What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘SEAL Team’ on CBS

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Kung Fu Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) believe a professor may be able to help in their search for Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

The Goldbergs Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) try to move past their breakup. She goes out with a guy from the coffee shop while he becomes a contestant on “The Dating Game.” Also, Murray (Jeff Garlin) impulsively buys a house at the shore, but Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) is disappointed it’s not the luxury vacation home of her dreams. Sean Giambrone also stars with guest stars David Koechner and Jennifer Irwin. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Nature The new episode “Sharks of Hawaii” documents the multiple shark speciesliving in the warm waters of Hawaii’s volcanic islands. 8 p.m. KOCE

Home Economics Connor (Jimmy Tatro) invites all the cousins over for an epic sleepover party to cheer up Gretchen (Shiloh Bearman). Soon, Tom (Topher Grace) wants to prove he can be a “fun uncle” too in this new episode of the family comedy. Caitlin McGee, Karla Souza and Sasheer Zamata also star with guest star Lidia Porto. 8:30 p.m. ABC

SEAL Team Jason’s (David Boreanaz) visit with a former teammate causes him to reevaluate his role as team leader before command sends them on an unexpected mission to the coast of Africa in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

The Conners Mark (Ames McNamara) is stressed and exhausted from studying for an exam, so Darlene (Sara Gilbert) steps in to help, but her effort backfires. 9 p.m. ABC

NOVA This new episode examines how marine biologists from around the world are working together to counteract catastrophic damage that climate change is wreaking on coral reefs. 9 p.m. KOCE

Call Your Mother (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

S.W.A.T. (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

A Million Little Things In spite of her recent trauma, Sophie (Lizzy Greene) goes through with her audition for music school but realizes moving on is going to be a struggle in this new episode. Also, Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) reconnects with his father (guest star Paul Rodriguez). 10 p.m. ABC

Good Trouble In the spring finale, Callie (Maia Mitchell) tries to decide whether she should help Kathleen (Constance Zimmer), while Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) opens up about her relationship with Evan (T.J. Linnard). 10 p.m. Freeform

Snowfall (Season finale) Franklin’s (Damson Idris) family fractures and Teddy (Carter Hudson) makes a difficult decision in the season finale. 10 p.m. FX

SPECIALS

Critical Care: America vs. the World This new special looks at the highs and lows of America’s fragmented healthcare system and explores how four other countries manage to offer health coverage to all citizens more efficiently. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. MLB; the Texas Rangers visit the Angels, 1 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 1 p.m. MLB; the Atlanta Braves visit the New York Yankees, 3:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Nashville Predators visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 4 p.m. NBCSP; teams TBA, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP

Mexico Primera Division Soccer Monterrey versus Chivas de Guadalajara, 7 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Mark Ruffalo and Gloria Walton; Laurie Woolever. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Eric Ripert. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Poet Rupi Kaur. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Anderson Cooper (“Jeopardy!”) (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Rickie Lee Jones. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Tony Hale. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Katharine McPhee; chef Carla Hall. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Margaret Josephs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Amy Brenneman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte and wife Kayla discuss moving forward together after a scandal. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Willie Geist. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Rich; Topher Grace; Kit Hoover; Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt; Daughtry performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Family members say a woman has manic episodes and is in the midst of a mental breakdown. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Scott Foley; Jane Levy; Howie Mandel; Hunter Hayes performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Marilyn Milian, judge of “The People’s Court,” talks about the medical crisis she didn’t see coming. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Elisabeth Moss; James Cameron; Carlos Vives; Ricky Martin. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ed Helms; Susan Page. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Former President George W. Bush; Maroon 5 performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Christine Baranski; Melissa Villaseñor; Emmanuelle Caplette. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Cher; Jackson Wang performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Singer-songwriter Teddy Swims. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Dirty Dancing (1987) 8:45 a.m. HBO

Everest (2015) 9 a.m. FX

Taken (2008) 9:36 a.m. and 8:26 p.m. Encore

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 10 a.m. Showtime

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 11:30 a.m. FX

The Shining (1980) 11:30 a.m. Sundance

Saint Maud (2019) 12:15 p.m. Epix

Carlito’s Way (1993) 12:45 p.m. Showtime

The Philadelphia Story (1940) 1 p.m. TCM

Titanic (1997) 1:16 p.m. Encore

Judy (2019) 1:40 p.m. Epix

Love & Basketball (2000) 2 and 8 p.m. VH1

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 2:30 p.m. FX

The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945) 3 p.m. TCM

Salt (2010) 3:01 p.m. AMC

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Saturday Night Fever (1977) 3:55 p.m. TMC

Air Force One (1997) 4 p.m. Ovation

Pillow Talk (1959) 5 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Shrek 2 (2004) 6 p.m. Freeform

Girls Trip (2017) 6:30 p.m. FXX

Coming to America (1988) 7 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount

The Pirate (1948) 7 p.m. TCM

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 7:10 p.m. Showtime

Skyfall (2012) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Talk to Me (2007) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Places in the Heart (1984) 9 p.m. TCM

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 9:33 p.m. KVCR

Crash (2004) 10 p.m. Cinemax

Poltergeist (1982) 11 p.m. TCM