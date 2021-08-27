Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Mitt Romney will be on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah); Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.); Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.); Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Ambassador Roya Rahmani. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.); Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.); Stephen Miller, America First; Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Candidate for California governor Larry Elder (R). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Craig Whitlock, Washington Post; Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas); Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.); Susan Page, USA Today; Rev. Al Sharpton; Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.). (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Panel: Karl Rove; Annie Linskey, the Washington Post; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Coverage of the Afghanistan withdrawal: James Fallows, the Atlantic; Azmat Khan, contributing writer, New York Times Magazine; Eric Boehlert, PressRun.media. The efforts to get Afghan journalists to safety: Anna Nelson, Reporters Without Borders USA. Larry Elder versus the media: Colleen McCain Nelson, the Sacramento Bee. Media stories: Joe Flint, the Wall Street Journal; Claire Atkinson, Insider. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Jennifer Griffin; Glenn Greenwald; Peter Doocy. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
60 Minutes Semiconductor shortage; the U.S. government addresses unidentified aerial phenomena. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
