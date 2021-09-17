What’s on TV Friday: ‘Corazón de América’ on ABC; ‘Great Performances: The Red Shoes’ on PBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Burden of Truth Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) begins to chart a new path for the future in the season finale of the legal drama. Peter Mooney, Meegwun Fairbrother and Anwen O’Driscoll also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off “Toy Story.” (N) 8 p.m. Disney

Drain the Oceans “Pirate Coasts” (N) 8 p.m. National Geographic

The Casagrandes (season premiere) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Tooned In The cartoon trivia showdown that tests contestants’ animation knowledge returns for a new season. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Greatest AtHome Videos J.B. Smoove guests. 9 p.m. CBS

Dynasty Someone from Dominique’s (Michael Michele) past returns. Also, Blake (Grant Show) wants to take Amanda (Eliza Bennett) under his wing but she has other ideas in this new episode. Rafael de la Fuente, Robert Christopher Riley and Elizabeth Gillies also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Great Performances: The Red Shoes Director-choreographer Matthew Bourne presents a ballet adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale, featuring Ashley Shaw, Adam Cooper, Dominic North and Michela Meazza. 9 p.m. KOCE

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (season premiere) 9 p.m. CMT

The New York Times Presents Two Stanford graduate students had an idea and a mission: Create an e-cigarette that would help millions of people stop smoking. 10 p.m. FX

SPECIALS

Congressional Black Caucus Foundation National Town Hall Renowned leaders discuss the importance of creating a Black agenda, honoring Black voices in a democracy and addressing the most pressing issues for the Black community. Scheduled panelists include Tony Coles, Black Information Network; Damon Jones, Procter & Gamble; Brittany Packnett Cunningham, MSNBC. April Ryan hosts. 7 p.m. BET

Soul of a Nation Presents: Corazón de América — Celebrating Hispanic Culture Featuring singer-songwriter Ozuna, Gio Benitez, John Leguizamo and Benjamin Bratt. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Phoenix Awards The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to society. Honorees include activist Stacey Abrams; secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III; Dr. Joan Coker; secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge; White House advisor Cedric Richmond. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak. Angela Bassett hosts. 8 p.m. BET

SPORTS

PGA Tour Golf Second round, from Napa, 3 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Golf

MLS Soccer The New York Red Bulls visit the Inter Miami CF, 4 p.m. FS1

Baseball Regional coverage, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Cincinnati Reds, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA

College Football UCF visits Louisville, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Maryland visits Illinois, 6 p.m. FS1

High School Football Servite at Sierra Canyon, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga’s former dog walker. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Professional lacrosse player Paul Rabil; speed golf with Harry Smith. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America B.J. Novak; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ray Liotta (“The Many Saints of Newark”); Danny Seo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View B.J. Novak. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Justin Long (“Lady of the Manor”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Gloria Estefan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall A culinary tour to discover different cultures through food without leaving home. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A no-bathing experiment. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner (“Entertainment Tonight”); Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Cry Me a River”; Seth Meyers; Kandi Burruss. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lori Greiner (“Shark Tank”); Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Weatherman Al Roker discusses his prostate cancer and vaccination for COVID-19. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Author Tamika D. Mallory (“State of Emergency”). 4 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The “Justice for J6” rally; the California governor recall election; the state of the Democratic party; challenges to infrastructure, voting rights and budget bills: Zolan Kanno-Youngs, New York Times; Jonathan Martin, New York Times; Sabrina Siddiqui, Wall Street Journal; Kelsey Snell, NPR. Moderator Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Author Anne Applebaum, the Atlantic (“Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism”). Panel: Author Gillian Tett, Financial Times (“Anthro-Vision: A New Way to See in Business and Life”); author Dan Savage (“Savage Love From A to Z: Advice on Sex and Relationships, Dating and Mating, Exes and Extras”). (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS; 11:30 p.m. KCET

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Aniston; Amandla Stenberg. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Hugh Grant; Mike Colter; Tomorrow X Together performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Mulaney; Regina Hall. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Darjeeling Limited (2007) 8:01 a.m. Starz

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 8:25 a.m. and 3:25 p.m. Encore

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

The Bad News Bears (1976) 8:30 a.m. TMC

A Bronx Tale (1993) 9 a.m. AMC

The Peanuts Movie (2015) 9 a.m. FXX

Just Mercy (2019) 9:07 a.m. Cinemax

Pitch Perfect (2012) 10:05 a.m. HBO

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) 10:45 a.m. Epix

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 11 a.m. Freeform

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 11:15 a.m. Starz

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 11:30 a.m. AMC

13 Going on 30 (2004) Noon HBO

Kick-Ass (2010) 1 p.m. Showtime

District 9 (2009) 1:15 p.m. Starz

21 Jump Street (2012) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Gladiator (2000) 2 p.m. AMC

Scary Movie (2000) 2:40 p.m. VH1

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 3 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Blockers (2018) 3 p.m. FX

The Devil’s Own (1966) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Tenet (2020) 3:50 p.m. HBO

Judy (2019) 4 p.m. Epix

Licence to Kill (1989) 4 p.m. Ovation

Tortilla Flat (1942) 5 p.m. TCM

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) 5:17 p.m. Encore

Gran Torino (2008) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 5:30 p.m. BBC America

John Wick (2014) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

Hoosiers (1986) 6 p.m. Epix

Sing (2016) 6:05 p.m. Disney

Cloverfield (2008) 6:25 p.m. HBO

American Pie (1999) 7 p.m. Paramount

Cool Hand Luke (1967) 7 p.m. TCM

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 7 p.m. TMC

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

CastAway (2000) 8 p.m. AMC

Back to the Future (1985) 8 p.m. BBC America

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Slumdog Millionaire (2008) 8 p.m. Epix

Shine (1996) 8:02 p.m. KCET

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 9 p.m. TMC

Ant-Man (2015) 9 p.m. USA

The Misfits (1961) 9:15 p.m. TCM

12 Angry Men (1957) 9:52 p.m. KCET

Elysium (2013) 9:59 p.m. Starz

Flight (2012) 10:05 p.m. Epix

Forrest Gump (1994) 11 p.m. AMC

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 11 p.m. TMC

