Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Rep. Adam Schiff on ‘Face the Nation’

CBS News Sunday Morning Attorney Benjamin Crump. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Centers for Disease Control; Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.); Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.); author Jane Harman (“Insanity Defense: Why Our Failure to Confront Hard National Security Problems Makes Us Less Safe”). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS America, Israel and the Palestinians: Martin Indyk, Council on Foreign Relations; author Rashid Khalidi (“The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance”). Global response to COVID-19: David Miliband, International Rescue Committee. The U.N. report on the ISIS genocide against the Yazidis: Amal Clooney, human rights barrister; Nadia Murad, Yazidi human rights activist. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.); Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.); Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare); Mike Pompeo. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa); Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York); Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); former director of U.S> Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Centers for Disease Control; Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas). Panel: Peter Baker, New York Times; Brendan Buck; former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.); Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Centers for Disease Control. Panel: Cecilia Vega; Pierre Thomas; Mary Bruce; Rachel Scott. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Centers for Disease Control; Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Edwin Fountain, World War I Memorial Commission. Panel: Steve Hayes; Catherine Lucey, the Wall Street Journal; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter A democracy beat in American newsrooms: Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Secretary of State. Ari Berman, Mother Jones; Juliette Kayyem; Peter Wehner. Covering CDC recommendations: Sanjay Gupta. Taking charge of a newsroom: Sally Buzbee, incoming executive editor of the Washington Post. Dual roles of journalist and novelist: Author Jake Tapper (“The Devil May Dance”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech; Liz Claman; Steve Krakauer; Glenn Greenwald; Sarah Norman; Robby Soave; Carley Shimkus. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Viet Thanh Nguyen (“The Committed”). (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes Facial recognition used to identify criminal suspects; unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) are being addressed by the U.S. government; professional tennis player Rafael Nadal. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Advertisement