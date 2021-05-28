Guests on Sunday talk shows: CIA director William Burns appears on ABC’s ‘This Week’

CBS News Sunday Morning Former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.). (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Belarus forces a commercial airliner to land: Author Anne Applebaum (“Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism”); Hanna Liubakova, the Atlantic Council. How the U.S. handled the COVID-19 pandemic: Author Michael Lewis (“The Premonition: A Pandemic Story”). Does the world need a meatless meat revolution? Author Ezra Klein (“Why We’re Polarized”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio); former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf; Jack Keane. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Art Acevedo, Miami Police Department. Kevin Washington, YMCA; Stephen Kaufer, Tripadvisor. Paul Gionfriddo, Mental Health America. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. CIA Director William Joseph Burns. National security: Former NSA director Keith Alexander; Tom Bossert; Niloofar Howe, New America. Panel: Jonathan Karl; Terry Moran; Laura Barrón-López, Politico; Michel Martin, NPR. (N) 8 and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Sen. Shelly Moore Capito (R-W.Va.). Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Juan William. Anchor: Shannon Bream. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter AP executive discusses social media firestorm: Brian Carovillano, the Associated Press. Democracy in America: Author Daniel Ziblatt (“How Democracies Die”). Covering Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.): Victor Blackwell; Alisyn Camerota. Information gap in coverage of COVID-19: David Leonhardt, the New York Times. OAN and the bogus Arizona election audit: Kyung Lah; Matt Skibinski, NewsGuard Technologies. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Leslie Marshall; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Gayle Trotter; Richard Fowler. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Meet the Press Panel: Geoff Bennett; Stephanie Cutter; Sara Fagen, Deep Root Analytics; Anne Gearan, the Washington Post. 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC; 1:30 a.m. KNBC

Frank Buckley Interviews 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes The rise in threats against federal judges; people older than 90 provide valuable information about living a long and healthy life; pianist Igor Levit. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS