Television

‘Queer Eye’ design expert Bobby Berk rates the rooms of the Emmy winners

"Queer Eye" design expert Bobby Berk, pictured in his home office.
“Queer Eye” design expert Bobby Berk, pictured in his home office, is bringing his professional eye to the Emmy winners’ home decor.
(Bobby Berk)
By Ashley LeeStaff Writer 
Sep. 20, 2020
7:36 PM
1

The pandemic-era Emmy Awards is presenting the winners’ acceptance speeches virtually, live from their homes. But bringing the public into people’s private spaces — even if they do belong to beloved celebrities — isn’t always a winning strategy.

“Over these last six months, the fact that we’ve all had to virtually open our homes up to people has been interesting,” Bobby Berk, design expert of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” told The Times. “I understand how hard that can be for people — myself included. Especially in this industry, your home is the last place left in the world that’s really just for you.”

Berk‘s definition of a successful backdrop is not about specific decor decisions, “which are so personal and subjective,” so much as the effort to make one’s home presentable, whatever the style: “I’m always shocked when I get on a Zoom call and the person hasn’t really thought about what’s behind them — the unmade bed, the fast food containers on the nightstand, the plant that looks like it’s coming out of their head. Like, ‘I know you can see yourself on the screen. Do you think that’s a good look?’”

Berk is evaluating the Emmy winners’ interiors for The Times during Sunday night’s telecast, applauding those with orderly decor and inspired design. As for the others, “Let’s just say they won two things tonight: an Emmy and a free consultation from me. I think that’s a nice, neutral way to tell them: Hey, you need help.”

2

Regina King

Regina King won the Emmy for her lead performance in the limited series "Watchmen."
(ABC/Walt Disney Television)

The “Watchmen” star expressed her thanks for the lead actress in a limited series award in an orange chair, positioned in front of various frames, a glass-encased candle and wooden window blinds.

Berk stayed focused on the tee King wore under her vibrant pink blazer. “How am I supposed to give my real opinion about this Comfort Inn in Scottsdale when she’s sharing her moment with Breonna Taylor?” he said of her shirt. “We Stan Regina King ... Regina QUEEN!!!”

3

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo and his wife, Sunrise Coigney, upon winning an Emmy for his performance in "I Know This Much Is True."
(ABC/Walt Disney Television)

Upon learning he’d won the Emmy for his performance(s) in “I Know This Much Is True,” Ruffalo momentarily sat in disbelief with his wife , Sunrise Coigney, on a tufted white sofa. Said Berk, “I approve of this cute little setup. The fresh flowers were the perfect touch.”

4

The writers of “Watchmen”

Damon Lindelof and the "Watchmen" writers accept the Emmy for best limited series.
(ABC/Walt Disney Television)

Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson and the rest of the “Watchmen” writers accepted the award for best limited series by standing together in a living room, outfitted with a few plants, patriotic art pieces and printed pillows atop textured chairs. It was a striking tableau to Berk: “I feel like this could be a recreation of an important historic home in a museum.”

5

Maria Schrader

Maria Schrader won the Emmy for directing "Unorthodox."
(ABC/Walt Disney Television)

The director of the limited series “Unorthodox” sat surrounded by loved ones amid ornate wooden panels and a patterned rug. It was enough to give Berk “Clue” vibes. He joked, “Maria Schrader did it in the drawing room with the candlestick!”

6

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

"Watchmen" actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II won the supporting actor Emmy.
(ABC/Walt Disney Television)

The standout supporting actor of “Watchmen” accepted his Emmy award while seated on a gray couch. According to Berk, it would’ve been a flawless moment with a perfect backdrop — except for that back corner behind him. “Come on, straighten those curtains! I don’t demand much!”

Check back throughout the night for the latest updates.

Ashley Lee

Ashley Lee is an entertainment news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a New York-based editor at the Hollywood Reporter, where she covered film festivals and awards shows, protested alongside Michael Moore and Mark Ruffalo, and got into the room where it happens for “Hamilton’s” Mike Pence moment. She also completed the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s National Critics Institute and Poynter’s Power of Diverse Voices workshop, and has written for the Washington Post, Backstage and Billboard, among others.