Advertisement
Share
Television

Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Ron Klain will be a guest on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’

A man sits at a desk while wearing a mask and looking through papers.
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain will be a guest on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
By Ed Stockly
Share

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

Fareed Zakaria GPS The future of work post-pandemic: Joanne Lipman. The future of education post-pandemic: Former Secretary of Education and author Arne Duncan (“How Schools Work: An Inside Account of Failure and Success from One of the Nation’s Longest-Serving Secretaries of Education”). The future of cities post-pandemic: Author Richard Florida (“The Rise of the Creative Class”). The future of global economies post-pandemic: Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Former acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf; Dr. Nicole Saphier; Former national security advisor Robert O’Brien; Rep. Bryan Mast (R-Fla.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Ruth Marcus, the Washington Post; former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal; Cecile Richards, American Bridge; Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.); former National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes; Amna Nawaz, PBS; Rob Reiner. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gov. Phil Murphy (D-New Jersey); Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas); Cynthia Lee Sheng, Jefferson Parish, La., president; former Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:51 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.); Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.); former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.); former Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Matt Bai, the Washington Post; Brendan Buck, former advisor to Republican House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner, Seven Letter; Betsy Woodruff Swan. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m., 1 and 3 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell; Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas); Dr. Ashish Jha, Brown University School of Public Health. Author Admiral William H. McRaven (U.S. Navy, retired) (“The Hero Code”). Panel: Jonah Goldberg; Catherine Lucey, the Wall Street Journal; Harold Ford Jr. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Coverage of 9/11 and Afghanistan and the media’s role in covering both Ayesha Tanzeem, Voice of America; Leonard Pitts, the Miami Herald; Spencer Ackerman; Michael Daly, Daily Beast. Facebook and a new study on misinformation: Laura Edelson, NYU. Rep. Devin Nunes versus the media: Liz Mair, Mair Strategies. The new top editor at Associated Press: Julie Pace, Associated Press. The legacy of Muhammad Ali: Filmmaker Ken Burns (“Muhammad Ali”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

MediaBuzz Alexandra Wilkes; Juan Williams; Mike Emanuel; Larry Elder, candidate for California governor; former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R-Ark.). (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

60 Minutes The efforts of the scientific community and the military to prevent future pandemics. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

L–R: Forest Whitaker and Stephen Rea in the movie "The Crying Game" : 1992. Showing at American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theatre Presents... Sunday, November 14 – 5:00 PM; An Evening With director Neil Jordan. Jordan an Oscar for Best Screenplay. Lions Gate Home Entertainment

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘The Crying Game’ on TCM; ‘Forrest Gump’ on AMC; ‘Toy Story’ on Freeform

Movies on TV this week: September 5: ‘The Crying Game’ on TCM; ‘Forrest Gump’ on AMC; ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Toy Story 2' on Freeform; ‘Chinatown’ on Showtime

Movies on TV the week of Sept. 5 - 11 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV for the entire week, Sept. 5 - 11 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Advertisement

TV Grids for the week of Sept. 5 - 11 in PDF format

TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 29 - Sept. 4 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at "CMA Summer Jam"

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.

Updates

3:30 p.m. Sept. 3, 2021: Updated guests for “Meet the Press” on NBC.
Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement