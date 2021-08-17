What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Superman & Lois’ and ‘Stargirl’ on The CW; ‘College Bowl: USC vs. UCLA’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent Twelve performers take the stage at the Dolby Theatre. Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. 8 p.m. NBC

Stargirl Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is wary when an unexpected visitor shows up and a mysterious antique collector (guest star Jonathan Cake) raises red flags for Pat and Barbara (Luke Wilson, Amy Smart). Meg DeLacy, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star. 8 p.m. The CW

LEGO Masters Contestants build puppets then work together to put on a puppet show. 8 p.m. Fox

Superman & Lois Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) confronts Leslie Larr (guest star Stacey Farber) while Clark’s (Tyler Hoechlin) worst nightmare comes to life in the season finale. Lana, Kyle and Sarah (Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette) agree to stay in Smallville to help General Lane (Dylan Walsh). Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Wolé Parks and Adam Rayner also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Fantasy Island Daphne and Zev (guest stars Odette and Dave Annable) come to the island in search of the ultimate adventure together. Roselyn Sanchez and Kiara Barnes. John Gabriel Rodriguez and Michelle Cortés also guest star. 9 p.m. Fox

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America (season finale) 9 p.m. A&E

Tyler Perry’s The Oval Richard, Dale and Sharon (Javon Johnson, Derek Alexander Dixon and Teesha Renée) end up in a horrific situation in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives of New York City (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (season premiere) 9 p.m. TLC

College Bowl The quarterfinal rounds conclude with USC versus UCLA. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Hart to Heart Taraji P. Henson discusses her early years in Hollywood as a single mother and the tough choices she had to make. 10 p.m. E!

Motherland: Fort Salem Suspicion and distrust in Alden begin to mount as Abigail and Tally (Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton) pressure those in authority to make changes. Taylor Hickson, Amalia Holm and Demetria McKinney also star. 10 p.m. Freeform

Man versus History In the new episode “Hamilton versus Burr,” storyteller Bil Lepp revisits famous feuds: Hamilton and Burr; the Hatfields and McCoys; and the gunfight at the O.K. Corral. 10 p.m. History

Welcome to Plathville (season premiere) 10:05 p.m. TLC

Miracle Workers The wagon train makes a stop at Independence Rock where they decide to celebrate the Fourth of July. Ezekiel and Prudence (Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan) try their best to enjoy the holiday, but Benny (Steve Buscemi) tries to reclaim his status as the top outlaw in the Wild West. Karan Soni also stars in this new episode of the quirky comedy. 10:30 p.m. and 11 TBS

SPORTS

Baseball The Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Detroit Tigers, 4 p.m. BSW; the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

NBA Summer League Basketball Championship (Live) 6 p.m. ESPN

MLS Soccer The Colorado Rapids visit the LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Jennifer Hudson; director Liesl Tommy (“Respect”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Octavia Spencer; Christina Tosi and Ashley Holt; Jenn Falik. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jason Momoa; Billie Jean King; Chandler Baker. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Chris Rock (“Spiral”); Olivia Holt (“Cruel Summer”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Amy Klobuchar; Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez. 10 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Shannon; Paris Hilton; Courtney Barnett performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Amanda Peet; Roger Bennett. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Julie Bowen guest hosts; Minnie Driver; Jacob Elordi; Ashe. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ed Sheeran performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jennifer Hudson; Lior Raz; Jeff Bowders with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Drumline (2002) 8 a.m. HBO

Hoop Dreams (1994) 8:05 a.m. TMC

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 8:17 a.m. Encore

The Party (2017) 8:35 a.m. Epix

Boiler Room (2000) 9 a.m. Showtime

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 10 a.m. AMC

Life of Pi (2012) 10 a.m. HBO

Black Mass (2015) 10 a.m. History

Men in Black (1997) 10:11 a.m. and 11:18 p.m. Encore

Blood Father (2016) 11 a.m. Syfy

Mad Hot Ballroom (2005) 11 a.m. TMC

This Is the End (2013) 11:15 a.m. Starz

Crawl (2019) 11:25 a.m. Epix

Goodfellas (1990) 12:33 p.m. History

The Nutty Professor (1996) 12:55 p.m. TMC

A Few Good Men (1992) 1 p.m. AMC

Odds Against Tomorrow (1959) 1 p.m. TCM

Little Women (2019) 1:48 and 9 p.m. Encore

Despicable Me (2010) 3 p.m. Freeform

Sicario (2015) 3 p.m. FX

Human Desire (1954) 3 p.m. TCM

The Natural (1984) 4:30 p.m. FS1; 10 p.m. Ovation

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Freeform

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 5:30 p.m. FX

The Rock (1996) 6 p.m. AMC

Hook (1991) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 7 p.m. Freeform

In a Lonely Place (1950) 7 p.m. TCM

The Good Dinosaur (2015) 7:23 p.m. Encore

Cinderella (2015) 7:33 p.m. Starz

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 7:50 p.m. HBO

The Way Back (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax

As Good as It Gets (1997) 8 p.m. Epix

The Martian (2015) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

Monster’s Ball (2001) 8 p.m. TMC

Pacific Rim (2013) 8 p.m. TNT

Enemy of the State (1998) 9 p.m. AMC

Crossfire (1947) 9 p.m. TCM

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) 9:50 p.m. Cinemax

Moonlight (2016) 10 p.m. TMC

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) 10:45 p.m. TCM

