What’s on TV This Week: ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘Walking Dead: World Beyond,’ Madonna and more

SUNDAY

More pop, rock, country and hip-hop stars perform in the conclusion of the two-part special “iHeartRadio Music Festival.” 8 p.m. The CW

“Call the Midwife” delivers its 10th season premiere. Then the mystery drama “Grantchester” returns for a sixth season on “Masterpiece.” 8 and 9 p.m. KOCE

A married college professor’s momentary indiscretion has dark consequences in the new thriller “Sex, Lies and Murder.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

The 2021 documentary “This Is Francis X. Bushman” sings the praises of that dashing silent-era matinee idol. 9:30 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

They’re still out of their gourds in a second season of the competition series “Outrageous Pumpkins.” Alyson Hannigan hosts. 10 p.m. Food Network

The horror-franchise entry “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” staggers and stumbles its way into a second season. 10:06 p.m. AMC

MONDAY

The L.A.-set, teen-themed comedy-drama “On My Block” drops its fourth and final season. Anytime, Netflix

A Mexican American teen must put her higher-education hopes on hold to help support her family in the documentary “Fruits of Labor” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

Pro wrestling’s finest need your help to grapple with ghosts, ghouls, etc. in the interactive WWE special “Escape the Undertaker.” Anytime, Netflix

Kids today think money grows on trees thanks in part to online sports betting and stock-trading apps, as examined in the new docu-special “Generation Gamble.” 5 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Got EGOT? Legendary entertainer Rita Moreno does, and she’s profiled in a 2021 documentary on “American Masters.” 9 p.m. KOCE; also 8 p.m. Wednesday, KCET

“WAP” collaborators Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are tied at nine nominations apiece at the “2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.” 9 p.m. BET

Old married couple: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent add a personal touch or two in their new renovation series “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project.” 9 p.m. HGTV

WEDNESDAY

The new docuseries “Among the Stars” tracks NASA’s efforts to repair a $2-billion scientific instrument mounted on the outside of the International Space Station. Anytime, Disney+

The new true-crime series “Bad Sport” blows the whistle on athletes, coaches, etc., who found themselves on the wrong side of the law. Anytime, Netflix

Teams of bakers and engineers strive to balance scrumptiousness with sturdiness in the new competition series “Baking Impossible.” Anytime, Netflix

“There’s Someone Inside Your House” and maybe they’d like to join you on the couch to watch this 2021 slasher flick. Anytime, Netflix

Find out what fate awaits those who are so unkind as to not rewind in the 2021 horror-franchise entry “V/H/S/94.” Anytime, Shudder

The margin for error is as narrow as the architect’s hopes are high in “Skinny Skyscraper” on a new “Impossible Builds.” 8 p.m. KOCE

If they had a hammer, they’d be contestants on a third season of “Tough As Nails.” Phil Keoghan hosts. 9 p.m. CBS

Physicists struggle to grasp the ever-elusive neutrino in the episode “Particles Unknown” on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Hip-hop artist Remy Ma plays a Detroit drug queenpin in the new TV movie “Big Fifty: The DelRhonda Hood Story.” 9 p.m. BET

Here’s the story: Former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw and his brood are back in a second season of “The Bradshaw Bunch.” 9 p.m. E!

What happens in Vegas gets investigated by “CSI: Vegas.” Original stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox return in this reboot of the forensics franchise. 10 p.m. CBS

THURSDAY

Thirteen bakers enter, one baker leaves with a golden rolling pin and a pile of cash in the new competition series “Baker’s Dozen.” Anytime, Hulu

Who needs the stocks or tar and feathers when you’ve got the internet and social media, as detailed in the new documentary “15 Minutes of Shame” co-produced by Monica Lewinsky. Anytime, HBO Max

Television The women of ‘Impeachment’ explained: Monica Lewinsky Episode 2 of “American Crime Story” depicts the beginning of Lewinsky’s sexual relationship with President Clinton. We separate fact from fiction.

Home-renovation experts, real-estate agents and others get pranked in the new hidden-camera show “House Haunters.” Anthony Anderson co-hosts. Anytime, Discovery+

Five students enter, four students leave detention alive in the new mystery drama “One of Us Is Lying.” Anytime, Peacock

The sitcoms “Young Sheldon” and “United States of Al” return with new episodes. 8 and 8:30 p.m. CBS

Talon, we hardly knew ye: The fantasy drama “The Outpost” ends its three-season run. Jessica Green stars. 9 p.m. The CW

That bed and breakfast is haunted — haunted, I tells ya! — in the new supernatural sitcom “Ghosts.” With “iZombie’s” Rose McIver. 9 p.m. CBS

No “Bull.” The legal drama starring Michael Weatherly is back for Season 6. 10 p.m. CBS

FRIDAY

What happens in “Acapulco” stays in Acapulco in this new coming-of-age comedy set at a posh Mexican resort in the 1980s. With Eugenio Derbez. Anytime, Apple TV+

To say they are dispirited would be an understatement in the new paranormal series “Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life.” Anytime, Discovery+

Have hoodie, will travel: The new documentary “Justin Bieber: Our World” gets up close and personal with the Canadian pop star. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Have bustier, will travel: Pop icon Madonna graces the stage in the new concert documentary “Madame X.” Anytime, Paramount+

It’s time to kill the music, it’s time to kill the lights for the new comedy special “Muppets Haunted Mansion.” Anytime, Disney+

When a brainy gal (Emily Osment) shares a house with her not-so-bright sister hilarity ensues in the new sitcom “Pretty Smart.” Anytime, Netflix

Hansel and Gretel fumble their way through a few other fractured fairy tales in the new animated series “A Tale Dark & Grimm.” Anytime, Netflix

More aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their million-dollar ideas in a new season of “Shark Tank.” 8 p.m. ABC

“Nancy Drew” is back on the case for a third season of this teen-themed mystery drama. Kennedy McMann stars. 9 p.m. The CW

Salma Hayek and rock music’s Carlos Santana collect career kudos at “The 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards.” 9 p.m. KOCE

It ain’t over till the “Three Divas at Versailles” sing on a new “Great Performances at the Met.” 10 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

Raging hormones, teen angst and space travel make for a bad mix in the 2021 sci-fi flop “Voyagers.” With Tye Sheridan and Lily-Rose Depp. 8 p.m. HBO

Two coeds pledge a sinister sorority in the new thriller “Dying to Belong.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

Kim Kardashian hosts and Halsey performs on a new “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Rival chefs cook up a little romance in the new Miami-set TV movie “South Beach Love.” With Taylor Cole. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Those digital devices are evil — evil, I tells ya! — in the 2020 terror tale “Come Play.” With Gillian Jacobs. 9 p.m. Showtime

