Here’s the list of 2021 Emmy winners: live updates

The 2021 Emmy Awards, or the nominations themselves, seemed to reflect what TV critic Lorraine Ali called “the central TV-watching habit of the last year: the turn to comforting shows.” The 73rd edition of the Television Academy’s top honors, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, air Sunday on CBS.

Netflix’s “The Crown” and Disney+'s “The Mandalorian” led overall and among drama nominees with 24 nods apiece, with the series about British royals predicted to take the top prize. Marvel sensation “WandaVision,” also from Disney+, led a strong limited series category with 23, while Apple TV+'s freshman comedy “Ted Lasso” nabbed 20 nominations, the most for a comedy series.

Here are the winners for the 2021 Emmy Awards, as they’re announced:

Guest actress, drama

WINNER: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Guest actor, drama

WINNER: Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”

Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Charles Dance, “The Crown”

Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”

Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian”

Guest actress, comedy

WINNER: Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Guest actor, comedy

WINNER: Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live”

Daniel Levy, “Saturday Night Live”

TV movie

WINNER: “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“Uncle Frank”

For a full list of winners, go to emmys.com.