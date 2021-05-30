What’s on TV This Week: Memorial Day, ‘Mare of Easttown’ and more

SUNDAY

Start your engines for the 105th running of the “Indianapolis 500" from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. 9:30 a.m. NBC

The special “Johnny Cash: The Man in Black” looks back at the life and times of the country music legend. 5 and 8 p.m. Reelz

Turner Classic Movies’ Memorial Day weekend marathon continues with James Garner and Steve McQueen in John Sturges’ 1963 WWII drama “The Great Escape.” 5 p.m. TCM

Messrs. Stewart and Colbert enter the fray in a new episode of “The Story of Late Night.” 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

Gladys Knight, Vince Gill and Sara Bareilles perform at the “National Memorial Day Concert 2021.” Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise cohost. 8 and 9:30 p.m. KOCE; also streaming at pbs.org

Pro wrestling’s Mick Foley — a.k.a. Mankind a.k.a. Dude Love a.k.a. Cactus Jack — is profiled on “Biography.” 8 p.m. A&E

“Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre” recalls the atrocities visited upon that Oklahoma city’s African American community by a white mob 100 years ago this week. 8 p.m. History Channel; repeats at 10:05 p.m.

“Mare of Easttown” crosses the finish line in the finale of this Pennsylvania-set mystery drama. Kate Winslet stars. 10 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

We’ll be franc: You don’t have the euros to afford the accommodations shown in the docuseries “The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties.” Anytime, Netflix

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is also recalled in “Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street,” “Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten” and “Tulsa 1921: An American Tragedy.” 6 and 9 p.m. CNN; 9 p.m. KOCE; 10 p.m. CBS, respectively

Out of the way, old timer! The competition is now open to athletes as young as 15 in a new season of “American Ninja Warrior.” 8 p.m. NBC

Gonna be a busy week for the irascible Gordon Ramsay as his series “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” each return with new episodes. 8 p.m. Fox; 9 p.m. National Geographic

It’s all fun and games until a ride-share driver tries to harvest your organs in the TV movie “A Party Gone Wrong.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

Dogs and cats living together? Check. Mass hysteria? We shall see, in the animated sitcom “HouseBroken.” With Lisa Kudrow and Will Forte. 9 p.m. Fox

“The Titans That Built America” recalls the heyday of legendary captains of industry and finance such as Henry Ford and J.P. Morgan Jr. 9 p.m. History Channel; also Tuesday-Wednesday

Teams compete in tabletop games crafted to look like miniaturized versions of famous landmarks in the new series “Small Fortune.” Lil Rel Howery hosts. 10 p.m. NBC

Let’s hope radio host Bobby Bones doesn’t break any bones on his stunt-filled cross-country quest in the new series “Breaking Bobby Bones.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. National Geographic

See what a certain 16th century French astrologer had to say about calamities and crises yet to come in the new series “Nostradamus: End of Days.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel

TUESDAY

The hurdles faced by transgender athletes are explored in “Changing the Game.” Anytime, Hulu

Summer’s here and the time is right for a new season of “America’s Got Talent.” Terry Crews hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

People are lined up for blocks to watch new episodes of “Lego Masters.” Will Arnett hosts. 8 p.m. Fox

Groovy, baby! Contestants must re-create classic dishes from the 1960s in the season premiere of “Chopped.” 9 p.m. Food Network

“The Legacy of Black Wall Street” looks at efforts to build a better, brighter future for Tulsa’s African American community. 9 p.m. OWN; concludes June 8

A former Al Qaeda commander currently fighting the Assad regime in Syria explains his position in “The Jihadist” on a new “Frontline.” 10 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

He’s not done yet, folks: Gordon Ramsay also hosts a new season of “MasterChef.” 8 p.m. Fox

Ahoy there! “Nova” investigates a 500-year-old maritime mystery in “Ship That Changed the World.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Our cohort of young Indian Americans continues to seek a balance between traditional and trendy in a second season of “Family Karma.” 9 p.m. Bravo

Defendants who probably should’ve pled the Fifth take the stand instead in the spinoff series “Court Cam Presents Under Oath.” 10 p.m. A&E

THURSDAY

A punk band composed of five young Muslim women gives the Sex Pistols a run for their money in the imported sitcom “We Are Lady Parts.” Anytime, Peacock

The African American actress who helped other women of color boldly go where none had gone before is saluted in “Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA.” Anytime, Paramount+

Only the strong survive in new seasons of “Mountain Men” and “Alone.” 8 and 9:30 p.m. History Channel

Only the strong TV series survive as “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Grey’s Anatomy” end their respective 22nd and 17th seasons. 9 p.m. NBC; 9 p.m. ABC

It’s still about strippers in Atlanta and not about arctic explorers in a second season of “Beyond the Pole.” 10 p.m. WE

FRIDAY

David Attenborough is the voice of one crying in the wilderness about the coming ecological apocalypse in “Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet.” Anytime, Netflix

Our fearless paranormal investigators (Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga) return in the 2021 franchise entry “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.” Anytime, HBO Max

“Children of Men” costars Clive Owen and Julianne Moore reunite to tell “Lisey’s Story” in this miniseries based on the Stephen King tale about a woman mourning the loss of her novelist husband. Anytime, Apple TV+

Men in tights: The all-male dance troupe Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo is profiled on “American Masters.” 9:30 p.m. KOCE

“The New York Times Presents” checks in with a crew of aspiring Black social media stars in Atlanta in “Who Gets to Be an Influencer?” 10 p.m. FX

Clung-clung! “Law & Order’s” Angie Harmon serves as narrator for the true crime series “Cellmate Secrets.” 10 p.m. Lifetime

SATURDAY

It’s Timons all the way down in the franchise entry “Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty.” 8 p.m. BBC America

On they sweep with threshing oar as “Vikings” returns for a sixth and final season. 8 and 9 p.m. History Channel

“The X-Files’” Annabeth Gish plays a missing matriarch in the docudrama “Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

Mismatched morning-show hosts end up hooking up in the Hawaii-set TV movie “You Had Me at Aloha.” With Pascale Hutton. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli belts out a few tunes in a concert filmed on location in Malta on “Great Performances.” 9:30 p.m. KOCE

