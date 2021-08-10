What’s on TV Wednesday: Roy Choi on ‘MasterChef’ on Fox; ‘America’s Got Talent’ on NBC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Money Court Entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary presides over a diverse docket of financial disputes including business partners at odds over a deal gone sour and siblings falling out over a family business venture in this new unscripted TV courtroom series. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Expedition Unknown: Unearthed Josh Gates follows new evidence in the DB Cooper case that includes a deathbed confession and cutting-edge forensics. 7 p.m. Discovery

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

America’s Got Talent Seven acts from the previous show move on to the semifinals and viewers have one last chance to vote their favorite act to the next round. With host Terry Crews, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale In last March’s midseason finale, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) unleashed chaos on the town after his mining operation released dangerous criminals from the local prison. Now, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is missing and someone with a gun may pose a threat to Archie (K.J. Apa) as the dark soap returns with new episodes. Charles Melton and Madelaine Petsch also star. 8 p.m. the CW

Press Your Luck (N) 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef Roy Choi, an L.A. chef who helped pioneer the food truck revolution, challenges the home cooks to make a street food dish worthy of a Michelin-star restaurant. 8 p.m. Fox

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 8 p.m. Bravo

The Challenge (season premiere) 8 p.m. MTV

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Family Game Fight! (N) 9 p.m. NBC

In the Dark Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) attempt to save Jess (Brooke Markham) lands her in deeper trouble while Gene and Josh (Matt Murray, Theodore Bhat) have a disagreement in this new episode. 9 p.m. the CW

The $100,000 Pyramid Ryan Eggold versus Elizabeth Marvel and Joe Tessitore versus Tiki Barber. 9 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

The Bradshaw Bunch Terry Bradshaw leads a play-by-play of the unscripted show’s funniest moments from its first season, ahead of the season premiere. 9 p.m. E!

MTV Cribs (season premiere) (N) 9:30 p.m. MTV

Superstar This new documentary miniseries profiles major celebrities who shaped American culture. Each episode spotlights a different superstar. Tonight’s premiere is devoted to Whitney Houston, who died in 2012. 10 p.m. ABC

The Encore The final performance has arrived and the ladies work hard to ensure they are ready in the season finale. Shamari Fears, Fallon King, Felisha King, Pamela Long and Kiely Williams are featured. 10 p.m. BET

Good Trouble Alice (Sherry Cola) hosts a Lunar New Year celebration at the Coterie in this new episode. Maia Mitchell, Tommy Martinez and Emma Hunton also star. 10 p.m. Freeform

Dave In the season finale, Dave (Dave Burd) releases his debut album. Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino and GaTa also star. 10 p.m. FXX

Younger After one of Empirical’s authors dies, Charles (Peter Hermann) reconnects with the late writer’s widow (guest star Joanna Cassidy), who also was the real-life inspiration for Charles’ novel. Debi Mazar, Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff also star. 10 p.m. TV Land

SPORTS

Little League Baseball Southwest Regional, Final: Teams TBA, 9 and 11 a.m. ESPN

Baseball Regional coverage, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 4 p.m. ESPN and 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW

CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Monterrey versus Cruz Azul, 7 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Dermatologist Jeanine Downie. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Katie Ledecky. Fashion: Zanna Roberts Rassi; Katie Lee Gifford. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Marlon Wayans; Rebecca Hall; Sebastián Yatra performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Sanaa Lathan (“Hit & Run”); guest cohost Ali Wentworth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Daveed Diggs (“Blindspotting”). 10 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Billy Crystal; Katie Ledecky; Jackie Fabulous. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Alan Alda; Gabriel Iglesias. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sarah Silverman; James McAvoy; Taika Waititi; Max performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Samberg; Hannah Waddingham; Tom Odell performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Regina Hall; Moby performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Everest (2015) 8 a.m. FXX

Two Sisters From Boston (1946) 8:30 a.m. TCM

A Bronx Tale (1993) 9 a.m. AMC

School Ties (1992) 9 a.m. Showtime

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 9:40 a.m. Epix

Scarface (1983) 10:21 a.m. Encore

Clueless (1995) 10:30 a.m. HBO

Boiler Room (2000) 11 a.m. Showtime

The Godfather (1972) 11:30 a.m. AMC

The Avengers (2012) 11:45 a.m. Epix

Once (2006) 1:25 p.m. Cinemax

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 1:30 p.m. FXX

Get Him to the Greek (2010) 2:01 p.m. Starz

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 2:10 p.m. Epix

Anchors Aweigh (1945) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Parenthood (1989) 2:45 p.m. Encore

Half Nelson (2006) 2:53 p.m. Cinemax

The Princess and the Frog (2009) 3 p.m. Freeform

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 3:30 p.m. AMC

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 3:53 p.m. Starz

For Your Eyes Only (1981) 4 p.m. Ovation

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 4:30 p.m. FXX

Say Anything... (1989) 4:41 p.m. Cinemax

Brave (2012) 5 p.m. Freeform

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 5 p.m. FX

Kiss Me Kate (1953) 5 p.m. TCM

Signs (2002) 5:33 p.m. Syfy

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 6:10 p.m. HBO

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6:15 p.m. Disney

Beauty and the Beast (2017) 7 p.m. Freeform

Munich (2005) 7 p.m. Showtime

Show Boat (1951) 7 p.m. TCM

Bumblebee (2018) 7:30 p.m. FXX

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 p.m. AMC

Trolls (2016) 8 p.m. Disney

Rudy (1993) 8 p.m. Epix

Furious 7 (2015) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

American Honey (2016) 8 p.m. TMC

I, Tonya (2017) 9:45 p.m. Showtime

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 10 p.m. Epix

Nightcrawler (2014) 11 p.m. AMC

