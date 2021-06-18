Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Television

Guests on Sunday talk shows: Patrick Soon-Shiong and Kevin Merida on CNN’s ‘Reliable Sources’

Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Kevin Merida will be a guest on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.”
By Ed Stockly
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.); Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.). Del. Danica Roem (D-Va. House of Delegates). (N) 6, 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS The Taliban after allied forces leave Afghanistan: Suhail Shaheen, spokesperson for the Taliban Political Office. The Russian view of the Biden-Putin summit: Author Andrey Kortunov (“After the Storm: Post-Pandemic Trends in the Southern Mediterranean”). Elections in Iran: Vali Nasr, Johns Hopkins; Robin Wright, the New Yorker. Bringing an anthropologist’s eye to business, politics and the world: Author Gillian Tett (“Anthro-Vision: A New Way to See in Business and Life”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); critical care and pulmonary medicine specialist Dr. Pierre Kory; former Detroit police chief James Craig; Bill White, Buckhead City Committee; John Ratcliffe; candidate for Georgia governor Vernon Jones (R-Ga.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Fiona Hill, Brookings Institution. Secretary of the Smithsonian Lonnie G. Bunch III. Author Daniel Pink (“When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing”). Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Fiona Hill, Brookings Institution. Panel: Cornell Belcher; Amna Nawaz, PBS; Ashley Parker; Brad Todd. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Leah Wright Rigueur, Brandeis University; Glenn Loury. Panel: Rachel Scott; Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Laura Barrón-López, Politico. (N) 8 and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Former NFL player Greg Olsen. Panel: Karl Rove; Susan Page, USA Today; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter How misinformation moves from fringe websites to mainstream: David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun; author Jennifer Mercieca (“Demagogue for President: The Rhetorical Genius of Donald Trump”). The news media’s effort to get new videos of the Jan. 6 riot: Drew Shenkman; Katelyn Polantz. The nationalization of outrage: David French, the Dispatch. A joint interview with the owner and the new executive editor of the Los Angeles Times: Patrick Soon-Shiong and Kevin Merida. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Guy Benson; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Steve Krakauer, Fourth Watch; Larry Kudlow; Mike Emanuel. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Karis Jagger and Fabienne Tobak(“High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America”). (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and special prosecutors Jerry Blackwell and Steve Schleicher discuss the conviction of Derek Chauvin; members of the Oath Keepers discuss the attack on the Capitol; Japan’s Babe Ruth: Shohei Ohtani of the Angels. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Movies on TV this week: 'The Man Who Knew Too Much' 1934 and 1956; 'Psycho'; 'Rear Window' on TCM

Movies on TV this week: June 20: Alfred Hitchcock films on TCM’The Man Who Knew Too Much’ 1934 and 1956; ‘Psycho’; ‘Rear Window’; ‘The 39 Steps’; ‘Vertigo’

Movies on TV the week of June 20-26 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV the week of June 20-26 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV for the entire week, June. 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of June 20-26 in PDF format

TV Grids for the week of June 20-26 in PDF format

TV Grids for the entire week of June. 20 - 26 in downloadable and printable PDF files

What's on TV: Television listings

What’s on TV: Television listings

Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.

Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

