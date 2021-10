Movies on TV this week: ‘The Shining’ on AMC; ‘Patton,’ Encore; ‘Raging Bull,’ Showtime

Movies on TV the week of Oct. 3 - 9 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 3 - 9 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Oct 3 - 9, 2021

All About Eve (1950) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Forbidden Planet (1956) TCM Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Goldfinger (1964) EPIX Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Goodfellas (1990) History Sat. Noon

Halloween (1978) AMC Sun. 11:57 a.m.

How Green Was My Valley (1941) TCM Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Milk (2008) Showtime Mon. 6:50 p.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Freeform Sun. 2:55 p.m.

Patton (1970) Encore Sun. 7:07 a.m. Encore Sun. 8 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) BBC America Thur. 3 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m.

Raging Bull (1980) Showtime Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Rome, Open City (1945) TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) Showtime Wed. 11:15 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Bravo Sat. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11 p.m.

The Shining (1980) AMC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

La Strada (1954) TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Titanic (1997) MTV Sun. Noon MTV Sun. 7:30 p.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) TCM Wed. 5:15 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Oct 3 - 9, 2021

The A-Team (2010) ★★ IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Commando (1985) ★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 6 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 10 p.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (1974) ★★ IFC Tues. 7:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. Noon BBC America Thur. 5 p.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ BBC America Mon. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 11 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ IFC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 2:05 a.m. Bravo Sat. 4:05 a.m.

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ IFC Fri. 10:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Riddick (2013) ★★ IFC Fri. 12:15 p.m.

RoboCop (2014) ★★ IFC Fri. 3 p.m. IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Bravo Sat. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11 p.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Bravo Sun. 2 a.m. Bravo Sun. 4 a.m. UNIMAS Sun. 7 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:45 a.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ BBC America Tues. 1:30 a.m. BBC America Tues. 4:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 3 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 11 p.m. Syfy Wed. 12:30 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Syfy Wed. 2:45 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11:32 p.m. Bravo Fri. 1:35 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Oct 3 - 9, 2021

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Freeform Sat. 9:50 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Encore Wed. 7:43 a.m. Encore Wed. 6:40 p.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ USA Tues. 5 p.m. USA Wed. 12:08 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ CMT Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 6:10 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:13 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Encore Sun. 11:36 a.m. Encore Wed. 3:10 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:12 p.m. Encore Thur. 6:07 a.m.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ FXX Mon. 10 a.m. FXX Tues. 7 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 6:50 a.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 1 a.m. BBC America Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Comedy Central Sun. 7 p.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ Showtime Wed. 7 p.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ Encore Sun. 12:29 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 11:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. Noon Paramount Sat. Noon

Casper (1995) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Showtime Fri. 9 p.m.

Crimson Tide (1995) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ HBO Wed. 2:55 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ Showtime Wed. 11:05 a.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 4 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 4 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ TMC Mon. 12:10 p.m. TMC Sat. 2:40 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 10 p.m. Ovation Wed. 7 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Starz Fri. 1:05 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 9 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Encore Fri. 2:07 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 10 p.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ TMC Wed. 5:25 p.m. TMC Sat. 1 p.m. TMC Sun. 4:35 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ POP Mon. 8 p.m. POP Tues. 1:30 a.m. Showtime Tues. 7 a.m.

The General’s Daughter (1999) ★★ Showtime Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 8:40 a.m. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m. Freeform Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ EPIX Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Starz Wed. 6:45 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 11 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Comedy Central Sun. 5 p.m. Paramount Wed. 9 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ FX Sun. Noon

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FX Sat. 4 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ BET Sun. 8:05 p.m.

How the West Was Won (1962) ★★★ REELZ Sun. Noon REELZ Sun. 6:30 p.m. REELZ Thur. 8 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 11:40 a.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 9:15 a.m. EPIX Sun. 6:35 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. Noon BBC America Thur. 5 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 10 a.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 10 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Starz Sun. 3:40 p.m. Starz Mon. 4:03 a.m. Starz Thur. 1:46 a.m. Starz Thur. 12:38 p.m. Starz Thur. 10:43 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ HBO Tues. 10:31 a.m. HBO Sat. 5:48 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ HBO Thur. 3:30 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Nickelodeon Wed. 5 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Starz Sat. 9:55 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ HBO Mon. 5:25 a.m. HBO Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. Noon Nickelodeon Sat. 9 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Freeform Sun. 6:45 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ TNT Sun. 12:45 p.m. Paramount Sat. 3 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 3:10 a.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 4 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 7 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5 p.m. E! Sat. 4 p.m. E! Sat. 8 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Syfy Tues. 9 p.m. Syfy Wed. 7 p.m. E! Sat. 6 p.m. E! Sat. 10 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Disney Sat. 7 p.m.

Patton (1970) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 7:07 a.m. Encore Sun. 8 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Showtime Sun. 9:25 a.m. Showtime Sun. 4 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 4:40 p.m.

Poltergeist (1982) ★★★ AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 7:30 a.m. Syfy Wed. 3:58 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:59 p.m.

Private Benjamin (1980) ★★★ CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ BBC America Thur. 3 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Paramount Fri. 10 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 4:10 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 2 p.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TNT Tues. 1 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ TNT Tues. 3 p.m. TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ TMC Tues. 7 a.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 11:15 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ AMC Thur. 9:30 p.m.

The Secret of My Success (1987) ★★ Encore Mon. 7:06 p.m. Encore Tues. 6:44 a.m. Encore Tues. 2:11 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ AMC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 3 p.m. Freeform Wed. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:10 a.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Freeform Tues. 7 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 1:20 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 5 p.m. Freeform Wed. 2:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:15 a.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:55 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ VH1 Fri. 5 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m.

Spectre (2015) ★★★ FX Wed. 10:30 a.m. FX Thur. 9 a.m. FX Sat. 1 p.m. KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ CBS Sun. 8 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 2 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Encore Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ MTV Sun. Noon MTV Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ CMT Sat. 7 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Encore Sat. 10:19 a.m. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 1:43 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 10:28 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Paramount Sun. 3 p.m. Paramount Sun. 8 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Paramount Sun. 5:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 10:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Paramount Sun. Noon

Twins (1988) ★★★ TMC Mon. 4 p.m. TMC Tues. 5 a.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) ★★★★ TCM Wed. 5:15 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ MTV Sat. 9 p.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ TRU Sat. Noon

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 11 p.m. Syfy Wed. 12:30 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Syfy Wed. 2:45 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11:32 p.m. Bravo Fri. 1:35 a.m.

