Television

What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ on Freeform; ‘Killer Cheer Mom’ on Lifetime

Rami Malek as Queen's Freddie Mercury holds a microphone and raises his arm in "Bohemian Rhapsody."
Rami Malek stars as Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury in the 2018 biographical musical “Bohemian Rhapsody” on Freeform.
(Alex Bailey / Twentieth Century Fox)
By Ed Stockly
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen (season premiere) Noon Food Network

The Zoo: San Diego After taking over the former red river hog habitat, a gazelle gives the team a big surprise. Elsewhere, zoo staffers prepare a den when they suspect an Amur leopard is pregnant, and koalas who were rescued from devastating bushfires are nursed back to health. A second new episode follows. 8 and 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Eden: Untamed Planet This visually stunning nature series wraps up its first season with an episode set primarily in the southeast portion of Alaska, home to one of the richest temperate rainforests on the planet, as well as the salmon run, an annual migration that attracts the greatest concentration of grizzly bears on Earth. Helen Bonham Carter narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America and midnight AMC

Design Star: Next Gen Dancer tWitch guest stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. HGTV

SPORTS

MLS Soccer Aston Villa versus Brentford, 7 a.m. CNBC; Brighton & Hove Albion versus Everton, 7 a.m. NBCSP; Liverpool versus Chelsea, 9:30 a.m. NBC

Little League World Series Tom Seaver Final: Sioux Falls (S.D.) versus Hamilton (Ohio), 9:30 a.m. ABC; Hank Aaron Final: Honolulu versus Taylor (Mich.), 12:30 p.m. ABC.

College Football Hawaii visits UCLA, 12:30 p.m. ESPN. Also, Nebraska visits Illinois, 10 a.m. Fox; Alcorn State visits North Carolina Central, 4 p.m. ESPN

NFL Preseason Football The Rams visit the Denver Broncos, 6 p.m. ABC; the Chargers visit the Seattle Seahawks, 7 p.m. CBS and NFL. Also, the Green Bay Packers visit the Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m. NFL; the Chicago Bears visit the Tennessee Titans, 4 p.m. NFL

Baseball The Boston Red Sox visit the Cleveland Indians, 1 p.m. FS1; regional coverage, 3 p.m. MLB; the San Diego Padres visit the Angels, 6 p.m. FS1; the Colorado Rockies visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA

MLS Soccer The L.A. Galaxy visits LAFC, 4 p.m. Fox

WNBA Basketball The Sparks visit the Connecticut Sun, 4 p.m. SportsNet

Tokyo Paralympics Swimming: Men’s and women’s 400m and 50m freestyle races and 100m backstroke. Track and field: 100m, high jump, long jump and 800m. Wheelchair basketball: U.S. versus Australia. Wheelchair rugby: bronze and gold medal matches. 10 p.m. NBCSP

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Actor-author Tembi Locke. 12:05 a.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Killer Cheer Mom After she moves to a new town with her father and new stepmother, a teenager is one of six girls trying out for two open slots on the high school cheerleading squad. When the other hopefuls get expelled or suffer mysterious “accidents,” she begins to suspect her stepmom may be responsible. Denise Richards, Thomas Calabro, Tix Texada, Courtney Fulk and Holly Barrett star in this new thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Bohemian Rhapsody Rami Malek stars as Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury in this 2018 biographical musical. Allen Leech, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello and Aidan Gillen also star. 8:10 p.m. Freeform

Sweet Pecan Summer A woman (Christine Ko) working at a major cosmetics company is asked by her aunt (Lauren Tom) to help sell her pecan farm, a long-cherished part of their family. Wes Brown also stars in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Pom Poms and Payback When members of a high school cheer squad are betrayed by their boyfriends on prom night, they unite to exact revenge. Emily Killian, Carrie Schroeder, Shaylaren Hilton, Le’Priesh Roman and Jazlyn Nicolette Sward also star. 10 p.m. Lifetime

Hitch (2005) 8:15 a.m. POP

Attack! (1956) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Coming to America (1988) 9 a.m. Paramount

Jurassic Park (1993) 9:50 a.m. HBO

The Peanuts Movie (2015) 10 a.m. FXX

Hook (1991) 10 a.m. Ovation

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 10 a.m. TMC

Pretty Woman (1990) 10:05 a.m. Freeform

The Wild One (1954) 10:30 a.m. TCM

The Natural (1984) 11 a.m. MLB; 7 p.m. Ovation

Thelma & Louise (1991) 11 a.m. POP

Airplane! (1980) 11:54 a.m. Encore

The Breakfast Club (1985) Noon and 6 p.m. CMT

Spy (2015) Noon FX

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) Noon Nickelodeon

Friday (1995) Noon and 6 p.m. Paramount

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 12:05 p.m. TMC

Cat Ballou (1965) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 12:24 p.m. USA

A League of Their Own (1992) 12:37 p.m. Starz

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 12:45 p.m. Epix

Grease (1978) 12:45 p.m. Freeform

Selena (1997) 1 p.m. E!

300 (2006) 1 p.m. TNT

Looper (2012) 1:25 p.m. Encore

Back to School (1986) 1:30 p.m. AMC

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 1:30 and 8 p.m. MTV

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

Raising Arizona (1987) 1:35 p.m. IFC

Hot Fuzz (2007) 1:49 p.m. Cinemax

The Dirty Dozen (1967) 2:15 p.m. TCM

Bridesmaids (2011) 2:30 and 10:32 p.m. Bravo

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX

Losing Isaiah (1995) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Bourne Identity (2002) 3 p.m. A&E

Collateral (2004) 3 p.m. HBO

Animal House (1978) 3:30 p.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 3:50 p.m. USA

Easy A (2010) 4 and 10 p.m. CMT

Walk the Line (2005) 4 and 9:30 p.m. E!

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon

John Wick (2014) 4:30 p.m. Syfy

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 5 p.m. FX

Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage (2010) 5 and 8:30 p.m. REELZ

Point Blank (1967) 5 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 5:30 p.m. A&E

Titanic (1997) 5:42 p.m. Encore

Talk to Me (2007) 6 p.m. Cinemax

Shrek (2001) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

GalaxyQuest (1999) 6:15 p.m. Epix

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

The Professionals (1966) 7 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 7:30 p.m. USA

Angel and the Badman (1947) 8 p.m. KVCR

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 8 p.m. A&E

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 8 p.m. AMC

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 8 p.m. BET

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 8 p.m. Epix

Bumblebee (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TNT

Elysium (2013) 8:59 p.m. Starz

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 9 p.m. Syfy

The Monster (2016) 9 p.m. TMC

Pocket Money (1972) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Trance (2013) 9:50 p.m. Cinemax

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 10:30 p.m. USA

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 10:31 p.m. Encore

Gorky Park (1983) 11:15 p.m. TCM

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

