What’s on TV Friday: ‘Corazón de América’ on ABC; ‘Great Performances: The Red Shoes’ on PBS
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Burden of Truth Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) begins to chart a new path for the future in the season finale of the legal drama. Peter Mooney, Meegwun Fairbrother and Anwen O’Driscoll also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off “Toy Story.” (N) 8 p.m. Disney
Drain the Oceans “Pirate Coasts” (N) 8 p.m. National Geographic
The Casagrandes (season premiere) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Tooned In The cartoon trivia showdown that tests contestants’ animation knowledge returns for a new season. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Greatest AtHome Videos J.B. Smoove guests. 9 p.m. CBS
Dynasty Someone from Dominique’s (Michael Michele) past returns. Also, Blake (Grant Show) wants to take Amanda (Eliza Bennett) under his wing but she has other ideas in this new episode. Rafael de la Fuente, Robert Christopher Riley and Elizabeth Gillies also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Great Performances: The Red Shoes Director-choreographer Matthew Bourne presents a ballet adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale, featuring Ashley Shaw, Adam Cooper, Dominic North and Michela Meazza. 9 p.m. KOCE
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (season premiere) 9 p.m. CMT
The New York Times Presents Two Stanford graduate students had an idea and a mission: Create an e-cigarette that would help millions of people stop smoking. 10 p.m. FX
SPECIALS
Congressional Black Caucus Foundation National Town Hall Renowned leaders discuss the importance of creating a Black agenda, honoring Black voices in a democracy and addressing the most pressing issues for the Black community. Scheduled panelists include Tony Coles, Black Information Network; Damon Jones, Procter & Gamble; Brittany Packnett Cunningham, MSNBC. April Ryan hosts. 7 p.m. BET
Soul of a Nation Presents: Corazón de América — Celebrating Hispanic Culture Featuring singer-songwriter Ozuna, Gio Benitez, John Leguizamo and Benjamin Bratt. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Phoenix Awards The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to society. Honorees include activist Stacey Abrams; secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III; Dr. Joan Coker; secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge; White House advisor Cedric Richmond. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak. Angela Bassett hosts. 8 p.m. BET
SPORTS
PGA Tour Golf Second round, from Napa, 3 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Golf
MLS Soccer The New York Red Bulls visit the Inter Miami CF, 4 p.m. FS1
Baseball Regional coverage, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Cincinnati Reds, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA
College Football UCF visits Louisville, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Maryland visits Illinois, 6 p.m. FS1
High School Football Servite at Sierra Canyon, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga’s former dog walker. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Professional lacrosse player Paul Rabil; speed golf with Harry Smith. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America B.J. Novak; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ray Liotta (“The Many Saints of Newark”); Danny Seo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View B.J. Novak. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Justin Long (“Lady of the Manor”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Gloria Estefan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall A culinary tour to discover different cultures through food without leaving home. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show A no-bathing experiment. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner (“Entertainment Tonight”); Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Cry Me a River”; Seth Meyers; Kandi Burruss. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lori Greiner (“Shark Tank”); Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Weatherman Al Roker discusses his prostate cancer and vaccination for COVID-19. 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Author Tamika D. Mallory (“State of Emergency”). 4 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The “Justice for J6” rally; the California governor recall election; the state of the Democratic party; challenges to infrastructure, voting rights and budget bills: Zolan Kanno-Youngs, New York Times; Jonathan Martin, New York Times; Sabrina Siddiqui, Wall Street Journal; Kelsey Snell, NPR. Moderator Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Author Anne Applebaum, the Atlantic (“Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism”). Panel: Author Gillian Tett, Financial Times (“Anthro-Vision: A New Way to See in Business and Life”); author Dan Savage (“Savage Love From A to Z: Advice on Sex and Relationships, Dating and Mating, Exes and Extras”). (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS; 11:30 p.m. KCET
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Aniston; Amandla Stenberg. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Hugh Grant; Mike Colter; Tomorrow X Together performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Mulaney; Regina Hall. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Darjeeling Limited (2007) 8:01 a.m. Starz
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 8:25 a.m. and 3:25 p.m. Encore
The Bridges of Madison County (1995) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
The Bad News Bears (1976) 8:30 a.m. TMC
A Bronx Tale (1993) 9 a.m. AMC
The Peanuts Movie (2015) 9 a.m. FXX
Just Mercy (2019) 9:07 a.m. Cinemax
Pitch Perfect (2012) 10:05 a.m. HBO
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) 10:45 a.m. Epix
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 11 a.m. Freeform
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 11:15 a.m. Starz
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 11:30 a.m. AMC
13 Going on 30 (2004) Noon HBO
Kick-Ass (2010) 1 p.m. Showtime
District 9 (2009) 1:15 p.m. Starz
21 Jump Street (2012) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Gladiator (2000) 2 p.m. AMC
Scary Movie (2000) 2:40 p.m. VH1
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 3 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Blockers (2018) 3 p.m. FX
The Devil’s Own (1966) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Tenet (2020) 3:50 p.m. HBO
Judy (2019) 4 p.m. Epix
Licence to Kill (1989) 4 p.m. Ovation
Tortilla Flat (1942) 5 p.m. TCM
Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) 5:17 p.m. Encore
Gran Torino (2008) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 5:30 p.m. BBC America
John Wick (2014) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
Hoosiers (1986) 6 p.m. Epix
Sing (2016) 6:05 p.m. Disney
Cloverfield (2008) 6:25 p.m. HBO
American Pie (1999) 7 p.m. Paramount
Cool Hand Luke (1967) 7 p.m. TCM
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 7 p.m. TMC
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
CastAway (2000) 8 p.m. AMC
Back to the Future (1985) 8 p.m. BBC America
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Slumdog Millionaire (2008) 8 p.m. Epix
Shine (1996) 8:02 p.m. KCET
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 9 p.m. TMC
Ant-Man (2015) 9 p.m. USA
The Misfits (1961) 9:15 p.m. TCM
12 Angry Men (1957) 9:52 p.m. KCET
Elysium (2013) 9:59 p.m. Starz
Flight (2012) 10:05 p.m. Epix
Forrest Gump (1994) 11 p.m. AMC
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 11 p.m. TMC
