‘Queer Eye’ design expert Bobby Berk rates the rooms of the Emmy winners

The pandemic-era Emmy Awards is presenting the winners’ acceptance speeches virtually, live from their homes. But bringing the public into people’s private spaces — even if they do belong to beloved celebrities — isn’t always a winning strategy.
“Over these last six months, the fact that we’ve all had to virtually open our homes up to people has been interesting,” Bobby Berk, design expert of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” told The Times. “I understand how hard that can be for people — myself included. Especially in this industry, your home is the last place left in the world that’s really just for you.”
Berk‘s definition of a successful backdrop is not about specific decor decisions, “which are so personal and subjective,” so much as the effort to make one’s home presentable, whatever the style: “I’m always shocked when I get on a Zoom call and the person hasn’t really thought about what’s behind them — the unmade bed, the fast food containers on the nightstand, the plant that looks like it’s coming out of their head. Like, ‘I know you can see yourself on the screen. Do you think that’s a good look?’”
Berk is evaluating the Emmy winners’ interiors for The Times during Sunday night’s telecast, applauding those with orderly decor and inspired design. As for the others, “Let’s just say they won two things tonight: an Emmy and a free consultation from me. I think that’s a nice, neutral way to tell them: Hey, you need help.”
Regina King
The “Watchmen” star expressed her thanks for the lead actress in a limited series award in an orange chair, positioned in front of various frames, a glass-encased candle and wooden window blinds.
Berk stayed focused on the tee King wore under her vibrant pink blazer. “How am I supposed to give my real opinion about this Comfort Inn in Scottsdale when she’s sharing her moment with Breonna Taylor?” he said of her shirt. “We Stan Regina King ... Regina QUEEN!!!”
Mark Ruffalo
Upon learning he’d won the Emmy for his performance(s) in “I Know This Much Is True,” Ruffalo momentarily sat in disbelief with his wife , Sunrise Coigney, on a tufted white sofa. Said Berk, “I approve of this cute little setup. The fresh flowers were the perfect touch.”
The writers of “Watchmen”
Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson and the rest of the “Watchmen” writers accepted the award for best limited series by standing together in a living room, outfitted with a few plants, patriotic art pieces and printed pillows atop textured chairs. It was a striking tableau to Berk: “I feel like this could be a recreation of an important historic home in a museum.”
Maria Schrader
The director of the limited series “Unorthodox” sat surrounded by loved ones amid ornate wooden panels and a patterned rug. It was enough to give Berk “Clue” vibes. He joked, “Maria Schrader did it in the drawing room with the candlestick!”
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
The standout supporting actor of “Watchmen” accepted his Emmy award while seated on a gray couch. According to Berk, it would’ve been a flawless moment with a perfect backdrop — except for that back corner behind him. “Come on, straighten those curtains! I don’t demand much!”
