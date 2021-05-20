Mariska Hargitay goes to hospital for broken knee: ‘This did not happen at work’

The star of Hollywood’s top legal drama recently found herself at the center of a real-life medical drama after suffering multiple leg injuries.

On Wednesday, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” actor Mariska Hargitay shared a photo of herself standing outside New York City’s Hospital for Special Surgery after sustaining a broken knee, a hairline fracture in her ankle and a torn ligament.

While rocking a new ankle brace on her left leg and a knee brace on her right, the Emmy winner clarified that she did not injure herself on the set of her hit NBC show or undergo surgery, despite the hospital backdrop.

"#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament,” Hargitay captioned the image.

“It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately. #ListenToYourBody #TrustTheExperts #StayStrong #InOtherKneeNews #BustingPerpsWithBustedKnees #BraceYourself #NotTheBeesKnees #TheQueenBeesKnees. Great news is I don’t need surgery🙏🏻 💃🏻 #YouShouldSeeTheOtherGuy thanks for all the love folks!

Just so you know this is did NoT happen at work!”

It’s not immediately clear how, if at all, Hargitay’s current medical condition will affect the “Law & Order” production schedule. According to Hargitay’s Instagram page, production on Season 22 of “Special Victims Unit” wrapped in late April.

Earlier this year, Hargitay reunited with her longtime scene partner in crime, Christopher Meloni, for “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” a new spin-off series centering on Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. In April, Hargitay and Meloni’s characters appeared onscreen together for the first time in a decade as part of a highly anticipated crossover event that sent Twitter into a nostalgic tailspin.

Hargitay has since posted photos from the set of “Organized Crime” as recently as early May, so it’s possible the offshoot is still filming with eight episodes left in its debut season. Both “SVU” and “Organized Crime” air Thursdays on NBC.