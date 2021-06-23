What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Bold Type’ on Freeform; ‘Kung Fu’ on the CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Kids Say the Darndest Things Tiffany Haddish hosts the season finale. 8 p.m. CBS

Kung Fu Nicky (Olivia Liang) follows a lead that brings her, Henry and Evan (Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse) to a quiet town in Canada. 8 p.m. The CW

Press Your Luck Contestants from Dallas and the Southern California cities of Murrieta and Solana Beach. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef Having watched culinary master Masaharu Morimoto prepare his signature monkfish, the contestants do their best to re-create the dish in this new episode. Joining Morimoto on the judging panel are Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aarón Sánchez. 8 p.m. Fox

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 8 p.m. Bravo

In the Dark Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), the cantankerous woman who lost her sight as a child and became involved in criminal activity while investigating the death of a friend, must make a life-changing decision in the season premiere of this mystery series. Brooke Markham, Morgan Krantz, Theodore Bhat and Matt Murray also star. 9 p.m. The CW

The $100,000 Pyramid Ali Wentworth, Sara Haines, Kal Penn and Michelle Buteau. 9 p.m. ABC

Crime Scene Kitchen (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Mysteries of Mental Illness The third episode of the four-part documentary series looks at L.A. County Jail, the largest de-facto mental health facility in the U.S. Then the finale documents various treatments used today, including deep brain stimulation surgery, infusions of ketamine and modern electroconvulsive therapy. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s Sistas Zac (Devale Ellis) helps a passenger retrieve an item she left on a plane, and the tip she gives him could be life-changing. 9 p.m. BET

The Hills: New Beginnings The gang celebrates Kristin Cavallari’s visit to L.A. 9 p.m. MTV

The Blacklist Red (James Spader) makes one of his most disturbing requests yet to Liz (Megan Boone) in exchange for revealing the truth about his complicated identity. Diego Klattenhoff also stars in the season finale of the crime drama. 10 p.m. NBC

Card Sharks Contestants from Los Angeles and Panorama City; Queens, N.Y.; and Mission, Canada.10 p.m. ABC

The Encore As the women start work on their album, it’s clear that not everyone shares the same vision or drive, creating a divide within the group. 10 p.m. BET

The Bold Type Kat (Aisha Dee) is confronted with a transformative opportunity as she struggles to get a movement off the ground. Meanwhile, Jane (Katie Stevens) faces her biggest challenge ever at Scarlet, and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) gets a call out of the blue that threatens the fragile progress she has made in therapy. Melora Hardin also stars. 10 p.m. Freeform

Dave Dave and Benny’s (Dave Burd, Benny Blanco) friendship blossoms in strange and unexpected ways while Mike’s (Andrew Santino) isolation deepens in this new episode. 10 p.m. FXX

SPORTS

2020 UEFA European Championship Slovakia versus Spain, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; Sweden versus Poland, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; Portugal versus France, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; Germany versus Hungary, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m. MLB; the San Francisco Giants visit the Angels, 1 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet L.A.

2021 Copa America Ecuador versus Peru, 2 p.m. FS1; Brazil versus Colombia, 5 p.m. FS1.

NHL playoffs The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Islanders, 5 p.m. NBCSP

NBA playoffs The Atlanta Hawks visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5:30 p.m. TNT

MLS The FC Dallas visit the FC, 7:30 p.m. BSSC; the L.A. Galaxy visit the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Christine Baranski; Dhonielle Clayton; Tiffany D. Jackson; Nic Stone; Angie Thomas; Ashley Woodfolk. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today John Cena; Bobbie Thomas; Martha Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America David Archuleta; Mary J. Blige; Billy Crystal; Dave Burd; Wolfgang Puck. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jennifer Garner (“Yes Day”); Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Chef Stuart O’Keeffe; author Annie F. Downs (“That Sounds Fun”). (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show John Oliver (“Last Week Tonight”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Iliza Shlesinger; Shan Boodram; Victor Cruz guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Vin Diesel; Caroline Rhea and Ruth Righi; Paralympian Ezra Frech; Jennifer Nettles performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Henry Golding (“Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins”); Damien Caillaud and Urbain Ngobobo (“Endangered”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

Conan Dana Carvey. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Cena; Henry Winkler; Majid Jordan performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Christine Baranski; Joy Oladokun performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Crystal; Emma Corrin; Seventeen performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Bill Clinton; James Patterson; Titus Welliver; Weezer performs; Kristina Schiano. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Josh Gad; Chloe Moriondo performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Django Unchained Jamie Foxx stars as a freed slave out to rescue his wife (Kerry Washington) from a sinister plantation owner (Leonardo DiCaprio). Samuel L. Jackson and Christoph Waltz also star in this 2012 drama, directed by Quentin Tarantino. 11:30 p.m. Showtime

Dressed to Kill (1980) 8:50 a.m. Cinemax

A Bronx Tale (1993) 9 a.m. AMC

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) 9:17 a.m and 9 p.m. Encore

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 9:30 a.m. and 7:05 p.m. Showtime

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 9:46 a.m. Starz

Flight (2012) 10:10 a.m. Epix

Atomic Blonde (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX

The Phantom of Crestwood (1932) 10:30 a.m. TCM

John Grisham’s the Rainmaker (1997) 11:02 a.m. Encore

Far From Heaven (2002) 11:15 a.m. Showtime

A Few Good Men (1992) 11:30 a.m. AMC

Cujo (1983) 1 p.m. Sundance

The Rundown (2003) 1:30 p.m. MTV

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 3 p.m. Showtime

The Missing (2003) 3:02 p.m. Starz

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 4 p.m. IFC

Forrest Gump (1994) 4 and 7:30 p.m. VH1

8 Mile (2002) 4:16 p.m. Cinemax

Lincoln (2012) 4:30 p.m. HBO

12 Years a Slave (2013) 5 p.m. BBC America

Furious 7 (2015) 5 p.m. FX

Show Boat (1951) 5 p.m. TCM

Heat (1995) 5:22 p.m. Starz

Pretty in Pink (1986) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

The Italian Job (2003) 6:08 p.m. Cinemax

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 7:30 p.m. FXX

Love Affair (1939) 8 p.m. KVCR

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 8 p.m. BBC America

The Aviator (2004) 8 p.m. HBO

Role Models (2008) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Wuthering Heights (1939) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Misery (1990) 9:55 p.m. Cinemax

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:05 p.m. Epix

Salt (2010) 10:45 p.m. AMC

Apollo 13 (1995) 10:45 p.m. Encore

Coming to America (1988) 11:30 p.m. Paramount

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) 11:43 p.m. Cinemax

