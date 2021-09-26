What’s on TV This Week: The Tonys, Britney, ‘Cannabis Question,’ ‘La Brea’ and more

SUNDAY

“The 74th Tony Awards” will be a mostly streaming affair, with the top three prizes handed out as part of the broadcast special “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald hosts the former, “Hamilton’s” Leslie Odom Jr. the latter. 4 p.m. Paramount+; 9 p.m. CBS

Jennifer Lopez, Elton John and BTS — pause for screaming — are among the stars slated to perform in the concert special “Global Citizen Live.” 7 p.m. ABC

“The Simpsons,” “The Great North,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy” all return with new episodes. 8, 8:30, 9 and 9:30 p.m. Fox

A would-be bride’s dream of “The Perfect Wedding” is derailed by the person she would least suspect in this new thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

“BMF” stands for “Black Mafia Family” and is also the title of this new fact-based crime drama set in 1980s Detroit. 9 p.m. Starz

Nathan Fillion is back on the beat in Season 4 of the L.A.-set cop drama “The Rookie.” 10 p.m. ABC

A filmmaker recalls her experiences growing up with two lesbian mothers in the 1970s-80s in the new docuseries “Nuclear Family.” 10 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

William Randolph Hearst, the 20th century media mogul who inspired Orson Welles’ classic 1941 drama “Citizen Kane,” is the subject of “Citizen Hearst: An American Experience Special.” 9 p.m. KOCE; concludes Tuesday

Freddie Highmore will be making the rounds again in a fifth season of the medical drama “The Good Doctor.” 10 p.m. ABC

The harmful effects of social media, smartphones, etc. on young people’s mental health are mapped out in the special “Voices Magnified: Youth Digital Crisis.” 10 p.m. A&E

Beware of things that go bump in the night in the new baking competition “Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark.” 10 p.m. Food Network

Footage of one of archaeology’s most famous discoveries is colorized for your viewing pleasure in the special “King Tut in Color.” 10 p.m. National Geographic

TUESDAY

In a world where movie tropes run wild, a ragtag band of snarky commentators will rise in the special “Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!” Anytime, Netflix

Jimmy Carter — peanut farmer, U.S. president, humanitarian — is profiled in a new installment of “In Their Own Words.” 8 p.m. KOCE

A ginormous sinkhole opens up at Wilshire and Fairfax, taking LACMA, the tar pits and a handful of Angelenos with it, in the new “Lost” meets “Land of the Lost” adventure drama “La Brea.” 9 p.m. NBC

Lisa Vanderpump and company are back in new episodes of the “Real Housewives” spinoff “Vanderpump Rules.” 9 p.m. Bravo

Oprah Winfrey and a panel of experts promote the importance of self-care in the new special “Speak Sis.” 9 p.m. OWN

WEDNESDAY

The new exposé “Britney vs. Spears” takes a deep dive into the controversial conservatorship that has controlled the pop star’s personal life as well as her career for over a decade. Anytime, Netflix

Students at an elite girls academy try to summon a little school spirit in the 2021 supernatural thriller “Séance.” Anytime, Shudder

Elon Musk — entrepreneur, bazillionaire, potential supervillain — is profiled in another new installment of “In Their Own Words.” 8 p.m. KOCE

It’s move-out day on the 23rd season finale of “Big Brother.” Julie Chen hosts. 9 p.m. CBS

“Nova” ponders the long-term impact of marijuana use on … uh … um … what were we talking about? Oh yeah, “The Cannabis Question.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The foundations are old enough to have been laid by the Founding Fathers themselves in the new series “Houses With History.” 9 p.m. HGTV

Get up close and personal with pro-wrestling power couple Cody and Brandi Rhodes in their new reality series “Rhodes to the Top.” 10 p.m. TNT

THURSDAY

A former host of “The Daily Show” suits up for his latest gig, “The Problem With Jon Stewart.” Anytime, Apple TV+

Kristen Bell ditches the clip-and-save routine to run a coupon-counterfeiting scam in the 2021 comedy “Queenpins.” Anytime, Paramount+

A pop star and her pals probe accounts of purported UFO sightings in the new paranormal series “Unidentified With Demi Lovato.” Anytime, Peacock

The new docuseries “The Way Down” investigates the late founder of a controversial faith-based weight-loss program. Anytime, HBO Max

“Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy” launch their fifth and 18th seasons, respectively. 8 and 9 p.m. ABC

Come on down! A beloved TV game show marks a major milestone in “The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years.” 9 p.m. CBS

The Montana-set mystery drama “Big Sky” is back for a second season. 10 p.m. ABC

FRIDAY

The tragic tale of the onetime Princess of Wales is retold in a filmed version of the 2020 Broadway show “Diana: The Musical.” Anytime, Netflix

It’s a matter of life and death for 911 operator Jake Gyllenhaal in director Antoine Fuqua’s 2021 thriller “The Guilty.” With Ethan Hawke. Anytime, Netflix

The lighter side of the dark side is on display in the new animated Halloween special “Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales.” Anytime, Disney+

Margaret Qualley plays a single mother struggling to make ends meet — starring opposite her real-life mom Andie MacDowell in the process — in the new drama “Maid.” Anytime, Netflix

Michael Gandolfini, son of James Gandolfini, plays a younger version of his late father’s mob-boss character in the 2021 “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.” Anytime, HBO Max

The 2021 documentary “My Name Is Pauli Murray” remembers the pioneering nonbinary African American civil rights activist. Anytime, Amazon Prime

“S.W.A.T.” and “Magnum P.I.” return, followed by the season premiere of the Tom Selleck cop drama “Blue Bloods.” 8, 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

An Orlando theme park marks a major milestone in the new special “The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World.” Whoopi Goldberg hosts and Christina Aguilera performs. 8 p.m. ABC

Three kids try to keep their recently revived mummy pal “Under Wraps” in this 2021 remake of the 1997 TV movie. 8 p.m. Disney Channel

A venerable performing-arts institution marks a major milestone in the new special “The Kennedy Center at 50.” The aforementioned Audra McDonald hosts. 9 p.m. KOCE

A spunky tween is a ghoul’s best friend in the new animated comedy “The Ghost and Molly McGee.” 9:35 p.m. Disney Channel

The return of “Eli Roth’s History of Horror” shines a spotlight on “Scream 2,” “Bride of Chucky” and other scary sequels. 10 p.m. AMC

The debut episodes of “Ancient Americas” recall the vast empires forged by the Maya and the Inca centuries ago. 10 and 11 p.m. National Geographic

SATURDAY

The stars of pop, rock, country, hip-hop, etc. come out for the two-night special “iHeartRadio Music Festival.” 8 p.m. The CW; concludes next Sunday

Live from New York, it’s the 47th season premiere of “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

The TV movie “The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill Story” dramatizes the case of a Utah doctor whose wife died under suspicious circumstances in 2007. 8 p.m. Lifetime

An unhappily wedded woman gets a magical do-over in the new TV movie “Love Strikes Twice.” 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Country music’s Miranda Lambert shares the stage with two of her songwriting partners on the season premiere of “Austin City Limits.” 11:30 p.m. KOCE

Movies on TV the week of Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



TV Grids for the week of Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 in downloadable and printable PDF files



