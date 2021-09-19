Television

The must-see fashion from the Emmys 2021 red carpet

A woman's feet in black shoes on a red carpet
The red carpet returns with the 2021 Emmy Awards.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Adam TschornSenior Features Writer 
The Emmy red carpet is back!

One year after an unprecedented remote ceremony brought festive pajamas and home decor to television’s biggest night, expect plenty of glam Sunday as the stars come out for the 2021 edition.

While the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, and this year’s celebration will still be pared down compared to normal, at least there is a red carpet this time around — and we have it covered. Times photographers and fashion experts are joining forces to bring you the best looks of the night.

Check out the photos below, which we’ll be updating throughout the event.

Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn writes about a range of style-centric pop-culture topics for the Los Angeles Times. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism makes him well-qualified to look at something and ask: “Why?”

