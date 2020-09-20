‘Queer Eye’ design expert Bobby Berk rates the rooms of the Emmy winners

The pandemic-era Emmy Awards is presenting the winners’ acceptance speeches virtually, live from their homes. But bringing the public into people’s private spaces — even if they do belong to beloved celebrities — isn’t always a winning strategy.

“Over these last six months, the fact that we’ve all had to virtually open our homes up to people has been interesting,” Bobby Berk, design expert of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” told The Times. “I understand how hard that can be for people — myself included. Especially in this industry, your home is the last place left in the world that’s really just for you.”

Berk‘s definition of a successful backdrop is not about specific decor decisions, “which are so personal and subjective,” so much as the effort to make one’s home presentable, whatever the style: “I’m always shocked when I get on a Zoom call and the person hasn’t really thought about what’s behind them — the unmade bed, the fast food containers on the nightstand, the plant that looks like it’s coming out of their head. Like, ‘I know you can see yourself on the screen. Do you think that’s a good look?’”

Berk is evaluating the Emmy winners’ interiors for The Times during Sunday night’s telecast, applauding those with orderly decor and inspired design. As for the others, “Let’s just say they won two things tonight: an Emmy and a free consultation from me. I think that’s a nice, neutral way to tell them: Hey, you need help.”

