What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ on Freeform; ‘Killer Cheer Mom’ on Lifetime

SERIES
Trisha’s Southern Kitchen (season premiere) Noon Food Network
The Zoo: San Diego After taking over the former red river hog habitat, a gazelle gives the team a big surprise. Elsewhere, zoo staffers prepare a den when they suspect an Amur leopard is pregnant, and koalas who were rescued from devastating bushfires are nursed back to health. A second new episode follows. 8 and 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Eden: Untamed Planet This visually stunning nature series wraps up its first season with an episode set primarily in the southeast portion of Alaska, home to one of the richest temperate rainforests on the planet, as well as the salmon run, an annual migration that attracts the greatest concentration of grizzly bears on Earth. Helen Bonham Carter narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America and midnight AMC
Design Star: Next Gen Dancer tWitch guest stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. HGTV
SPORTS
MLS Soccer Aston Villa versus Brentford, 7 a.m. CNBC; Brighton & Hove Albion versus Everton, 7 a.m. NBCSP; Liverpool versus Chelsea, 9:30 a.m. NBC
Little League World Series Tom Seaver Final: Sioux Falls (S.D.) versus Hamilton (Ohio), 9:30 a.m. ABC; Hank Aaron Final: Honolulu versus Taylor (Mich.), 12:30 p.m. ABC.
College Football Hawaii visits UCLA, 12:30 p.m. ESPN. Also, Nebraska visits Illinois, 10 a.m. Fox; Alcorn State visits North Carolina Central, 4 p.m. ESPN
NFL Preseason Football The Rams visit the Denver Broncos, 6 p.m. ABC; the Chargers visit the Seattle Seahawks, 7 p.m. CBS and NFL. Also, the Green Bay Packers visit the Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m. NFL; the Chicago Bears visit the Tennessee Titans, 4 p.m. NFL
Baseball The Boston Red Sox visit the Cleveland Indians, 1 p.m. FS1; regional coverage, 3 p.m. MLB; the San Diego Padres visit the Angels, 6 p.m. FS1; the Colorado Rockies visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA
MLS Soccer The L.A. Galaxy visits LAFC, 4 p.m. Fox
WNBA Basketball The Sparks visit the Connecticut Sun, 4 p.m. SportsNet
Tokyo Paralympics Swimming: Men’s and women’s 400m and 50m freestyle races and 100m backstroke. Track and field: 100m, high jump, long jump and 800m. Wheelchair basketball: U.S. versus Australia. Wheelchair rugby: bronze and gold medal matches. 10 p.m. NBCSP
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Actor-author Tembi Locke. 12:05 a.m. KTLA
MOVIES
Killer Cheer Mom After she moves to a new town with her father and new stepmother, a teenager is one of six girls trying out for two open slots on the high school cheerleading squad. When the other hopefuls get expelled or suffer mysterious “accidents,” she begins to suspect her stepmom may be responsible. Denise Richards, Thomas Calabro, Tix Texada, Courtney Fulk and Holly Barrett star in this new thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Bohemian Rhapsody Rami Malek stars as Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury in this 2018 biographical musical. Allen Leech, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello and Aidan Gillen also star. 8:10 p.m. Freeform
Sweet Pecan Summer A woman (Christine Ko) working at a major cosmetics company is asked by her aunt (Lauren Tom) to help sell her pecan farm, a long-cherished part of their family. Wes Brown also stars in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Pom Poms and Payback When members of a high school cheer squad are betrayed by their boyfriends on prom night, they unite to exact revenge. Emily Killian, Carrie Schroeder, Shaylaren Hilton, Le’Priesh Roman and Jazlyn Nicolette Sward also star. 10 p.m. Lifetime
Hitch (2005) 8:15 a.m. POP
Attack! (1956) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Coming to America (1988) 9 a.m. Paramount
Jurassic Park (1993) 9:50 a.m. HBO
The Peanuts Movie (2015) 10 a.m. FXX
Hook (1991) 10 a.m. Ovation
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 10 a.m. TMC
Pretty Woman (1990) 10:05 a.m. Freeform
The Wild One (1954) 10:30 a.m. TCM
The Natural (1984) 11 a.m. MLB; 7 p.m. Ovation
Thelma & Louise (1991) 11 a.m. POP
Airplane! (1980) 11:54 a.m. Encore
The Breakfast Club (1985) Noon and 6 p.m. CMT
Spy (2015) Noon FX
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) Noon Nickelodeon
Friday (1995) Noon and 6 p.m. Paramount
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 12:05 p.m. TMC
Cat Ballou (1965) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 12:24 p.m. USA
A League of Their Own (1992) 12:37 p.m. Starz
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 12:45 p.m. Epix
Grease (1978) 12:45 p.m. Freeform
Selena (1997) 1 p.m. E!
300 (2006) 1 p.m. TNT
Looper (2012) 1:25 p.m. Encore
Back to School (1986) 1:30 p.m. AMC
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 1:30 and 8 p.m. MTV
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 1:30 p.m. Ovation
Raising Arizona (1987) 1:35 p.m. IFC
Hot Fuzz (2007) 1:49 p.m. Cinemax
The Dirty Dozen (1967) 2:15 p.m. TCM
Bridesmaids (2011) 2:30 and 10:32 p.m. Bravo
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX
Losing Isaiah (1995) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Bourne Identity (2002) 3 p.m. A&E
Collateral (2004) 3 p.m. HBO
Animal House (1978) 3:30 p.m. AMC
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 3:50 p.m. USA
Easy A (2010) 4 and 10 p.m. CMT
Walk the Line (2005) 4 and 9:30 p.m. E!
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon
John Wick (2014) 4:30 p.m. Syfy
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 5 p.m. FX
Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage (2010) 5 and 8:30 p.m. REELZ
Point Blank (1967) 5 p.m. TCM
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 5:30 p.m. A&E
Titanic (1997) 5:42 p.m. Encore
Talk to Me (2007) 6 p.m. Cinemax
Shrek (2001) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon
GalaxyQuest (1999) 6:15 p.m. Epix
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
The Professionals (1966) 7 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 7:30 p.m. USA
Angel and the Badman (1947) 8 p.m. KVCR
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 8 p.m. A&E
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 8 p.m. AMC
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 8 p.m. BET
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 8 p.m. Epix
Bumblebee (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TNT
Elysium (2013) 8:59 p.m. Starz
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 9 p.m. Syfy
The Monster (2016) 9 p.m. TMC
Pocket Money (1972) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Trance (2013) 9:50 p.m. Cinemax
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 10:30 p.m. USA
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 10:31 p.m. Encore
Gorky Park (1983) 11:15 p.m. TCM
