susan Page. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Former President George W. Bush; Maroon 5 performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Christine Baranski; Melissa Villaseñor; Emmanuelle Caplette. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Cher; Jackson Wang performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Singer-songwriter Teddy Swims. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Dirty Dancing (1987) 8:45 a.m. HBO
Everest (2015) 9 a.m. FX
Taken (2008) 9:36 a.m. and 8:26 p.m. Encore
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 10 a.m. Showtime
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 11:30 a.m. FX
The Shining (1980) 11:30 a.m. Sundance
Saint Maud (2019) 12:15 p.m. Epix
Carlito’s Way (1993) 12:45 p.m. Showtime
The Philadelphia Story (1940) 1 p.m. TCM
Titanic (1997) 1:16 p.m. Encore
Judy (2019) 1:40 p.m. Epix
Love & Basketball (2000) 2 and 8 p.m. VH1
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 2:30 p.m. FX
The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945) 3 p.m. TCM
Salt (2010) 3:01 p.m. AMC
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Saturday Night Fever (1977) 3:55 p.m. TMC
Air Force One (1997) 4 p.m. Ovation
Pillow Talk (1959) 5 p.m. TCM
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Kong: Skull Island (2017) 5:30 p.m. TNT
Shrek 2 (2004) 6 p.m. Freeform
Girls Trip (2017) 6:30 p.m. FXX
Coming to America (1988) 7 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount
The Pirate (1948) 7 p.m. TCM
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 7:10 p.m. Showtime
Skyfall (2012) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Talk to Me (2007) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Places in the Heart (1984) 9 p.m. TCM
The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 9:33 p.m. KVCR
Crash (2004) 10 p.m. Cinemax
Poltergeist (1982) 11 p.m. TCM
