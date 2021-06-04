What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos’ on Lifetime
SERIES
Open House (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Crikey! It’s the Irwins Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell prepare for the arrival of their first child (Grace Warrior Irwin Powell) in this new double episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
The exuberant, khaki-clad animal expert and conservationist Steve Irwin was Animal Planet’s first superstar.
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty Three families of meerkats, all descended from the matriarch known as Flower, compete for food, water and other resources in the rapidly shifting landscape of the Kalahari Desert. Bill Nighy narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America
Vacation House Rules (season premiere) 8 p.m. HGTV
Vikings The long-running historical action drama returns with the last few episodes of its sixth and final season. The first of tonight’s two episodes opens in Iceland, where Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) faces a difficult decision after learning the truth about Kjetill (Adam Copeland). Alexander Ludwig, Danila Kozlovskiy and Alex Hogh Andersen also star. 8 and 9 p.m. History
SPECIALS
Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story This new special looks at the marriage of Jennifer Dulos and Fotis Dulos, whose story was told in the book and movie “Gone Girl” and in tonight’s TV movie “Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulo.” 10 p.m. Lifetime
SPORTS
2021 Women’s College Softball World Series Oklahoma versus Georgia, 9 a.m. ESPN; Arizona versus Florida State, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; teams TBA, 4 p.m and 6:30 p.m. ESPN.
College Baseball NCAA Regional/Super Regional: Teams TBA, 9 a.m., noon, 3 and 6 p.m. ESPN2
PGA Tour Golf The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, 9:30 a.m. Golf; noon CBS
WNBA Basketball The Las Vegas Aces visit the Washington Mystics, 10 a.m. ABC; the Chicago Sky visit the Sparks, noon ABC
2021 U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championship Third Round: 11 a.m. NBC; 2 p.m. Golf
Baseball Regional coverage, 11 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. Fox; the Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 7 p.m. BSW
NHL Hockey Playoffs The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 1 p.m. USA; the Boston Bruins visit the New York Islanders, 4:15 p.m. NBC
Horse Racing: 153rd Belmont Stakes From Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., 2 p.m. NBC
Rock Your World and Essential Quality face off in the Belmont Stakes, a race featuring no undefeated horses.
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. TNT
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Nicole Yoon. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos Based on actual events — that also inspired the book and movie “Gone Girl” — this 2021 docudrama casts Annabeth Gish as the wealthy Connecticut mother of five who disappeared without a trace on May 24, 2019. At the time, she and her estranged husband (Warren Christie) were in the middle of a bitter child custody dispute and he became the prime suspect in her disappearance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
You Had Me at Aloha The new co-hosts (Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith) of a popular travel show set in Hawaii clash on and off the screen in this new romantic comedy. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Wrong Turn A group of New Jersey friends begin a hike along the Appalachian Trail, ignoring warnings from locals against venturing off the main route, in Mike P. Nelson’s 2021 horror film. Charlotte Vega, Adain Bradley, Matthew Modine, Bill Sage, Emma Dumont, Dylan McTee and Daisy Head star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Brokeback Mountain Director Ang Lee’s 2005 drama, adapted from an Annie Proulx short story, details the relationship between two gay cowboys (Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal). Michelle Williams and Anne Hathaway also star. 11 p.m. Showtime
Dirty Dancing (1987) 8:57 a.m. Cinemax
Gun Crazy (1950) 9 a.m. TCM
Roxanne (1987) 9:02 a.m. Encore
Lincoln (2012) 9:10 a.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 9:30 a.m. Bravo
Green Book (2018) 10 a.m. FX
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Paramount
Phantom Thread (2017) 10:39 a.m. Cinemax
The Life of Emile Zola (1937) 10:45 a.m. TCM
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 10:52 a.m. Encore
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Set It Off (1996) 11:30 a.m. Showtime
Matchstick Men (2003) 11:45 a.m. HBO
Source Code (2011) Noon TMC
Meet the Parents (2000) Noon TRU
The Namesake (2006) 12:50 p.m. Cinemax
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 12:54 p.m. Bravo
Biloxi Blues (1988) 1 p.m. Encore
Back to the Future (1985) 1 and 5:30 p.m. Paramount
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 2 p.m. Syfy
Blockers (2018) 2:30 p.m. FXX
Groundhog Day (1993) 2:50 p.m. Encore
Forrest Gump (1994) 3 and 6:30 p.m. CMT
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 3:30 and 8 p.m. Paramount
Hustlers (2019) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
Mean Girls (2004) 3:35 and 8 p.m. MTV
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 3:59 p.m. Bravo
Lethal Weapon (1987) 4 p.m. AMC
Snatch (2000) 4 p.m. TMC
Apollo 13 (1995) 4:35 p.m. Encore
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 5 p.m. IFC
Monkey Business (1952) 5 p.m. TCM
Deadpool (2016) 5:30 p.m. FX
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 5:30 p.m. TBS
Fargo (1996) 5:50 p.m. TMC
Jurassic Park (1993) 6 p.m. Syfy
Gladiator (2000) 6:25 p.m. Showtime
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 6:30 p.m. AMC
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 6:53 p.m. Bravo
I Was a Male War Bride (1949) 7 p.m. TCM
Friday (1995) 7 p.m. USA
The Italian Job (2003) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Avengers (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
Thor (2011) 8 p.m. FX
Clueless (1995) 8 p.m. HBO
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 p.m. Sundance
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 9 p.m. AMC
Possessed (1947) 9 p.m. TCM
Love & Basketball (2000) 9 p.m. VH1
Skyfall (2012) 10:25 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man (2002) 10:37 p.m. Encore
Hot Shots! (1991) 10:45 p.m. IFC
Pretty Woman (1990) 11 p.m. E!
Captain Phillips (2013) 11 p.m. Sundance
Working Girl (1988) 11:20 p.m. Freeform
