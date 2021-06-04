What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Blacklist’ on NBC; ‘Van Helsing’ on Syfy and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Blacklist In this new episode, Liz, Red and Dembe (Megan Boone, James Spader and Hisham Tawfiq) work together to survive an attack from Townsend (Reg Rogers) as Cooper (Harry Lennix) tries to de-escalate the dangerous situation. 8 p.m. NBC

Emergency Call Luke Wilson returns with new episodes of this suspenseful and uplifting documentary series that focuses on the critical first few minutes in an emergency after a 911 call is received. In the season premiere, teenage girls narrowly escape a possible kidnapper, a mother and her children get stuck on the roof while attempting to rescue their parrot, a woman goes into anaphylactic shock after getting stung by a bee and a hiker is injured. 8 p.m. ABC

Love, Victor Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School, has recently come out and is facing challenges: He’s trying to adjust to a new city and is struggling with his sexual orientation in the premiere of this drama that originally streamed on Hulu. 8 p.m. Freeform

Gabby Duran & the Unsittables Kylie Cantrall returns as the title teenage babysitter whose young charges are really extraterrestrials in disguise. The season premiere picks up the action right after the first season’s cliffhanger, which saw Gabby’s mom (Valery Ortiz) coming close to discovering Gabby’s secret. 8:45 p.m. Disney

Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) tries to repair her public image and leaves Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) and Adam (Sam Underwood) to fend for themselves amid all her drama. Sam Adegoke, Michael Michele and Rafael de la Fuente also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW

20/20 The couple at the center of the “Gone Girl” kidnapping case reveal new details. 9 p.m. ABC

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

American Masters Airing in connection with Pride Month, the new episode “Ballerina Boys” celebrates the 45-year history of Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, the all-male troupe of “ballerinas” who have built a huge and diverse fan base with ballet parodies. (N) 9:30 p.m. KOCE

The New York Times Presents: Who Gets to Be an Influencer The Collab Crib, a creator mansion in Atlanta, is home to a group of Black influencers who strive to shake things up. 10 p.m. FX

Cellmate Secrets Angie Harmon narrates this new six-episode documentary series that revisits stories of headline-grabbing criminals with new insights and information from former friends, guards, cellmates and lovers. The premiere episode, “Casey Anthony,” profiles the woman charged and acquitted in the murder of her 2-year-old daughter. 10 p.m. Lifetime

Van Helsing Axel, Ivory, Violet and Jack (Jonathan Scarfe, Jennifer Cheon Garcia, Keeya King and Nicole Muñoz) are on a mission to venture into the center of Dracula’s den in Washington, D.C. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPORTS

College Baseball NCAA Tournament: Virginia Cavaliers versus South Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball Playoffs Teams TBA, 4 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Dodgers visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW

NHL Hockey Playoffs The Montreal Canadiens visit the Winnipeg Jets, 4:30 p.m. USA; the Colorado Avalanche visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. NBCSP

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Little Big Town performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Bebe Rexha performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jenna Elfman (“Fear the Walking Dead”); guest cohost Ali Wentworth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Sinéad O’Connor; author Giada De Laurentiis. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Eva Marcille. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Joan Allen; Michael Cimino; Jerry O’Connell; Jaime Camil. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lisa Kudrow and Mae Martin (“Feel Good”); Thuso Mbedu (“The Underground Railroad”); Kym Douglas. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week Democracy and voting rights in the U.S.; U.S.-Russian relations: Leigh Ann Caldwell, NBC; Astead Herndon, the New York Times; Annie Linskey, the Washington Post. Moderator Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.). Panel: Former Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio); author Chris Matthews (“This Country: My Life in Politics and History”). (N) 10 p.m. and 12:10 a.m. HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! DJ Khaled; Florence Pugh; Fousheé performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh YouTuber Natalie Wynn. 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 8:15 a.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 8:51 a.m. Bravo

Black Hawk Down (2001) 9:15 a.m. AMC

No Way Out (1987) 9:15 a.m. Showtime

The Long Goodbye (1973) 10:50 a.m. Epix

Pieces of April (2003) 11:05 a.m. TMC

In the Line of Fire (1993) 11:15 a.m. Showtime

48 HRS. (1982) 11:45 a.m. IFC

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 12:15 p.m. Bravo

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) 12:45 p.m. Epix

Sister Kenny (1946) 1 p.m. TCM

The Dead Zone (1983) 2:45 p.m. Epix

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 3 p.m. FXX

Night Must Fall (1937) 3 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 3:14 p.m. Bravo

Pretty in Pink (1986) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 4 p.m. BET

Green Book (2018) 4 p.m. FX

Arbitrage (2012) 4 p.m. TMC

Sense and Sensibility (1995) 5 p.m. TCM

Love, Simon (2018) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 6:10 p.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 6:42 p.m. Bravo

The Martian (2015) 7 p.m. FX

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 and 11:30 p.m. Paramount

Ready Player One (2018) 7 p.m. TNT

Roxanne (1987) 7:10 p.m. Encore

Persuasion (1995) 7:30 p.m. TCM

Arrival (2016) 8 p.m. Epix

Moonlight (2016) 8 p.m. Showtime

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 8 p.m. Syfy

Apollo 13 (1995) 9 p.m. Encore

The Bank Job (2008) 9 p.m. Ovation

Pride and Prejudice (1940) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 9:49 p.m. Bravo

The Abyss (1989) 10 p.m. Epix

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 10:08 p.m. Starz

Magic (1978) 11:45 p.m. TCM

