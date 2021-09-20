What’s on TV Monday: Season premieres of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ and ‘The Neighborhood’ on CBS
SERIES
New shows Fox Business offers two new series: “How America Works,” 5, 7 and 9 p.m.; “American Built,” 6, 6:30; 8 and 8:30.
Jeopardy! Mayim Bialik resumes her role as host of the answers-and-questions quiz show in this new episode. 7 p.m. ABC
The Neighborhood Dave (Max Greenfield) researches his family tree and discovers that he and Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) are more than just neighbors in the season premiere of this comedy. Also, Tina (Tichina Arnold) stumbles onto a promising business idea as she tries to help Gemma (Beth Behrs) deal with morning sickness. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The blind auditions begin as the talent competition returns for a new season with coaches Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC
Roswell, New Mexico (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Dancing With the Stars Olympic gold-medal gymnast Suni Lee, pop star JoJo Siwa, Brian Austin Green, Melora Hardin, Martin Kove, Matt James, Kenya James, former Spice Girl Melanie C and country singer Jimmie Allen are among the 15 contestants competing in this new season. Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli all return as judges and Tyra Banks is back as host. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 (season premiere) (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Muhammad Ali Ken Burns’ documentary miniseries continues with “Round Two: What’s My Name? (1964-1970)” where Cassius Clay joins the Nation of Islam and changes his name to Muhammad Ali. When he refuses induction into the U.S. Army, he is stripped of his heavyweight boxing title. 8 p.m. KOCE
Muhammad Ali Bob and Abishola (Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku) land in Lagos, on their mission to rescue Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.) from his dad (Dayo Ade). Also, Auntie Olu and Uncle Tunde (Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley) explore their old stamping grounds and realize things have changed since their last visit to Nigeria in the season premiere of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
NCIS Following the boat explosion at the end of the season finale, the team discover the wreckage and try to learn Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) fate. Pam Dawber returns in her guest role. David McCallum, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover also star. 9 p.m. CBS
The Big Leap Scott Foley, Teri Polo and Piper Perabo are among the stars of this new dramedy about a group of down-on-their-luck characters who are hoping to change their fortunes as part of a reality dance show that features a modern re-imagining of “Swan Lake.” The cast also includes newcomer Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Mallory Jansen and Kevin Daniels. 9 p.m. Fox
Halloween Baking Championship (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Laetitia In this new episode, investigators catch a partial break in the case, but a pathology report polarizes public opinion. Under mounting public pressure, Det. Touchais (Yannick Choirat) leans on the twins’ former social worker (Alix Poisson), for more information about their past. (Part 4 of 6) (In French with English subtitles) 9 p.m. HBO
NCIS: Hawai’i The “NCIS” franchise expands again with this new entry starring Vanessa Lachey as the special agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon and Noah Mills also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Ordinary Joe On the night of his college graduation, Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk) is faced with a life-changing decision. This new drama unfolds as three parallel narratives that diverge as different versions of him experience the rest of his life resulting from versions of that decision. Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett, Elizabeth Lail, David Warshofsky and Teddy Sears co-star. 10 p.m. NBC
Creepshow (N) 10 p.m. AMC
Back to Life (N) 10 p.m. Showtime
Titans The season finale leaps five years into the future, where Dick (Brenton Thwaites) is living happily with Dawn (Minka Kelly) and awaiting the birth of their second child. An unexpected visitor persuades Dick to return to Gotham City, where the city’s most famous resident vigilante is rumored to have suffered a breakdown. 10 p.m. TNT
SPECIALS
Time100 For the second year in a row, ABC collaborates with Time magazine for a special that takes viewers behind the scenes of the process that goes into selecting Time’s list of people of note. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Voices Magnified: Mental Health Crisis Personal stories highlight the critical issue of mental health in America. 10 p.m. A&E
SPORTS
Athletes Unlimited Softball Teams led by pitchers Cat Osterman (Blue) and Aleshia Ocasio (Purple) compete. 4 p.m. FS1
Baseball Regional coverage, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW
NFL Football The Detroit Lions visit the Green Bay Packers, 5 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Kevin Frazier; Anderson Cooper; Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Scott Foley (“The Big Leap”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Dessert chefs Buddy Valastro, Gail Simmons and Christina Tosi. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Sean Murray; Wilmer Valderrama; Katrina Law. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Danielle Nottingham; Ariana Grande; Glennon Doyle; James Wolk (“Ordinary Joe”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Common; Julia Haart (“My Unorthodox Life”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (Season premiere) Lori Harvey. (N) 4 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Dr. Leana Wen discusses COVID-19 and public health. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hasan Minhaj; James Wolk; Meek Mill performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Celebrating the show’s sixth season. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Adams; Lee Daniels; girl in red performs; And? performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Easter Parade (1948) 8:45 a.m. TCM
The Adventures of Tintin (2011) 9:15 a.m. Epix
Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) 10:45 a.m. TCM
The Dark Knight (2008) 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. MTV
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 11:30 a.m. FX
The Princess Bride (1987) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 12:45 p.m. Epix
Annie Get Your Gun (1950) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Kick-Ass (2010) 2:15 p.m. Showtime
Pulp Fiction (1994) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Batman Begins (2005) 2:30 p.m. MTV
Cabaret (1972) 2:45 p.m. TCM
The Untouchables (1987) 4 p.m. Ovation
Heat (1995) 4:31 p.m. Encore
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 4:45 p.m. Epix
The Parent Trap (1998) 5 p.m. Freeform
The In-Laws (1979) 5 p.m. TCM
Bumblebee (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX
Never Say Never Again (1983) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
News of the World (2020) 6:55 p.m. HBO
Bells Are Ringing (1960) 7 p.m. TCM
Wonder Woman (2017) 7 p.m. TNT
City Slickers (1991) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Beauty and the Beast (2017) 8 p.m. Freeform
Rudy (1993) 8 p.m. FS1
Walk the Line (2005) 8 p.m. POP
Eighth Grade (2018) 8 p.m. TMC
The Little Shop of Horrors (1960) 9:15 p.m. TCM
20th Century Women (2016) 9:35 p.m. TMC
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 10:30 p.m. FX
10 (1979) 10:45 p.m. TCM
The Father (2020) 10:57 p.m. Starz
Ghost (1990) 11 p.m. POP
