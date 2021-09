Movies on TV this week: ‘Citizen Kane’ on TCM; ‘Finding Nemo’ on Freeform; ‘Stand By Me’ IFC

Movies on TV the week of Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Sept 26 - Oct 2, 2021

Alien (1979) AMC Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Aliens (1986) AMC Mon. 12:45 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:15 a.m.

The Battleship Potemkin (1925) TCM Wed. 6:45 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) Freeform Thur. 7 p.m.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) EPIX Mon. 1 p.m.

Children of Men (2006) TMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Citizen Kane (1941) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

City Lights (1931) TCM Wed. 8 a.m.

The Crying Game (1992) TMC Tues. 1:35 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Showtime Fri. 8:30 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) Paramount Mon. 10 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) Freeform Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Showtime Fri. 11:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Goodfellas (1990) BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2 a.m.

Halloween (1978) AMC Fri. 6 p.m. AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

The Innocents (1961) TCM Thur. 10:45 a.m.

King Kong (1933) TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Network (1976) TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Platoon (1986) Showtime Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Psycho (1960) Showtime Sun. 8:40 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) TMC Mon. 2 p.m.

Seven Days in May (1964) TCM Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) IFC Tues. 7:15 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Ovation Mon. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. EPIX Sat. 1:40 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) Freeform Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Wind (1928) TCM Wed. 5:15 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Sept 26 - Oct 2, 2021

American Pie (1999) ★★★ IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:45 a.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ IFC Fri. 7:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:15 p.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 9:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Commando (1985) ★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:15 a.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ IFC Tues. 11:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 6 a.m. IFC Fri. 9:20 a.m. IFC Sat. 5:50 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 a.m. AMC Sun. 5:22 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

Hell or High Water (2016) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m.

The Hot Chick (2002) ★ IFC Fri. 1:20 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:50 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

The Lost Boys (1987) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m. Paramount Fri. 9 p.m. Paramount Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Bravo Thur. 9:45 p.m. Bravo Thur. 11:45 p.m.

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:45 p.m. IFC Tues. 10 p.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ E! Sun. 4:15 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m. CMT Sun. 2 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Bravo Fri. 6 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Bravo Sat. 2:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ IFC Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ IFC Fri. 11:20 a.m. IFC Sat. 7:50 a.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ E! Sun. 1:45 p.m. E! Mon. 1 a.m. Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5:30 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Sept 26 - Oct 2, 2021

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Paramount Wed. 11 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Paramount Thur. 1 a.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 9 p.m. Freeform Fri. 5 p.m. Freeform Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 12:45 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:15 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Encore Fri. 9:20 a.m. Encore Sat. 12:34 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:45 a.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ IFC Fri. 7:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 9:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ E! Sat. 9 a.m. E! Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ E! Sat. 11:30 a.m. E! Sat. 7 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ E! Sat. 2 p.m. E! Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) ★★★★ Freeform Thur. 7 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 6 p.m. CMT Sat. 5 p.m. CMT Sun. Noon

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 9:45 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ TNT Mon. 6 p.m. TNT Tues. 3 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ BET Sun. Noon

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 4:25 a.m. TMC Thur. 6:25 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ BET Fri. 7:30 p.m. BET Sat. 3 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Comedy Central Sat. 10 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ TMC Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 2:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:35 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Starz Tues. 4:27 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:07 p.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 1:29 a.m.

The Client (1994) ★★★ POP Sat. 1:30 a.m. POP Sat. Noon

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 9 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 2:30 a.m. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Crimson Tide (1995) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:15 a.m.

The Crying Game (1992) ★★★★ TMC Tues. 1:35 a.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Syfy Wed. 11:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 7 a.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Showtime Fri. 8:30 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Paramount Mon. 10 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ HBO Tues. 2:15 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 4:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 4:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 2 p.m. Nickelodeon Wed. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ USA Fri. 7:30 p.m. USA Sat. Noon

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 1 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 6:45 p.m. TMC Fri. Noon TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Tues. 12:10 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ TBS Fri. 7:03 p.m. TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 5 p.m. BBC America Mon. 11 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Freeform Tues. 6:30 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 8:15 a.m. Showtime Thur. 3:25 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Showtime Fri. 11:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Syfy Thur. 8 p.m.

From Here to Eternity (1953) ★★★ TCM Thur. 9:15 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 5 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11:30 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 a.m. AMC Sun. 5:22 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ AMC Sun. 12:49 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Encore Wed. 3:10 p.m. Encore Thur. 2:36 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Comedy Central Sat. 8 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ POP Mon. 10:30 p.m. POP Tues. 3 a.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ POP Mon. 8 p.m. POP Tues. 1 a.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FX Mon. 6 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ BBC America Fri. Noon BBC America Fri. 1:15 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ E! Sun. 6:45 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 12:40 p.m. Freeform Tues. 2:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ KTLA Sun. 2 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sat. 9:30 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 6 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Encore Tues. 8:50 a.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Showtime Mon. 11:45 a.m. Showtime Wed. 6 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Starz Sun. 5:54 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Freeform Mon. 3 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ MTV Sun. Noon

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Encore Thur. 11:41 a.m. Encore Thur. 11:05 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ AMC Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Freeform Mon. Noon

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 9 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Freeform Thur. 1 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ TOON Sun. 6 p.m. TNT Fri. 7 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 5 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Syfy Sun. 7 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ CMT Sun. Noon

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 6:55 p.m.

Mulan (1998) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 5 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ FX Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ FS1 Mon. 6 p.m.

Never Say Never Again (1983) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 10 a.m. Ovation Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Octopussy (1983) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 11 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Mon. 6 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Freeform Mon. Noon

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Showtime Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Freeform Thur. 3 p.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:45 p.m. IFC Tues. 10 p.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ AMC Thur. Noon

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Encore Tues. 1:52 p.m. Encore Tues. 11 p.m.

Private Benjamin (1980) ★★★ CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Showtime Sun. 8:40 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ BBC America Sun. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ BBC America Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 10 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m. CMT Sun. 2 a.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TNT Wed. 2 p.m. TNT Thur. Noon

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ TNT Wed. 4 p.m. TNT Thur. 2 a.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ TMC Mon. 2 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Wed. 5 p.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Bravo Fri. 6 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Bravo Sat. 2:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Sophie’s Choice (1982) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 6:21 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ HBO Thur. 3:05 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Encore Thur. 6:15 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Encore Mon. 4:30 a.m. Encore Mon. 6:37 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ IFC Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ AMC Tues. 5 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 6 p.m. BBC America Thur. 9 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 1 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 9:35 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TNT Sun. 2:45 p.m. TNT Sun. 11 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Encore Mon. 12:31 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Encore Thur. 1:57 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Ovation Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 10:35 a.m. Freeform Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ HBO Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Paramount Sat. Noon Paramount Sat. 8 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Paramount Sat. 5 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Paramount Sat. 2:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ TMC Fri. 6:15 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Mon. 3:10 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Ovation Mon. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. EPIX Sat. 1:40 p.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ HBO Mon. 6:40 p.m.

The Verdict (1982) ★★★ Encore Tues. 12:48 p.m.

A View to a Kill (1985) ★★ Ovation Sun. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Freeform Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ IFC Fri. 11:20 a.m. IFC Sat. 7:50 a.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 4:55 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 2:45 p.m. Syfy Mon. 10:30 a.m.

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

