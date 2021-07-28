What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Good Trouble’ on Freeform; Tokyo Olympics continue

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Expedition Unknown: Unearthed The season premiere joins the hunt for the lost fortune of outlaw John Dillinger. 7 p.m. Discovery

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Press Your Luck (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Expedition Unknown Josh Gates joins Project Recover on a mission to find a plane that crashed into the Pacific Ocean 75 years ago carrying a three-man crew of Navy pilots training for World War II. 8 p.m. Discovery

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CB

The $100,000 Pyramid Ana Gasteyer versus Rachel Dratch; Joe Gatto versus James Murray. 9 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s Sistas Fatima (Crystal Hayslett) believes she has caught Gary (Chido Nwokocha) in a compromising position and calls Andi (KJ Smith) to rush home to drop in on him. 9 p.m. BET

Family Karma (season finale) (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

The Hills: New Beginnings (N) 9 p.m. MTV

Match Game Celebrities Horatio Sanz, Marilu Henner, Michael Colter, Ali Wentworth, Justin Long and Drea de Matteo compete in the season finale. 10 p.m. ABC

The Encore (N) 10 p.m. BET

Good Trouble Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) try to figure out what really happened on the night of Zack’s death. Zuri Adele, Marcus Emanuel Mitchell and Tommy Martinez also star. 10 p.m. Freeform

Dave After a setback, Dave (Dave Burd) is forced to spend more time with his parents in this new episode. 10 p.m. FXX

Younger After Quinn’s (Laura Benanti) new romance goes public, Liza (Sutton Foster) decides it might be prudent to fact-check Quinn’s manuscript. Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets an exciting new job offer and a new love interest. Hilary Duff also stars. 10 p.m. TV Land

Tokyo Olympics

Men’s soccer Spain versus Argentina (tape) 6:30 a.m. NBCSP; group stage match (tape) 11:15 p.m. NBCSP

Men’s volleyball Group B: Brazil versus Russia (live) 6:55 a.m. USA; Group B: U.S. versus Tunisia 2:45 and 6 p.m. NBCSP

Surfing 7:30 a.m. USA

Canoe slalom Heats of whitewater canoe/kayak slalom, including men’s kayak (K-1) (tape) 8 a.m. USA; semifinal and final of women’s whitewater (C-1) (live) 11:10 p.m. USA

Men’s basketball Italy versus Australia (tape) 8:30 a.m. NBCSP; U.S. versus Iran (tape) 1 p.m. NBC and 8:30 p.m. NBCSP; Czech Republic versus France (tape) 2:45 p.m. NBCSP; Spain versus Argentina (live) Thursday 5:10 a.m. NBCSP

Archery Men’s and women’s individual preliminary rounds (tape) 9 a.m. and Thursday 5 a.m. USA ; elimination rounds of the individual competitions (tape) 9 p.m. CNBC

Table tennis Men’s and women’s singles quarterfinals (tape) 9:45 a.m. USA; women’s singles semifinals (live) 8 p.m. USA; men’s singles semifinals (live) 11:10 p.m. CNBC

Rowing, cycling, beach volleyball, swimming Rowing finals; cycling individual time trial finals; men’s beach volleyball: Gibb/Bourne (U.S.) versus Gerson/Heidrich (Switzerland); swimming coverage. (tape) 10 a.m. NBC

Men’s handball France versus Germany. (tape) 10:30 a.m. NBCSP

Fencing Men’s team sabre final (tape) 10:45 a.m. USA; women’s team foil quarterfinal (tape) 8 p.m. CNBC; women’s team foil semifinal (live) 9:55 p.m. CNBC; women’s team foil final (live) Thursday 2:30 a.m. NBCSP

Rowing Men’s and women’s four and double sculls finals A-B in rowing (tape) 11:30 a.m. USA; Men’s and women’s pair and lightweight double sculls finals A-B and single sculls finals (live) 5 p.m. CNBC

Badminton Mixed doubles quarterfinals (tape) 11:45 a.m. NBCSP; mixed doubles semifinals, men’s doubles quarterfinals and women’s singles round of 16 (tape) 2 a.m. NBCSP

Judo Repechage, semifinal and medal matches in the women’s 70kg and men’s 90kg weight classes (tape) 12:30 p.m. USA

Equestrian Individual dressage grand prix final (tape) 12:45 p.m. NBCSP

Weightlifting Men’s 73kg class in weightlifting (tape) 1 p.m. USA

Boxing Quarterfinals of the women’s featherweight division; early round bouts for women’s lightweight and middleweight and men’s flyweight divisions (tape) 1:30 p.m. USA

Men’s beach volleyball Qatar (Cherif/Ahmed) versus Italy (Carambula/Rossi) (tape) 2 p.m. USA

Men’s golf First round (live) 3:30 p.m. and Thursday 4 a.m. Golf

Men’s rugby Gold and bronze medal matches (tape) 3:45 and 10:15 p.m. NBCSP

Women’s water polo Hungary versus U.S. (tape) 4 p.m. USA; and 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

Gymnastics, diving, swimming Men’s gymnastics individual all-around; men’s synchronized diving springboard final; swimming finals in the men’s 800-meter and 100-meter freestyle, men’s 200-meter breaststroke, women’s 200-meter butterfly and women’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay. (live) 5, 11:35 p.m. and Thursday 3:35 a.m. NBC

3-on-3 basketball The medal rounds conclude. (tape) 5 p.m. NBCSP

Beach volleyball Group play including Claes/Sponcil (U.S.) versus Khadambi/Makokha (Kenya); Dalhausser/Lucena (U.S.) versus Azaad/Capogrosso (Argentina) (live) 5 and 9 p.m. USA; and 1 a.m. NBCSP

Women’s rugby Women’s rugby pool play (live) 6 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. USA

BMX racing Men’s and women’s quarterfinals (live) 6:25 p.m. CNBC

Women’s table tennis Singles semifinals (tape) 9 p.m. NBC

3-on-3 basketball, cycling BMX racing Final in 3-on-3 basketball; BMX racing quarterfinals in cycling (tape) 9:35 p.m. NBC

Men’s water polo Group A: U.S. versus Italy (tape) 1 a.m. CNBC

Swimming Heats in the women’s 800-meter freestyle, men’s 100-meter butterfly and more. (live) Thursday 3 a.m. USA

Women’s volleyball Group B: U.S. versus Turkey. (live) Thursday 5:45 a.m. USA

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m., 1 and 7 p.m. MLB; the New York Yankees visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Colorado Rockies visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

MLS Soccer The Minnesota United FC visit LAFC, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Olympic swimmer Caeleb Dressel; Keir Simmons. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Edgar Ramírez; Chase Stokes. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Minnie Driver; guest cohost Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Robin Roberts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Ryan Paevey; chef Chadwick Boyd. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Talk Jill Scott; NeNe Leakes guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Comic Jim Gaffigan; JP Saxe and John Mayer perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Cedric the Entertainer; Chris Tucker; Anthony Anderson. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Actress Carey Mulligan; Jhené Aiko performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Some Came Running A troubled war veteran and author (Frank Sinatra) returns to his Indiana hometown and hangs out with a gambler (Dean Martin) and a local woman (Shirley MacLaine) in this 1958 classic. 5 p.m. TCM

Cinderella Man (2005) 8:15 a.m. HBO

The Invisible Man (2020) 8:41 a.m. Cinemax

Split (2016) 9:30 a.m. FXX

The Matrix (1999) 10 a.m. AMC

American Made (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX

Double Jeopardy (1999) 10:30 a.m. Sundance

Bowfinger (1999) 10:40 a.m. HBO

La La Land (2016) 10:47 a.m. Cinemax

An American Romance (1944) 11:45 a.m. TCM

Cujo (1983) Noon Showtime

13 Going on 30 (2004) 12:20 p.m. HBO

The Martian (2015) 1 p.m. FX

America, America (1963) 2 p.m. TCM

Ready or Not (2019) 2:28 p.m. Cinemax

The Princess Bride (1987) 3 p.m. Freeform

Moneyball (2011) 3:45 p.m. Showtime

Scary Movie (2000) 3:50 p.m. VH1

Just Mercy (2019) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax

The Conversation (1974) 4:05 p.m. Epix

Pitch Perfect (2012) 4:10 p.m. HBO

Some Came Running (1958) 5 p.m. TCM

The Breakfast Club (1985) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 5:35 p.m. TMC

The Hangover (2009) 6 p.m. FX

Secretary (2002) 6 p.m. Showtime

Tombstone (1993) 7 p.m. Paramount

Paper Moon (1973) 7:30 p.m. TCM

The Others (2001) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Dazed and Confused (1993) 8 p.m. IFC

The Woman in Black (2012) 8 p.m. TMC

American Psycho (2000) 9:30 p.m. Showtime

The Last Picture Show (1971) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Carrie (1976) 11:30 p.m. TMC

Cliffhanger (1993) 11:45 p.m. Epix

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) 11:45 p.m. TCM

