Movies on TV this week: ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ TCM; ‘Forrest Gump’ AMC; ‘Jaws’ Animal Planet

Movies on TV the week of July 25 - 31 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, July 25 - 31 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing





FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of July 25 - 31, 2021

Annie Hall (1977) TMC Mon. 11:35 a.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) TCM Sun. 11:45 a.m.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) TCM Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Casablanca (1942) TCM Mon. 9:15 p.m.

The Conversation (1974) EPIX Wed. 4:05 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

Dead Man Walking (1995) Cinemax Sun. 12:33 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) AMC Sun. 5 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 p.m.

The Gay Divorcee (1934) TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Goodfellas (1990) AMC Mon. 7 p.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Jaws (1975) Animal Planet Mon. 5 p.m.

The Last Picture Show (1971) TCM Wed. 9:30 p.m.

The Late Show (1977) TCM Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Ovation Sun. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

The Road Warrior (1981) AMC Sun. 4 a.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) TMC Wed. 5:35 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Showtime Tues. 5 p.m. Showtime Sat. 3 p.m. Showtime Sun. 3 a.m.

The Searchers (1956) TCM Tues. 1:15 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) AMC Mon. 9 a.m. AMC Mon. 12:08 p.m.

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) TCM Mon. 11 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Syfy Thur. 11:30 a.m. Syfy Thur. 11:30 p.m.

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964) TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of July 25 - 31, 2021

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Bravo Sat. 1 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:26 p.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ IFC Wed. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Eurotrip (2004) ★★ IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:10 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ IFC Sat. 11 a.m. IFC Sun. 2:55 a.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Grease 2 (1982) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Bravo Sat. 3:15 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:47 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Bravo Sat. 5:31 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:07 p.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ Bravo Sat. 2:06 a.m. Bravo Sat. 10:30 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Bravo Thur. 10 p.m. Bravo Fri. 12:30 p.m. E! Sat. 8:30 a.m. E! Sat. 1 p.m.

Into the Storm (2014) ★★ IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 2 p.m.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:15 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ IFC Sun. 3 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ AMC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 10 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:33 p.m. E! Sat. 6 p.m. E! Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 12:40 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ IFC Tues. 1 p.m.

RV (2006) ★★ CMT Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:40 p.m.

Selena (1997) ★★★ Bravo Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ IFC Sun. 5 p.m. IFC Mon. 4 a.m. IFC Wed. 4 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Street Kings (2008) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 4 a.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ IFC Fri. 10:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 8:15 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ IFC Sat. 10:25 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of July 25 - 31, 2021

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Encore Sun. 4:29 a.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ E! Fri. Noon E! Fri. 6 p.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ E! Fri. 2 p.m. E! Fri. 8 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ HBO Fri. 9:05 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. CMT Sat. 3 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7:30 a.m. Freeform Mon. 3 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 10 a.m. Freeform Mon. 5:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Sun. 4:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 9:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 5:35 p.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 11:45 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:45 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) ★★★★ TCM Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ TMC Sun. Noon TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Starz Wed. 3:22 a.m. Starz Fri. 10:15 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 5:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Bravo Sat. 1 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:26 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 8 p.m. Freeform Tues. 4 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 11:45 p.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 8:15 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Paramount Wed. 11:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. CMT Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Starz Thur. 5:28 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Syfy Sun. 10:50 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ HBO Thur. 2:35 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ POP Fri. 11:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11:05 a.m. POP Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ VH1 Sun. 11 a.m. VH1 Sun. 8 p.m. MTV Sat. Noon MTV Sat. 9 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Mon. 8:40 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 10 a.m. Paramount Sun. 2 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ TMC Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ EPIX Sun. 8:40 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 5 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ IFC Sat. 11 a.m. IFC Sun. 2:55 a.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 7 a.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 11 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Paramount Fri. 9:15 p.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Starz Fri. 4:48 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Bravo Sat. 3:15 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:47 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ MTV Thur. 10:30 a.m. MTV Thur. 4 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 5:30 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FX Wed. 6 p.m. FX Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 3 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 7 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 11 p.m. Syfy Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ POP Mon. 8 p.m. POP Tues. 1:30 a.m. VH1 Fri. 1 p.m. VH1 Fri. 9 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ AMC Mon. 11:15 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ AMC Mon. 11:04 p.m. AMC Tues. 1:15 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ AMC Mon. 3:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Animal Planet Mon. 5 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ Animal Planet Mon. 8 p.m. Animal Planet Tues. Noon

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Freeform Sun. 11:30 p.m. Freeform Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ MTV Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ AMC Sat. 2 a.m. AMC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Freeform Fri. Noon Freeform Sat. 9:40 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 2 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Encore Mon. 5:23 p.m. Encore Tues. 5:21 a.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ TMC Tues. 4 p.m. TMC Tues. 11:35 p.m. Showtime Thur. 5:30 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Encore Sat. 2:48 p.m. Encore Sat. 10:50 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Encore Wed. 7:55 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:57 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:43 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ MTV Mon. 3:30 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Tues. 4 p.m. FX Wed. 1 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ AMC Tues. 11:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Starz Tues. 12:32 p.m. Starz Wed. 6:22 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Starz Wed. 8:02 a.m. Starz Thur. 4:26 a.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Freeform Sun. 4:50 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ FX Fri. 10:30 a.m. FX Sat. 7 a.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ FXX Mon. 9:30 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ HBO Wed. 2 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Fri. 2:20 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ HBO Thur. 5:40 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ AMC Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Showtime Fri. 8:40 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 7:15 a.m. BET Thur. 7 p.m. BET Fri. 3:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 6:30 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ AMC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 10 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ LOGO Thur. Noon LOGO Thur. 9 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:33 p.m. E! Sat. 6 p.m. E! Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ AMC Sun. 1:31 a.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ E! Sat. 3:30 p.m. E! Sat. 11 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ AMC Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 5 p.m. Showtime Sat. 3 p.m. Showtime Sun. 3 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 1 a.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Wed. 3:50 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 2:55 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Comedy Central Sun. 2 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Comedy Central Sun. 6 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Comedy Central Sun. 4 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 9 a.m. AMC Mon. 12:08 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ BBC America Tues. 6 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ BBC America Tues. 8:29 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1:29 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Sophie’s Choice (1982) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 3:58 a.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TBS Sun. 5:04 p.m. TBS Sun. 11:21 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Starz Sat. 4:25 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Syfy Thur. 11:30 a.m. Syfy Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 10 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Starz Sun. 6:38 a.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Sun. 2 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ AMC Tues. 4:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m. BBC America Thur. 5 p.m. BBC America Fri. Noon

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 9:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 5:20 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Fri. 2:40 a.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ CMT Sun. 5:15 p.m. CMT Mon. 1:30 a.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Encore Wed. 2:05 a.m. Encore Wed. 4:55 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 1:50 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ A&E Sat. 2:30 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of July 25 - 31, 2021

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Above the Rim (1994) ★★ Duane Martin, Leon. A high-school basketball star is torn by loyalties to a drug dealer and an ex-player. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6 a.m.

Accommodations (2018) Kat Foster, Patrick Heusinger. A woman decides to quit accommodating everyone around her and goes on a creative journey to bring meaning to her life. (NR) TMC Wed. 6 a.m.

According to Mrs. Hoyle (1951) ★★ Spring Byington, Anthony Caruso. Gangsters buy the shabby hotel where a retired schoolteacher has lived for 25 years. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Sat. 5:29 a.m.

Act of Valor (2012) ★★ Roselyn Sánchez, Jason Cottle. During a mission to rescue a kidnapped CIA agent, Navy SEALs uncover a worldwide terrorist plot against the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Acts of Violence (2018) Bruce Willis, Cole Hauser. A man teams up with his ex-military brothers and a detective to save his kidnapped fiancee from human traffickers. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m. Showtime Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Adventureland (2009) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. A college grad takes a lowly job at an amusement park after his parents refuse to fund his long-anticipated trip to Europe. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Wed. 1:55 a.m.

Adventures of Don Juan (1948) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Viveca Lindfors. The Spanish swordsman joins the royal fencing academy and duels a duke who wants to be dictator. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 p.m.

The Affair (2019) Carice van Houten, Claes Bang. Liesel Landauer and her friend Hana are linked by a lifelong relationship and an exceptional house built by the architect Von Abt for Liesel and her husband, Bikto, in Czechoslovakia in the early 1930s. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Thur. 8:02 a.m.

After Tonight (1933) ★★ Constance Bennett, Gilbert Roland. A Russian spy and an Austrian captain fall in love during World War I. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sun. 4:29 a.m.

Alive (1993) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Vincent Spano. Members of an Uruguayan rugby team do what they must to survive a 1970s plane crash in the frigid Andes. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:35 p.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Sat. 4 p.m. VH1 Sun. Noon

Allá en el bajío (1942) Raúl de Anda, Pedro Armendáriz. Un malvado obliga, bajo amenazas, a la gente de un pueblo a vender sus tierras, pero hay un joven que se le enfrenta. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Thur. 10 p.m.

America, America (1963) ★★★ Stathis Giallelis, Frank Wolff. A Greek youth pursues his dream of immigrating to America in the late 1890s. Written and directed by Elia Kazan. (NR) 2 hrs. 48 mins. TCM Wed. 2 p.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:15 p.m.

American Made (2017) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson. The true story of pilot Barry Seal, who transported contraband for the CIA and the Medellin cartel in the 1980s. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Wed. 10:30 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

American Outlaws (2001) ★ Colin Farrell, Scott Caan. Jesse James and his gang rob banks in order to foil a railroad baron who forces people from their homesteads. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Tues. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth. Four teenagers nearing graduation make a pact to lose their virginity by prom night. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. E! Fri. Noon E! Fri. 6 p.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth. Old friends gather after their freshman year in college to rent a summerhouse on Lake Michigan and chase girls. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. E! Fri. 2 p.m. E! Fri. 8 p.m.

American Psycho (2000) ★★★ Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe. A mentally unhinged yuppie in 1980s New York submits to an uncontrollable bloodlust. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Wed. 9:30 p.m.

American Psycho 2 (2002) ★ Mila Kunis, William Shatner. Obsessed with serial killers, a college student resorts to murder in order to become a professor’s teaching assistant. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Mon. 6:45 a.m. Showtime Thur. 12:15 p.m.

American Reunion (2012) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. Jim, Stifler and their former classmates from East Great Falls learn what has changed and what has not when they gather for their high-school reunion. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:12 p.m.

An American Romance (1944) ★★★ Brian Donlevy, Ann Richards. A poor Czech lands on Ellis Island, toils in Minnesota, gains a wife and becomes rich. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 a.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. A young couple prepares to marry, while an obnoxious friend plans to throw a bachelor party. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. E! Fri. 4 p.m. E! Fri. 10 p.m.

An American Werewolf in London (1981) ★★★ David Naughton, Jenny Agutter. A New York student becomes the scourge of London after being bitten by a beast on the moors. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. BBC America Fri. 6 a.m.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate. A 1970s San Diego newscaster feels threatened by the arrival of an ambitious woman looking to climb the ranks of journalism. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Fri. 8:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God (2018) Bruce Irons, Lyndie Irons. Three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:50 a.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Fri. 9:05 a.m.

The Angriest Man in Brooklyn (2014) Robin Williams, Mila Kunis. After learning that a brain aneurysm will kill him in about 90 minutes, a perpetually unhappy man struggles to come to terms with his fate and make amends with everyone he has ever hurt. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:55 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 4:35 a.m.

Annie Hall (1977) ★★★★ Woody Allen, Diane Keaton. A New York comedian recalls his lost love, a kooky singer with a style all her own. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 11:35 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Paramount Mon. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. CMT Sat. 3 p.m.

Arachnophobia (1990) ★★★ Jeff Daniels, Harley Jane Kozak. A doctor and his wife buy a California farm with termites and a killer spider from Venezuela. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:45 p.m.

Army of Darkness (1992) ★★ Bruce Campbell, Embeth Davidtz. Because of a time warp, a supermarket worker finds himself fighting in medieval England with a chainsaw and a ’73 Oldsmobile. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:06 a.m.

The Art of War (2000) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Anne Archer. Underground after being accused of murdering a Chinese ambassador, a security expert comes out of hiding when terrorists threaten the United Nations. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

As the Earth Turns (1934) ★ Jean Muir, Donald Woods. Love happens between the son of Polish immigrants settled in Maine and the daughter of a neighboring farm family. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

The Asphalt Jungle (1950) ★★★ Sterling Hayden, Sam Jaffe. Recently released from prison, Dix Handley gathers a team of small-time crooks to steal a fortune in jewels. The heist is a success until a stray bullet kills one of the men, and the rest of the gang let greed get the best of them. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Autumn Dreams (2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 p.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:55 p.m.

The Aviator (2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins. HBO Sun. 9:25 a.m. HBO Thur. 10:30 a.m.

B

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:30 a.m. Freeform Mon. 3 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Freeform Sun. 10 a.m. Freeform Mon. 5:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sun. 2 p.m. Paramount Fri. 12:35 p.m. MTV Sat. 3 p.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Fri. 10:59 p.m. Starz Sat. 5:54 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. VH1 Sun. 4:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 9:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 5:35 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Paramount Sat. Noon Paramount Sun. Noon

Badlands (1973) ★★★ Martin Sheen, Sissy Spacek. A thrill-seeking teenage girl joins a garbageman on a South Dakota killing spree. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 1:45 a.m.

The Banger Sisters (2002) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Susan Sarandon. Two former groupies, one with a family, the other with a wild temperament, reunite after two decades. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:50 p.m.

Basic (2003) ★★ John Travolta, Connie Nielsen. A DEA agent investigates the disappearance of a fearsome sergeant and his Special Forces trainees. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Wed. 11:43 a.m. Encore Wed. 11:16 p.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TNT Fri. 11 p.m. TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Mon. 10:30 a.m. HBO Thur. 3:20 p.m.

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) ★★★ Quvenzhané Wallis, Dwight Henry. The father of an intrepid youngster prepares her for the end of the world, when melting ice caps release fearsome beasts, called aurochs, and rising flood waters threaten to engulf their Delta home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8:29 a.m.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys. Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sun. 11:23 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:08 p.m. Encore Thur. 6:49 a.m. Encore Thur. 10:33 p.m.

Bee Movie (2007) ★★ Voices of Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger. Animated. After he talks to a human florist, a college-educated bee decides to sue the human race for stealing his kind’s honey over the centuries. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

Before the Fire (2020) Jenna Lyng Adams, Jackson Davis. A TV actress escapes to her rural hometown following a global pandemic. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 4 p.m.

Being Rose (2017) Cybill Shepherd, James Brolin. After being diagnosed with serious health issues, a woman goes on a road trip in her motorized wheelchair to search for her estranged son. Her life changes when she meets a handsome cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 7 a.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) ★★★★ Fredric March, Myrna Loy. A disabled serviceman and two other veterans have difficulty adjusting to civilian life after World War II. (NR) 2 hrs. 52 mins. TCM Sun. 11:45 a.m.

The Betrayed (2008) Melissa George, Oded Fehr. Kidnappers force a young mother to recover money stolen by her shady husband. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Bewitched (2005) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Will Ferrell. An actual witch and a neurotic movie star land the lead roles in a television remake of the 1960s sitcom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Tues. 5:23 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Biker Boyz (2003) ★ Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke. A young prodigy threatens the undefeated champion of an underground club of motorcycle racers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Thur. 7 a.m.

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. The ruler of the future tells best friends Bill and Ted they must compose a new song to save life as we know it. But instead of writing it, they decide to travel through time to steal it from their older selves and bring harmony to the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:25 p.m.

Black Fury (1935) ★★★ Paul Muni, Karen Morley. A simple Pennsylvania coal miner is drawn into the violent conflict between union workers and management. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed. 5:45 a.m.

Black Sheep (1996) ★ Chris Farley, David Spade. To head off political embarrassment, the aide of a gubernatorial candidate shepherds his boss’s uncouth brother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Tues. 9:05 a.m.

Blackhat (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tang Wei. A convicted hacker is released from prison and joins forces with American and Chinese partners to track down a high-level, international cybercrime network. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Sat. 3 a.m.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer. A specialized detective in 2019 Los Angeles receives an order to terminate obsolete android slaves. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Blades of Glory (2007) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Jon Heder. Several years after being banned from men’s singles competition, two rival skaters exploit a loophole that allows them to compete as a pair. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:25 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 12:57 p.m.

Blair Witch (2016) ★★ James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez. A group of friends and their two guides encounter the legendary Blair Witch while exploring the Black Hills Forest in Maryland. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:55 a.m.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams. A filmmaking crew hikes into Maryland’s Black Hills Forest seeking clues about a legendary witch. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:45 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. MTV Mon. 1 p.m. MTV Mon. 8 p.m.

Blind Date (1987) ★ Kim Basinger, Bruce Willis. A Los Angeles bachelor attends a company dinner with a stranger who gets silly when she drinks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Sun. 8:21 a.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Blood Father (2016) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Erin Moriarty. An ex-convict and his estranged daughter go on the run from her drug-dealing boyfriend and his vicious cartel. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:20 p.m. Syfy Mon. 11 a.m.

Bloodshot (2020) ★★ Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce. Killed in action, soldier Ray Garrison gets a new lease on life when the RST Corp. brings him back from the dead. But when the company decides to manipulate his mind and memories, Ray must embark on a mission to find out what’s real and what’s not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Thur. 11:49 a.m. Starz Thur. 7:19 p.m.

Blue Crush (2002) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Matthew Davis. A maid falls for an NFL quarterback while preparing for an upcoming surfing competition in Hawaii. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Blue Sky (1994) ★★★ Jessica Lange, Tommy Lee Jones. The sexy, blond wife of an Army scientist cannot conform to life at a 1960s base in Alabama. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:30 a.m.

Blue Story (2019) Stephen Odubola, Micheal Ward. Best friends Timmy and Marco go to the same high school but live in neighboring London boroughs. When Marco gets beaten up by one of Timmy’s friends, the two boys wind up on rival sides of a gang war in which there are no winners, only victims. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:05 a.m.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020) ★ Michael Peña, Maggie Q. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Mon. 10:11 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:34 p.m. Encore Mon. 7:07 p.m.

Body Brokers (2021) Jack Kilmer, Frank Grillo. Brought to Los Angeles for treatment, a recovering junkie soon learns that the rehab center is not about helping people -- it’s merely a cover for a multibillion dollar fraud operation that enlists addicts to recruit other addicts. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:37 a.m.

Body Cam (2020) Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff. A police officer investigating the bizarre murder of a fellow officer discovers something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:50 a.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Tues. 10 p.m.

The Bonfire of the Vanities (1990) ★★ Tom Hanks, Bruce Willis. A Wall Street tycoon’s life becomes a shambles when an unscrupulous journalist implicates him in a hit-and-run accident. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) ★★★★ Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway. Acclaimed account of the gun-toting bank robbers and the trail of terror they blazed through the Southwest in the ‘30s. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Bordertown (2007) Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas. A journalist probes the murders of hundreds of Mexican women near a Juarez factory owned by a U.S. company. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:48 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TMC Sun. Noon TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Bottle Shock (2008) ★★ Chris Pine, Hal B. Klein. In 1976 the owner of a struggling Parisian wine shop decides to hold a taste contest between French and California wines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Bowfinger (1999) ★★★ Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy. A broke producer hires a nerd who looks like a famous actor and other misfits to star in his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Wed. 10:40 a.m.

The Boy Next Door (2015) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Guzman. A high-school teacher learns to regret her moment of weakness when the student with whom she had a brief fling begins to terrorize her at home and at work. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Boys and Girls (2000) ★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Claire Forlani. Two longtime friends, each with a string of failed romances, wonder if they should date each other. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:23 a.m.

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) ★★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. The Bradys and their TV-series clan refuse to sell their home to a shady real-estate developer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:18 a.m.

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) Autumn Reeser, David Haydn-Jones. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse a large sum of money after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 1 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Starz Wed. 3:22 a.m. Starz Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Breakdown (1997) ★★★ Kurt Russell, J.T. Walsh. A man’s wife disappears in the desert Southwest after accepting a trucker’s help with car trouble. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:40 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Wed. 5:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Breathe (2017) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy. After contracting polio at the age of 28, Robin Cavendish is confined to a bed and given only months to live. With help from his family and inventor Teddy Hall, Cavendish devotes the rest of his life to helping fellow patients and the disabled. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Thur. 4:47 a.m.

A Bride for Christmas (2012) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew Walker. Aiden bets his friends that he can convince a woman to marry him by Christmas, and he sets his sights on Jessie, a young woman who has sworn off serious relationships. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 11 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:04 a.m.

Brimstone (2016) ★★ Dakota Fanning, Guy Pearce. A frontier woman turns fugitive when she is wrongly accused of a crime she didn’t commit and is hunted by a vengeful preacher. (R) 2 hrs. 28 mins. TMC Wed. 1:30 a.m.

British Agent (1934) ★★ Kay Francis, Leslie Howard. The British consul-general falls in love with Lenin’s secretary during the Russian Revolution. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Brokeback Mountain (2005) ★★★ Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Wyoming two cowboys begin a secret romance that endures through many years and each one’s shaky marriage. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Showtime Mon. 2:45 p.m. Showtime Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Bravo Sat. 1 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:26 p.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. FX Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Burden (2018) Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker. A former member of the Ku Klux Klan learns tolerance through love and faith when he’s taken in by an African American reverend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TMC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Butterfield 8 (1960) ★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Laurence Harvey. A Manhattan call girl has a tragic affair with a rich married man. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

The Bye Bye Man (2017) ★ Douglas Smith, Lucien Laviscount. A couple and their friend stumble upon the horrific origins of the Bye Bye Man, a mysterious figure that they discover is the root cause of the evil behind the most unspeakable acts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Syfy Mon. 1 p.m. Syfy Tues. 8:30 a.m.

