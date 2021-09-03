Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Ron Klain will be a guest on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS The future of work post-pandemic: Joanne Lipman. The future of education post-pandemic: Former Secretary of Education and author Arne Duncan (“How Schools Work: An Inside Account of Failure and Success from One of the Nation’s Longest-Serving Secretaries of Education”). The future of cities post-pandemic: Author Richard Florida (“The Rise of the Creative Class”). The future of global economies post-pandemic: Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Former acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf; Dr. Nicole Saphier; Former national security advisor Robert O’Brien; Rep. Bryan Mast (R-Fla.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Ruth Marcus, the Washington Post; former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal; Cecile Richards, American Bridge; Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.); former National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes; Amna Nawaz, PBS; Rob Reiner. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gov. Phil Murphy (D-New Jersey); Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas); Cynthia Lee Sheng, Jefferson Parish, La., president; former Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:51 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.); Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.); former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.); former Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Matt Bai, the Washington Post; Brendan Buck, former advisor to Republican House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner, Seven Letter; Betsy Woodruff Swan. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m., 1 and 3 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell; Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas); Dr. Ashish Jha, Brown University School of Public Health. Author Admiral William H. McRaven (U.S. Navy, retired) (“The Hero Code”). Panel: Jonah Goldberg; Catherine Lucey, the Wall Street Journal; Harold Ford Jr. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Coverage of 9/11 and Afghanistan and the media’s role in covering both Ayesha Tanzeem, Voice of America; Leonard Pitts, the Miami Herald; Spencer Ackerman; Michael Daly, Daily Beast. Facebook and a new study on misinformation: Laura Edelson, NYU. Rep. Devin Nunes versus the media: Liz Mair, Mair Strategies. The new top editor at Associated Press: Julie Pace, Associated Press. The legacy of Muhammad Ali: Filmmaker Ken Burns (“Muhammad Ali”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Alexandra Wilkes; Juan Williams; Mike Emanuel; Larry Elder, candidate for California governor; former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R-Ark.). (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
60 Minutes The efforts of the scientific community and the military to prevent future pandemics. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
