What’s on TV Monday: ‘Debris’ on NBC; ‘All Rise’ on CBS

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Voice Each of the finalists performs a ballad and an up-tempo song in part one of the two-part finale. With Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton. Concludes Tuesday. 8 p.m. NBC

All American (N) 8 p.m. The CW

9-1-1 A sniper is targeting members of the LAFD in the season finale. 8 p.m. Fox

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted The iconoclastic chef visits Asia in two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic

All Rise Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) allows media professionals inside her courtroom during a high-profile murder trial as the final season of this legal drama ends. Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, Lindsay Mendez, J. Alex Brinson and Ruthie Ann Miles also star with guest stars Ryan Michelle Bathe, Samantha Marie Ware and Todd Williams. 9 p.m. CBS

Black Lightning (series finale) 9 p.m. The CW

9-1-1: Lone Star (season finale) A massive dust storm engulfs Austin in the series finale. 9 p.m. Fox

Best Baker in America The seven bakers put their own spin on kuchen, the official state dessert of South Dakota. Then they make a new dessert with the ingredients of Minnesota’s scotcheroo bar. 9 p.m. Food Network

In Treatment (N) 9 and 9:25 p.m. HBO

Return to Amish (season finale) 9 p.m. TLC

The Good Doctor (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens Filmmaker Alice Gu’s “The Donut King” traces the journey of Ted Ngoy, a Cambodian refugee who arrived in California in the 1970s and eventually built a multi-million-dollar doughnut empire on the West Coast. His shop in Orange County was the first of several locations for the Christy’s Donuts chain, generating profits used to sponsor visas for hundreds of Cambodian refugees, and offer them steady employment. 10 p.m. KOCE

Unexpected (season finale) 10 p.m. TLC

Debris The first (and possibly the last) season of this science fiction series from J.H. Wyman (“Fringe”) draws to a close with a finale in which the lives of agents Beneventi and Jones (Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele) may be permanently changed as Maddox (Norbert Leo Butz) and members of INFLUX converge on key pieces of alien wreckage. Scroobius Pip also stars. 10 p.m. NBC

The Secrets She Keeps This psychological thriller from Australia about two women from different backgrounds draws to a close with a finale in which Agatha (Laura Carmichael) is on the run with baby Rory, leaving Meghan (Jessica De Gouw) struggling to reclaim her little boy. Michael Dorman and Ryan Corr also star. 11 p.m. AMC

SPECIALS

Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation This new special celebrates stories of exceptional high school girls selected by Big Brothers Big Sisters LA and paired with female Hollywood executives as mentors. Kathryn Hahn, Elizabeth Olsen, Padma Lakshmi, Anna Kendrick, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson and Jurnee Smollett each discuss the impact of strong female role models on their lives. 8 p.m. Lifetime

SPORTS

Baseball The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Toronto Blue Jays, 10 a.m. MLB; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago White Sox, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Seattle Mariners visit the Oakland Athletics, 8 p.m. MLB

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Enrique Acevedo; Ashley Graham; John Krasinski; Alexis Ohanian, Reddit co-founder. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Omari Hardwick; “American Idol” winner. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Kristen Kish (“Top Chef”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Chef Jamie DeMent; author Tim Storey (“The Miracle Mentality”). (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Gabrielle Union; Jane Fonda; Megan Rapinoe; Luvvie Ajayi Jones. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Emily Blunt; Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman (“American Ninja Warrior”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Van Jones (“The First Step”); Ryleigh Modig (“The Voice”) performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Microwave meal hacks; Deepak Chopra’s guide to ease post-pandemic anxiety. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Nina Parker and Hunter March. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Lil Rel Howery. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dave Grohl; Jim Jefferies; Blake Shelton performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anthony Anderson; Dr. Francis Collins. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ewan McGregor; Casey Wilson. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Don Cheadle; Rafe Spall. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh City Council Member Nithya Raman (D-L.A.). (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Tangled Disney puts clever twists on the familiar tale of Rapunzel in this 2010 animated feature. Mandy Moore voices the heroine whose lengthy hair makes her the captive of a villainess (voice of Donna Murphy) wanting to harness its magical power. 8 p.m. ABC

Moonlight (2016) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

Raising Arizona (1987) 8:22 a.m. Cinemax

Salesman (1969) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Panic Room (2002) 9 a.m. and 10:52 p.m. Encore

Jaws (1975) 9:10 a.m. HBO

In Good Company (2004) 9:58 a.m. Cinemax

Throw Momma From the Train (1987) 10 a.m. TMC

Lethal Weapon (1987) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

Modern Times (1936) 10:15 a.m. TCM

Ferdinand (2017) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Grandma (2015) 11:30 a.m. TMC

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) Noon and 6 p.m. MTV

Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (1960) Noon TCM

The Karate Kid (1984) 12:15 p.m. AMC

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 12:15 p.m. Showtime

The Lobster (2015) 1 and 10 p.m. TMC

The Nutty Professor (1996) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 1:45 p.m. Sundance

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 2:15 p.m. Showtime

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 2:22 p.m. Encore

Pitch Perfect (2012) 2:50 p.m. HBO

Harlan County, U.S.A. (1976) 3 p.m. TCM

A Simple Plan (1998) 3:35 p.m. Epix

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 4 p.m. FXX

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Firm (1993) 4 p.m. Sundance

The World’s End (2013) 4 p.m. Syfy

Whiplash (2014) 4:15 p.m. Starz

Chaplin (1992) 5 p.m. TCM

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 5:30 and 11:30 p.m. FX

Ghostbusters (1984) 6 p.m. Freeform

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) 6:06 p.m. Starz

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

Copycat (1995) 6:54 p.m. Encore

The Last Samurai (2003) 7 and 10:30 p.m. Sundance

The Great Santini (1979) 7:30 p.m. TCM

Gangs of New York (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 8 p.m. TMC

Mean Streets (1973) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Ted (2012) 9:56 p.m. HBO

The Other Guys (2010) 10 p.m. TRU

In Cold Blood (1967) 11:30 p.m. TCM

