What’s on TV This Week: ‘Rick and Morty,’ Pride with Demi Lovato and more

SUNDAY

Boo! The paranormal drama “Evil” relocates from broadcast to streaming for its second season. Anytime, Paramount+

“CNN Special Report” revisits the events of Jan. 6 in “Assault on Democracy: The Roots of Trump’s Insurrection.” Drew Griffin hosts. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

Oh, snap! A baby photographer plans to snatch a young mother’s newborn in the TV movie “Cradle Did Fall.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

The dissolution of a couple’s marriage is on hold while they go gallivanting around Europe together in the four-part drama “Us” on “Masterpiece.” 9 p.m. KOCE

An R&B singer and her NBA player husband get into the reality-TV game with “We Got Love Teyana & Iman.” 10 p.m. E!

Three is definitely a crowd when there’s a former significant other still in the picture in the unscripted series “You, Me & My Ex.” 10 p.m. TLC

Wubba lubba dub dub! “Rick and Morty” return in Season 5 of their animated but not-for-kids sci-fi sitcom. 11 p.m. Adult Swim

MONDAY

Tiffani Thiessen is your hostess with the mostest in fresh episodes of “Deliciousness.” 7 and 7:30 p.m. MTV; also Tuesday-Friday

Kim Kardashian and company surprise a family friend with a home renovation on “Celebrity IOU.” 9 p.m. HGTV

A Muslim casket maker in New Jersey teaches his trade to two young men in need of mentorship in the 2020 documentary “Two Gods” on “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

They’re putting the heat to the meat in the amateur barbecue competition “Grill of Victory.” 10 p.m. Food Network

A bonus episode of “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” recalls writer Michelle McNamara’s relentless pursuit of the Golden State Killer. 10 p.m. HBO

The parsimonious and the penurious pinch a penny till Honest Abe says, “Hey, quit it!” in the unscripted series “So Freakin Cheap.” 10 p.m. TLC

TUESDAY

Chuck D, Shania Twain, et al., talk about what it takes to get to the top of the charts in the docuseries “This Is Pop.” Anytime, Netflix

Our ever-evolving understanding of the “Mysteries of Mental Illness” is examined in this four-part series. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE; also Wednesday

“The Wire’s” Kwame Patterson takes over the title role as “David Makes Man” skips ahead a few years for its second season. 9 p.m. OWN

It’s brains over brawn in the academic competition “College Bowl.” NFL great Peyton Manning hosts. 10 p.m. NBC

More witches! The supernatural drama “Motherland: Fort Salem” conjures up a second season. 10 p.m. Freeform

WEDNESDAY

A stand-up comic (Iliza Shlesinger) meets the man of her dreams — or does she?— in the 2021 rom-com “Good on Paper.” Anytime, Netflix

Let’s be franc: You haven’t the euros to afford what’s on offer in the docuseries “The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties.” Anytime, Netflix

Abstinence is still the name of the game in Season 2 of the competition series “Too Hot to Handle.” Anytime, Netflix

Our blind amateur sleuth (Brooke Markham) is back in a third season of “In the Dark.” 9 p.m. The CW

THURSDAY

The docuseries “Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell” profiles the alleged partner-in-crime of late financier/sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Anytime, Peacock

Christine Baranski fights “The Good Fight” every moment in a fifth season of this “Good Wife” spinoff. Anytime, Paramount+

Equal pay is the goooooaaaaal of women’s soccer stars like Megan Rapinoe in the 2021 sports doc “LFG.” Anytime, HBO Max

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” sashays its way over to streaming for its fifth season. RuPaul hosts. Anytime, Paramount+

Cohosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman suit up for new episodes of the crafting competition “Making It.” 8 p.m. NBC

Animals say the darndest things and an Oscar-winning actress plays along in the comedic clip series “When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren.” 8 p.m. ABC

Hillman College in the house! Cast members from “A Different World” reconvene on a new “Reunion Road Trip.” 9 p.m. E!

The documentary “Impact With Gal Gadot” profiles six real-life wonder women making a difference in their communities. 10 p.m. National Geographic

“Conan,” we hardly knew ye. Mr. O’Brien bids late-night audiences adieu once more as his eponymous talk show wraps its 11-season run. 10 p.m. TBS

FRIDAY

“Bosch,” we also hardly knew ye. Titus Welliver returns as the dogged LAPD detective in the drama’s final season. Anytime, Amazon Prime

“Central Park” welcomes you in a second season of this animated musical comedy. With Leslie Odom Jr. and Kathryn Hahn. Anytime, Apple TV+

“Broad City’s” Ilana Glazer learns what not to expect when you’re expecting in the 2021 horror drama “False Positive.” With Pierce Brosnan. Anytime, Hulu

Marine biologists have a whale of a tale to tell about cetacean communication in the 2021 documentary “Fathom.” Anytime, Apple TV+

Liam Neeson is an ice-road trucker with a particular set of skills in the 2021 disaster flick “The Ice Road.” With Laurence Fishburne. Anytime, Netflix

All hail the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul in the intimate 2021 documentary “Mary J. Blige’s My Life.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

If you like “The Umbrella Academy,” but wish it had fewer umbrellas, you might enjoy the family-friendly fantasy series “The Mysterious Benedict Society.” Anytime, Disney+

A suburban wife and mother (Sarah Shahi, “Person of interest”) starts feeling that seven-year itch in the steamy comedy-drama “Sex/Life.” Anytime, Netflix

He worked for Peanuts: Cartoonist Charles M. Schulz and his beloved creations are celebrated in “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” Anytime, Apple TV+

The documentary “Wolfgang” serves up a profile of celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck. Anytime, Disney+

Demi Lovato, drag artist Trixie Mattel and others take part in the five-hour LGBTQ celebration “YouTube Pride 2021: You Are Everything.” Noon, YouTube Originals

Soap stars, talk-show hosts and those ubiquitous TV judges collect a little hardware at the “48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.” 8 p.m. CBS

Take this waltz: Expect a Strauss favorite or two as the Vienna Philharmonic takes the stage on “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Artist David Choe gets personal with his subjects before he paints their portraits in the unscripted series “The Choe Show.” 10, 10:30, 11 and 11:30 p.m. FX

More unwedded couples get a little nudge in new episodes of the unscripted series “Put a Ring on It.” 10 p.m. OWN

Folk musician Rhiannon Giddens is among the African American artists featured on a new “Beyond the Canvas.” 10:30 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

The fact-based TV movie “Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story” tells a dark tale of religious fanaticism and unspeakable tragedy. 8 p.m. Lifetime

All is fair in love and real-estate development in the TV movie “Sand Dollar Cove.” With Aly Michalka and Chad Michael Murray. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

