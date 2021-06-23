What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Bold Type’ on Freeform; ‘Kung Fu’ on the CW
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Kids Say the Darndest Things Tiffany Haddish hosts the season finale. 8 p.m. CBS
Kung Fu Nicky (Olivia Liang) follows a lead that brings her, Henry and Evan (Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse) to a quiet town in Canada. 8 p.m. The CW
Press Your Luck Contestants from Dallas and the Southern California cities of Murrieta and Solana Beach. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef Having watched culinary master Masaharu Morimoto prepare his signature monkfish, the contestants do their best to re-create the dish in this new episode. Joining Morimoto on the judging panel are Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aarón Sánchez. 8 p.m. Fox
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 8 p.m. Bravo
In the Dark Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), the cantankerous woman who lost her sight as a child and became involved in criminal activity while investigating the death of a friend, must make a life-changing decision in the season premiere of this mystery series. Brooke Markham, Morgan Krantz, Theodore Bhat and Matt Murray also star. 9 p.m. The CW
The $100,000 Pyramid Ali Wentworth, Sara Haines, Kal Penn and Michelle Buteau. 9 p.m. ABC
Crime Scene Kitchen (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Mysteries of Mental Illness The third episode of the four-part documentary series looks at L.A. County Jail, the largest de-facto mental health facility in the U.S. Then the finale documents various treatments used today, including deep brain stimulation surgery, infusions of ketamine and modern electroconvulsive therapy. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s Sistas Zac (Devale Ellis) helps a passenger retrieve an item she left on a plane, and the tip she gives him could be life-changing. 9 p.m. BET
The Hills: New Beginnings The gang celebrates Kristin Cavallari’s visit to L.A. 9 p.m. MTV
The Blacklist Red (James Spader) makes one of his most disturbing requests yet to Liz (Megan Boone) in exchange for revealing the truth about his complicated identity. Diego Klattenhoff also stars in the season finale of the crime drama. 10 p.m. NBC
Card Sharks Contestants from Los Angeles and Panorama City; Queens, N.Y.; and Mission, Canada.10 p.m. ABC
The Encore As the women start work on their album, it’s clear that not everyone shares the same vision or drive, creating a divide within the group. 10 p.m. BET
The Bold Type Kat (Aisha Dee) is confronted with a transformative opportunity as she struggles to get a movement off the ground. Meanwhile, Jane (Katie Stevens) faces her biggest challenge ever at Scarlet, and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) gets a call out of the blue that threatens the fragile progress she has made in therapy. Melora Hardin also stars. 10 p.m. Freeform
Dave Dave and Benny’s (Dave Burd, Benny Blanco) friendship blossoms in strange and unexpected ways while Mike’s (Andrew Santino) isolation deepens in this new episode. 10 p.m. FXX
SPORTS
2020 UEFA European Championship Slovakia versus Spain, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; Sweden versus Poland, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; Portugal versus France, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; Germany versus Hungary, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m. MLB; the San Francisco Giants visit the Angels, 1 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet L.A.
2021 Copa America Ecuador versus Peru, 2 p.m. FS1; Brazil versus Colombia, 5 p.m. FS1.
NHL playoffs The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Islanders, 5 p.m. NBCSP
NBA playoffs The Atlanta Hawks visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5:30 p.m. TNT
MLS The FC Dallas visit the FC, 7:30 p.m. BSSC; the L.A. Galaxy visit the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Christine Baranski; Dhonielle Clayton; Tiffany D. Jackson; Nic Stone; Angie Thomas; Ashley Woodfolk. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today John Cena; Bobbie Thomas; Martha Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America David Archuleta; Mary J. Blige; Billy Crystal; Dave Burd; Wolfgang Puck. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jennifer Garner (“Yes Day”); Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Chef Stuart O’Keeffe; author Annie F. Downs (“That Sounds Fun”). (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show John Oliver (“Last Week Tonight”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Iliza Shlesinger; Shan Boodram; Victor Cruz guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Vin Diesel; Caroline Rhea and Ruth Righi; Paralympian Ezra Frech; Jennifer Nettles performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Henry Golding (“Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins”); Damien Caillaud and Urbain Ngobobo (“Endangered”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
Conan Dana Carvey. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Cena; Henry Winkler; Majid Jordan performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Christine Baranski; Joy Oladokun performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Crystal; Emma Corrin; Seventeen performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Bill Clinton; James Patterson; Titus Welliver; Weezer performs; Kristina Schiano. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Josh Gad; Chloe Moriondo performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Django Unchained Jamie Foxx stars as a freed slave out to rescue his wife (Kerry Washington) from a sinister plantation owner (Leonardo DiCaprio). Samuel L. Jackson and Christoph Waltz also star in this 2012 drama, directed by Quentin Tarantino. 11:30 p.m. Showtime
Dressed to Kill (1980) 8:50 a.m. Cinemax
A Bronx Tale (1993) 9 a.m. AMC
Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) 9:17 a.m and 9 p.m. Encore
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 9:30 a.m. and 7:05 p.m. Showtime
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 9:46 a.m. Starz
Flight (2012) 10:10 a.m. Epix
Atomic Blonde (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX
The Phantom of Crestwood (1932) 10:30 a.m. TCM
John Grisham’s the Rainmaker (1997) 11:02 a.m. Encore
Far From Heaven (2002) 11:15 a.m. Showtime
A Few Good Men (1992) 11:30 a.m. AMC
Cujo (1983) 1 p.m. Sundance
The Rundown (2003) 1:30 p.m. MTV
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 3 p.m. Showtime
The Missing (2003) 3:02 p.m. Starz
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 4 p.m. IFC
Forrest Gump (1994) 4 and 7:30 p.m. VH1
8 Mile (2002) 4:16 p.m. Cinemax
Lincoln (2012) 4:30 p.m. HBO
12 Years a Slave (2013) 5 p.m. BBC America
Furious 7 (2015) 5 p.m. FX
Show Boat (1951) 5 p.m. TCM
Heat (1995) 5:22 p.m. Starz
Pretty in Pink (1986) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
The Italian Job (2003) 6:08 p.m. Cinemax
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 7:30 p.m. FXX
Love Affair (1939) 8 p.m. KVCR
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 8 p.m. BBC America
The Aviator (2004) 8 p.m. HBO
Role Models (2008) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Wuthering Heights (1939) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Misery (1990) 9:55 p.m. Cinemax
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:05 p.m. Epix
Salt (2010) 10:45 p.m. AMC
Apollo 13 (1995) 10:45 p.m. Encore
Coming to America (1988) 11:30 p.m. Paramount
Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) 11:43 p.m. Cinemax
