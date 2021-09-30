What’s on TV Thursday: Season premieres of ABC’s ‘Big Sky,’ ‘Station 19’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Commentary: ‘Law & Order’ is lost without Stabler and Benson. Here’s why their pairing works
In a guest column for The Times, author and “Law & Order” fan Carmen Maria Machado explains what makes the characters more powerful together than alone.
Coroner The case of a deceased John Doe forces Jenny and Clark (Serinda Swan, Mark Taylor) to work together in the world of narcotics and therapy. 8 p.m. The CW
Station 19 Following Sullivan’s (Boris Kodjoe) actions at Maya and Carina’s (Danielle Savre, Stefania Spampinato) wedding, which strained his own marriage to Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz), Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) comes to terms with how he feels about Vic (Barrett Doss), and Travis (Jay Hayden) rekindles an old flame. Reckless behavior at the annual Phoenix Festival leads the crew to transport patients to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in a crossover that continues on “Grey’s Anatomy.” 8 p.m. ABC
Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 9 p.m. NBC
The Outpost Talon and Luna (Jessica Green, Maeve Courtier-Lilley) return to the outpost with a dubious ally. 9 p.m. The CW
Review: ‘The Outpost’ is a revenge fantasy you’ve dreamed before but with a few surprises
We open in a sort of Whole Middle Earth Marketplace. Ruffians, rapscallions, scoundrels.
Grey’s Anatomy Continuing a storyline introduced on sister series “Station 19,” the long-running medical drama series opens its 18th season. Ellen Pompeo stars. 9 p.m. ABC
In a new book about the landmark series, one ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ producer recalled ‘HR issues’ swirling around actor Patrick Dempsey before his departure.
Big Sky Private detectives Jenny Hoyt and Cassie Dewell (Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury) reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Mont., as this mystery series returns for a new season. Jesse James Keitel also stars. 10 p.m. ABC
What We Do in the Shadows The escape of an ancient beast threatens the existence of all vampires everywhere. Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou and Harvey Guillén star in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX
The vampire mockumentary series was a surprise Emmys 2020 comedy series nominee, but don’t look for hidden meaning behind the fun, say its writers.
Cake (season premiere) 10 p.m. FXX
Tacoma FD (N) 10 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years Current host Drew Carey is among those taking a look back at the game show’s biggest winners, never-before-seen outtakes and a salute to Bob Barker, who hosted the show on its Sept. 4, 1972, premiere. 9 p.m. CBS
SPORTS
Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 10 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 11 a.m. BSW; regional coverage, 4 and 7:30 p.m. MLB; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
College Football Virginia visits Miami, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
WNBA Basketball The Chicago Sky visit the Connecticut Sun, 5 p.m. ESPN2; the Phoenix Mercury visit the Las Vegas Aces, 7 p.m. ESPN2
NFL Football The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Cincinnati Bengals, 5:20 p.m. NFL
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Mental health expert Dr. Ken Duckworth. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Demi Lovato; chef Bobby Flay; Amy Grant; opioid addiction. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Robin Roberts, T.J. Holmes and Rob Marciano report from Louisiana. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Demi Lovato (“Unidentified”); Dr. Holly Phillips discusses ways to improve men’s health. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Ice-T. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Trisha Yearwood; Thom Filicia (“Queer Eye”) gives design inspiration. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Donnie Wahlberg. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Michael Michele (“Dynasty”); Boris Kodjoe (“Station 19"). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”); John and Callahan Walsh. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Elmo (“Not Too Late Show With Elmo”); Ross Mathews. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Happier Than Ever”; Leslie Jones; Sarah Shahi; Elton John and Charlie Puth perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her mini gastric bypass surgery in Tijuana went terribly wrong. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gymnast Suni Lee (“Dancing With the Stars”); Nacho Figueras. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Taryn Manning (“Karen”); author Monique Kelley. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jeff Daniels; Chloe Fineman; the Flaming Lips perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Lithgow; Theo Croker and Wyclef Jean perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Charlize Theron; Elvis Costello and Juanes perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Andy Serkis; Beth Behrs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Jost; Michael Gandolfini; Nick Baglio. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Long Shot (2019) 8 a.m. E!
Gone Girl (2014) 9 a.m. FXX
Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) 10:10 a.m. TMC
The Innocents (1961) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Predator (1987) Noon AMC
Selena (1997) Noon and 3 p.m. E!
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 12:25 p.m. Epix
Tea and Sympathy (1956) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 1 p.m. BBC America
G.I. Jane (1997) 1 p.m. Showtime
The Revenant (2015) 1:30 p.m. FX
Winter’s Bone (2010) 1:35 p.m. TMC
Real Women Have Curves (2002) 1:40 p.m. HBO
Lethal Weapon (1987) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Black Narcissus (1947) 3 p.m. TCM
Cloverfield (2008) 3:10 p.m. HBO
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 3:30 p.m. BBC America
Arrival (2016) 4:10 p.m. Epix
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 4:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5 p.m. AMC
Mulan (1998) 5 p.m. Freeform
An Affair to Remember (1957) 5 p.m. TCM
Gangs of New York (2002) 5:12 p.m. Cinemax
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 5:21 p.m. Encore
Star Trek (2009) 6 and 9 p.m. BBC America
Beetlejuice (1988) 6 p.m. Syfy
Blazing Saddles (1974) 6:25 p.m. TMC
Platoon (1986) 6:30 p.m. Showtime
Beauty and the Beast (1991) 7 p.m. Freeform
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 7:30 p.m. AMC
City of God (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Hoosiers (1986) 8 p.m. Epix
The Croods (2013) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Coming to America (1988) 8 p.m. VH1
Spider-Man (2002) 9 p.m. Encore
The Lion King (1994) 9 p.m. Freeform
From Here to Eternity (1953) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Bull Durham (1988) 10 p.m. Epix
Unstoppable (2010) 10:01 p.m. AMC
Pariah (2011) 10:11 p.m. Cinemax
Promising Young Woman (2020) 11:45 p.m. HBO
What’s on TV This Week: The Tonys, Britney, ‘Cannabis Question,’ ‘La Brea’ and more
TV highlights for Oct. 3-9 include the Tony Awards, BTS and J.Lo at “Global Citizen Live,” a cannabis exposé on PBS and NBC’s new adventure series “La Brea”
Movies on TV this week: ‘Citizen Kane’ on TCM; ‘Finding Nemo’ on Freeform; ‘Stand By Me’ IFC
Movies on TV this week: ‘Citizen Kane’ on TCM; ‘Dances With Wolves’ on Showtime; ‘Goodfellas’ on BBCA ‘Finding Nemo’ on Freeform; ‘Stand By Me’ on IFC
Movies on TV for the entire week, Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.