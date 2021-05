Movies on TV this week: ‘The Great Escape’ on TCM; ‘Forrest Gump’ on CMT and more

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of May 30 - June 5, 2021

American Graffiti (1973) Cinemax Tues. 6:44 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) EPIX Sun. 9:35 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) Showtime Thur. 2:25 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) CMT Sat. 3 p.m. CMT Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Gold Rush (1925) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m.

The Great Escape (1963) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

The Life of Emile Zola (1937) TCM Sat. 10:45 a.m.

The Music Box (1932) TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Once (2006) Cinemax Wed. 9:58 a.m.

Platoon (1986) Sundance Mon. 5 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Paramount Sun. 11 p.m. Paramount Mon. 8 a.m. AMC Tues. 4 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Sergeant York (1941) TCM Mon. 5:30 a.m.

The Shining (1980) BBC America Sun. 9:30 a.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) BBC America Sun. 1 p.m. BBC America Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Sounder (1972) TCM Wed. 9:15 p.m.

Taxi Driver (1976) TMC Wed. 1 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) IFC Wed. 6:30 p.m. IFC Thur. Noon

Titanic (1997) Starz Sun. 2:18 p.m. Starz Mon. 4:37 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) Showtime Tues. 6 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Showtime Wed. 12:15 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of May 30 - June 5, 2021

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Bravo Sun. 7:55 a.m. Bravo Mon. 11 p.m. Bravo Tues. 1:02 a.m.

American Pie Presents: Beta House (2007) ★★ Bravo Sun. 6 a.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Bravo Sun. 9:57 a.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Bravo Sun. 11:58 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ IFC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Arachnophobia (1990) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m. EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 5 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Syfy Mon. 1 p.m. Syfy Tues. 9:30 a.m. Bravo Sun. 12:58 p.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Enemy at the Gates (2001) ★★ Sundance Tues. 1:30 a.m. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) ★★★ USA Sun. 11:34 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:53 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ USA Mon. 11 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:55 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ AMC Sun. 2 p.m. AMC Mon. 2:20 a.m. IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:45 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Sundance Wed. Noon

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m.

For a Few Dollars More (1965) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 12:45 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:55 a.m.

Gangster Squad (2013) ★★ IFC Thur. 3 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 10 a.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ IFC Fri. 4:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:40 a.m.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Thur. 12:32 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ USA Sun. 5:30 p.m. USA Mon. 2 p.m. Bravo Fri. 6:42 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:54 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ USA Sun. 8:40 p.m. USA Mon. 5:10 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:49 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3:59 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 8:51 a.m. Bravo Sat. 12:36 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ USA Sun. 2 p.m. USA Mon. 10:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 3:15 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ USA Sun. 11 a.m. USA Mon. 7:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 12:16 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 4 p.m. Bravo Fri. 6 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 9:28 a.m. Bravo Thur. 10:45 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ IFC Sat. 10:05 a.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ IFC Sun. 9:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 4 a.m. IFC Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993) ★★★ IFC Sun. 12:45 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994) ★ IFC Fri. 6:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:10 p.m.

Midway (1976) ★★ Sundance Mon. 7:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Mr. 3000 (2004) ★★ IFC Fri. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:35 p.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ MLB Sun. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 5 p.m.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ IFC Sat. 9 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:45 a.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ IFC Sat. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 5 p.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Riddick (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:45 a.m.

Selena (1997) ★★★ Bravo Tues. 10 p.m. Bravo Wed. 1:02 a.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:50 p.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ IFC Wed. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ IFC Wed. 6:30 p.m. IFC Thur. Noon

Thelma & Louise (1991) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 10 a.m.

Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ IFC Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Sundance Mon. 2 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m. BBC America Fri. 11 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of May 30 - June 5, 2021

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Freeform Sat. 9 a.m.

American Graffiti (1973) ★★★★ Cinemax Tues. 6:44 a.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Bravo Sun. 7:55 a.m. Bravo Mon. 11 p.m. Bravo Tues. 1:02 a.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Bravo Sun. 9:57 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ TNT Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ IFC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Starz Mon. 1:28 p.m. Starz Mon. 10:30 p.m. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:39 a.m. Encore Sat. 4:35 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 1 p.m. Paramount Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 10 a.m. Paramount Sat. 10 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 5:51 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 2:25 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Comedy Central Sun. 9:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8 p.m. Freeform Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ AMC Fri. 9:15 a.m. AMC Sat. 1 a.m.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:05 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ BET Thur. 6:30 p.m. BET Fri. 4 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Starz Mon. 4:23 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ AMC Tues. 10:15 a.m. AMC Tues. Noon BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 5:45 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ FX Sun. 7:30 p.m. FX Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 4:30 p.m.

The Client (1994) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ TMC Sun. 11 a.m. TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Tues. 12:05 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ BBC America Thur. 3:15 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ EPIX Sun. 9:35 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ HBO Fri. 6:10 p.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ POP Mon. 9 a.m. POP Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ A&E Sat. 1 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Encore Thur. 9:33 a.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. Noon

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 8:57 a.m.

The Dirty Dozen (1967) ★★★ TCM Sun. 10:45 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 11:30 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 8:47 a.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Encore Sun. 6:38 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ Showtime Thur. 2:25 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6 a.m. AMC Tues. 2:20 a.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Sundance Wed. Noon

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Encore Thur. 5:45 a.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ Encore Sun. 7:18 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ CMT Sat. 3 p.m. CMT Sat. 6:30 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:55 a.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 6 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 10 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 6 p.m. Syfy Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Syfy Tues. 8:25 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5:55 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ CBS Sun. 8 p.m. Showtime Sat. 6:25 p.m. Showtime Sun. 3:15 a.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ IFC Fri. 4:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:40 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:15 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Starz Tues. 1:55 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Encore Sat. 2:50 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Comedy Central Sun. 5 p.m. Freeform Tues. 7:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ BBC America Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Thur. 12:32 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 8:51 a.m. Bravo Sat. 12:36 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ USA Sun. 2 p.m. USA Mon. 10:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 3:15 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ USA Sun. 11 a.m. USA Mon. 7:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 12:16 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 4 p.m. Bravo Fri. 6 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 9:28 a.m. Bravo Thur. 10:45 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 4:35 p.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ IFC Sun. 9:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 4 a.m. IFC Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Showtime Fri. 6:45 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ TBS Sun. 4 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ TBS Sun. 1 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 11:15 a.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 6:40 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Encore Wed. 9:52 a.m. Encore Wed. 7 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ LOGO Thur. 12:30 p.m. LOGO Thur. 9 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ A&E Mon. 2 p.m. Syfy Sat. 6 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ A&E Mon. 7 a.m. A&E Mon. Noon

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Mon. 4:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Mon. 1:30 p.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ KVEA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Paramount Fri. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 2 a.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ UNIMAS Sun. 1 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4 p.m. Freeform Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ AMC Sat. 9 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ AMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Lincoln (2012) ★★★ HBO Sat. 9:10 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ A&E Mon. 9 a.m. A&E Mon. 5 p.m. Syfy Sat. 8:55 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 4 a.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 1 a.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Syfy Thur. 10:53 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3:01 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Fri. 7 p.m. FX Sat. Noon

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ TRU Sat. Noon

Misery (1990) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 3:20 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Comedy Central Sat. 7 p.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Encore Fri. 12:03 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:05 a.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ POP Sat. 1:30 a.m. POP Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 8:15 a.m. VH1 Thur. 5 p.m. VH1 Thur. 11:30 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Encore Sat. 1:31 a.m. Encore Sat. 10:52 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 1:45 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Starz Mon. 10:04 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Cinemax Sat. 6 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 5 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ E! Sat. 11 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Showtime Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Showtime Sat. 5:50 a.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ TMC Thur. 3:05 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ POP Sun. 2 p.m. POP Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Paramount Sun. 11 p.m. Paramount Mon. 8 a.m. AMC Tues. 4 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 10:15 p.m. BBC America Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Sergeant York (1941) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 5:30 a.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 9:30 a.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 5 p.m. Freeform Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ KTLA Sun. 2:02 a.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 7 p.m. Freeform Tues. 3:30 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 1 p.m. BBC America Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ BET Sun. 3 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ BET Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10:25 p.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 4:15 p.m. Showtime Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Encore Sat. 10:37 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Encore Sun. 12:43 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Encore Thur. 7:31 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Encore Tues. 8 a.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E! Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ IFC Wed. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ IFC Wed. 6:30 p.m. IFC Thur. Noon

Thor (2011) ★★★ FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Starz Sun. 2:18 p.m. Starz Mon. 4:37 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Encore Sun. 2:54 a.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 1:39 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Showtime Thur. 7:40 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Showtime Wed. 6:20 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 6 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 1 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ MTV Mon. 12:55 p.m. MTV Mon. 7:55 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 5 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 9 p.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ TNT Tues. Noon

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:20 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Sun. 11 a.m. FX Mon. 9 a.m.

