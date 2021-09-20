What’s on TV Monday: Season premieres of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ and ‘The Neighborhood’ on CBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

New shows Fox Business offers two new series: “How America Works,” 5, 7 and 9 p.m.; “American Built,” 6, 6:30; 8 and 8:30.

Jeopardy! Mayim Bialik resumes her role as host of the answers-and-questions quiz show in this new episode. 7 p.m. ABC

The Neighborhood Dave (Max Greenfield) researches his family tree and discovers that he and Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) are more than just neighbors in the season premiere of this comedy. Also, Tina (Tichina Arnold) stumbles onto a promising business idea as she tries to help Gemma (Beth Behrs) deal with morning sickness. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The blind auditions begin as the talent competition returns for a new season with coaches Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC

Roswell, New Mexico (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Dancing With the Stars Olympic gold-medal gymnast Suni Lee, pop star JoJo Siwa, Brian Austin Green, Melora Hardin, Martin Kove, Matt James, Kenya James, former Spice Girl Melanie C and country singer Jimmie Allen are among the 15 contestants competing in this new season. Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli all return as judges and Tyra Banks is back as host. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 (season premiere) (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Muhammad Ali Ken Burns’ documentary miniseries continues with “Round Two: What’s My Name? (1964-1970)” where Cassius Clay joins the Nation of Islam and changes his name to Muhammad Ali. When he refuses induction into the U.S. Army, he is stripped of his heavyweight boxing title. 8 p.m. KOCE

Muhammad Ali Bob and Abishola (Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku) land in Lagos, on their mission to rescue Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.) from his dad (Dayo Ade). Also, Auntie Olu and Uncle Tunde (Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley) explore their old stamping grounds and realize things have changed since their last visit to Nigeria in the season premiere of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

NCIS Following the boat explosion at the end of the season finale, the team discover the wreckage and try to learn Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) fate. Pam Dawber returns in her guest role. David McCallum, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover also star. 9 p.m. CBS

The Big Leap Scott Foley, Teri Polo and Piper Perabo are among the stars of this new dramedy about a group of down-on-their-luck characters who are hoping to change their fortunes as part of a reality dance show that features a modern re-imagining of “Swan Lake.” The cast also includes newcomer Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Mallory Jansen and Kevin Daniels. 9 p.m. Fox

Halloween Baking Championship (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Laetitia In this new episode, investigators catch a partial break in the case, but a pathology report polarizes public opinion. Under mounting public pressure, Det. Touchais (Yannick Choirat) leans on the twins’ former social worker (Alix Poisson), for more information about their past. (Part 4 of 6) (In French with English subtitles) 9 p.m. HBO

NCIS: Hawai’i The “NCIS” franchise expands again with this new entry starring Vanessa Lachey as the special agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon and Noah Mills also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Ordinary Joe On the night of his college graduation, Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk) is faced with a life-changing decision. This new drama unfolds as three parallel narratives that diverge as different versions of him experience the rest of his life resulting from versions of that decision. Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett, Elizabeth Lail, David Warshofsky and Teddy Sears co-star. 10 p.m. NBC

Creepshow (N) 10 p.m. AMC

Back to Life (N) 10 p.m. Showtime

Titans The season finale leaps five years into the future, where Dick (Brenton Thwaites) is living happily with Dawn (Minka Kelly) and awaiting the birth of their second child. An unexpected visitor persuades Dick to return to Gotham City, where the city’s most famous resident vigilante is rumored to have suffered a breakdown. 10 p.m. TNT

SPECIALS

Time100 For the second year in a row, ABC collaborates with Time magazine for a special that takes viewers behind the scenes of the process that goes into selecting Time’s list of people of note. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Voices Magnified: Mental Health Crisis Personal stories highlight the critical issue of mental health in America. 10 p.m. A&E

SPORTS

Athletes Unlimited Softball Teams led by pitchers Cat Osterman (Blue) and Aleshia Ocasio (Purple) compete. 4 p.m. FS1

Baseball Regional coverage, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW

NFL Football The Detroit Lions visit the Green Bay Packers, 5 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Kevin Frazier; Anderson Cooper; Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Scott Foley (“The Big Leap”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Dessert chefs Buddy Valastro, Gail Simmons and Christina Tosi. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Sean Murray; Wilmer Valderrama; Katrina Law. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Danielle Nottingham; Ariana Grande; Glennon Doyle; James Wolk (“Ordinary Joe”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Common; Julia Haart (“My Unorthodox Life”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (Season premiere) Lori Harvey. (N) 4 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Dr. Leana Wen discusses COVID-19 and public health. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hasan Minhaj; James Wolk; Meek Mill performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Celebrating the show’s sixth season. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Adams; Lee Daniels; girl in red performs; And? performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Easter Parade (1948) 8:45 a.m. TCM

The Adventures of Tintin (2011) 9:15 a.m. Epix

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) 10:45 a.m. TCM

The Dark Knight (2008) 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. MTV

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 11:30 a.m. FX

The Princess Bride (1987) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 12:45 p.m. Epix

Annie Get Your Gun (1950) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Kick-Ass (2010) 2:15 p.m. Showtime

Pulp Fiction (1994) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Batman Begins (2005) 2:30 p.m. MTV

Cabaret (1972) 2:45 p.m. TCM

The Untouchables (1987) 4 p.m. Ovation

Heat (1995) 4:31 p.m. Encore

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 4:45 p.m. Epix

The Parent Trap (1998) 5 p.m. Freeform

The In-Laws (1979) 5 p.m. TCM

Bumblebee (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX

Never Say Never Again (1983) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

News of the World (2020) 6:55 p.m. HBO

Bells Are Ringing (1960) 7 p.m. TCM

Wonder Woman (2017) 7 p.m. TNT

City Slickers (1991) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Beauty and the Beast (2017) 8 p.m. Freeform

Rudy (1993) 8 p.m. FS1

Walk the Line (2005) 8 p.m. POP

Eighth Grade (2018) 8 p.m. TMC

The Little Shop of Horrors (1960) 9:15 p.m. TCM

20th Century Women (2016) 9:35 p.m. TMC

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 10:30 p.m. FX

10 (1979) 10:45 p.m. TCM

The Father (2020) 10:57 p.m. Starz

Ghost (1990) 11 p.m. POP

